Firmware-update: Asuswrt-Merlin 386.3

Asuswrt-merlin Asus gebruikt voor zijn routers, zoals de RT-AC68 en RT-AX88, van een Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-Merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. De changelog voor versie 386.3 ziet er als volgt uit:

Note:
  • First time you boot into this version, you need to either shift-reload the main index page, or clear your browser cache.
New:
  • Introducing VPN Director, which replaces the original policy routing management interface for OpenVPN clients. A bit similar to Asus's own VPN Fusion, OpenVPN routing rules are now managed through a central web interface, and they are stored in JFFS instead of nvram, to allow creating more rules, and free up some nvram for nvram-limited devices such as the RT-AC68U. See the Wiki for more information.
  • Added QR codes to the networkmap as well as the Guest Network page, to allow easily connecting a mobile device just by scanning the QR code. The generated QR code can also be saved as a file if you'd like to print it.
Changed:
  • Rewrote OpenVPN routing handling. The firmware will now handle route creation itself rather than letting the openvpn client create/remove routes. The new implementation brings a few changes:
    • "Force Internet traffic through tunnel" can now be set to "No", "Yes (All)" or "VPN Director".
    • This setting will now override whatever setting pushed by the server regarding gateway redirection.
    • The kill switch can now be used in both "Yes" and "VPN Director" routing modes
    • Manually stopping a client will remove the kill switch. It will now only be applied at boot time (if client was set to start at boot), or if the tunnel is disconnected through a non-user event
  • Reworked OpenVPN's DNS Exclusive mode implementation and interaction with dnsmasq.
  • Moved OpenVPN Custom settings content to JFFS, and increased max storage length from around 350 chars to 4095 chars.
  • Added support for BCM50991 used for the 2.5G interface in newer RT-AX86U revisions.
Updated:
  • nano to 5.7.
  • curl to 7.76.1.
  • dnsmasq to 2.85-openssl.
  • openvpn to 2.5.3.
  • getdns to 1.7.0.
  • stubby to 0.4.0.
Fixed:
  • Setting an OpenVPN client's DNS mode to Exclusive could fail to work for certain configurations
  • DNS Exclusive redirections applied in Policy mode could be executed in the wrong order if you had overlapping policy rules in two separate clients.
  • Clients connected to Guest Network 1 couldn't be routed through an OpenVPN tunnel.
  • Clients connected to Guest Network 1 would bypass DNSFilter rules.
  • USB disks not properly unmounted on reboot on some router models.
  • Missing error report on OpenVPN client connection failure
  • profile.add getting used even if JFFS scripting was disabled (dave14305)
  • Freedns authentication errors would not properly be reported as errors.

Versienummer 386.3
Releasestatus Final
Website Asuswrt-Merlin
Download https://www.asuswrt-merlin.net/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-07-2021 08:20
10 • submitter: Glassertje

25-07-2021 • 08:20

10 Linkedin

Submitter: Glassertje

Bron: Asuswrt-Merlin

Update-historie

26-03 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.5_2 23
03-03 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.5 17
02-01 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.4 20
07-08 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.3_2 24
07-'21 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.3 10
06-'21 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.2_6 21
05-'21 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.2_4 0
04-'21 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.2_2 24
04-'21 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.2 28
02-'21 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.1_2 11
Meer historie

Reacties (10)

+2mjcm
25 juli 2021 11:06
Misschien handig om te vermelden de NO Longer Supported Models
RT-N16
RT-N66U
RT-AC66U
RT-AC56U
RT-AC87U
RT-AC3200
And Supported Models
Older platform:

RT-AC66U_B1 (same firmware as the RT-AC68U)
RT-AC68U (including revisions C1 and E1)
RT-AC68P (same firmware as RT-AC68U)
RT-AC68UF (same firmware as RT-AC68U)
RT-AC68U V3 (same firmware as RT-AC68U)
RT-AC1900 (same firmware as RT-AC68U)
RT-AC1900P (same firmware as RT-AC68U)
RT-AC88U
RT-AC3100
RT-AC5300

HND platform:

RT-AC86U
RT-AC2900 (same firmware as RT-AC86U)
GT-AC2900
RT-AX88U
GT-AX11000
RT-AX56U
RT-AX58U
RT-AX3000 (same firmware as RT-AX58U)
RT-AX86U
RT-AX68U

(Note: the U, R and W variants are all supported, as they are the exact same hardware and firmware, only different marketing SKUs or different case color)
Link https://www.asuswrt-merlin.net/about

[Reactie gewijzigd door mjcm op 25 juli 2021 11:06]

+1f8tal100
25 juli 2021 23:26
Ik krijg devolgende foutmelding: "Invalid Firmware Upload"

Ik probeer te upgraden van versie 386.2_6
+2ReneSL
@f8tal10026 juli 2021 09:01
Kijk eens op dit forum, hier is alles te vinden over de firmware van Merlin:
https://www.snbforums.com/forums/asuswrt-merlin.42/
0Chadi
@f8tal1003 augustus 2021 15:44
Heb ik ook op de AC88U op de 68U werkt het wel

[Reactie gewijzigd door Chadi op 3 augustus 2021 15:45]

+1DarkShaDows
25 juli 2021 11:28
Draait nu 24 uur als een zonnetje op een RT-AC86U met Skynet
0Call of Duty
@DarkShaDows3 augustus 2021 15:55
Is dat Skynet echt zo easy als dat het lijkt? SSH -> install Skynet -> op deze USB-stick en klaar? Wat doet het nu precies op de achtergrond? Blokkeren van IP-adressen waarvan bekend zijn dat ze malware verspreiden toch?
+1sepp32
26 juli 2021 10:21
New: "which replaces the original policy routing management interface for OpenVPN clients"
Ik heb een flink aantal Rules for routing client traffic through the tunnel ingesteld. Weet iemand of deze verdwijnen na de update ivm de nieuwe routing management interface of gewoon worden overgenomen?
0sepp32
@sepp323 augustus 2021 11:29
edit: update neemt bestaande regels over
0MaZo
@sepp327 augustus 2021 17:14
Super, dank voor de info!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

