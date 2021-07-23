Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WordPress 5.8

WordPress logo (75 pix) Versie 5.8 van WordPress is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie beschikbaar wordt gesteld, is het mogelijk om een website of blog op te zetten en bij te houden. WordPress is eenvoudig in te stellen en kan binnen vijf minuten draaien mits er al een server met php en MySQL beschikbaar is. Er zijn mogelijkheden om de functionaliteit van WordPress verder uit te breiden met plug-ins en het uiterlijk met thema's aan te passen. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in versie 5.8 zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Manage Widgets with Blocks

After months of hard work, the power of blocks has come to both the Block Widgets Editor and the Customizer. Now you can add blocks both in widget areas across your site and with live preview through the Customizer. This opens up new possibilities to create content: from no-code mini layouts to the vast library of core and third-party blocks. For our developers, you can find more details in the Widgets dev note.

Display Posts with New Blocks and Patterns

The Query Loop Block makes it possible to display posts based on specified parameters; like a PHP loop without the code. Easily display posts from a specific category, to do things like create a portfolio or a page full of your favorite recipes. Think of it as a more complex and powerful Latest Posts Block! Plus, pattern suggestions make it easier than ever to create a list of posts with the design you want.

Edit the Templates Around Posts

You can use the familiar block editor to edit templates that hold your content—simply activate a block theme or a theme that has opted in for this feature. Switch from editing your posts to editing your pages and back again, all while using a familiar block editor. There are more than 20 new blocks available within compatible themes. Read more about this feature and how to experiment with it in the release notes.

Overview of the Page Structure

Sometimes you need a simple landing page, but sometimes you need something a little more robust. As blocks increase, patterns emerge, and content creation gets easier, new solutions are needed to make complex content easy to navigate. List View is the best way to jump between layers of content and nested blocks. Since the List View gives you an overview of all the blocks in your content, you can now navigate quickly to the precise block you need. Ready to focus completely on your content? Toggle it on or off to suit your workflow.

Suggested Patterns for Blocks

Starting in this release the Pattern Transformations tool will suggest block patterns based on the block you are using. Right now, you can give it a try in the Query Block and Social Icon Block. As more patterns are added, you will be able to get inspiration for how to style your site without ever leaving the editor!

Style and Colorize Images

Colorize your image and cover blocks with duotone filters! Duotone can add a pop of color to your designs and style your images (or videos in the cover block) to integrate well with your themes. You can think of the duotone effect as a black and white filter, but instead of the shadows being black and the highlights being white, you pick your own colors for the shadows and highlights. There’s more to learn about how it works in the documentation.

Theme.json

Introducing the Global Styles and Global Settings APIs: control the editor settings, available customization tools, and style blocks using a theme.json file in the active theme. This configuration file enables or disables features and sets default styles for both a website and blocks. If you build themes, you can experiment with this early iteration of a useful new feature. For more about what is currently available and how it works, check out this dev note.

Dropping support for IE11

Support for Internet Explorer 11 has been dropped as of this release. This means you may have issues managing your site that will not be fixed in the future. If you are currently using IE11, it is strongly recommended that you switch to a more modern browser.

Adding support for WebP

WebP is a modern image format that provides improved lossless and lossy compression for images on the web. WebP images are around 30% smaller on average than their JPEG or PNG equivalents, resulting in sites that are faster and use less bandwidth.

Adding Additional Block Supports

Expanding on previously implemented block supports in WordPress 5.6 and 5.7, WordPress 5.8 introduces several new block support flags and new options to customize your registered blocks. More information is available in the block supports dev note.

WordPress Gutenberg-layout (620 pix)

Versienummer 5.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website WordPress
Download https://wordpress.org/latest.zip
Bestandsgrootte 15,72MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1Rhy
23 juli 2021 08:27
Installeer direct na installatie https://nl.wordpress.org/plugins/classic-widgets/ om veel problemen en ergenis te voorkomen.
+1alwetend
@Rhy23 juli 2021 08:55
Wat doet deze widget? Dus waarom zou ik hem willen installeren? Ik snap om problemen en ergernis te voorkomen. Maar kan je iets specifieker zijn?

Update: Ik gebruik Wordpress voor een paar websites die vrij statisch zijn. Er staat informatie op die vrijwel nooit aangepast wordt. Het is een fijn en vooral gratis systeem met enorm veel opties.

[Reactie gewijzigd door alwetend op 23 juli 2021 08:57]

+1job_h
@alwetend23 juli 2021 08:58
Het lijkt een plugin om het gedrag van oudere WordPress versies te herstellen. Wellicht vind je dat zelf fijner, of kunnen bepaalde plugins nog niet goed overweg met de nieuwe aanpak?
Classic Widgets is een officiële plugin die door het WordPress team wordt onderhouden en die de vorige (“klassieke”) WordPress widgets instellingenschermen herstelt. De plugin wordt ondersteund en onderhouden tot ten minste 2022, of zo lang als nodig is.

Eenmaal geactiveerd, herstelt deze plugin de vorige widgets instellingen schermen en schakelt de blok editor uit van het beheren van widgets. Er is geen andere configuratie, de klassieke widgets instellingen schermen worden in- of uitgeschakeld door deze plugin in of uit te schakelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door job_h op 23 juli 2021 08:59]

0alwetend
@job_h23 juli 2021 08:59
Dank je wel voor de reactie. Zelf gebruik ik de plugin niet en heb ik geen problemen. Vandaar ben ik benieuwd wat deze plugin oplost voor problemen. Behalve dan dat het voorkomt dat ik de nieuwe omgeving van Wordpress krijg.

Ik heb geen moeite met verandering ;) (hiermee zeg ik niet dat Rhy dat wel heeft)
0Rhy
@alwetend31 juli 2021 04:37
Ik heb niet per se moeite met verandering. Wel als iets geforceerd wordt. Er zijn meer goede page builders dan Gutenberg. In mijn geval (en dat van vele clienten) werkte de gehele widget area na update van 5.7.2 naar 5.8 niet meer. En kwam er ook geen pop-up in beeld met die classic editor tip, zoals op een verse installatie wel het geval is.
0alwetend
@Rhy31 juli 2021 23:53
Zoals ik al aangaf was de reactie niet op jou bedoeld.

Bedankt voor de extra voorbeelden. Dat maakt het net even iets duidelijker voor mij (iemand die hier weinig mee werkt)
0P_Tingen
@job_h23 juli 2021 09:35
Voor powerusers snap ik deze reactie wel.

Ik werk nu een tijdje met de blokeditor maar moest er in het begin wel aan wennen. Dingen die je gewend was om zelf te doen kunnen nu automagisch met blokken, alleen verstoort dat je workflow; je moet leren de controle een beetje los te laten. Zeker in het begin gingen er nog wel eens dingen mis met de editor en was ik een hele post kwijt of had ik een soep aan rare codes. Als je dat een paar keer hebt kan ik me voorstellen dat je denkt 'fuck die nieuwigheid, ik doe het wel zelf'. Nu ben ik wel gewend aan de blokken en werken ze goed.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

