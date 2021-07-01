De Linux Kernel is het hart van het besturingssysteem en zit, simpel gezegd, als laag tussen de hardware en de applicaties in. Linus Torvalds heeft enkele dagen geleden versie 5.13 uitgebracht. En Sasha Levin heeft updates uitgebracht met de versienummers 5.12.14, 5.10.47, 5.4.129, 4.19.196, 4.14.238, 4.9.274 en 4.4.274. Zoals gewoonlijk zijn de changelogs niet in een beknopte vorm beschikbaar en bevat de aankondiging van elke uitgave niet meer dan "I'm anouncing the release of the x.x.x kernel. All users of the x.x kernel series must upgrade.".

Linux 5.13



So we had quite the calm week since rc7, and I see no reason to delay 5.13. The shortlog for the week is tiny, with just 88 non-merge commits (and a few of those are just reverts). It's a fairly random mix of fixes, and being so small I'd just suggest people scan the appended shortlog for what happened.



Of course, if the last week was small and calm, 5.13 overall is actually fairly large. In fact, it's one of the bigger 5.x releases, with over 16k commits (over 17k if you count merges), from over 2k developers. But it's a "big all over" kind of thing, not something particular that stands out as particularly unusual. Some of the extra size might just be because 5.12 had that extra rc week.



And with 5.13 out the door, that obviously means that the merge window for 5.14 will be starting tomorrow. I already have a few pull requests for it pending, but as usual, I'd ask people to give the final 5.13 at least a quick test before moving on to the exciting new pending stuff..



Linus



Linux 5.12.14

I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.14 kernel. All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade.

Thanks,

Sasha



Linux 5.10.47

I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.47 kernel. All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade.

Thanks,

Sasha



Linux 5.4.129

I'm announcing the release of the 5.4.129 kernel. All users of the 5.4 kernel series must upgrade.

Thanks,

Sasha



Linux 4.19.196

I'm announcing the release of the 4.19.196 kernel. All users of the 4.19 kernel series must upgrade.

Thanks,

Sasha



Linux 4.14.238

I'm announcing the release of the 4.14.238 kernel. All users of the 4.14 kernel series must upgrade.

Thanks,

Sasha



Linux 4.9.274

I'm announcing the release of the 4.9.274 kernel. All users of the 4.9 kernel series must upgrade.

Thanks,

Sasha



Linux 4.4.274

I'm announcing the release of the 4.4.274 kernel. All users of the 4.4 kernel series must upgrade.

Thanks,

Sasha