Software-update: Linux Kernel 5.13 / 5.12.14 / 5.10.47 / 5.4.129 / 4.19.196 / 4.14.238 / 4.9.274

NewTux logo (75 pix)De Linux Kernel is het hart van het besturingssysteem en zit, simpel gezegd, als laag tussen de hardware en de applicaties in. Linus Torvalds heeft enkele dagen geleden versie 5.13 uitgebracht. En Sasha Levin heeft updates uitgebracht met de versienummers 5.12.14, 5.10.47, 5.4.129, 4.19.196, 4.14.238, 4.9.274 en 4.4.274. Zoals gewoonlijk zijn de changelogs niet in een beknopte vorm beschikbaar en bevat de aankondiging van elke uitgave niet meer dan "I'm anouncing the release of the x.x.x kernel. All users of the x.x kernel series must upgrade.".

Linux 5.13

So we had quite the calm week since rc7, and I see no reason to delay 5.13. The shortlog for the week is tiny, with just 88 non-merge commits (and a few of those are just reverts). It's a fairly random mix of fixes, and being so small I'd just suggest people scan the appended shortlog for what happened.

Of course, if the last week was small and calm, 5.13 overall is actually fairly large. In fact, it's one of the bigger 5.x releases, with over 16k commits (over 17k if you count merges), from over 2k developers. But it's a "big all over" kind of thing, not something particular that stands out as particularly unusual. Some of the extra size might just be because 5.12 had that extra rc week.

And with 5.13 out the door, that obviously means that the merge window for 5.14 will be starting tomorrow. I already have a few pull requests for it pending, but as usual, I'd ask people to give the final 5.13 at least a quick test before moving on to the exciting new pending stuff..

Linus

Linux 5.12.14
I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.14 kernel. All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade.
Thanks,
Sasha

Linux 5.10.47
I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.47 kernel. All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade.
Thanks,
Sasha

Linux 5.4.129
I'm announcing the release of the 5.4.129 kernel. All users of the 5.4 kernel series must upgrade.
Thanks,
Sasha

Linux 4.19.196
I'm announcing the release of the 4.19.196 kernel. All users of the 4.19 kernel series must upgrade.
Thanks,
Sasha

Linux 4.14.238
I'm announcing the release of the 4.14.238 kernel. All users of the 4.14 kernel series must upgrade.
Thanks,
Sasha

Linux 4.9.274
I'm announcing the release of the 4.9.274 kernel. All users of the 4.9 kernel series must upgrade.
Thanks,
Sasha

Linux 4.4.274
I'm announcing the release of the 4.4.274 kernel. All users of the 4.4 kernel series must upgrade.
Thanks,
Sasha
Versienummer 5.13 / 5.12.14 / 5.10.47
Releasestatus Stable
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Linux Kernel Archive
Download https://www.kernel.org/
Licentietype GPL

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

01-07-2021 • 13:00

01-07-2021 • 13:00

85 Linkedin

Bron: Linux Kernel Archive

Linux kernel

+1Koja78
1 juli 2021 13:05
Ik moet me ooit nog es een goedkoop linux systeemke samenstellen om daar eens mee te leren omgaan.
+2vgroenewold
@Koja781 juli 2021 13:08
Zou het zeker overwegen, ik gebruik nu Linux Mint na jaren andere systemen gebruikte te hebben, als main system en ben behoorlijk onder de indruk van de software die er tegenwoordig te krijgen is. Dat was toch net even anders wat jaren geleden.

Met name programmeren vind ik een verademing onder Linux. IntelliJ werkt gewoon voor vanalles en nog wat met de ingebouwde shell, terwijl ik met IntelliJ onder Windows (en GraalVM/Native Image) speciale Windows shells nodig heb en een volledige installatie van Visual Studio en allerhande configuraties. Het is wel te doen, maar het gemak in Linux en de standaarden daar vind ik echt zoveel prettiger.

[Reactie gewijzigd door vgroenewold op 1 juli 2021 13:46]

+23raser
@Koja781 juli 2021 15:28
Ermee leren omgaan kan prima gratis. Je hebt al een Windows PC zo te horen. Installeer VirtualBox (gratis) en installeer een virtuele machine met Linux. Goedkoper wordt het niet. En als je na een schone installatie van je favoriete distributie even een snapshot maakt kun je ook rustig knoeien wat je wilt. Verpruts je het zet je gewoon de snapshot terug en begin je weer met een schone lei.

[Reactie gewijzigd door 3raser op 1 juli 2021 15:30]

+1SherlockHolmes
@Koja781 juli 2021 13:09
Ik heb dat zovaak he. Dan installeer ik eindelijk weer Linux op een laptop of PC en dan ga ik lekker modderen. Lekker alles instellen totdat ALLES precies zo is als ik dat wil. Alleen dan kom ik wat incompatibiliteit tegen (MS Office/Adobe) en denk ik Hrmm nou ja dan niet.

En dan gebruik ik Windows weer even een paar keer om een bepaalde game of app te starten die niet onder Linux werkt, en dan denk ik 'goh, dit werkt ook wel fijn eigenlijk'. Want alles werkt gewoon zonder fixes en workarounds. En dan zijn we een maand verder en heb ik Linux opeens geen enkele keer meer gestart in die hele maand.

En dan vergeet ik over Linux.

Tot een half jaartje later. Dan ga ik weer.... En dan stop ik weer. En 6 maanden later ga ik weer....
+2i-chat
@SherlockHolmes1 juli 2021 13:35
Dat heb ik precies omgekeerd
Soms wordt ik geconfronteerd met het gebruik van Windows maar steeds is er de verademing als ik weer een goede systeem onder me heb

Dat er bepaalde software bestaat die niet of niet goed onder het ets anders dan Windows werkt betekent ook niet automatisch dat je dan dus Windows moet gebruiken, misschien kun je ook eens overwegen om dan maar geen mss office op adobe te gebruiken
Er zijn immers alternatieven te over
+2orvintax
@i-chat1 juli 2021 14:13
misschien kun je ook eens overwegen om dan maar geen mss office op adobe te gebruiken
Er zijn immers alternatieven te over
Voor de hobbyist is dat natuurlijk te doen. Maar ik heb zelf een tijdje als graphic designer gewerkt en dan kom je echt niet onder Adobe uit. Die hebben een monopolie op de volledige industrie.
+1Daansan378
@SherlockHolmes1 juli 2021 13:18
Waarom dan niet Linux als hoofd OS en Windows in een VM voor als je het echt nodig hebt?
+184hannes
@Daansan3781 juli 2021 13:21
Waarom dan niet Linux als hoofd OS en Windows in een VM
Omdat @SherlockHolmes computerspelletjes speelt en de performance waarschijnlijk beter is native dan in een VM.
+2UNKN0WN...
@84hannes1 juli 2021 13:27
Als het kan is GPU passthrough daar een goede oplossing voor mits je CPU integrated video doet of je een extra GPU in je systeem kan zetten.
+1Koja78
@UNKN0WN...1 juli 2021 13:32
Tjen bestaat die optie met VM?
+2UNKN0WN...
@Koja781 juli 2021 13:35
yup een een VM met gpu passthrough zou zo ongeveer 99% van de performance moeten krijgen als op bare metal
+2Koja78
@UNKN0WN...1 juli 2021 13:40
Heb die optie op vm workstation pro nooit gezien... zal es wat onderzoek moeten plegen.
+1RPiNut
@Koja781 juli 2021 14:17
KVM is een goede optie na mijn ervaring. De virtuele machine manager kun je daarna erg makkelijk pci apparaten doorzetten naar machines. Deze kan gewoon op de achtergrond draaien.

Ik heb alleen nog niet de mogelijkheid gehad om lookingglass hiermee te proberen. Dan kun je windows in een venster draaien met gpu passtrough.
+1Koja78
@UNKN0WN...1 juli 2021 14:16
Vooral tutorials te vinden met linux als master en win als guest zie ik.... terwijl ik het omgekeerde nodig zal hebben.
+1UNKN0WN...
@Koja781 juli 2021 14:27
oh sorry ik denk dat ik het verkeerd heb overgebracht GPU passtrough is inderdaad meer iets om te GPU intensieve taken uit te voeren in een VM je zou daarmee dus je games en adobe software kunnen runnen in een windows VM die draait op linux

je zou mogelijk op een soortgelijke manier je dock aan die vm geven doorgeven om je meerdere schermen te gebruiken met je windows VM
+1Koja78
@UNKN0WN...1 juli 2021 14:41
Ik zou dus graag mijn VEGA56 kunnen gebruiken onder linux vanop een WIN10 master system.
Misschien toch maar beter native installeren op een andere SSD dan?
+1UNKN0WN...
@Koja781 juli 2021 14:50
Ik zou zelf inderdaad eerder native linux en dan windows via een vm met GPU passtrough en dan die dock ook doorgegeven aan de vm
0beerse
@Koja782 juli 2021 11:48
Het is maar net waar/hoe je zoekt. Als je het over kvm hebt als virtualisatie, dan is linux als host inderdaad de meerderheid. Voor zover ik weet is kvm vooral onder linux ontwikkeld en is windows als host later toegevoegd (als het al helemaal beschikbaar is)

Als je zoekt op Hyper-V als virtualisatie tool dan zal je merken dat msWindows de host is en linux de gast.

Bij VMware als virtualisatietool staat het host-os in het midden, dat is voor beide platformen even goed beschikbaar.

Tip voor windows als host en linux om te proberen: Kijk ook naar wsl, het windows subsysteem voor linux. dan hoef je niet een hele virtualisatie-tool te installeren.
+1Hydranet
@UNKN0WN...1 juli 2021 14:25
Ik meen te herinneren dat AMD bezig was met een feature die een passthrough mogelijk zou maken met maar een GPU in je systeem, weet alleen niet meer hoe die feature heet. Ik game al redelijk wat jaren onder GNU/Linux maar de afgelopen paar jaar is het heel erg voorruit gegaan. Ik speel al mijn games onder GNU/Linux native of via Proton met de Steam Client.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 1 juli 2021 14:38]

+1UNKN0WN...
@Hydranet1 juli 2021 14:30
zelfde hier proton is super en ik merk toch dat meer en meer ga een native linux binary meeleveren
+1Magic Power
@Hydranet1 juli 2021 16:58
Zelfde ook hier. Proton laat de meeste Windows-only spellen gewoon draaien, en praktisch alle games die ik wil spelen zijn voor mij gewoon op Linux te spelen.
+2D0phoofd
@84hannes1 juli 2021 17:04
Ik kan je het tegendeel bewijzen. Ik gebruik een Win10 vm via KVM + (single) GPU Passthrough. Dit werkt precies zoals je verwacht. 0.0 lag/stutter (Ryzen 3700x + 5700XT want AMD heeft kernel drivers).
De Anti-cheat is blij, want het kan direct Windows syscalls maken, en de game kan vlot z'n berekeningen maken op de GPU. Win-win voor mij (no pun intented), want ik lees alleen maar horror verhalen over dual-boot. De bootloader van windows heeft er blijkbaar een handje van om grub te slopen.
Plus daarbij is de VM best wel portable, ik kan er makkelijk een backup van maken e.d.

Hopelijk krijgen ze Wine zo ver zo dat het de syscalls van de anticheat kan gaan afvangen. Daar waren al stappen gemaakt. Dan kan de VM ok de prullenbak ik. Hoe dan ook het een VM is, vind ik Windows nogsteeds een omslachtig en log systeem wat super inconsistent is.
+1xFeverr
@D0phoofd1 juli 2021 23:18
Als je UEFI hebt dan zal de Windows bootloader van GRUB afblijven. En andersom ook.
+1SherlockHolmes
@Daansan3781 juli 2021 13:25
Omdat in mijn huidige setup Windows echt heel veel fijner werkt. Ik heb sindsdien een ThinkPad op de kop getikt met een docking station met dus nu 3 schermen (incl laptopscherm) die allen verschillende aansluitingen, resoluties en PPI's hebben. Ik heb wekenlang geprobeerd om het goed te laten werken dat het in 1x werkt, maar dit werkt nooit. Bij het opstarten moet ik altijd de laptop uit de docking halen (tot 2x toe), anders dan blijft alles zwart omdat hij de gpu niet herkend. Slaapstand is ook een drama, en PPI's per scherm instellen is echt heel lastig waardoor dit eigenlijk nooit goed werkt.

Met Windows: ieder scherm perfect geschaald, geen issues met slaapstand, geen issues met opstarten en afsluiten.

Ik wil echt Linux gebruiken maar misschien als ik een iets modernere setup heb met een enkele GPU ipv IntelHD+Nvidia, en met USB-C docking.
+1divvid
@SherlockHolmes2 juli 2021 09:47
Ik heb dus precies het omgekeerde. Onder Linux(mint) een stabiele ervaring met multiple monitors ism een docking station. In windows wordt regelmatig mijn derde monitor niet herkend (met daarop natuurlijk het inlog scherm).
+1Krystman
@SherlockHolmes1 juli 2021 13:45
"Linux is only free if your time has no value" - Jamie Zawinski ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Krystman op 1 juli 2021 13:48]

+1ArawnofAnnwn
@Krystman1 juli 2021 13:49
Alleen is Linux stabiel. Windows sloopt zichzelf elke keer. Zeker nu met Windows 10 heb ik zo veer problemen gehad met mijn game pc. Ding gaat alleen aan om te gamen en daarna weer uit. Elke keer zoveel problemen men updates, ik word er gek van.
+1UNKN0WN...
@ArawnofAnnwn1 juli 2021 13:54
loop nu al een jaar aleen op linux een arch based distro en heb tot nu toe geen kernel panics gehad maar op de paar keer dat ik op een windows pc moest heb tog al wel een paar BSOD gezien.
+1Hydranet
@UNKN0WN...1 juli 2021 14:34
Ik draai al een jaar of 10 GN/Linux als mijn enige OS, bijna twee jaar geleden over gegaan naar Arch op mijn desktop. Tot nu toe nog nooit echt problemen gehad waar ik last van heb gehad, behalve een kleinigheidje die ik snel heb kunnen fiksen. Het enige waar ik nog een Windows vm voor heb is voor de VPN cliënt van mijn werk, die ondersteund alleen Windows.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 1 juli 2021 14:48]

+1UNKN0WN...
@Hydranet1 juli 2021 14:46
Yup rolling release klinkt eng en onstabiel maar het kan niet verder van de waarheid zijn.
+1ArawnofAnnwn
@UNKN0WN...1 juli 2021 15:33
Mijn workstation thuis draait al zo'n 5 jaar op dezelfde Arch installatie, zonder enige problemen. Mijn workstation op mijn werk draait zo'n 3 jaar op dezelfde Arch installatie, ook zonder problemen. Nog nooit een backup hoeven terugzetten of ernstige problemen gezien. Bij mijn game PC, man man man, wat een drama.
+1Hydranet
@ArawnofAnnwn1 juli 2021 20:39
Met Proton kan je tegenwoordig een hoop games spelen onder Linux en ook al een aardig aantal games die native onder Linux draaien met Steam. Als je nog meer opties wil is er ook nog Lutris, enige probleem is dat de Anti-Cheats die werken onder Proton, hopelijk vinden ze daar ook nog een keer een oplossing voor. Maar dat wist je natuurlijk alang, maar dacht zal het toch nog een keer zeggen voor degene die dat nog niet wisten ;)
0ArawnofAnnwn
@Hydranet2 juli 2021 09:07
Ja ik weet het. Op dit moment heb ik een specifieke game pc. En aangezien niet al mijn spellen (ook de meest gespeelde) nog niet goed draaien, heeft het nu helaas geen nut. Dan zou ik eerder nog een KVM met GPU passthrough draaien.
+1Luman
@UNKN0WN...1 juli 2021 16:31
Als jij op een paar keer dat je Windows gebruikt een PAAR BSOD's hebt gezien ben je bezig op brakke hardware of heb je zelf iets verneukt qua drivers, het is echt niet zo dat Windows om de dag een BSOD laat zien ofzo.
+1GeroldM
@Luman3 juli 2021 09:12
Om de dag niet, maar wel regelmatig op mijn Asus A88X-Pro met APU (A10 68000, 4,1 GHz (niet overclocked)), 16 GB RAM (2x 8GByte Kingston, 1600 MHz, DDR3), 240 GB SSD (Kingston, SATA), geen dedicated video-kaart, EVGA 430W 80+ voeding en ruim binnen temperatuurslimieten.

Als we het hebben over een basic systeem, dan spreken we over de bovengenoemde desktop. Welke ondertussen ook al oud begint te worden. Alhoewel er weinig hardware in zit (en dus minder drivers dan gebruikelijk) en de hardware die er in zit niet super-goedkope frot is, komen BSODs toch redelijk vaak voor. Soms geen enkele voor een maand of twee, soms 4 op een dag. Het enige wat dit ding doet is internet sites bezoeken, licht office werk en occasioneel het afspelen van een video bestand.

Toen het nog op Windows 8.1 draaide, 0,0 BSODs. Met Windows 10 vaker dan je zou verwachten.

Mijn andere desktop is heel wat nieuwer, met een Ryzen CPU, maar ook daar met WIndows 10 BSODs. Draai er nu WIndows Server 2019 op en 0,0 BSODs.

Heb genoeg andere Windows 10 machines geinstalleerd (Intel en AMD) welke probleemloos werken. Het kan behoorlijk verkeren met Windows 10. Dat is mijn ervaring ermee. Windows Server 2003, 2008, 2012 R2, 2016 en 2019, die deden/doen het altijd wel goed op whatever hardware.

Heb ook een 8 tal aan Linux LTS servers draaien, die geven helemaal geen kuren, net zoals de FreeBSD machine. Vandaar mijn voorliefde voor Server edities van Linux en Windows. In vergelijking daarmee komt Windows 10 toch in een minder goed daglicht terecht.

Klaarblijkelijk is jouw ervaring anders en dat is OK. Maar om dan meteen met het 'brakke hardware" argument de deur binnen te vallen om daarna het tapijt te bevuilen met het argument "verneukte drivers", gaat dan wel een beetje ver, mijn inziens.

Brakke hardware en drivers zijn natuurlijk een probleem, daar heb je wel gelijk in. Maar in de korte uitleg van de post waarop je reageerd kon ik niet uitmaken of daar sprake van was.
+1saren
@ArawnofAnnwn1 juli 2021 17:55
Alleen is Linux stabiel. Windows sloopt zichzelf elke keer.
Ik denk dat er meer verschil in stabiliteit zit in het linux landschap tussen distro's zelf, dan tussen linux in het algemeen en windows in het algemeen. . (stabiliteit in zowel de klassieke zin van het woord, als in de 'linux' definitie van het woord)

Stabiel betekent in het Linux landschap vaak niet-veranderend, niet perse instabiel/stabiel in de zin van een wankel/stevig gebouw dus. Debian wordt dan stabiel genoemd, of RHEL, of Ubuntu. Een groot nadeel van die (vooral de eerste 2 & derrivaten) stabiele distro's, is dat ze dan shippen met dan al verouderde software, en dan ook nog eens enkel security backfixes doen. Dat is onveilig (ze doen lang niet alle benodigde backfixes), en als je van up-to-date software afhankelijk bent loop je al snel achter.

Bleeding edge distro's, met de laatste softwarepakketten, staan dan juist niet bekend om hun stabiliteit, noem een Arch. Betekent niet dat het niet stabiel (klassieke zin) kan zijn, genoeg mensen die een stabiele arch distro hebben, maar in het algemeen wordt het toch beschouwd als een instabiele distro waar na elke update wat kapot kan gaan. De enige distro die ik heb geprobeerd met een fijne balans was Fedora, wat toch redelijk betrouwbaar was, en toch erg up to date
Zeker nu met Windows 10 heb ik zo veer problemen gehad met mijn game pc. Ding gaat alleen aan om te gamen en daarna weer uit. Elke keer zoveel problemen men updates, ik word er gek van.
Ik heb een tegenovergestelde ervaring. Windows werkt bij mij vaak gewoon zonder extra gedoe, terwijl ik op Linux toch vaak de terminal in moet als er iets mis gaat. Ook werkt het qua drivers of support voor mijn hardware niet altijd vlekkeloos. Net zo goed ken ik mensen die op Linux of op Windows al jarenlang stabiele systemen draaien. Het is dan ook allemaal N = 1.

[Reactie gewijzigd door saren op 1 juli 2021 17:59]

0ArawnofAnnwn
@saren2 juli 2021 12:41
[q]Ik denk dat er meer verschil in stabiliteit zit in het linux landschap tussen distro's zelf, dan tussen linux in het algemeen en windows in het algemeen. . (stabiliteit in zowel de klassieke zin van het woord, als in de 'linux' definitie van het woord)
Stabiel betekent in het Linux landschap vaak niet-veranderend, niet perse instabiel/stabiel in de zin van een wankel/stevig gebouw dus. Debian wordt dan stabiel genoemd, of RHEL, of Ubuntu. Een groot nadeel van die (vooral de eerste 2 & derrivaten) stabiele distro's, is dat ze dan shippen met dan al verouderde software, en dan ook nog eens enkel security backfixes doen. Dat is onveilig (ze doen lang niet alle benodigde backfixes), en als je van up-to-date software afhankelijk bent loop je al snel achter.
Daar ben ik mij van bewust. Ik doelde hier op stabiliteit in de klassieke zin. Arch is heel stabiel, maar constant veranderend (want updates).
Bleeding edge distro's, met de laatste softwarepakketten, staan dan juist niet bekend om hun stabiliteit, noem een Arch. Betekent niet dat het niet stabiel (klassieke zin) kan zijn, genoeg mensen die een stabiele arch distro hebben, maar in het algemeen wordt het toch beschouwd als een instabiele distro waar na elke update wat kapot kan gaan.
Kan, maar heel zeldzaam. Arch is zeer stabiel in de klassieke zin.
De enige distro die ik heb geprobeerd met een fijne balans was Fedora, wat toch redelijk betrouwbaar was, en toch erg up to date
Mij niet gezien. Jarenlang RPM systemen beheerd (heb er nog steeds een paar staan die nog vervangen moeten worden maar ik vind het een drama. Arch is veel simpeler en sneller.
Ik heb een tegenovergestelde ervaring. Windows werkt bij mij vaak gewoon zonder extra gedoe, terwijl ik op Linux toch vaak de terminal in moet als er iets mis gaat. Ook werkt het qua drivers of support voor mijn hardware niet altijd vlekkeloos. Net zo goed ken ik mensen die op Linux of op Windows al jarenlang stabiele systemen draaien. Het is dan ook allemaal N = 1.
Ik ken niemand die Windows draait zonder extra gedoe. Ondanks dat ik zelf bijna geen Windows gebruik, word ik toch regelmatig nog aangesproken of ik weet hoe ik problemen voor mensen kan oplossen na het draaien van updates. Vorige week nog een computer opnieuw geinstalleerd voor een familielid. Windows ging updaten, computer weigerde nog op te starten en system restore stond kennelijk uit. Ook wat betreft driver support is Windows soms erg frustrerend. Het idee is goed, de uitvoering vaak wat minder. Op volledig standaard machines werkt het, maar als je bijzondere hardware nodig hebt of je wilt een specifieke driver, kun je van een koude kermis thuiskomen. Leuk als je zelf een driver instelt en Windows vervangt deze uit zichzelf.
0saren
@ArawnofAnnwn2 juli 2021 15:10
Ik ken niemand die Windows draait zonder extra gedoe.
Dan ken je er bij deze 1 ;) Aangenaam
+1nlinzweden
@Krystman1 juli 2021 14:25
"Windows costs you money, and eats away your valuable time" - me.
+1psychicist
@nlinzweden1 juli 2021 19:41
Daarom boeien die licentiekosten voor een voorgeïnstalleerde Windows me ook niet. Het kost je een veelvoud van die licentiekosten om Windows draaiend te houden. In die zin is goedkoop duurkoop en ben je er beter mee af om de licentiekosten van een voorgeïnstalleerde Windows meteen af te schrijven en iets anders op die machine te installeren. Natuurlijk zou het beter zijn, als er een GNU/Linux distributie voorgeïnstalleerd was.

Ik draai Windows al bijna 20 jaar in een virtuele machine, als ik het sowieso nodig heb. Dat draait dan ook veel stabieler dan op fysieke hardware, hoewel er inmiddels qua stabiliteit wel wat verbeterd is in Windows 10. Maar dan nog kan het zomaar gebeuren, dat een update ervoor zorgt dat een randapparaat opeens niet meer werkt en dat maak ik onder GNU/Linux zelden tot nooit mee.

Verder doe je op een productiedesktop om de twee jaar een upgrade naar de nieuwste versie, waarna er weer alleen veiligheidsupdates geïnstalleerd hoeven te worden. Windows is wat dat betreft altijd een soort achtbaan geweest met service packs en bij Windows 10 halfjaarlijkse upgrades. Hopelijk komen die ook minder vaak uit nu, want ik zou ook liever niet Windows om de 6 maanden opnieuw installeren, omdat die weer iets om zeep heeft geholpen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door psychicist op 3 juli 2021 17:31]

0GeroldM
@psychicist3 juli 2021 09:16
Voor zover ik had begrepen gaat Windows 11 naar een jaarlijks update schema toe, niet het huidige half-jaarsschema van Windows 10.
+1bouwfraude
@SherlockHolmes1 juli 2021 14:33
Libreoffice doet het meeste wel als er iets niet werkt ligt het meestal aan Word.
+1MrMonkE
@bouwfraude1 juli 2021 14:51
Maar het werkt niet. Dat is het probleem. Waar de schuld dan ligt doet er dan niet veel toe als een relatie waar je het document heen stuurt het niet of slecht weergegeven krijgt. Dat doet afbreuk aan jou reputatie.
+1bytemaster460
@bouwfraude1 juli 2021 15:47
MS Excel is niet perfect en bevat behoorlijk wat bugs, maar helaas is de tegenhanger van Excel in Libre Office geen partij voor Excel. Het zit vol met fouten en onhebbelijkheden. In de praktijk vind ik het gewoon onbruikbaar en dan val je toch terug op Excel.
+1Don Corleone
@SherlockHolmes1 juli 2021 13:21
Zo herkenbaar dit. Ik ben net zo. Ik denk dat het meer de uitdaging is om Linux (of dit nu Ubuntu, Mint, Fedora, of weet ik veel gaat) te installeren en aan te passen naar jouw wensen, dan het daadwerkelijk gebruiken. Zodra bij mij ergens geen uitdaging meer is, stop ik er mee.
+1UNKN0WN...
@Don Corleone1 juli 2021 13:33
als je het je zelf moeilijk wil maken zijn daar natuurlijk ook oplossingen voor ik zou dan zelf gaan voor arch of gentoo en dan barebones Xmonad erop gooien als WM
+1Don Corleone
@UNKN0WN...1 juli 2021 14:41
Dank voor je tip, maar uiteindelijk bereik je een punt waarin je tevreden bent met je installatie en je eigenlijk gewoon aan het werk kan. Dat is voor mij ook een OS. Een middel om programma's te runnen.

Ik ben overigens dit jaar overgestapt op macOS op een M1 Macbook Air, omdat ik dat ook een keer wilde proberen. Ik sluit niet uit dat ik hierop een keer een ARM distro ga proberen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Don Corleone op 1 juli 2021 14:44]

+1UNKN0WN...
@SherlockHolmes1 juli 2021 13:16
Dat had ik ook tot proton uit kwam nu zit ik alleen nog maar op linux de meeste games die ik speel zijn er dan wel is waar ook gewoon voor linux maar voor de rest werkt proton super
+1mae-t.net
@SherlockHolmes1 juli 2021 13:16
Inderdaad, bij Windows is de kans groter dat iets gewoon niet werkt dan dat je fixes of workarounds hebt :P

Of dat je meerdere drivers moet proberen totdat het niet meer 'bluescreent'.

Maar zonder gekheid: Windows is ook niet perfect en de foutmeldingen onder linux zijn vaak een stuk informatiever dan een 64 bits hex getal dat alsnog 20 dingen kan betekenen.
+1himlims_
@SherlockHolmes1 juli 2021 13:19
MS Office/Adobe) incompatabiliteit? dat speelt al jaren niet meer, praktisch alles van office werkt (al dan niet via wine) photoshop suite werk ik al jaren me onder linux icm wacom tablet. (via https://www.playonlinux.com/nl/supported_apps-3-0.html)

zaken die het makkelijker maken zijn bijv. playonlinux (voor photoshop /office) of voor gaming; lutris (https://lutris.net/downloads/) inmiddels kun je ook native gta draaien :P diverse games haal je een hogere fps dan onder windows met dezelfde hardware (!) https://www.protondb.com/ heeft mooi overzicht van ondersteunde games

draai zakelijk praktisch overal debian of bsd, voor de desktop blijf ik xubuntu fijn vinden (xfce :P)

[Reactie gewijzigd door himlims_ op 1 juli 2021 13:19]

0desalniettemin
@SherlockHolmes1 juli 2021 15:45
Kun je met LibreOffice niet wat je met Microsoft office kan dan?
+1T-men
@Koja781 juli 2021 13:30
Linux is niet hetzelfde al Windows. Als je de overstap maakt, dan zul je bereid moeten zijn nieuwe dingen te leren. Andere commando's andere dingen waar je rekening mee moet houden (vooral de rechtenstructuur van linux is even wennen) maar vooral loop je vaak tegen de vaar aan... daar gebruik ik windows programmaatje X voor, dat zal in linux vast ook bestaan, maar hoe heet dat daar ....????

Het vergaren van die kennis en er vaardig mee worden duurt even. Dat is met Window ook zo, maar daar heb je het met de paplepel meegekregen, dus dat lijkt (!!!) vanzelf te zijn gegaan.

Kies een versie die bij je past. Een moderne PC kan prima een Linux Mint aan. Die lijkt nog erg op de look-and-feel van Windows. Ubuntu heeft al iets meer een eigen weg. En mocht je op een wat zwakkere machine gaan, kies dan voor b.v. voor Lubuntu. Of als je op een Raspberry Pi aan de slag gaat, dan is Raspberry Pi OS natuurlijk ideaal.

Begin eens met een dual-boot systeem. In het begin zul je vaak nog voor windows kiezen, maar, zo is mijn ervaring, doe je uiteindelijk de kennis op, leer je de voor en nadelen kennen en ga je steeds meer merken wat het brede aanbod is van, vaak gratis, software die zomaar legaal is te downloaden. Er is nog weinig commersie in de software waardoor deze nog schoon is van troep.
+1Koja78
@T-men1 juli 2021 13:38
Enkele jaren terug ben ik aan een bachelor opleiding blockchain begonnen. De programmatiedelen heb ik jammer genoeg nooit gedaan omdat ik daar wat tegen een bore-out aan het vechten was. (daarom momenteel een beetje andere soort werkinvulling dan programmeren.. na twintig jaar even pauze mag wel)

Maar.. ik heb wel de nodige VM's geinstalleerd met de nodige software. Maar dat was altijd gigacommando's kopiëren uit pdf's terwijl je eigenlijk totaal niet snapte wat je deed. Duidelijk dat ik basiskennis linux miste. (en Javascript.... oudere generatie weetjewel.. twintig jaar ABAP.. iets compleet anders)

Maar... aan die linuxfrustratie zou ik wel iets willen doen...
+1T-men
@Koja781 juli 2021 13:49
Linux heeft tegenwoordig gewoon een grafische omgeving. Het meeste werk kan gewoon via die weg. Als beginneling kun je, als je dat wil, de command-line grotendeels links laten liggen.
Voor de het gevorderde werk groei je er vanzelf wel in. Zo moeilijk is het nou ook weer niet.
+1bouwfraude
@Koja781 juli 2021 14:41
Ubuntu-mate doet het meeste (alles) vanzelf goed, zelfs de netwerkprinter.
De rest van de vragen is te googlen.
+1scholtnp
@T-men1 juli 2021 14:06
Ben het helemaal met je eens dat je voor overstappen de tijd moeten nemen en de juiste route, zie mijn advies 5 van slide 29.
We hebben met zijn allen sinds de jaren negentig heel veel tijd geinvesteerd in het leren van Windows, zou je slechts 10% daarvan ook in Linux en/of Open source sofware steken, dan kom je al heel ver.
+1WOteB2
@T-men1 juli 2021 20:24
daar gebruik ik windows programmaatje X voor, dat zal in linux vast ook bestaan, maar hoe heet dat daar ....????
Een aanvulling hierop (als dat mag). Je kunt ook alvast programma's draaien die onder Linux gangbaar zijn. Te beginnen met Libreoffice, VLC en voor grafische zaken Gimp. Dan wen je nog makkelijker.
Een groot aantal programma's op deze site https://portableapps.com/apps zijn veelal van Linux omgezet naar Windows. Een ware goudmijn, plus dat je die ook nog eens op een USB stick kunt zetten.
Via deze programma's wen je ook alvast aan een andere omgeving en look.
0GeroldM
@T-men3 juli 2021 09:32
Je hebt wel een punt daar. In Windows hebben commandos een naam die duidelijk het doel van het commando weergeeft. Dat is met Linux wel een stuk minder en maakt de leercurve wel langer en/of steiler.

Qua GUI software zijn er ook genoeg verschillen tussen Windows en Linux, maar daar was ik al vrij snel overheen. Dat zal niet voor iedereen zo zijn, dat besef ik ook wel. Maar geef het een beetje (extra) tijd en dan be je er ook aan gewend. En inzien/aanpassen van systeem-instellingen in de GUI is vaak veel makkelijker/sneller/logischer/consistenter in Linux dan in Windows. at vind ik persoonlijk wel erg prettig.

Ikzelf zou eerder een Linux VM aanraden dan een dual-boot computer, maar alleen omdat het telkens opnieuw opstarten van de computer om van OS te wisselen, niet uitnodigend werkt. Dat deed het niet met mij in elk geval. Een VM is veel sneller geactiveerd en onderbreekt je gedachtentrein veel minder dan telkens opnieuw opstarten.
+1KeRsTmAnNeKe
@Koja781 juli 2021 13:07
Kan spelen met een Raspberry pi, kost weinig en daar kan je prima mee leren
+1Koja78
@KeRsTmAnNeKe1 juli 2021 13:34
Heb dat ooit gedaan met een pi 2 en dat was het toch niet. dan was ubuntu in VM aangenamer.
+1bouwfraude
@Koja781 juli 2021 14:35
De eerste pi's waren net wat te traag. Versie 3 is best bruikbaar met raspbian
+1OxWax
@KeRsTmAnNeKe1 juli 2021 13:38
Gisteren ontdekt dat Pi4 geen ipfire ondersteund grrrrrrr
+1Deleon78
@Koja781 juli 2021 13:24
Ssd in je pc en gaan! Scheelt weer losse hardware. Als het niet bevalt heb je in ieder geval een ssd erbij, nooit nutteloos :)
+1Koja78
@Deleon781 juli 2021 13:35
Ik heb inderdaad nog een tweede SSD... maar die is jammer genoeg in gebruik geraakt als nood backup space voor de foto's van mijn schoonvader zijn gsm toen die plots dood viel vorig jaar.

En dan blijft dat daar staan hé.
+1UNKN0WN...
@Koja781 juli 2021 13:37
Huur vragen voor het opslaan van al die data en daarmee nog een SSD erbij halen :*) ;)
+1Koja78
@UNKN0WN...1 juli 2021 13:41
Klinkt goed als business model maar ik denk dat bepaalde elementen in dit huisgezin zouden tegenpruttelen en dan plots was & plas toeslag gaan vragen.
+1UNKN0WN...
@Koja781 juli 2021 13:47
telt die plas toeslag dan als trickle down economics? (:
0Koja78
@UNKN0WN...1 juli 2021 13:59
Dat is meer wat wij in WVL zouden noemen: katje mien katje were
+1Deleon78
@Koja781 juli 2021 13:44
Als je hardware bij gaat kopen voor een knutselproject, kan je beter een ssd kopen en die in je huidige pc hangen.
Maar wellicht nog handiger is gewoon een virtual machine inrichten. Heb je helemaal niks nieuws nodig en kost je niks.
Kortom, geen excuus meer! :)
0Koja78
@Deleon781 juli 2021 13:45
Vanavond maar es die SSD leegtrekken... en dan een usb install neem ik aan.
+1Deleon78
@Koja781 juli 2021 13:51
Ik zou gewoon een vm opzetten, dat heeft het minste impact :) en je moet niks eh! :) <3
+1Koja78
@Deleon781 juli 2021 13:58
Weet gewoon niet of ik die gpu passthrough aan het werken zal krijgen met een vega56 :)
VMs zonder gpu passthrough opzetten deed ik al.
+1beerse
@Koja781 juli 2021 13:27
Op de meeste desktops kan je een virtueel systeem inrichten. Het meest universeel zou in een vmware-player (of vmware-workstation) installatie zijn.
Alternatieven zijn een beetje afhankelijk van het os dat er al draait. Virutal Box, KVM, Parallels, Hyper-V of zo iets.

En tegenwoordig onder msWindows10-PRO: wsl.
+1Jogai
@Koja781 juli 2021 13:30
Virtuele PC met Linux, kost je niks aan hardware, alleen wat schijfruimte.
+1Aeternum
@Koja781 juli 2021 14:15
Pi zero/2/3/4 en gewoon proberen werkt perfect kost weinig en bied een legio aan super leuke experimenten
0nlinzweden
@Koja781 juli 2021 14:25
Koop een Android telefoon.
+1Magnum1982
1 juli 2021 13:11
Apple T8103 "M1" SoC supported (weliswaar zonder hw graphics acceleration). Toch indrukwekkend hoe ze dat klaarspelen.
+184hannes
@Magnum19821 juli 2021 13:23
Apple T8103 "M1" SoC supported
Ik hoop toch dat de ondersteuning nog even te wensen over laat. Ik heb onlangs een M1 laptop besteld zodat ik naar hartelust de Desktop met Linux kan blijven slopen terwijl mijn partner (of ikzelf) ten alle tijde een stabiel werkend systeem beschikbaar heeft. Mijn vingers zouden gaan jeuken als Linux goed op een M1 gaat werken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door 84hannes op 1 juli 2021 13:38]

+1i-chat
@84hannes1 juli 2021 13:44
Het allergrootste voordeel zou ik vinden van Linux op de m1 is dat ik dan iets meer levensduur kan halen uit mn hardware dan dat Apple me bereid is te gunnen

Want waar iOS juist bovengemiddeld lang ondersteuning krijgt is dat voor macOS juist veel korter

Windows 10 draait namelijk nog prima op hardware van of rond 2009 terwijl de recente Apple update os11 alleen beschikbaar is voor hardware uit 2015 en nieuwer als een Linux installatie die overige 5 jaar kan overbruggen zie ik nog een lange levensduur voor deze hardware
+1bouwfraude
@i-chat1 juli 2021 14:45
De mac stopt niet met werken als er een nieuwer OS is. Mijn 2011 mac mini is blijven steken op high sierra en gisteren deed hij het nog. Wat traagjes in verhouding tot hardware van dit jaar.
+1N8w8
@bouwfraude1 juli 2021 17:44
Het stopt niet zomaar met werken, maar je krijgt (vlgs dit) geen security updates meer, wat voor sommigen een voorwaarde is voor gebruik.
+1RoestVrijStaal
1 juli 2021 19:47
Linux x.x.xxx
I'm announcing the release of the x.x.xxx kernel. All users of the x.x kernel series must upgrade.
Thanks,
Sasha
Net zo informatief als de changelogs van Sony en Nintendo. En dat 7 keer.

Zeg dan gewoon niets. Waarom zou je als je een Linux distro installatie hebt, moeten upgraden?

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 1 juli 2021 23:37]

