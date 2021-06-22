Malwarebytes heeft een update voor versie 4.4 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave, component package version 1.0.1344, ziet er als volgt uit:
Feature and improvements
Issues fixed
- Enhanced detection support when using Microsoft Edge web browser
- Trial banner text updated for Malwarebytes for Teams users
- Enhanced logic to prevent false positive (FP) detections
- Enhanced detection and remediation
- MBAM-4839: Update available notification did not display when auto updates was turned off
- MBAM-3121: Using Tab key to switch between Settings tabs skipped Display tab
- MBAM-4717: Malwarebytes Web protection was slowing down Windows PC (affected component package version 1.0.1292)
- MBAM-4784: Could not change password for user access if password was too long
- MBAM-4198: Malwarebytes was not adding IP address exclusions specified as an IP integer value
- MBAM-1096: Check for updates function was not disabled in jump list menu while scan in progress
- MBAM-1042: Delay Real-Time Protection when Malwarebytes starts setting did not reset when user clicked Restore default settings
- Several user interface (UI) issues fixed:
- MBAM-4752: The Upgrade button on the Real-Time Protection card did not navigate the user to the proper Upgrade page
- MBAM-4450: User access password length restriction was not visibly enforced
- MBAM-4444: Settings tabs did not have focus rectangles when using keyboard navigation
- MBAM-3896: Restore default settings was not changing the Delay Real-Time Protection time back to default
- MBAM-3229: Start date and Start time drop-downs for Scheduled scan options were too small in German language.
- MBAM-3156: Quarantined items in Detection History were not displayed in chronological descending order
- MBAM-3138: Typo in the "Something went wrong" error message
- MBAM-2901: Incorrect Swedish translations found in the Allow list page
- MBAM-2254: The configure custom scan window text and drop down menu border does not render correctly in Russian language.
- MBAM-4299: Forgot password requirements on the Sign in page displayed "ex" instead of "e.g."
- MBAM-2453: Drop down menu wheel was not always visible for Notifications setting
- MBAM-622: Mispunctuation found on Advanced Scanners window.
- MBAM-609: Play mode toggle description was incorrect