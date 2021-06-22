Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.4 - 1.0.1344

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft een update voor versie 4.4 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave, component package version 1.0.1344, ziet er als volgt uit:

Feature and improvements
  • Enhanced detection support when using Microsoft Edge web browser
  • Trial banner text updated for Malwarebytes for Teams users
  • Enhanced logic to prevent false positive (FP) detections
  • Enhanced detection and remediation
Issues fixed
  • MBAM-4839: Update available notification did not display when auto updates was turned off
  • MBAM-3121: Using Tab key to switch between Settings tabs skipped Display tab
  • MBAM-4717: Malwarebytes Web protection was slowing down Windows PC (affected component package version 1.0.1292)
  • MBAM-4784: Could not change password for user access if password was too long
  • MBAM-4198: Malwarebytes was not adding IP address exclusions specified as an IP integer value
  • MBAM-1096: Check for updates function was not disabled in jump list menu while scan in progress
  • MBAM-1042: Delay Real-Time Protection when Malwarebytes starts setting did not reset when user clicked Restore default settings
  • Several user interface (UI) issues fixed:
    • MBAM-4752: The Upgrade button on the Real-Time Protection card did not navigate the user to the proper Upgrade page
    • MBAM-4450: User access password length restriction was not visibly enforced
    • MBAM-4444: Settings tabs did not have focus rectangles when using keyboard navigation
    • MBAM-3896: Restore default settings was not changing the Delay Real-Time Protection time back to default
    • MBAM-3229: Start date and Start time drop-downs for Scheduled scan options were too small in German language.
    • MBAM-3156: Quarantined items in Detection History were not displayed in chronological descending order
    • MBAM-3138: Typo in the "Something went wrong" error message
    • MBAM-2901: Incorrect Swedish translations found in the Allow list page
    • MBAM-2254: The configure custom scan window text and drop down menu border does not render correctly in Russian language.
    • MBAM-4299: Forgot password requirements on the Sign in page displayed "ex" instead of "e.g."
    • MBAM-2453: Drop down menu wheel was not always visible for Notifications setting
    • MBAM-622: Mispunctuation found on Advanced Scanners window.
    • MBAM-609: Play mode toggle description was incorrect

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.4 - 1.0.1344
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-06-2021 14:3711

22-06-2021 • 14:37

11 Linkedin

Bron: Malwarebytes

Update-historie

31-03 Malwarebytes 4.5.7.186 9
20-03 Malwarebytes 4.5.6.180 25
03-03 Malwarebytes 4.5.5.175 0
15-02 Malwarebytes 4.5.4.168 5
19-01 Malwarebytes 4.5.2.157 18
14-12 Malwarebytes 4.5.0.152 14
19-11 Malwarebytes 4.4.11.149 9
05-11 Malwarebytes 4.4.10.144 0
22-10 Malwarebytes 4.4.9.142 1
08-10 Malwarebytes 4.4.8.137 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Malwarebytes

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
-111011+12+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1miknic
22 juni 2021 16:46
Om een of andere reden vind ik dit programma veel te dwingend.
0Matthijs8
@miknic24 juni 2021 10:02
Inderdaad. Ondanks dat ik een lifetime licentie heb gebruik ik het alleen in de Free mode. Toch na bijna elke programma update activeert het programma elke keer weer de premium trial, met in de melding daarover alleen een Oke knop en geen optie om te weigeren.
Ook opvallend dat ze zo vaak de trial activeren, in het verleden deden antivirus programma's namelijk veel moeite om ervoor te zorgen dat per PC maar 1x de trial te activeren was.
+1MrHelix
22 juni 2021 17:25
Ik heb Malwarebytes onlangs verwijderd. Het vertraagde enorm het openen van files in explorer.
En bij het bekijken van streams op Youtube of Twitch was na een tijdje het geluid niet meer synchroon met het beeld. Oorzaak was de Web Protection.
Eigenlijk jammer, want ik had ook lifetime premium licentie, maar nu is Malwarebytes geen aanrader meer.
0rookie no. 1
@MrHelix23 juni 2021 21:39
Had dezelfde ervaringen sinds 3 of 4, maar nu alweer een ruime maand erop (incl. Windows Defender enabled) en ik ervaar geen nadelen meer zoals eerst.
0Rouwette
22 juni 2021 15:32
Ik heb een Lifetime licentie vol tevredenheid :)
0Rd3vries
@Rouwette22 juni 2021 16:52
Is deze lifetime licentie nog verkrijgbaar? Ik kan er niets over vinden.
0Rouwette
@Rd3vries22 juni 2021 17:13
Geen idee, ik heb hem in 2014 aangeschaft, helaas wel maar 1 licentie :) maargoed dat is voor mij voldoende.
0cool1971
@Rd3vries22 juni 2021 17:19
Zijn ze al paar jaar mee gestopt.Best jammer, ik heb toendertijd iets van €18,- betaald voor het lifetimeabo, nu is dat al €40,- per jaar!
0DarkShaDows
@Rouwette22 juni 2021 17:04
Hier nog drie Lifetime Licenses, nog op het nippertje gekocht :)
0Firephoenix
@Rouwette22 juni 2021 17:36
Hier ook een lifetime licentie gekocht, via tweakers toentertijd. In de comments stond toen dat je de currency naar dollar moest zetten de prijs ook 18$ was. Uiteindelijk 14€ voor betaald 8)7 8)7 ;)
0Rouwette
@Firephoenix22 juni 2021 19:06
Ik heb er iets van $24,95 betaald.
Maargoed dat is ook niet te veel voor lifetime.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

