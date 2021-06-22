Malwarebytes heeft een update voor versie 4.4 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave, component package version 1.0.1344, ziet er als volgt uit:

Feature and improvements Enhanced detection support when using Microsoft Edge web browser

Trial banner text updated for Malwarebytes for Teams users

Enhanced logic to prevent false positive (FP) detections

Enhanced detection and remediation Issues fixed MBAM-4839: Update available notification did not display when auto updates was turned off

MBAM-3121: Using Tab key to switch between Settings tabs skipped Display tab

MBAM-4717: Malwarebytes Web protection was slowing down Windows PC (affected component package version 1.0.1292)

MBAM-4784: Could not change password for user access if password was too long

MBAM-4198: Malwarebytes was not adding IP address exclusions specified as an IP integer value

MBAM-1096: Check for updates function was not disabled in jump list menu while scan in progress

MBAM-1042: Delay Real-Time Protection when Malwarebytes starts setting did not reset when user clicked Restore default settings

Several user interface (UI) issues fixed: MBAM-4752: The Upgrade button on the Real-Time Protection card did not navigate the user to the proper Upgrade page MBAM-4450: User access password length restriction was not visibly enforced MBAM-4444: Settings tabs did not have focus rectangles when using keyboard navigation MBAM-3896: Restore default settings was not changing the Delay Real-Time Protection time back to default MBAM-3229: Start date and Start time drop-downs for Scheduled scan options were too small in German language. MBAM-3156: Quarantined items in Detection History were not displayed in chronological descending order MBAM-3138: Typo in the "Something went wrong" error message MBAM-2901: Incorrect Swedish translations found in the Allow list page MBAM-2254: The configure custom scan window text and drop down menu border does not render correctly in Russian language. MBAM-4299: Forgot password requirements on the Sign in page displayed "ex" instead of "e.g." MBAM-2453: Drop down menu wheel was not always visible for Notifications setting MBAM-622: Mispunctuation found on Advanced Scanners window. MBAM-609: Play mode toggle description was incorrect

