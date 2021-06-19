Manjaro Linux is een Linux-distributie gebaseerd op Arch Linux. De focus ligt op gebruikersvriendelijkheid en eenvoud. Er kan worden gekozen voor een uitvoering met een Xfce-, KDE- of Gnome-desktopomgeving en het wordt standaard met een groot aantal applicaties geleverd. Manjaro Linux maakt gebruik van zogenaamde rolling releases en gebruikt Pacman als zijn package manager. Versie 21.0.7 van Manjaro Linux is uitgekomen en de belangrijkste veranderingen die sinds versie 21.0.4 zijn aangebracht kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:
Changes in Manjaro 21.0.7
- Most of our Kernels got updated
- Systemd is now at 248.3 36
- Gnome Apps got updated to 40.2
- Cutefish DE got updated to v0.2 25
- Pipewire is at 0.3.30 31
- Deepin got some new updates
- Other regular upstream updates including python and haskell
Changes in Manjaro 21.0.6
Changes in Manjaro 21.0.5
- Most of our Kernels got updated
- Nvidia driver is now at 465.31 28. If you use Display-Port see also this 168!
- There was a perl rebuild by upstream Arch. Tell us if we missed some rebuilds!
- Cutefish DE got added 84
- Kodi-Addons got updated
- AMDVLK is now at 2021.Q2.4
- LibreOffice is at 7.0.6 8
- Mesa got updated to 21.1.2 9
- Our toolchain got updated to gcc 11
- KDE Gear got updated to 21.04.1 25
- Lot of KDE-git package updates and removal from
[community]repos
- Other regular upstream updates including python and haskell
- Most of our Kernels got updated
- Nvidia got updated to 460.80 57. More info about possible issues with this driver in our Known Issues and solutions section or the Nvidia Forum 65
- We added Plasma Mobile Gear Apps 53. More info about them here 69.
- Gnome Apps got mostly updated to 40.1. We are still shipping 3.38 shell!
- Maui Apps are now at 1.2.2 35
- We updated Systemd to 247.7 19
- Firefox 88.0.1 8 and Thunderbird 78.10.1 3 got updated.
- LibreOffice is at 7.1.3 12
- KDE Frameworks got updated to 5.82.0 17
- KDE Plasma is now at 5.21.5 64
- Lot of KDE-git package updates
- Other regular upstream updates including python and haskell