Software-update: Manjaro Linux 21.0.7

Manjaro Linux logo (79 pix)Manjaro Linux is een Linux-distributie gebaseerd op Arch Linux. De focus ligt op gebruikersvriendelijkheid en eenvoud. Er kan worden gekozen voor een uitvoering met een Xfce-, KDE- of Gnome-desktopomgeving en het wordt standaard met een groot aantal applicaties geleverd. Manjaro Linux maakt gebruik van zogenaamde rolling releases en gebruikt Pacman als zijn package manager. Versie 21.0.7 van Manjaro Linux is uitgekomen en de belangrijkste veranderingen die sinds versie 21.0.4 zijn aangebracht kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Changes in Manjaro 21.0.7
  • Most of our Kernels got updated
  • Systemd is now at 248.3 36
  • Gnome Apps got updated to 40.2
  • Cutefish DE got updated to v0.2 25
  • Pipewire is at 0.3.30 31
  • Deepin got some new updates
  • Other regular upstream updates including python and haskell

Changes in Manjaro 21.0.6

  • Most of our Kernels got updated
  • Nvidia driver is now at 465.31 28. If you use Display-Port see also this 168!
  • There was a perl rebuild by upstream Arch. Tell us if we missed some rebuilds!
  • Cutefish DE got added 84
  • Kodi-Addons got updated
  • AMDVLK is now at 2021.Q2.4
  • LibreOffice is at 7.0.6 8
  • Mesa got updated to 21.1.2 9
  • Our toolchain got updated to gcc 11
  • KDE Gear got updated to 21.04.1 25
  • Lot of KDE-git package updates and removal from [community] repos
  • Other regular upstream updates including python and haskell
Changes in Manjaro 21.0.5

Manjaro Linux

Versienummer 21.0.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Manjaro Linux
Download https://manjaro.org/get-manjaro/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-06-2021 09:519

19-06-2021 • 09:51

9 Linkedin

Bron: Manjaro Linux

Update-historie

24-01 Manjaro Linux 21.2.2 26
05-01 Manjaro Linux 21.2.1 19
23-12 Manjaro Linux 21.2.0 38
05-09 Manjaro Linux 21.1.2 16
18-08 Manjaro Linux 21.1.0 62
06-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.7 9
05-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.4 18
04-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.2 69
03-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0 5
12-'20 Manjaro Linux 20.2 95
Meer historie

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1908+18+23+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1ioor
19 juni 2021 12:00
Draai t al een tijdje(test). En voor de gemiddelde noob (ikke dus) een prettig o.s. Enige wat ik nog mis is een simpele makkelijk te configureren samba server/client. Bijv. zoals in linux Mint.
+2Vaenir
@ioor19 juni 2021 12:18
Volgens mij is de smb cliënt standaard geïnstalleerd in elke officiële Manjaro distro. In Manjaro Gnome kan je gewoon met Nautilus (Gnome Files) door je network browsen en verbinden met een smb server.
+2stuiterveer
@Vaenir19 juni 2021 14:02
Klopt, al is een belangrijk detail dat dit door Gnome wordt verzorgd en niet als standaard onderdeel van Manjaro. Oftewel het werkt wel in je file browser, maar zodra je in je terminal een aantal SMB mounts wil mounten gaat dat niet lukken zonder alsnog een client te installeren. Ook als je een andere window manager dan Gnome selecteert is dit dus mogelijk niet aanwezig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door stuiterveer op 19 juni 2021 14:03]

+1ioor
@Vaenir19 juni 2021 13:17
Thx. Zo simpel had ik m niet eens bedacht. Ga t meteen proberen .
+2GertMenkel

@ioor19 juni 2021 13:51
Ik ga hier uit van de meestgebruikte GUI, GNOME3: Als je een server wil maken, moet je nog een paar pakketten installeren. De details lees je hier, kwestie van nautilus-share en manjaro-settings-samba in je package manager gooien. Kan een reboot nodig hebben (bij mij niet), maar daarna kun je als het goed is rechtermuisknop doen op een map en kiezen voor "properties" -> "share". Het delen zal via SMB gaan. Check wel of je firewall het verkeer doorlaat als je die ingesteld hebt, natuurlijk.

Je kunt ook via WebDav de Public-map in je home directory delen, dat ze je aan in je instellingen > sharing > file sharing. Dat is natuurlijk geen SAMBA maar het werkt wel als je snel even een bestand wil delen, gewoon in Public plempen.
+1robenroute
19 juni 2021 12:11
In release 2.0.5 melden ze LibreOffice 7.1.3, in 2.0.6 versie 7.0-nogwat… 8)7
+1nirvanaO
19 juni 2021 10:13
Deze zin loopt niet en er zijn meerdere typefouten
Versie 21.0.7 van Manjaro Linux uitgekomen en de belangrijkste veranderingen sie sinds versie 21.0.4 zijn aangebrachtkunnen hieronder worden gevodnen
Auteur+1Drobanir
@nirvanaO19 juni 2021 10:27
Deze zin loopt niet en er zijn meerdere typefouten
[...]
Oeps dat zijn wel heel veel foutjes. Ik heb het aangepast, excuses.

