Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en cross-platform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Versie 21.06.29 van Shotcut is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Projects created with this version can NOT be directly loaded by a previous version. Only versions 21.02 and 21.03 can repair projects created in this version by removing all Time Remap filters.

Added Speed parameter to the Timer video filter.

Added keyboard shortcuts to switch between the stock layouts: Alt + 1 through 6

+ through Added Import button to Playlist.

Added an Apply button next to Properties > Speed to improve workflow when using mouse wheel.

Fixed playback may hang when playing different Playlist items.

Fixed alpha presets in Export.

Fixed a possible crash when changing Settings > Preview Scaling.

Fixed a possible crash when using Crop: Source and Size, Position & Rotate filters on the same clip.

Fixed Size, Position & Rotate filters not reloading.

Fixed reloading Keyframes for a filter on Output.

Fixed changing Properties > Color Range for a clip in the Source player.

Fixed playhead moves to the beginning of the Timeline when dragging an image from Source.

Fixed a proxy may used instead of the original when dropping from file manager to Timeline.

Fixed Fade In/Out on Timeline may add filters in wrong order.

Fixed a crash trying to make thumbnail for an invalid playlist item when loading a project.

Fixed Playlist > Play After Open not working.

Fixed missing proxies not generated for an opened project when Settings > Proxy > Use Proxy turned on.

Fixed File > Export EDL creates empty file.

Fixed Center bias in Crop: Source filter.

Fixed a crash using Mask: From File and Size, Position & Rotate filters on the same color clip.

Fixed a possible crash when changing Settings > Theme.

Fixed Mask: Simple Shape moves when deleting all keyframes: no longer allowed to delete the last keyframe; use the keyframe toggle button in the parameters area of Filters.

Fixed maintaining the image center when reset Size, Position & Rotate > Zoom.

Improved using the mouse wheel to zoom in Size, Position & Rotate filter.

Improved the range of the new Zoom keyframe values when keyframes are changed or removed.

Fixed custom Export preset may load with incorrect frame rate.

Fixed a crash when a Stabilize analysis (.stab) file fails to open.

Fixed a crash when Stabilize > Accuracy is 9 or higher.