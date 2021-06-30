Er is een nieuwe uitgave van irc -client mIRC verschenen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om via verschillende kanalen en servers met elkaar te chatten, maar ook om via 'direct client-to-client' bestanden naar elkaar te sturen. Verder kunnen scripts worden gedraaid om bijvoorbeeld het beheren van kanalen eenvoudiger te maken. De irc-server van Tweakers draait op irc.tweakers.net, met #tweakers.net als het officiële kanaal en een groot aantal andere kanalen die dienstdoen als thuishaven voor de hardware- en softwarefanaat. Een overzicht van alle beschikbare kanalen kan via het commando /list worden opgevraagd. Via die lijst kan snel het gewenste kanaal worden gevonden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

mIRC 7.66 has been released!

This is a small update that addresses a number of issues reported by users since the last release. It includes improvements, changes and fixes to a number of features, including: Added MDI area background color option to Colors dialog to allow users to change brightness of MDI area.

Changed the editbox/nickname list line separator color so that it matches current theme.

Changed /window -h to support hiding status windows in both the switchbar and the treebar.

Changed channel and query window icons to make them more distinctive.

Added colors dialog default/undo buttons to allow reset/revert of color settings.

Changed /server to prioritize group name over server address to handle server group names that contain periods.

Changed parsing of /mode commands that use combinations of +ovh to ensure compatibility with recent ircd changes.

Fixed maximized MDI window duplicate icons bug.

Changed tab completion to leave in place non-existent/empty identifiers/variables.

Fixed select folder bug incorrectly filling in filename as a *.* wildcard.

Updated CA root certificates cacert.pem file. In total, there have been around 24 changes since the last release. For a full list of recent changes, please see the versions.txt file.