Software-update: mIRC 7.66

mIRC logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe uitgave van irc-client mIRC verschenen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om via verschillende kanalen en servers met elkaar te chatten, maar ook om via 'direct client-to-client' bestanden naar elkaar te sturen. Verder kunnen scripts worden gedraaid om bijvoorbeeld het beheren van kanalen eenvoudiger te maken. De irc-server van Tweakers draait op irc.tweakers.net, met #tweakers.net als het officiële kanaal en een groot aantal andere kanalen die dienstdoen als thuishaven voor de hardware- en softwarefanaat. Een overzicht van alle beschikbare kanalen kan via het commando /list worden opgevraagd. Via die lijst kan snel het gewenste kanaal worden gevonden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

mIRC 7.66 has been released!
This is a small update that addresses a number of issues reported by users since the last release. It includes improvements, changes and fixes to a number of features, including:
  • Added MDI area background color option to Colors dialog to allow users to change brightness of MDI area.
  • Changed the editbox/nickname list line separator color so that it matches current theme.
  • Changed /window -h to support hiding status windows in both the switchbar and the treebar.
  • Changed channel and query window icons to make them more distinctive.
  • Added colors dialog default/undo buttons to allow reset/revert of color settings.
  • Changed /server to prioritize group name over server address to handle server group names that contain periods.
  • Changed parsing of /mode commands that use combinations of +ovh to ensure compatibility with recent ircd changes.
  • Fixed maximized MDI window duplicate icons bug.
  • Changed tab completion to leave in place non-existent/empty identifiers/variables.
  • Fixed select folder bug incorrectly filling in filename as a *.* wildcard.
  • Updated CA root certificates cacert.pem file.
In total, there have been around 24 changes since the last release.

For a full list of recent changes, please see the versions.txt file.

mIRC screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.66
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website mIRC
Download https://www.mirc.com/get.php?version=766
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

0Jeffrey
30 juni 2021 10:09
Zijn deze irc kanalen nog actief of wordt er weinig gebruik van gemaakt?
0smiba
@Jeffrey30 juni 2021 10:21
Ik zeg join en kom er achter :)
0The Zep Man
@Jeffrey30 juni 2021 10:54
Welke IRC kanalen?
0Jeffrey
@The Zep Man30 juni 2021 12:15
De irc-server van Tweakers draait op irc.tweakers.net, met #tweakers.net als het officiële kanaal en een groot aantal andere kanalen die dienstdoen als thuishaven voor de hardware- en softwarefanaat.
@smiba zal eens een kijkje nemen :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

