AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. Sinds versie 21.6.1 zijn de drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX400 en hoger, en worden er alleen nog drivers voor Windows 10 aangeboden. Nieuw in de 2020-editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruikmaakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 21.6.2 is onder meer ondersteuning voor Vulkan Ray Tracing in Doom Eternal toegevoegd en zijn er enkele problemen verholpen.

Support For DOOM Eternal Vulkan Ray Tracing

Added Vulkan Support VK_EXT_custom_border_color This extension allows applications to specify a custom border color for when the sampler address mode VK_SAMPLER_ADDRESS_MODE_CLAMP_TO_BORDER is used.

VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_uniform_control_flow This extension exposes the availability of the SPV_KHR_subgroup_uniform_control_flow SPIR-V extension for shader modules use. The SPIR-V extension provides stronger guarantees that diverged subgroups will reconverge.

VK_EXT_color_write_enable This extension allows applications to selectively enable and disable writes to output color attachments via a pipeline dynamic state. This has the potential to reduce pipeline counts for increased efficiency.

Fixed Issues While playing MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries on DirectX 11, visual artifacts may be observed on some AMD Radeon graphics products such as Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.

An error message – Error 184 – may be received after running the AMD Auto-Detect and Install Updates utility program on Windows 7 based systems.

Adobe Substance 3D Painter may freeze while running this application on some AMD Radeon graphics products such as Radeon RX 6900. Known Issues Some users may experience elevated memory usage by AMD User Experience Program. A temporary workaround is to opt-out of the AMD User Experience Program. Learn more from AMD here on how to opt out of the program.

Resident Evil Village may experience an intermittent application hang or TDR on AMD Radeon VII graphics products in the first mission of the game.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

An Oculus service error may be received on Radeon RX 5000 & 6000 series graphics products which prevents the Oculus Link setup software from running.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

If Ryzen Master is not detected in Adrenalin software after installation, a system restart may be required.

If Blue or Black screen is observed in mobile systems, temporarily disable Enhanced sign-in

A driver mismatch error may appear when two versions of Radeon software (Windows Store & AMD Support versions) are installed on your system. As a temporary workaround, launch the Windows Store version of Radeon software.

A Blue or Black screen may be observed after updating to the latest Radeon Software. A workaround is to disable core isolation.

AMD is investigating a D3 code that may be seen in some motherboard after updating to the latest Radeon Software.

Lower than expected performance may be observed on select AMD Athlon mobile systems. AMD Link for Windows Known Issues Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.