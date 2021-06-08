Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.931 titels. Deze uitgave wordt met de volgende aantekeningen geleverd:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 6.0.1 (total 63):
- Various bug fixes
- Add support for wine64 on Apple M1
- Translation updates
- Documentation updates
- 3591: py2exe needs partial imagehlp.BindImageEx implementation
- 16676: RTG Bills 2.x (VB6 app) reports 'ADO error 1BD Object doesn't support this action' on startup (msado15 'connection_GetIDsOfNames' is a stub)
- 21014: Dark Sector no Sound
- 22635: Earth 2160 (GOG.com) can't recognize serial number
- 28786: Wine File Explorer tree does not expand when clicked on plus '+' signs
- 30062: Deer Hunter demo: unable to start a new game (map view unusable)
- 35637: Seagate Crystal Enterprise 8.0: 'inputfileserver.exe' service needs msvcirt.dll.??0fstream@@QAE@XZ
- 43422: Shadow Warrior 2: Floors are not rendered
- 44038: RPCS3 emulator crashes due to 'kernel32.SetFileInformationByHandle' lacking support of 'FileEndOfFileInfo' info class
- 44629: Process Hacker can't enumerate handles [needs NtQuerySystemInformation(SystemExtendedHandleInformation)]
- 45046: Skyrim SE: Shadow artifacts (missing handling of 'precise' shader modifier)
- 45132: CommonObjects tool (.NET app) from Google sandbox-attacksurface-analysis-tools v1.1.x needs 'ntdll.NtQuerySystemInformation' to support 'SystemExtendedHandleInformation'
- 46709: VarFormatCurrency doesn't handle an already formatted string.
- 46962: Macromedia Director Player 4.x based games (16-bit NE) fail to run: "This program requires at least 4MB free memory to run." (The Rock)
- 47507: Regression: can't return to full-screen Civilization IV BTS window after Alt+Tab-ing to desktop since wine 4.10
- 48563: Runaway: A Twist of Fate renders its cursor incorrectly
- 48618: Multiple applications show black client area on startup (Wargaming.net Game Center, Electron based apps)('--disable-gpu' command line parameter is a workaround)
- 48870: Aldi (Buhl) Steuer 2019/2020 installer crashes
- 49531: Multiple Qt5 applications spam the console continuously with 'fixme:netprofm:connection_GetAdapterId' ('INetworkConnection::GetAdapter' returns incorrect adapter GUID)(Futubull 10.x, Melodics V2, Topaz Video Enhance AI 1.x)
- 50033: WMI class SystemRestore is missing
- 50086: user32:monitor tests timeout
- 50123: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim SE has rendering glitches with vulkan renderer
- 50150: ODBC applications fail to create DSNs due to 'odbccp32.SQLWriteDSNToIni' stub
- 50256: Animate VST plugin activation doesn't work: wbem_services_ExecQuery gets no network adapters
- 50357: Star Stable Online crashes with unimplemented function dcomp.dll.DCompositionCreateDevice2
- 50376: Banished crashes when Antialiasing set to 3x MSAA with Vulkan renderer
- 50377: Banished cast shadows are broken with Vulkan renderer
- 50379: The Witcher 3 has broken rendering with Vulkan renderer
- 50386: Sniper Elite V2 some objects aren't rendered with Vulkan renderer
- 50387: Batman: Arkham Origins has broken dynamic shadows with Vulkan renderer
- 50401: Multiple Adobe products crash on unimplemented function msvcp{100,110,120,140}.dll._Wcsxfrm (Audition CS6, Audition 2020)
- 50407: Multiple Adobe CC products fail to start, reporting 'err:module:LdrInitializeThunk "CRClient.dll" failed to initialize' ('_Syserror_map' should return non-NULL string for unknown errors)
- 50409: Adobe Audition 2020 crashes on startup (msvcrt strftime_impl uses __lc_time_data struct WCHAR members but only ANSI members have been initialized by _Gettnames)
- 50424: std::mutex crashes on creation
- 50441: Steel Series Engine 3 systray icon does not respond to mouse clicks
- 50459: Studio One 5 crashes on unimplemented function dcomp.dll.DCompositionCreateDevice
- 50485: Still Life 2 crashes when CSMT is disabled
- 50486: The Sims 3 launcher hangs
- 50508: ACAT Phrase, part of Intel Assistive Context-Aware Toolkit (ACAT) v1.00.0 (.NET 4.5 app) crashes on unimplemented function 'uiautomationcore.dll.UiaRegisterProviderCallback'
- 50515: SofTalk 1.56 doesn't speak continuously after punctuation marks.
- 50517: Apps with GUI can't work on Apple Silicon Mac
- 50528: [Stasis 2]Broken rendering with Vulkan
- 50562: WRC 5 crashes on launch with Vulkan renderer
- 50563: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has missing sunlight with Vulkan renderer
- 50569: World of Tanks ground texture is black rendered
- 50580: iTunes 12.11.0.26 installer doesn't recognize WinVer 'Windows 10' setting (WMI 'Win32_OperatingSystem' class uses 'GetVersionEx' API to retrieve OS version info, a deprecated API in Windows 10)
- 50581: Far Manager v3.0: cursor position is off by one
- 50599: Game Protect Kit (GPK) 'SDGame32.sys' kernel driver crashes on unimplemented function 'ntoskrnl.exe.KdDisableDebugger' (Dragon Nest)
- 50602: Far Manager redraws incorrectly after console window is resized
- 50610: WMI 'Win32_OperatingSystem' OS caption property descriptions for Windows 8 and 8.1 are reversed
- 50620: Multiple applications crash due to DHTMLEdit 'IOleObject::GetMiscStatus' stub (Atomic Mail Sender 4.25, RSSeditor 0.9.54, High Impact eMail 5)
- 50632: Neverwinter: Broken graphics (texturing)
- 50641: Wine cmd handles incorrectly if-for on a single line
- 50642: Wine cmd handles incorrectly if-set when expanding variable with brackets
- 50672: .toString() implementation VT_CY behaves as if .toLocaleString() was used
- 50698: ::wcsrtombs does not NULL "const wchar_t ** _PSource" parameter in Wine.
- 50701: Multiple 32-bit ARM Thumb-2 applications cause loader to output warnings during relocation processing (Miranda, Notepad2)
- 50704: QueueUserAPC() Has Incorrect Error Set When Called On Terminating Thread
- 50740: The Suffering (Midway Games) crashes due to missing wmvcore 'IWMSyncReader2', CLSID '{faed3d21-1b6b-4af7-8cb6-3e189bbc187b}'
- 50744: continuous spamming of fixme:msctf:InputProcessorProfileMgr_GetActiveProfile in console
- 50781: cl.exe fails to open program database
- 50790: No display found when using winemac.drv in a VM
- 50967: sc.exe doesn't understand the start command and other parameters