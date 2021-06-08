Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.931 titels. Deze uitgave wordt met de volgende aantekeningen geleverd:

What's new in this release: Various bug fixes

Add support for wine64 on Apple M1

Translation updates

Documentation updates Bugs fixed in 6.0.1 (total 63): 3591: py2exe needs partial imagehlp.BindImageEx implementation

16676: RTG Bills 2.x (VB6 app) reports 'ADO error 1BD Object doesn't support this action' on startup (msado15 'connection_GetIDsOfNames' is a stub)

21014: Dark Sector no Sound

22635: Earth 2160 (GOG.com) can't recognize serial number

28786: Wine File Explorer tree does not expand when clicked on plus '+' signs

30062: Deer Hunter demo: unable to start a new game (map view unusable)

35637: Seagate Crystal Enterprise 8.0: 'inputfileserver.exe' service needs msvcirt.dll.??0fstream@@QAE@XZ

43422: Shadow Warrior 2: Floors are not rendered

44038: RPCS3 emulator crashes due to 'kernel32.SetFileInformationByHandle' lacking support of 'FileEndOfFileInfo' info class

44629: Process Hacker can't enumerate handles [needs NtQuerySystemInformation(SystemExtendedHandleInformation)]

45046: Skyrim SE: Shadow artifacts (missing handling of 'precise' shader modifier)

45132: CommonObjects tool (.NET app) from Google sandbox-attacksurface-analysis-tools v1.1.x needs 'ntdll.NtQuerySystemInformation' to support 'SystemExtendedHandleInformation'

46709: VarFormatCurrency doesn't handle an already formatted string.

46962: Macromedia Director Player 4.x based games (16-bit NE) fail to run: "This program requires at least 4MB free memory to run." (The Rock)

47507: Regression: can't return to full-screen Civilization IV BTS window after Alt+Tab-ing to desktop since wine 4.10

48563: Runaway: A Twist of Fate renders its cursor incorrectly

48618: Multiple applications show black client area on startup (Wargaming.net Game Center, Electron based apps)('--disable-gpu' command line parameter is a workaround)

48870: Aldi (Buhl) Steuer 2019/2020 installer crashes

49531: Multiple Qt5 applications spam the console continuously with 'fixme:netprofm:connection_GetAdapterId' ('INetworkConnection::GetAdapter' returns incorrect adapter GUID)(Futubull 10.x, Melodics V2, Topaz Video Enhance AI 1.x)

50033: WMI class SystemRestore is missing

50086: user32:monitor tests timeout

50123: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim SE has rendering glitches with vulkan renderer

50150: ODBC applications fail to create DSNs due to 'odbccp32.SQLWriteDSNToIni' stub

50256: Animate VST plugin activation doesn't work: wbem_services_ExecQuery gets no network adapters

50357: Star Stable Online crashes with unimplemented function dcomp.dll.DCompositionCreateDevice2

50376: Banished crashes when Antialiasing set to 3x MSAA with Vulkan renderer

50377: Banished cast shadows are broken with Vulkan renderer

50379: The Witcher 3 has broken rendering with Vulkan renderer

50386: Sniper Elite V2 some objects aren't rendered with Vulkan renderer

50387: Batman: Arkham Origins has broken dynamic shadows with Vulkan renderer

50401: Multiple Adobe products crash on unimplemented function msvcp{100,110,120,140}.dll._Wcsxfrm (Audition CS6, Audition 2020)

50407: Multiple Adobe CC products fail to start, reporting 'err:module:LdrInitializeThunk "CRClient.dll" failed to initialize' ('_Syserror_map' should return non-NULL string for unknown errors)

50409: Adobe Audition 2020 crashes on startup (msvcrt strftime_impl uses __lc_time_data struct WCHAR members but only ANSI members have been initialized by _Gettnames)

50424: std::mutex crashes on creation

50441: Steel Series Engine 3 systray icon does not respond to mouse clicks

50459: Studio One 5 crashes on unimplemented function dcomp.dll.DCompositionCreateDevice

50485: Still Life 2 crashes when CSMT is disabled

50486: The Sims 3 launcher hangs

50508: ACAT Phrase, part of Intel Assistive Context-Aware Toolkit (ACAT) v1.00.0 (.NET 4.5 app) crashes on unimplemented function 'uiautomationcore.dll.UiaRegisterProviderCallback'

50515: SofTalk 1.56 doesn't speak continuously after punctuation marks.

50517: Apps with GUI can't work on Apple Silicon Mac

50528: [Stasis 2]Broken rendering with Vulkan

50562: WRC 5 crashes on launch with Vulkan renderer

50563: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has missing sunlight with Vulkan renderer

50569: World of Tanks ground texture is black rendered

50580: iTunes 12.11.0.26 installer doesn't recognize WinVer 'Windows 10' setting (WMI 'Win32_OperatingSystem' class uses 'GetVersionEx' API to retrieve OS version info, a deprecated API in Windows 10)

50581: Far Manager v3.0: cursor position is off by one

50599: Game Protect Kit (GPK) 'SDGame32.sys' kernel driver crashes on unimplemented function 'ntoskrnl.exe.KdDisableDebugger' (Dragon Nest)

50602: Far Manager redraws incorrectly after console window is resized

50610: WMI 'Win32_OperatingSystem' OS caption property descriptions for Windows 8 and 8.1 are reversed

50620: Multiple applications crash due to DHTMLEdit 'IOleObject::GetMiscStatus' stub (Atomic Mail Sender 4.25, RSSeditor 0.9.54, High Impact eMail 5)

50632: Neverwinter: Broken graphics (texturing)

50641: Wine cmd handles incorrectly if-for on a single line

50642: Wine cmd handles incorrectly if-set when expanding variable with brackets

50672: .toString() implementation VT_CY behaves as if .toLocaleString() was used

50698: ::wcsrtombs does not NULL "const wchar_t ** _PSource" parameter in Wine.

50701: Multiple 32-bit ARM Thumb-2 applications cause loader to output warnings during relocation processing (Miranda, Notepad2)

50704: QueueUserAPC() Has Incorrect Error Set When Called On Terminating Thread

50740: The Suffering (Midway Games) crashes due to missing wmvcore 'IWMSyncReader2', CLSID '{faed3d21-1b6b-4af7-8cb6-3e189bbc187b}'

50744: continuous spamming of fixme:msctf:InputProcessorProfileMgr_GetActiveProfile in console

50781: cl.exe fails to open program database

50790: No display found when using winemac.drv in a VM

50967: sc.exe doesn't understand the start command and other parameters