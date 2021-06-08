Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: AIMP 5.00 build 2313 bèta

AIMP logo (75 pix) De eerste bètarelease van versie 5.0 van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General:
  • New design
  • Performance has been increased
  • Album arts - added the "find in file tags" option
  • Lyrics - added the "find in file tags" option
Bookmarks:
  • Has been moved to music library
  • An ability to filter / group bookmarks by name, creation date, source, duration, file size
  • An ability to ignore bookmark position on start the playback
  • Support for custom labels and comments
  • Support for multiple bookmarks editing
  • The "Find in source" command has been added
Sound engine:
  • Equalizer now contains 19 bands - the 20 kHz band has been added
Playlist:
  • Added an ability to sort the playlist automatically after adding new files / updating metadata
  • Added the "Each playlist has its own playback mode (normal / shuffle)" option
  • The "find missed files" function has been added
Smart-playlists:
  • General - additional conditions for date-time fields
  • Music library - an ability to pre-sort content using few columns
Skin engine:
  • Potential abilities has been extended
  • Improved performance
Audio converter:
  • New design
  • Sound notification on end of conversion has been added (optional)
  • The "target file name" column has been added
  • The "file folder" command has been added
  • Added support for WMA Pro codec
  • An ability to normalize volume level during conversion process
Tag editor:
  • New design
  • New tool - chapters creator
  • Added an ability to view values from unsupported tag fields / remove it
  • UI - tag fields now are auto-adjusts their width according available space automatically
Music library:
  • The "Find in music library" command now supports plugin-based data sources
Plugins:
  • Scheduler - support for unlimited number of tasks
  • Scheduler - an ability to repeat task every day / week / month / year
  • Scheduler - an ability to repeat task throughout day
  • Scheduler - new action: jump to next track
  • Scheduler - new action: start / stop radio recording
  • Scheduler - new action: suspend the playback
  • Scheduler - new action: resume the playback
  • Scheduler - new action: return to previous state after playing specified number of tracks / playlist
  • Scheduler - an ability to wait to playing file to finish
  • Last.fm - has been replaced by the Scrobbler plugin
  • MyClouds - support for changes in API of pClouds.com service
  • Scrobbler - an ability to display information about artist
  • Scrobbler - integration to default skin
  • Scrobbler - support for libre.fm and listenbrainz.org services

Versienummer 5.00 build 2313 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AIMP
Download https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Bestandsgrootte 15,05MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

08-06-2021 19:35

Reacties (5)

+1wheez50
8 juni 2021 19:59
"AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord "

"Equalizer now contains 19 bands"

Alsjeblieft laten staan - is wel grappig :)
0temp00
8 juni 2021 21:31
Gebruik 'm op m'n telefoon voor oude tracker bestanden (*.it, *.xm). Een van de weinige players die deze bestanden ondersteund, helemaal top.
0boulderdash1978
@temp009 juni 2021 01:32
Inderste
Gebruik 'm op m'n telefoon voor oude tracker bestanden (*.it, *.xm). Een van de weinige players die deze bestanden ondersteund, helemaal top.
DE fileformats die er toe doen. Doet ie ook SID?
0Keitosha1
@temp009 juni 2021 07:16
AIMP is inderdaad een fijn programma. Alleen al voor de internet radio capture. Voor MOD files is "XMP Mod Player" ook een aanrader.
0one1
8 juni 2021 21:42
Zeer fijne muziekspeler, zowel voor Windows als op Android.

