Software-update: ImageGlass 8.2

ImageGlasslogo (79 pix)Versie 8.2 van ImageGlass is nog niet zo lang geleden uitgekomen. ImageGlass is een klein, snel en eenvoudig opensource programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het kan afbeeldingen zonder kwaliteitsverlies roteren en converteren naar een ander formaat, maar voor andere bewerkingen is het afhankelijk van externe software. In versie 8.0, die Kobe als koosnaam heeft meegekregen is onder meer ondersteuning voor nieuwe formaten toegevoegd, kan ExifTool worden gebruikt voor het weergeven van exif-informatie en kan het de afzonderlijke frames tonen in een gif-afbeelding. In 8.2 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Support printing multi-page TIFF

Printing in ImageGlass is now enhanced with multi-page support for TIF/TIFF format. You just press Ctrl+P to print the image, there will be an option to allow you to choose which page of TIF/TIFF file to print. ImageGlass uses "Print Picture" dialog of Windows OS to perform printing the viewing image.

Support relative path for Editing app

ImageGlass does not have many editing tools, but it provides options to integrate thrid-party apps for this purpose. In v8.2, you can use relative path, or protocol to execute the editing app. This is especially useful when you want to open the viewing image with Windows Store apps which often hide its location and use protocal to launch. Refer to this ticket for further information. Besides that, you can also select multiple extensions to assign an app for editing.

Critical bugfixes

We addressed a lot of critical bugs in this update. Some of them are related to image saving functions (Save / Save as / Crop / Flip / ...). An issue reported by many people, when opening an image, it pops up the message "Reached the first image" and only shows a blank screen until you navigate to other files, also fixed!

Official Discord server

We just launched a Discord server for ImageGlass where you can chat to the other fellows, or ask a question..., please feel free to join in: http://discord.io/imageglass

Versienummer 8.2.5.16
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website ImageGlass
Download https://imageglass.org/release/imageglass-8-2-6-6-june-32
Bestandsgrootte 17,13MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-05-2021 10:592

17-05-2021 • 10:59

2 Linkedin

Bron: ImageGlass

Update-historie

05-06 ImageGlass 8.6 0
23-01 ImageGlass 8.5 19
16-12 ImageGlass 8.3 12
05-'21 ImageGlass 8.2 2
04-'21 ImageGlass 8.1 10
12-'20 ImageGlass 8.0 10

Lees meer

ImageGlass

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1sweetdude
17 mei 2021 15:19
Als simpele viewer mooie opvolger voor irfanview.
Niet dat daar wat mis mee was maar deze ziet er gewoon mooier uit.
0hatross
17 mei 2021 19:05
ik gebruik als alternatief voor Irfanview nu Honeyview, ook snel en simpel

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee