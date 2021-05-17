Software-update: Matomo 4.3.0

Matomo logo (80 pix) Versie 4.3.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Breaking Changes
  • Before every JS error was tracked, from this version the same JS error will be only tracked once per page view. If the very same error is happening multiple times, then it will be tracked only once within the same page view. If another page view is tracked or when the page reloads, then the error will be tracked again.
  • It's no longer possible to store any class instances directly in the session object. Please use arrays or plain data instead.
Upcoming Breaking Changes
  • In Matomo 4.3.0 we have added a 'passwordConfirmation' parameter to the CorePluginsAdmin.setSystemSettings API method. It is currently optional, but will become mandatory in version 4.4.0. Plugin developers and users of the API should make sure to update their plugins and apps before this happens.
New config.ini.php settings
  • The `password_hash_algorithm`, `password_hash_argon2_threads`, `password_hash_argon2_memory_cost` and `password_hash_argon2_time_cost` INI config options have been added to allow using specific `password_hash` algorithms and options if desired.
  • The `enable_php_profiler` INI config option was added. This must now be set to 1 before profiling is allowed in Matomo.

Reacties (16)

+13raser
17 mei 2021 13:46
Ik twijfel al maanden of ik moet beginnen met Matomo. Ik gebruik momenteel gratis Google Analytics en ik zie buiten eventuele privacy schending (waar mijn website toch al niet omheen kan bij Google) weinig voordelen. Vooral de systeemeisen van Matomo klinken nogal hoog. Voor mijn bezoekersaantallen moet ik dan toch een redelijke VPS inschakelen.

Ik neem aan dat hier gebruikers van Matomo meelezen. Wat is voor jullie de reden dit pakket te gebruiken? En gebruiken jullie deze dan ook voor websites of apps die tot 1 miljoen page views oplopen?
+2thomas_n
@3raser17 mei 2021 17:44
Er is ook nog het argument dat steeds meer internetgebruikers (terecht, in mijn ogen) Google Analytics blokkeren met browserextensies. Je krijgt dan dus geen inzicht in het gedrag van die bezoekers. Voor mij is belangrijker dat ik gebruikers niet wil blootstellen aan privacyschendingen door Google, maar ik begrijp dat dat argument voor jou al verloren is. ;)
03raser
@thomas_n17 mei 2021 20:07
Het blokkeren van trackers werkt (helaas) grootschalig. Dus als de gebruiker eenmaal Google Analytics blokkeert dan werkt Matomo waarschijnlijk ook niet meer.
0Atheistus
@3raser18 mei 2021 10:26
Nee dat hoeft niet. Je kunt het op allerlei manieren opnemen in de software. Door het bijvoorbeeld in PHP te integreren kan het script niet geblokkeerd worden geblokkeerd.
Dus interne tracking is geen probleem, tussen verschillende website (van derden) misschien wel. Maar daarvan vind ik sowieso dat je dat niet moet doen.
+1Atheistus
@3raser17 mei 2021 13:55
Voor mij is het belangrijkste om niet meer afhankelijk te zijn van Google. Niet alleen vanwege de manier hoe ze met je data aan de haal gaan, maar vooral ook omdat ze steeds wijzigingen doorvoeren waar ik helemaal niet op zit te wachten.
Matomo werkt hier gewoon op de VPS naast de andere website en heb nog nooit performanceproblemen gehad door dit pakket.
+13raser
@Atheistus17 mei 2021 14:28
Voor mij is het belangrijkste om niet meer afhankelijk te zijn van Google.
Daar ontkom ik toch al niet aan. Ik gebruik namelijk Adsense.
Matomo werkt hier gewoon op de VPS naast de andere website en heb nog nooit performanceproblemen gehad door dit pakket.
En om hoeveel page views per maand gaat het dan? En welke specs heeft die VPS? Want zonder die gegevens zegt het eigenlijk niets. :)
0Atheistus
@3raser18 mei 2021 10:27
Ja klopt, daar heb je niet veel aan. Dus moet je het gewoon proberen.
Maar ik krijg de indruk dat je helemaal niet wil, dus blijf vooral bij Google.
0SilentLucidity
@3raser17 mei 2021 13:56
Ik denk dat deze voor jou bedoeld is, van @Redsandro
Naast Matomo heb je ook Open Web Analytics, userTrack, PostHog, Countly en EDA. Staat er ook ergens een feature-comparison om te beoordelen of iets nu wel of niet een goed alternatief is voor jouw doeleinden?

[Reactie gewijzigd door SilentLucidity op 17 mei 2021 13:56]

0Cristy94
@3raser17 mei 2021 23:52
Is het 1 miljoen page views per maand voor één domein?

Vraag hier of stuur me een DM of je userTrack wilt proberen of vragen hebt (ik heb het gemaakt).
03raser
@Cristy9418 mei 2021 10:18
Waarom zou ik een betaalde variant willen proberen die ik ook nog eens zelf moet hosten als ik de keuze heb uit meerdere gratis varianten?
0Robbierut4
@3raser18 mei 2021 10:51
Ik heb geen ervaring met grote sites, maar ik gebruik het voor veel kleine sites. Grootste voordelen zijn de privacy en dat het simpel cookievrij kan. geen van de sites die ik onderhoud hebben zo'n irritante cookiewall :)
03raser
@Robbierut418 mei 2021 14:15
Dat is inderdaad een groot voordeel. Dan maak je gebruik van de functie om via PHP bezoekers te registreren neem ik aan?
+1slaay
17 mei 2021 12:01
Mocht je (nog) geen melding ontvangen hebben over de update in Matomo zelf dan kun je dit 'forceren':
Login as a Super User in your Matomo, then go to “Administration”. At the top right, you will see the info box which looks like this 'Check for updates'
Bron: https://matomo.org/docs/update#the-one-click-matomo-update
+1Redsandro
17 mei 2021 13:37
Naast Matomo heb je ook Open Web Analytics, userTrack, PostHog, Countly en EDA. Staat er ook ergens een feature-comparison om te beoordelen of iets nu wel of niet een goed alternatief is voor jouw doeleinden?
+1Faloude
17 mei 2021 14:29
Ik begrijp niet waarom Matomo niet te installeren is met composer. Of heb ik iets over het hoofd gezien?
0Erulezz

17 mei 2021 21:22
In deze versie zit een handige nieuwe check die controleert of de config bestanden van buitenaf zijn te benaderen: Required Private Directories. Vind je bij System Check.

Handig om te controleren of alles goed is ingesteld. Ik had daar een tijdje niet meer naar gekeken en er stond dus een heleboel open :X . (/misc (waardoor iemand mijn installatie als mirror voor de mmdb bestanden kon gebruiken) - /config(!) - /lang - etc)

Nu alles goed ingesteld (voorbeeld configs kun je vinden op hun GitHub). Top open source software _/-\o_

[Reactie gewijzigd door Erulezz op 17 mei 2021 21:23]

