Versie 4.3.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Breaking Changes Before every JS error was tracked, from this version the same JS error will be only tracked once per page view. If the very same error is happening multiple times, then it will be tracked only once within the same page view. If another page view is tracked or when the page reloads, then the error will be tracked again.

It's no longer possible to store any class instances directly in the session object. Please use arrays or plain data instead. Upcoming Breaking Changes In Matomo 4.3.0 we have added a 'passwordConfirmation' parameter to the CorePluginsAdmin.setSystemSettings API method. It is currently optional, but will become mandatory in version 4.4.0. Plugin developers and users of the API should make sure to update their plugins and apps before this happens. New config.ini.php settings The `password_hash_algorithm`, `password_hash_argon2_threads`, `password_hash_argon2_memory_cost` and `password_hash_argon2_time_cost` INI config options have been added to allow using specific `password_hash` algorithms and options if desired.

The `enable_php_profiler` INI config option was added. This must now be set to 1 before profiling is allowed in Matomo.