Software-update: WinRAR 6.02 bèta 1

WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft de eerste bètarelease van versie 6.02 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes:
  • ZIP SFX module refuses to process SFX commands stored in archive comment if such comment is resided after beginning of Authenticode digital signature. It is done to prevent possible attacks with inclusion of ZIP archive into the signature body.
    We already prohibited extracting contents of such malformed archives in WinRAR 6.01.
  • WinRAR uses https instead of http in the web notifier window, home page and themes links. It also implements additional checks within the web notifier. This is done to prevent a malicious web page from executing existing files on a user's computer. Such attacks are only possible if the intruder has managed to spoof or otherwise control user's DNS records. Other factors are also involved in limiting its practical application, including a security alert prompt asking for a user's confirmation before opening a malicious page.
  • Where appropriate, SFX archive displays the additional line with detailed error information provided by operating system.
    For example, previously such archive would display "Cannot create file" message alone. Now this message is followed by a detailed reason like access denied or file being used by another process. In the past this extended error information was available in WinRAR, but not in SFX archives.
  • Switch -idn hides archived names also in 'v' and 'l' commands. It can be useful if only the archive type or total information is needed.
  • If -ibck -ri switches are used together, WinRAR process sets the priority specified in -ri switch. Previous versions ignored -ri and set the priority to low in the presence of -ibck switch.
  • When using "File/Change drive" command, WinRAR saves the last folder of previous drive and restores it if that drive is selected again later.
  • Name of unpacking file is now included into WinRAR incorrect password warning for RAR5 archives. It can be helpful when unpacking a non-solid archive containing files encrypted with different passwords.
Bugs fixed:
  • "Convert archives" command issued erroneous "The specified password is incorrect" message after succesfully converting RAR archive with encrypted file names if new password was set and archive was opened in WinRAR shell;
  • If command progress window was resized up and then quickly resized down to original dimensions, window contents could be positioned incorrectly.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 6.02 bèta 1 (32bit)
*WinRAR 6.02 bèta 1 (64bit)
*RAR 6.01 bèta 1 voor Linux (32bit)
*RAR 6.01 bèta 1 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 6.01 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (32bit)
*RAR 6.01 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
*RAR 6.01 bèta 1 voor macOS (64bit)

WinRAR 5.6.0 screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 6.02 bèta 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, DOS, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website RAR Labs
Download https://www.rarlab.com/download.htm
Bestandsgroottes 546,00kB - 3,19MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-05-2021 10:30
5 • submitter: BlueInk

17-05-2021 • 10:30

5 Linkedin

Submitter: BlueInk

Bron: RAR Labs

Update-historie

05-03 WinRAR 6.11 6
22-02 WinRAR 6.11 bèta 1 17
24-01 WinRAR 6.10 14
10-12 WinRAR 6.10 bèta 3 14
15-11 WinRAR 6.10 bèta 2 11
07-10 WinRAR 6.10 bèta 1 8
06-'21 WinRAR 6.02 16
05-'21 WinRAR 6.02 bèta 1 5
04-'21 WinRAR 6.01 42
03-'21 WinRAR 6.01 bèta 1 13
Meer historie

Lees meer

WinRAR

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+14+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1UTMachine
17 mei 2021 10:38
Blijft een mooi pakket, maar voor het werk ben ik overgestapt op open-source. Ik mis wel de GUI van WinRAR, blijft gewoon goed.
+1dimmak
@UTMachine17 mei 2021 10:42
Ik ben juist om de mooie GUI overgestapt naar PeaZip (ook open-source).

[Reactie gewijzigd door dimmak op 17 mei 2021 10:45]

+1rickboy333
17 mei 2021 10:49
Er zijn maar 3 dingen die oneindig doorgaan:

- Getallen
- Het universum
- De 30 dagen trial van Winrar ;)
+1Blorgg
@rickboy33317 mei 2021 11:03
"LGR" heeft onlangs zijn versie van Winrar geregistreerd. Hij kreeg als cadeautje een 3.5" diskette met daarop een geregistreerde versie voor Windows 95/98 toegestuurd van Rarlabs.

Voor de geïnteresseerden LGR YouTube video:
Registering WinRAR in 2021: How Far Back Does It Work?

En de Rarlab Winrar diskette blerp:
A Surprise WinRAR Package Showed Up. Here's What's Inside!
0Perkele
@rickboy33317 mei 2021 21:28
De trial is 40 dagen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee