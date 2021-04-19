Versie 7.9.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend Pea 1.00 Added 512 bit hash functions to PeaUtils menu, also available from Windows context menu (CRC, hash entry): Blake2b, SHA512, SHA3_512, Whirlpool

Code Various fixes File Manager Improved theming: new customizable parameters - beyond standard scaling which follows system's metric - can be set at runtime, and saved into themes, to improve usability for visually impaired users, small / far screens, or touch devices Spacing [small, medium, large] to increase spacing in file manager and row height in tables Zooming [100% to 150%] to enlarge icons and graphic elements

(Windows) Quick delete function can now delete files requiring UAC elevation

Working directory is now set to by default to: user tmp for preview operations, output for other operations "Extract everything for" preview for special file types now uses working directory (as standard preview mode) "Interactive extraction" now uses working directory; disallowing temporary work files results in disabling interactive extraction, falling back to standard extraction mode

Extraction and archiving (Linux) Improved interactive extraction, which is now set on by default in extraction screen If no naming conflict is detected, the output data is now moved, if possible, rather than copied to the intended destination, which is extremely faster

(Windows XP, ReactOS) Fixed handling non supported additional 7Z codecs

(Windows) "TAR before" action now correctly asks for UAC elevation if needed

Improved support for ZPAQ format Fixed test of ZPAQ format from context menu ZPAQ format extraction, without checking "Absoulte paths", removes extra nesting levels from the output In case multiple revisions are featured, the nesting (which starts from the root of the archive) is preserved Main window is now hidden during list, test, and ctrl+c/ctrl+v extraction operations, in order to reduce visual clutter accordingly with behavior during archive, and extract operations

Windows & Linux Installers (Linux) Qt5 build available pre-packed as DEB and RPM, alongside portable version not requiring installation