Mozilla heeft versie 88 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 88 heeft Mozilla ondersteuning toegevoegd voor pdf-formulieren die van JavaScript gebruikmaken, worden printmarges nu in lokale eenheden weergegeven en kan er op Linux nu pinch zoom worden gebruikt op touch screens. De privacy is beter gewaarborgd doordat privacygevoelige informatie nu niet meer met andere websites kan worden gedeeld. Screenshots kunnen voortaan via het contextmenu worden gemaakt. Het maken van ftp-verbindingen is uitgeschakeld en de functionaliteit daarvan zal in versie 89 helemaal verdwijnen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New PDF forms now support JavaScript embedded in PDF files. Some PDF forms use JavaScript for validation and other interactive features.

Print updates: Margin units are now localized.

Smooth pinch-zooming using a touchpad is now supported on Linux

To protect against cross-site privacy leaks, Firefox now isolates window.name data to the website that created it. Learn more Fixed Screen readers no longer incorrectly read content that websites have visually hidden, as in the case of articles in the Google Help panel.

Various security fixes. Changed Firefox will not prompt for access to your microphone or camera if you’ve already granted access to the same device on the same site in the same tab within the past 50 seconds. This new grace period reduces the number of times you’re prompted to grant device access.

The ‘Take a Screenshot’ feature was removed from the Page Actions menu in the url bar. To take a screenshot, right-click to open the context menu. You can also add a screenshots shortcut directly to your toolbar via the Customize menu. Open the Firefox menu and select Customize…

FTP support has been disabled, and its full removal is planned for an upcoming release. Addressing this security risk reduces the likelihood of an attack while also removing support for a non-encrypted protocol. Enterprise Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. You can see more details in the Firefox for Enterprise 88 Release Notes. Developer Introduced a new toggle button in the Network panel for switching between JSON formatted HTTP response and raw data (as received over the wire).

