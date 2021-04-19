Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 88.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 88 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 88 heeft Mozilla ondersteuning toegevoegd voor pdf-formulieren die van JavaScript gebruikmaken, worden printmarges nu in lokale eenheden weergegeven en kan er op Linux nu pinch zoom worden gebruikt op touch screens. De privacy is beter gewaarborgd doordat privacygevoelige informatie nu niet meer met andere websites kan worden gedeeld. Screenshots kunnen voortaan via het contextmenu worden gemaakt. Het maken van ftp-verbindingen is uitgeschakeld en de functionaliteit daarvan zal in versie 89 helemaal verdwijnen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • PDF forms now support JavaScript embedded in PDF files. Some PDF forms use JavaScript for validation and other interactive features.
  • Print updates: Margin units are now localized.
  • Smooth pinch-zooming using a touchpad is now supported on Linux
  • To protect against cross-site privacy leaks, Firefox now isolates window.name data to the website that created it. Learn more
Fixed
  • Screen readers no longer incorrectly read content that websites have visually hidden, as in the case of articles in the Google Help panel.
  • Various security fixes.
Changed
  • Firefox will not prompt for access to your microphone or camera if you’ve already granted access to the same device on the same site in the same tab within the past 50 seconds. This new grace period reduces the number of times you’re prompted to grant device access.
  • The ‘Take a Screenshot’ feature was removed from the Page Actions menu in the url bar. To take a screenshot, right-click to open the context menu. You can also add a screenshots shortcut directly to your toolbar via the Customize menu. Open the Firefox menu and select Customize…
  • FTP support has been disabled, and its full removal is planned for an upcoming release. Addressing this security risk reduces the likelihood of an attack while also removing support for a non-encrypted protocol.
Enterprise
  • Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. You can see more details in the Firefox for Enterprise 88 Release Notes.
Developer
  • Introduced a new toggle button in the Network panel for switching between JSON formatted HTTP response and raw data (as received over the wire).

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 88.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 88.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 88.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 88.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 88.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 88.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 88.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 88.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 88.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 88.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 88.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 88.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 88.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 88.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 88.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

19-04-2021 19:18
16 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

19-04-2021 • 19:18

16 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
-116015+111+21+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1Sojiro84
19 april 2021 19:35
De laatste versie met deze UI.

De volgende versie krijgt een nieuwe (veel slechtere) UI. Geniet nog maar even van wat je hebt.

Erg jammer, want Firefox is verder de beste browser vindt ik. Stabiel en heeft geen enkele moeite met renderen van pagina's en vloeiend scrollen tegelijk.

Neem de nieuwe Reddit, Firefox kan dit makkelijk aan maar Chrome is een stotterende bende als je wilt scrollen en content wordt tegelijk geladen.
+2bitshape
@Sojiro8419 april 2021 21:01
De laatste versie met deze UI.

De volgende versie krijgt een nieuwe (veel slechtere) UI. Geniet nog maar even van wat je hebt.
Je kan ook nog Firefox ESR nemen (Firefox Extended Support Release), dan blijf je nog even op deze UI. Firefox ESR zit nu nog op versie 78, straks zal dit deze versie 88 worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bitshape op 19 april 2021 21:02]

+1CykoByte
@Sojiro8419 april 2021 20:18
Je hele post valt of staat met
(veel slechtere) UI.
en naast dat dat subjectief is, heb je het ook niet onderbouwd. Wat is er zo slecht aan die nieuwe UI?
+1Wessel de NERD
@CykoByte19 april 2021 21:04
Hoewel ik zelf de nieuwe UI fijn vind, en hem in een Nightly build gebruik wegens de hier genoemde YouTube problemen, ben ik er op tegen dat de oude interface niet via bijvoorbeeld een thema gekozen kan worden.
De nieuwe interface laat ook erg mooi zien of een video speelt of gemute is, maar heeft nog wat kleine uitlijningsfoutjes her en der.
+1Robe90
@Sojiro8419 april 2021 20:00
Net even gekeken, was er niet bekend mee. Zo slecht is het ook weer niet, ik vind het niet verkeerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Robe90 op 19 april 2021 20:00]

0desalniettemin

@Sojiro8420 april 2021 18:51
Ik zit nu op Firefox 89 beta 1 en die heeft inderdaad Proton als standaard. De tabbalk is dikker dan voorheen en ik gebruik nog wel de compacte modus. Jammer want minder schermruimte. Die tabbalk mag van mij wel een stuk dunner. Vind ik te dik.
+1rob12424
19 april 2021 19:51
Ik heb al sinds 3 versies op Linux last er van met YouTube en Netflix dat de video bevriest het geluid doorgaat en niets meer reageerd iemand enig idee hoe dit komt?
+1thomas_n
@rob1242419 april 2021 20:01
Misschien hardware-versnelling aan of uit zetten?
+1NLxDoDge
@rob1242419 april 2021 20:30
Ik heb op mijn Ryzen desktop of een van mijn twee Intel laptops met Firefox 88 Developer editie hier geen last van.
Misschien is het een driver issue van Nvidia/AMD/Intel?
(Er was volgens mij ook een Windows 10 update die is stuk had gemaakt, misschien dat dit hetzelfde probleem is).
0desalniettemin

@rob1242420 april 2021 18:54
Vooral tijdens een live stream als ik een smiley wil plaatsen, dan bevriest de stream en doet Firefox even helemaal niets. Tweede keer niet, maar als ik bijvoorbeeld de stream refresh wegens bufferen en klik ik daarna op een smiley bevriest het weer. Waarom dat is, ik zou het niet weten. Op Netflix geen last.
+1MartenBE
19 april 2021 20:29
Javascript in PDF? Dat lijkt me toch ook niet echt ideaal :/
+1The Milkman
@MartenBE19 april 2021 20:59
Als dat in de PDF staat... wie weet? Zal wel sandboxed zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Milkman op 19 april 2021 21:00]

+1djexplo
@MartenBE19 april 2021 21:07
Dit is het probleem van bedrijven die producten elk jaar maar weer nieuw features willen geven. Zodat je wel een nieuwe versie moet kopen en concurrenten altijd achter lopen.
PDF ondersteunt b.v : ook interactief 3D, maar ook video en audio, maar ook complete games
0beerse

@Smaug the Great21 april 2021 13:33
Wat? Geen nerd-gezeur over het uitfaseren van FTP? Dit forum is ook geen lol meer aan.
Dat ze ftp niet zelf meer gaan verwerken is natuurlijk jammer. Vooral een url met gebruikersnaam en wachtwoord er in is wel zo makkelijk maar al jaren niet meer veilig. Maar ze hadden vanaf het begin al niet de hele ftp feature set aan boord, omdat veel niet via een uri kan worden aangestuurd. Nu is het in ieder geval duidelijk dat ftp door een externe tool moet worden verwerkt en dat je die dus zelf moet installeren.

Een url met ftp://accountaam@ftp.server.domein/path/naar/bestand zal hopelijk wel blijven werken, al zal er in de toekomst netjes een externe tool voor worden gebruikt.

Daarmee zal firefox het bestand dat wordt opgehaald niet meer automatisch verwerken, bijvoorbeeld op basis van de extentie of zo. Dat is straks aan de externe tool.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 21 april 2021 13:35]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

