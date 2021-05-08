Software-update: GIMP 2.99.6

The GIMP logo (79 pix) Versie 2.99.6 van het opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma GIMP is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie die uiteindelijk naar versie 3.0 zal leiden. De naam GIMP is een afkorting voor 'GNU Image Manipulation Program'. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Solaris. Door gebrek aan mankracht loopt de ontwikkeling van de macOS-versie echter wat achter. In versie 3.0 zal de overstap naar GTK3 worden gemaakt, kunnen xcf-bestanden nu groter dan 4GB zijn en kan het efficiënter gebruikmaken van multicore-processoren. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Development version: GIMP 2.99.6 Released

GIMP 2.99 releases are development snapshots. There are known bugs, sometimes crashes and definitely unfinished features; that’s why it’s not yet a final release. Use at your own risk!

GIMP 2.99.6 contains quite a few visible and interesting improvements, yet the biggest changes are hidden from the public eye into the quite steadily evolving API (Application Programming Interface for plug-in developers).

Many of the third-party plug-ins already ported for GIMP 2.99.2 or 2.99.4 will end up broken, and there is a high chance they will break again in further development releases until we stabilize the API. We apologize for this, though this is the price of making plug-ins for a program in-development. We figured it’s better to do this now rather than ending up stuck with a bad interface for the years to come (as stability will be ensured once GIMP 3 will be out).

Release highlights:

  • Off-canvas guides
  • Template selector in Canvas Size dialog
  • Pinch gesture on canvas for zooming
  • Improved Paint Select (experimental) tool
  • Better handling of gAMA and/or cHRM chunks of PNG
  • API evolution

Versienummer 2.99.6
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10
Website The GIMP
Download https://www.gimp.org/downloads/devel/
Bestandsgrootte 248,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Bart van Klaveren

08-05-2021 • 17:31

Bron: The GIMP

Reacties (43)

+1cadsite
8 mei 2021 18:22
Zeer krachtig pakket, maar ik slaag er niet in de meest banale dingen te dien.
Gewoon een selectiekader is zelfs al te hoog gegrepen,.
+2H1MSELF1SH
@cadsite8 mei 2021 18:56
Als je de default GUI van GIMP een beetje onduidelijk vindt, kun je altijd PhotoGIMP eens proberen. Dat is een patch die je boven op GIMP installeert. Je vindt het op https://github.com/Diolinux/PhotoGIMP . Ook voor de hardcore Photoshop gebruikers kan het handig zijn omdat dan alles wat meer vertrouwd zal aanvoelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door H1MSELF1SH op 8 mei 2021 18:57]

+1Winduss
@H1MSELF1SH8 mei 2021 22:24
Maar ja, de hardcore Photoshop gebruikers zullen nooit overstappen naar Gimp totdat ze misschien eens non-destructive editing, CMYK support en een interface met panels zullen toevoegen :P
+1AlRoke
@Winduss9 mei 2021 00:35
Heb het idee dat de enigste reden voor serieuze photoshop gebruikers om weg te switchen de bizar hoge prijzen zijn, en dan is de Affinity suite toch vaak een prima alternatief.
+1Winduss
@AlRoke9 mei 2021 01:48
Voor thuisgebruik is Affinity Photo inderdaad erg mooi. Voor professionals blijft Photoshop toch de standaard simpelweg door het feit dat het het bekendst is en alle formaten van cliënten op Photoshop richten. Zo kan Adobe ook die prijzen blijven vragen :+
+1Sebben
@Winduss9 mei 2021 20:37
Ik denk dat je de loyaliteit een beetje overschat. Photoshop is dan wel goed, maar het staat redelijk stil. Ja er is innovatie met trucjes en hele algoritmes die gerust het leven makkelijker maken. Maar de basis onder handen nemen, doen ze niet. Terwijl er genoeg kansen en resources zijn.

Een gedreven, wendbaar team dat met passie een beter product wilt bouwen, geef ik een goede kans om te slagen.

De meeste cliënten geven trouwens niks om de sourcefiles. Die zoeken gewoon een designer die ze goed vinden en willen resultaten in de vorm van pdf's, printwerk, websites, fotografie. Of dat nou (deels) in PS, Gimp, Paint of Affinity gemaakt is, zal ze echt worst zijn.
+1multikoe
@Sebben9 mei 2021 21:14
Maar de basis onder handen nemen, doen ze niet
Wat zou je dan willen dat ze aanpakten met Photoshop en waarom?
+1Sebben
@multikoe9 mei 2021 21:32
Heb je even? :D
Ze zouden bijvoorbeeld eens kunnen kijken naar hun eigen andere programma's. Zoals ik al zei is non-destructive al een klap beter in AE, maar daar heb je ook meer blendmodes die o.a. ook de mogelijkheid hebben om op een andere manier te masken, wat heel praktisch is.

Of wat denk je van wanneer je 1 object geselecteert hebt, dat je ipv grijze alignment knopjes, dat PS snapt dat je waarschijnlijk wilt uitlijnen op het canvas, tot je meerdere objecten selecteert. Dit zit na jaaaaren eindelijk in illustrator. Misschien dat PS nu ook een keer volgt.

En persoonlijk vind ik het heel vreemd met de layerstyles, dat je sommigen ervan wel kunt dupliceren, anderen niet. Slaat nergens op.

Het zijn kleine dingen, maar een update die dat fixt, zou ik nou blij van worden. In mijn dagelijkse workflow komen er veel van ditsoort 'issues' voorbij en ik vind dat een gebrek aan afwerking. Waar dat dan door komt, is me een raadsel. Want het geld is er en de mensen zijn er ook.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sebben op 10 mei 2021 00:16]

+1multikoe
@Sebben10 mei 2021 06:30
Ik snap je, maar je zei:
Ja er is innovatie met trucjes en hele algoritmes die gerust het leven makkelijker maken.
Wat je beschrijft is niet "de basis" maar in feite kleine aanpassingen die het leven makkelijker maken. Ik dacht dat je het over grote zaken had en daar zie ik niet zoveel mogelijkheden tot verbetering.

Wat mij zelf nog het meest verbaast is dat er zoveel verschil in de GUI is tussen Photoshop en Lightroom. Ik werk vrijwel uitsluitend in Lightroom maar als ik dan eens naar Photoshop ga ben ik volledig de weg kwijt.
0Sebben
@multikoe10 mei 2021 10:54
Ah ok, ik snap de verwarring. De basisfunctionaliteiten bedoelde ik vooral. Dingen die veel gebruikt worden en al lang niet onder handen genomen zijn om te verbeteren.

De inconsistentie tussen de pakketten is een veel gehoorde klacht. Moet je voor de grap eens XD opstarten.. Het is een resultaat van de software overnames die Adobe doet, inclusief userbase natuurlijk. Als je dan de UI aanpast, heb je alle gebruikers over de zeik. Dat is begrijpelijk. Maar als je na decennia nogsteeds niet de boel langzaam naar elkaar toe hebt kunnen trekken, doe je gewoon je best niet. Ik vind het zelf nogal jammer dat dezelfde tool in de verschillende pakketten anders reageert.
+1Tourmaline
@Winduss9 mei 2021 09:42
Op de MAC zijn er meer professionals die overgestapt zijn naar de Affinity suite dan je denkt. Niet alleen voor thuisgebruik dus.
+1RobbT
@Winduss9 mei 2021 20:01
Affinity ziet er leuk uit, maar bij Photoshop - edit - transform, dat hele verhaal kan ik bij Affinity niet vinden en dat is juist waar ik Photoshop het meest voor gebruik. Jammer. Of ik moet het compleet over het hoofd zien...
0GeeEs
@AlRoke9 mei 2021 09:10
Photoshop is helemaal niet zo heel duur toch?
Creatieve cloud pakketje met Lightroom en Photoshop is al jaren iets van 12eu per maand oid.
Je kan er tegen zijn, maar "extreem" duur wil ik het niet noemen. Zeker niet als je het regelmatig gebruikt.
+1AlRoke
@GeeEs9 mei 2021 11:52
Laten we het over een 5 jaar periode nemen, dat is dan 720 euro vs 25 euro, 'maar' 28 keer meer. Wil je enkel Illustrator of inDesign hebben dan is het 1 451 euro vs 25 euro, en dus 'maar' 60 keer meer. Stel je wilt Photoshop + Illustrator + inDesign hebben dan is het (48.39)*5*12=2 903 euro over 5 jaar vs 75 euro, 'maar' 35 keer meer. Of dat niet 'extreem duur' weet ik oprecht niet.

Huisgenoot zit een klein beetje te overwegen om Davinci Resolve Studio te kopen en dat kost 300 dollar wat ik al erg duur vindt, maar als je dat vergelijkt met After Effects dat net zo veel kost als Illustrator of inDesign dan lijkt het bijna goedkoop 😅
+1GeeEs
@AlRoke9 mei 2021 14:33
Ja, zo ken ik er nog wel een paar.
Het gaat hier over Photoshop. Jij haalt de hele creatieve suite erbij... Je hoeft die andere dingen daar niet bij te nemen in je Abo. Heb je ook niks aan voor foto's.
Als je serieus met foto's bezig bent is 12 EU per maand voor Lightroom en Photoshop niet duur vind ik. Heerlijke software. (Waarmee ik niet zeg dat affinity photo niet goed is he !)
Maar dat zal voor een ander misschien anders zijn ja. De meeste mensen geven elke 2 jaar pakweg 1000eu aan een nieuwe tel uit. En elke maand 40 euro voor mobiel internet om een beetje te facebooken...
Dat vinden de meeste mensen ook niet raar/duur.
En 300 dollar voor een pakket waar jij mooie content mee kan maken vind ik cheap. Heel cheap zelfs.

De meeste pro software (zelf werk ik met Autodesk inventor/AutoCAD) praat je over duizenden euro's per jaar)
Vind ik duur ja... Gelukkig betaalt m'n werkgever die ;) En het kan blijkbaar makkelijk uit.

Iedereen z'n ding hè.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeeEs op 9 mei 2021 14:50]

0AlRoke
@GeeEs10 mei 2021 15:34
Het gaat hier over Photoshop. Jij haalt de hele creatieve suite erbij
Lees alsjeblieft de eerste regel: "Laten we het over een 5 jaar periode nemen, dat is dan 720 euro vs 25 euro, 'maar' 28 keer meer. "

En natuurlijk ga ik daarna verder over meer dan enkel Photoshop, want in de praktijk ken ik geen mensen die professioneel enkel Photoshop gebruiken.
Maar dat zal voor een ander misschien anders zijn ja. De meeste mensen geven elke 2 jaar pakweg 1000eu aan een nieuwe tel uit. En elke maand 40 euro voor mobiel internet om een beetje te facebooken...
Dat is een gigantische claim, want ik kan oprecht zeggen dat ik niemand ken die een TV van 1000 euro bezit of 40 euro per maand aan mobiel internet betaald. Niet dat ik niet weet dat er dat soort mensen zijn, natuurlijk zijn die er, maar dat zijn zeker niet "de meeste mensen" en is zeker niet "normaal" of "niet raar".

Uiteindelijk is het gewoon 25 euro (of 50 buiten een sale, maar sales zijn vaak) vs 720 euro. Dat is gewoon een gigantisch groot verschil. En ja, als je in Nederland woont ben je waarschijnlijk sowieso erg rijk en kan het allemaal, maar het verschil blijft groot. Uiteindelijk is de vraag gewoon hoeveel tijd de extra functies van Photoshop je besparen, en buiten bepaalde heel specifieke gevallen lijkt het antwoord tegenwoordig gewoon 0 te zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AlRoke op 10 mei 2021 15:43]

0GeeEs
@AlRoke10 mei 2021 16:15
Ik had het over een telefoon van 1000 euro en niet een TV. Maar ook een beetje TV kost trouwens makkelijk 1000 euro. (Al ken ik inderdaad weinig mensen die elke 2 jaar een nieuwe tv kopen. Sterker nog, de meeste nieuwe TVs zijn nog eens fors duurder). Een nieuwe deftige iPhone of andere flagship phone ook, met gemak rond de 800 a 1000eu. En dat is meer regel dan uitzondering. En ik begeef me absoluut niet in de elite klasse mocht je dat denken.
Ik zit op een Nederlands forum, en ben Nederlander. Dus ja, dat is mijn referentie.
Is dat gek? 40eu abo hier is vrij duur, zeker, vind ik ook hoor. Ze zijn er ook zeker goedkoper. Ik betaal dat ook niet, maar ik ken er zat. Waar zit jij dan?
Dan terug... 700 euro per 5 jaar, voor 2 van de beste fototools die ik ken, is een prikkie (voor mij) + het is vooralsnog de industrie standaard en dan ben ik nog gewoon hobby fotograaf. Ik heb het er absoluut voor over.
Wellicht is affinity net zo goed, doe er vooral je voordeel mee. Ik ga niet overstappen voorlopig. Ben voorzien. Voor mij zou dat dus 25eu weggegooid geld zijn. :)
+1multikoe
@AlRoke9 mei 2021 17:31
Grappig dat je eerst los gaat op de kosten van het fotografiepakket van Adobe en dan vertelt van je huisgenoot die 300 dollar wil gaan besteden aan pakket waarvan de gratis versie vrijwel alles kan...
Het zou kunnen dat je huisgenoot een professionele videograaf is en dat hij alle reden heeft om de betaalde versie te kopen. Maar voor een professionele fotograaf is dezelfde argumentatie van toepassing op het fotografie-pakket van Adobe... Sterker nog: de voordelen die je als amateurfotograaf haalt uit de combinatie Lightroom/Photoshop zijn enorm.
0AlRoke
@multikoe10 mei 2021 15:42
Gratis versie van DaVinci Resolve is inderdaad fijn, maar zoals ik aangaf was de vergelijking met After Effects en niet met premiere pro, en op het vlak van VFX mis je toch echt wel dingen in DaVinci Resolve. Zijn doel is een Youtube kanaal te beginnen en hij mist de camera tracker, dus dat is ergens tussen amateur en proffesioneel in.

Wat betreft amateurfograffie, welke voordelen zie je in Photoshop boven Affinity Photo? De nieuwe AI tools in Photoshop lijken me fijn, maar lastig om daarmee 700 euro aan tijd te besparen.
0multikoe
@AlRoke10 mei 2021 16:37
Ik heb geen vergelijk met Affinity Pro, zoals ik al zei werk ik vrijwel uitsluitend in Lightroom, met af en toe een uitstapje naar Photoshop. Ik heb vroeger veel in the Gimp gewerkt, maar waar het bij mij op stuk ging (toen) was het feit dat mijn workflow te rommelig was, met teveel verschillende programma's. Het is al even geleden, maar als ik me goed herinner had ik een RAW converter nodig, als ik foto's wilde bewerken dan kon dat alleen maar destructive, ik had een fotobeheer programma nodig (voor keywording etc), een programma om panorama's te maken en een programma om HDR's te maken. En omdat ik niet al te georganiseerd ben was mijn mappenstructuur na een tijdje een drama.

Nu heb ik dat allemaal in Lightroom en als ik eens echt wil spelen met mijn foto's dan gebruik ik Photoshop.

De tools in Lightroom die nu als "AI" gepromoot worden helpen wel degelijk, maar je moet weten waar je ze moet gebruiken. Gezichtsherkenning in Lightroom bespaart veel tijd, de Auto-belichting ook.

Ik dacht overigens (weet het bijna zeker) dat er in Davinci een cameratracker zit overigens.
0AlRoke
@multikoe13 mei 2021 10:50
Yep, voor digital asset management is de affinity suite slechter dan lightroom. Met affinity heb je geen raw converter nodig, dus digital asset manager + affinity photo werkt prima samen, maar Lightroom + Photoshop heeft zeker betere integratie op dit moment. Twee jaar geleden waren er veel rumors dat Affinity met z'n eigen digital asset manager wou komen, maar nu al een jaar niks over gehoord.
Ik dacht overigens (weet het bijna zeker) dat er in Davinci een cameratracker zit overigens.
In Davinci Resolve Studio zit die inderdaad, maar als je er op klinkt in DaVinci Resolve krijg je een popup that you have reached the limitations of your current version.
+1Sebben
@Winduss9 mei 2021 20:24
Ik heb geen behoefte om over te stappen op Gimp, maar in jouw bezwaren kan ik me niet vinden. Maar weinig (hardcore) gebruikers hebben behoefte aan alle features van PS.

Bovendien hebben de non destructive onderdelen ook hun beperkingen (After Effects is daar gek genoeg een heel stuk beter in). Originelen bewaren is gewoon altijd een goed idee.
+1Noedell
@H1MSELF1SH8 mei 2021 19:47
Thanks! Deze kende ik nog niet! Meteen geïnstalleerd! En het ziet er een stuk beter uit zo :)
+1Vaenir
@H1MSELF1SH8 mei 2021 23:02
Held! Voor mijn sporadische foto bewerking had ik nog een Windows VM met daarin Photoshop want via Wine was echt verschrikkelijk. Hiermee kan mijn VM naar de eeuwige jachtvelden.
+1sfranken
@cadsite8 mei 2021 18:26
Bedoel je een rechthoekige selectie? Dat is sneltoets "F", of het vierkantje met kartelrand in de toolbox aan de linkerkant (tenminste, bij mij hier in Fedora staat die links vast).
0cadsite
@sfranken8 mei 2021 18:51
Ik heb gisteren een fotocollage gescand. De scanner maakte hier een pdf van.
Als ik die pdf opende dacht ik, net zoals in photoshop, 1 foto te kunnen selecteren met de rechthoek selectie tool, dit te kopiëren, nieuw document -> paste.

Dat werkte dus niet.

Ik kon niet eens een zone selecteren....
+1rbr320
@cadsite8 mei 2021 20:54
Voor eenvoudige PDF bewerkingstaken zou je LibreOffice Draw eens kunnen proberen.
+1ejabberd
@rbr3209 mei 2021 08:33
Als je zaken in een PDF wilt aanpassen, kun je ook kijken naar Inkscape.
+1SA65
@cadsite8 mei 2021 19:19
In Gimp 2.10 gaat dat wel, net geprobeerd, foto knippen uit een pdf bestand. Deze preview build niet geprobeerd, maar de stabiele versie kan dat dus wel.
+1thomas_n
@cadsite8 mei 2021 19:21
Wat doe je dan precies? Stap voor stap?

Als je in Gimp een pdf opent kan je met het rechthoek-selectie-gereedschap gewoon een rechthoek selecteren. Als dit bij jou niet werkt doe je waarschijnlijk iets heel kleins net verkeerd, dus als je stap voor stap zegt (per muisklik zeg maar) wat je doet, dan kunnen we je er vast mee helpen.
+1sfranken
@cadsite9 mei 2021 02:27
Met de gimp versie hier kan dit prima, maar dat is de 2.10 stable, geen developer build. Maar goed, er zijn ook andere tools om 1 pagina uit een PDF te slopen
+1dat_zal_wel
@cadsite8 mei 2021 20:45
Ik vind GIMP ook omslachtig, daarom gebruik ik Krita.
+1multikoe
@cadsite9 mei 2021 21:23
Ik heb heel lang vrij intensief met Gimp gewerkt en daarna overgestapt op Lightroom / Photoshop. Ik vond in het begin de GUI van Photoshop een absoluut drama. Het is maar net wat je gewend bent..
0HugoZeilstra
@cadsite10 mei 2021 00:07
Herkenbaar. Ben met Photoshop een handige amateur maar overstappen op Gimp heb ik helaas opgegeven.
+1BlasterXL
8 mei 2021 21:16
Ik kwam laatst na wat zoeken ''Krita'' tegen, voor de mensen die het niet kennen, wellicht een goed alternatief. Zelf doe ik nog wel eens wat met mijn Wacom Intuos pro, en ik moet zeggen dat Krita zeker niet verkeerd is.
+1thomas_n
@BlasterXL8 mei 2021 22:55
Krita is inderdaad een fantastisch tekenprogramma. Gimp vind ik dan weer handiger voor fotobewerking.
+1Uruk-Hai

8 mei 2021 22:34
Fantastisch pakket. In het begin vond ik GIMP nodeloos ingewikkeld ogen, maar dat is slechts een kwestie van gewenning. De interface zit juist heel erg duidelijk in elkaar.

Het is alleen wel jammer dat de vensters voor het exporteren en het opslaan van afbeeldingen zo omslachtig werken. Maar goed, daar staat tegenover dat dit programma gratis is.

Ik heb GIMP op mijn werk weleens gebruikt om basisschool kinderen te laten zien hoe je er chromakey mee toepast.
+1schilperoordbas
8 mei 2021 22:38
GIMP is fijne software/freeware vind ik zelf. Er zitten veel tools in en als je eenmaal doorhebt hoe het werkt is het best een prettige workflow.
+1wimhey
10 mei 2021 08:23
Er is al veel gezegd en geschreven over GIMP tegenover Photoshop.(PS). Ik zelf ken PS niet maar ik ken GIMP wel min of meer

GIMP is gratis/PS is duur:
Voor de professionele of professionele of de semiprofessionele gebruiker is PS betaalbaar, maar voor iemand die dit maar af en toe gebruikt vind ik het wel duur. Het is maar wat je zelf duur vind

De interface van GIMP is moeilijk, raar, ongebruikelijk....
De interface van GIMP kan uitermate aangepast worden aan de gebruiker. De mogelijkheden zijn te uitgebreid om hier uit te leggen. Wat ik zelf nogal contra-intuïtief vind is hoe er moet omgegaan worden met dokbare vensters.

In GIMP kan je niet werken met CMY en CMYK kleurenruimte:
Is hoofdzakelijk een probleem voor de professionele gebruiker. Ik denk dat de meeste amateurgebruikers dit geen probleem vinden, als ze al weten wat kleurruimte is. Misschien iets voor latere versies?

In GIMP kan je niet werken met RAW-bestanden:
Inderdaad. Zelfde opmerking als het vorig item.

"In GIMP kan je geen niet-destructieve bewerkingen doen":
Je kan natuurlijk altijd een voorgaande bewerking ongedaan maken maar DE methode om niet-destructieve bewerkingen te doen is het werken met lagen. Om te beginnen kan je de originele afbeelding kopiëren in een nieuwe laag en je bewerkingen uitvoeren op deze nieuwe laag. Je kan vervolgens nieuwe lagen toevoegen om je afbeelding te bewerken. Lagen kunnen gegroepeerd worden in groepen. Van iedere laag kan de mate van doorzichtigheid ingesteld worden. Van iedere laag kan een selectiemasker ingesteld worden om deze laag te bewerken. Van ieder laag zijn er een 39-tal mengmodi, de manier waarop ze de onderliggende lagen bewerken. Dit vraagt natuurlijk een goede kennis van het werken met lagen en al die verschillen mengmodi.

Als je GIMP op PS wil laten lijken:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dY7g2JGyJeQ

[Reactie gewijzigd door wimhey op 12 mei 2021 08:16]

0Sitelabs
8 mei 2021 21:24
En nog steeds geen MacOS update. Wat mij betreft beginnen deze updates met die opmerking, scheelt weer een teleurstelling ;)
+1GertMenkel
@Sitelabs9 mei 2021 01:39
Lijkt erop dat ze mankracht tekort komen voor macOS:
We are not sure yet when we will be able to publish macOS DMG packages for development versions. It depends on contributor time and willingness. We also remind that our team is fully made of volunteers so if you wish to help on macOS side (or anything else), we will welcome you with opened arms! 🤗
en
We have not found anyone yet to test the feature on macOS (it relies on generic GTK code, but the exact support depends on specific per-platform implementation and on the touch device firmware and/or driver implementation). I guess this will be the surprise for this release. We welcome any feedback in the associated report.
Dus, mocht je je nog vervelen, je kunt nog meehelpen aan het versnellen van die update :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

