Versie 21.02 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een ontwikkelversie. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis-installatiepakketten te openen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new in 7-Zip 21.02 alpha:
- 7-Zip now writes additional field for filename in UTF-8 encoding to zip archives.
It allows to extract correct file name from zip archives on different systems.
- The command line version of 7-Zip for macOS was released.
- The speed for LZMA and LZMA2 decompression in arm64 versions for macOS and Linux was increased by 20%-60%.
- Some changes and improvements in ZIP, TAR and NSIS code.