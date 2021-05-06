Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: 7-Zip 21.02 alpha

7-Zip logo (45 pix) Versie 21.02 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een ontwikkelversie. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis-installatiepakketten te openen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in 7-Zip 21.02 alpha:

  • 7-Zip now writes additional field for filename in UTF-8 encoding to zip archives.
    It allows to extract correct file name from zip archives on different systems.
  • The command line version of 7-Zip for macOS was released.
  • The speed for LZMA and LZMA2 decompression in arm64 versions for macOS and Linux was increased by 20%-60%.
  • Some changes and improvements in ZIP, TAR and NSIS code.

7-Zip screenshot (481 pix)

Versienummer 21.02 alpha
Releasestatus Alpha
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website 7-Zip
Download https://www.7-zip.org/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Bron: 7-Zip

Reacties (4)

+1AnonymousWP
6 mei 2021 17:56
De vorige keer had de ontwikkelaar gezegd dat de stabiele release "near to stable" is: Rudie_V in 'downloads: 7-Zip 21.01 alpha' (https://sourceforge.net/p.../45797/thread/d401ab2966/). Duurt blijkbaar nog even dus. 2 jaar geen stabiele update vind ik vreemd. Zijn tal van optimalisaties toegevoegd dacht ik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AnonymousWP op 6 mei 2021 17:57]

+1Dr Pro
6 mei 2021 19:13
Tjah… ik gebruik 7zip al heul heul erg lang en het programma is bij mij nog nooit gecrashed. Maakte een tijd lang gebruik van de alpha
0passer
@Dr Pro6 mei 2021 20:29
Ik nog niet 'heul erg lang' maar toch ook "nooit gecrashed. Maakte een tijd lang gebruik van de alpha " :)
0zonderdraad
7 mei 2021 10:36
Hier ook, nog nooit gecrashed, we hebben zelfs lange tijd dit proggie in onze images uitgerold voor 3500+ gebruikers.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

