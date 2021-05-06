Versie 0.98.3 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- 2051: EXIF > LensModel/LensMake added
- 2046: Import&Sort: Sidecar option to write keywords - more info.
- 2043: Zoom out filter (Bicubic, Spline, Lanczos)
- 2042: Alphabetically sort - more info.
- 2037: Timestamp: option to force update - more info.
- 2022: Browser: Statusbar customization - more info.
- 2019: Category Sets - more info.
- 2016: Export Catalog enhancements - more info.
- 2009: 'Edit XMP' in context menu - more info.
- 2006: ResizePreset.txt in AppData - more info.
- 2002: Quick Search: catalog keywords - more info.
- 2016: Export Catalog enhancements - more info.
- 2009: 'Edit XMP' in context menu - more info.
- 2006: ResizePreset.txt in AppData - more info.
- 2054: TIFF Black levels EXIF field - more info.
- 2053: EXIF date 1900 not correctly sorted - more info.
- 2052: No warning for a rotation on HEIC - more info.
- 2050: Crash on .ani
- 2049: On HiDPI screen, small images are with 99% zoom - more info.
- 2048: HiDPI & bicubic-lanczos filter - more info.
- 2047: HiDPI & b&w image - more info.
- 2045: JPEG XR - more info.
- 2044: Edit GPS: Copy/Paste problem - more info.
- 2041: Crash when moving/selecting category
- 2040: Detail view & rating/label with 125% font scaling - more info.
- 2039: CR2 orientation problem
- 2038: descript.ion is missing when moving folder - more info.
- 2036: Ghostscript 9.54 - more info.
- 2035: Edit IPTC: On MacOS Alt+left/right arrow to change file
- 2034: 'show people region' should be persistent - more info.
- 2033: Image always loaded even if preview is off - more info.
- 2032: Annoying tooltips on category pane - more info.
- 2031: Region name - more info.
- 2030: Preview pane: auto image size not saved - more info.
- 2029: Canvas resize - restore default - more info.
- 2028: Thumbnail loading crash sometimes
- 2027: GEM vulnerability - Thanks to Michael Heinzl
- 2026: Print size rounded value - more info.
- 2025: 'Use alpha channel' in browser's preview
- 2024: SPACE to play/pause video in browser - more info.
- 2023: Slideshow: delay limit - more info.
- 2021: Default properties dialog in edit mode - more info.
- 2020: IPTC dialog in edit mode should not change state of image is 'Write' - more info.
- 2018: Incorrect value for {DstWidth} - more info.
- 2017: 'Save' confirmation dialog - more info.
- 2015: PNG & Large iTxt - more info.
- 2014: Hidden folder disappear - more info.
- 2013: Category Sets re-assignment via History not possible - more info.
- 2012: Comment: hotkey for 'write all' - more info.
- 2011: Edit XMP: CreateDate should use Exif:DateTaken - more info.
- 2010: Edit XMP: Field remove - more info.
- 2008: Crash when AVIF renamed as HEIC - more info.
- 2007: 'Only one instance' & foreground window on Windows- more info.
- 2005: ORI extension - more info.
- 2004: Icon on lossless totate - more info.
- 2003: Import&Sort: Filename not renamed - more info.
- 2001: Custom order and viewing - more info.
- 2000: Catalog: Check folders doesn't remove orphaned files - more info.
- 1999: Banner & RGBA - more info.
- 1998: Wallpaper & windows font scaling - more info.
- 1997: Clip format- more info.