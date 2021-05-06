Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: XnView MP 0.98.3

XnViewMP logo (75 pix) Versie 0.98.3 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Fixed:

XnViewMP 0.64 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 0.98.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website XnSoft
Download https://newsgroup.xnview.com/viewtopic.php?f=82&t=41877
Bestandsgrootte 59,56MB
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

03-05 XnView MP 1.00 1
13-01 XnView MP 0.99.7 1
10-12 XnView MP 0.99.5 1
03-12 XnView MP 0.99.4 1
23-09 XnView MP 0.99.1 1
17-09 XnView MP 0.99.0 1
06-'21 XnView MP 0.98.4 0
05-'21 XnView MP 0.98.3 0
02-'21 XnView MP 0.98.2 0
01-'21 XnView MP 0.98.1 1
Meer historie

XnView MP

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

