Software-update: LibreOffice 7.1.3

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.1.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 7.1 treffen we onder meer verbeterde ondersteuning van docx-bestanden aan en wordt de eerste keer dat het programma wordt gestart, gevraagd hoe je wilt dat de gebruikersinterface eruitziet. Verder wordt de gratis consumentenversie voortaan aangeduid als de LibreOffice Community-editie. Versie 7.1.3 kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 105 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Bugs fixed compared in 7.1.3 rc1:
  • cid#1473830 resource leak
  • fdo#38884 Improve Up/Down movement in writer
  • ofz#32499 overflowing pos
  • ofz#32796 no pdfium during wmf fuzzing
  • tdf#35986 Parts of EMF file not visible/stretched to an enormous extent
  • tdf#37281 emf file display yellow square instead of yelow circle
  • tdf#40427 Sections in Navigator are not listed in order of occurrence in document
  • tdf#45820 insanely slow wmf import (complex clipping and basegfx::tools::findCuts)
  • tdf#48916 FORMATTING: The clipping of EMF files are ignored.
  • tdf#55058 (emf-testbed) EMF+ List of EMF import bugs with examples
  • tdf#58745 EDITING Extending date lists with dates of 29th or greater by dragging misses month ends
  • tdf#81396 XLSX IMPORT: Data plots in chart not visible when cells have formula, needs Ctrl+Shift+F9 (Steps in Comment 5)
  • tdf#89754 using autofill on dates is wrong when increment should be 0
  • tdf#93441 EDITING: cursor jumps to different horizontal position when moving to a different line with Up / Down
  • tdf#97569 Filesave as docx saves lists with bulgarian or serbian character numbering as simple digit numbering (see comment 12)
  • tdf#99913 Importing autofiltered XLSX and selecting cells copies hidden cells, too
  • tdf#106181 FILESAVE: Check boxes get lost when saving as .XLSX
  • tdf#117750 Some of the image filters aren't working (like Aging or Relief)
  • tdf#118482 Doesn't work mouse scrolling in list of conditions in dialogue Conditional formatting for...
  • tdf#122717 FILEOPEN DOCX: Horizontal line has wrong size/position and vertical line rendered horizontally
  • tdf#122894 FILEOPEN DOC: Crash: SwFrame::RemoveFromLayout()
  • tdf#125936 FILEOPEN DOCX: Wrong format for characters
  • tdf#126742 writer: OLE object resized incorrectly
  • tdf#127471 Copied calc diagram in gdi format looks ok under linux, but the fonts looks weird under windows.
  • tdf#128334 Assert using FormulaR1C1
  • tdf#131031 F5 navigator in calc opens initially very wide
  • tdf#131171 Slide animation "diagonal squares" has wrong labels for directions
  • tdf#131269 A particular PPT with unusual order of Master-Note-Presentation fails to open in Impress
  • tdf#132393 Page numbers for alphabetical index not displayed, if index is in more than one column (see comment 8)
  • tdf#133159 Navigator: Selected item changes to the previous one (gtk3)
  • tdf#133487 z-index wrong for shape with style:run-through="background"
  • tdf#133933 CRASH: Undoing paste of table with images of cats
  • tdf#134736 Draw PDF export to Archive/A-1b and without "Reduce image resolution" duplicates, resizes and misplaces images
  • tdf#135364 Pen color and width not stored under Gtk (see comment 9)
  • tdf#136740 pasting RTF content to LO writer resets tab stops setting in options
  • tdf#136918 Style down arrow not completely visible
  • tdf#136956 CRASH: Undoing merge cell
  • tdf#137367 [FILEOPEN PPTX] direct hyperlink colors aren't supported
  • tdf#138646 The "Excel R1C1" formula syntax does not allow you to refer to a named range (single cell or cell range) by name
  • tdf#138895 FILEOPEN DOCX Shape distance from text imported with rounding error
  • tdf#139075 UI: Format Cell, borders Borders tab has drawing glitches when applying diagonal lines
  • tdf#139495 Import of DOC file broken on 64 bit, ok on 32 bit
  • tdf#139786 VBA code modified while saving to .xls format - no longer works in Excel
  • tdf#139804 Button inside document can't be triggered with Alt-<Mnemonic>
  • tdf#139926 CSS/visual design: Explore making notes less visually dominant; it gets annoying in some pages
  • tdf#140229 Link to External Data - Calc not responding/very slow
  • tdf#140271 EMF Displayed lines are too thin and have equal line weight
  • tdf#140292 Empty frame at undo
  • tdf#140395 "Font effects" screenshot has to be updated so that it does not show "blinking" control
  • tdf#140404 No "Paste Special" dialog on Wayland with kf5 vclplug
  • tdf#140489 FILEOPEN XLSX Chart display is incorrect
  • tdf#140556 Master document view not launching subdocument from pulldown
  • tdf#140590 Crash in: mergedlo.dll: Using Save-As dialog in Tools>Chapter Numbering
  • tdf#140639 It is not possible to work with an older document from LO 6.4 in new LO 7.0, slow perf
  • tdf#140714 FILEOPEN PPTX: image styles that clip images into curvy shapes missing (and images shown rectangular)
  • tdf#140813 Use GetUpdatedClipboardFormats Vista API to minimize clipboard-related overhead
  • tdf#140828 Caption frame content (image) detached from frame
  • tdf#140848 FORMATTING: Display errors of rotated vector graphics
  • tdf#140863 Error hiding and unhiding sections
  • tdf#140865 FILEOPEN FILESAVE PPTX: Wordart 3D is lost on round trip
  • tdf#140977 Assert is failed closing Table Properties dialog with table selected
  • tdf#140986 LO hangs when you select a cell with validity's drop-down
  • tdf#141011 Password is requested to open MailMerge database when opening More Fields dialog *on any tab*
  • tdf#141012 Password to the associated DB asked again twice after cancelled first time, when opening More Fields dialog in a MailMerge document
  • tdf#141015 It's not visible to user that a MailMerge document without database fields is associated with the database
  • tdf#141021 Extrusion North has wrong Origin
  • tdf#141027 LibreOffice freezes when checking russian spelling
  • tdf#141050 CCur does not accept negative strings
  • tdf#141079 Hard to select field when it's the first character in a table cell
  • tdf#141084 URL input of form config popup : cursor jump at start after 1 key press
  • tdf#141115 Crash in: connectivity::OSQLParseTreeIterator::getOrderTree
  • tdf#141127 FILEOPEN ODP LibreOffice uses wrong default skew angle in extruded custom shape
  • tdf#141146 LOOKUP picks data from unreferenced sheet
  • tdf#141197 Buttons in LO startcenter are not available through accessibility
  • tdf#141201 Basic: MOD result is different for values passed as literals vs. using variables
  • tdf#141258 LibreOffice Writer freeze when you try use a spellchecking in RU GUI
  • tdf#141282 .uno:DecrementSubLevels ("Demote One Level with Subpoints") has the wrong icon
  • tdf#141284 UI: Inconsistent Colibre Icon for "Next/Previous Track Change" and "Accept/Reject Track Change and select the next one"
  • tdf#141297 Removing links for external images doesn't work
  • tdf#141318 "Close" button in "Target in Hyperlink" dialog missing its left border
  • tdf#141394 EMF FILLRGN record is not displayed correctly
  • tdf#141416
  • tdf#141515 BASE - Relationsships were shown with big space in Tableviews
  • tdf#141528 Linked OLE: Error when breaking linked OLE
  • tdf#141529 Linked OLE: OLE content is changed independent from hosting Document
  • tdf#141547 CRASH: opening Standard Filter dialog
  • tdf#141549 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Missing images in header
  • tdf#141600 UI: The vertical line of Anchor marker is blurry in Colibre icon theme
  • tdf#141618 UI: The vertical line of Anchor marker is blurry in Sukapura icon theme
  • tdf#141623 Qt5 refresh problem when starting LO start center and cairo (text) rendering ennabled
Bugs fixed compared in 7.1.3 rc2:
  • i#123539 CRASH when open particular .XLS with 3D Chart
  • tdf#86321 EDITING, FORMATTING: diagram didn't automatic update when change variable (steps in comment 28)
  • tdf#132472 FILEOPEN PPTX Table text imported with white color
  • tdf#132901 Tools > Options > LibreOffice > Online update crashes if "online update" feature is not installed
  • tdf#137470 Fix temporary URL in additionsdialog
  • tdf#138785 Empty frames after deleting an image and (auto-saving the file) (track changes involved)
  • tdf#141244 Controls in Modify DDE Link dialog missing
  • tdf#141419 UI: Missing Backcolor in Preview of conditional format dialog
  • tdf#141703 EDITING Tab key no longer moves to next cell in Impress table
  • tdf#141715 incorrect horizontal scaling of glyphs in sm formula nodes
  • tdf#141770 Cancel/Ok buttons don't work in Modify DDE Link dialog (gen)
  • tdf#141887 Crash on closing Writer via window decoration (X) with unmodified document and active IM
  • tdf#141902 translations into Dutch are still shown in English
  • tdf#141914 document with chart set as modified (follow-up bug 31231)
  • tdf#141924 A specific file crashes with Style Inspector open, after deleting some text

Writer 7.0 met Sukapura icon theme

Versienummer 7.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-fris/?type=win-x86_64&version=7.1.3&lang=nl
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

06-05-2021 14:16
18 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

06-05-2021 • 14:16

18 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Document Foundation

Reacties (18)

-Moderatie-faq
-118018+17+22+30Ongemodereerd11
Wijzig sortering
+1i-chat
6 mei 2021 15:06
ik wacht nog steeds op in-app-integratie van samenwerking via colabora, dat is iets dat bij MS wel heel goed werkt en (online only) ook bij colabora, maar dus niet in de mainstream versie dat betekent dat je je documenten dus nog steeds niet tegelijkertijd kun synchroniseren met en bewerken in nextcloud.
+2sfranken
@i-chat6 mei 2021 15:49
Ik heb hier in Fedora mijn Nextcloud server als externe account erin gehangen via GNOME Instellingen -> Online accounts. Dan komt mijn Nextcloud in Nautilus erbij, en kan ik bestanden online bewerken met mijn lokale LibreOffice installatie. Misschien dat wat?
+1Jazco2nd
@i-chat6 mei 2021 15:59
Dat kan met OnlyOffice wel prima.
Werkt ook nog eens heel goed met de MS Office formaten. Ik draai de server versie dus gewoon op mijn server, wat redelijk netjes met FileRun (Nextcloud alternatief, sneller, minder bloated) integreert.
Daarnaast heb je de OnlyOffice DesktopEditors, wat volgens mij gewoon stiekem in Chromium draait (Elektron ofzoiets), niet heel netjes maar beter dan niks.
En voor mobiel natuurlijk de OnlyOffice app. Niet zoo goed als de MS Office app, maar best goed.
0icecreamfarmer
@Jazco2nd7 mei 2021 00:05
Zijn er nog meer voordelen aan filerun VS nextcloud? Sta net op het punt om een lcx container met nextcloud te installeren. Maar als filerun veel beter is kies ik dat.
0Jazco2nd
@icecreamfarmer7 mei 2021 10:23
Nextcloud is een heel pakket met allerlei cloud diensten.

FileRun is puur file cloud, dus een Google/OneDrive/Dropbox alternatief. Ik vind m erg compleet en vooral veel sneller. Ik gebruik het zelfs voor foto collecties, heb daar geen andere tool voor nodig tot nu toe.

Ik heb geen ervaring met lcx, alleen Docker.
0sebati

@icecreamfarmer11 mei 2021 12:21
Beide zal z'n voor en tegens hebben; zelf maak ik intensief gebruik van de Nextcloud gedeelde calenders (via iCal naar Andoid en IOS) en de Floccus-extensie om mij favorieten tussen verschillende browsers/platformen te synchroniseren. Nextcloud is open source, FileRun volgens mij niet. Denk ook dat de Nextcloud community groter is.
+1beerse

@i-chat6 mei 2021 16:22
Daar zou ik niet op wachten maar een beetje actief op zoeken. Een google op "nextcloud libreoffice" levert best veel hits naar routines hoe het in te stellen is, ook met de term 'colabora' er bij. Zie bijvoorbeeld https://nextcloud.com/collaboraonline/.

Of mis ik ergens iets en zoek je bijvoorbeeld een provider die dat voor jou allemaal klaar zet? Of nog wat anders?
+1The Zep Man
6 mei 2021 14:51
Ik ben best wel tevreden over LibreOffice Draw. waar ik recentelijk wat diagrammen mee heb gemaakt. Als gratis alternatief op Visio dat ook (offline) onder Linux werkt, is het best wel aardig.
+2Uruk-Hai
@The Zep Man6 mei 2021 20:24
Iets anders dat ik vandaag in een video voorbij zag komen en wat veel mensen (ik tot vandaag ook niet) niet weten van LibreOffice Draw: het is te gebruiken als alternatief voor Adobe Acrobat, om PDF bestanden mee te bewerken.

Ik heb dit net even getest met een overzicht van ING dat ik als PDF had gedownload en het werkt perfect!
0SCS2
@Uruk-Hai6 mei 2021 21:52
Dat wist ik inderdaad niet!

Echte edit van bestaande tekst, niet alleen toevoegen als overlay.
0WOteB2
@Uruk-Hai7 mei 2021 07:22
Klop, dan moet je soms wel de pdf import hebben geïnstalleerd:
sudo apt install libreoffice-pdfimport
Bij de nieuwe (aanstaande) Debian Bullseye is dat niet meer nodig.

Draw is nog veelzijdiger. Je kunt er ook Microsoft Publisher bestanden mee bewerken. Daarna wel als PDF wegschrijven want Publisher kan er daarna zelf iets meer mee doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door WOteB2 op 7 mei 2021 07:27]

0Jerie
@Uruk-Hai7 mei 2021 13:30
Werkt dit ook met digitale handtekening?
0Uruk-Hai
@Jerie7 mei 2021 14:50
Geen idee. Dat kan ik niet testen omdat ik geen device met touchscreen heb waar LibreOffice op geïnstalleerd kan worden.
0sebati

@Jerie11 mei 2021 12:06
Dat kan, proces is voor LO 7.1 zelfs verbeterd, zie https://vmiklos.hu/blog/sd-visible-pdf-sign.html

Voor informatie met betrekking tot de implementatie en digitale certificaten die je ook kunt gebruiken voor, of als onderdeel van, is een mooi presentatie van https://conference.libreo...gn-loconf-online-2k20.pdf
0Jerie
@sebati11 mei 2021 12:44
Bedankt voor je reactie en de links <3 hoef ik niet steeds Adobe Reader te installeren (ik gooide 'm er meteen weer af, eigenlijk zou ik het enkel in een VM willen draaien, ...)
+1WOteB2
@The Zep Man6 mei 2021 15:53
Helemaal mee eens. Je zou ook een Dia * kunnen proberen, dat komt nog beter in de buurt. Zelf gebruik ik Draw na Writer het meest. Ben er erg content mee. Draw kun je ook goed gebruiken om grote PDF flyers te importeren en dan in een kleiner formaat op te slaan. Zo krijg ik vaak A4 flyers aangeleverd en die passen dan niet in een A5 nieuwsbrief. Door ze dan in Draw te importeren en er dan een PDF bestand van te maken heb ik dan A5 PDF bestanden.
Met een andere tool zorg ik er dan voor dat die A5 PDFjes op de goede plaats komen. Met Writer maak ik namelijk de nieuwsbrieven en exporteer die dan naar PDF.

Grappig dat ik vanmorgen in Fedora deze versie van Libreoffice al binnen kreeg, en in Arch linux nog niet.

* Info voor Dia: http://dia-installer.de/ Dia is er ook voor Linux, zit bijv. in de repo's van Debian

[Reactie gewijzigd door WOteB2 op 6 mei 2021 15:59]

0Zeikzeil
@WOteB27 mei 2021 10:50
Grappig dat ik vanmorgen in Fedora deze versie van Libreoffice al binnen kreeg, en in Arch linux nog niet.
Heb je daar dan een repository voor toegevoegd of iets dergelijks? In de officiele repository zie ik versie 7.1.2.2
0WOteB2
@Zeikzeil7 mei 2021 11:46
Grappig, toen ik dit schreef was op dat moment Arch wat ouder, vanmorgen kreeg ik bij Arch een nieuwere versie (7.1.3.2). Overigens ben ik pas met Arch beginnen en draai dit in een KVM/Qemu omgeving. Moet daar nog veel leren, Fedora is mij al iets meer vertrouwd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door WOteB2 op 7 mei 2021 11:47]

