paint.net 4.2.16 is now available
This updates fixes and optimizes palette generation when saving at 8-bit depth or less, and also fixes any remaining issues with using "Auto-detect" for bit-depth. A new effect, Quantize (in the Effects -> Color menu), has been added, some bugs have been fixed, and bundled file type plugins have been updated.List of changes since 4.2.15:
- New: Effect -> Color -> Quantize, which applies palette reduction to 256 colors or less, along with dithering. This is the same algorithm used when saving images at 8-bit color depth or lower.
- Fixed and improved palette generation when saving at 8-bit color depth or less
- Greatly optimized performance of palette generation and image quantization
- Added option to choose between Octree (default) and Median Cut algorithms for palette quantization when saving at 8-bit color depth or less
- Fixed a crash in Move tools when the selection was 0-width and/or 0-height
- Added tooltips w/ shortcut keys to the Tools dropdown in the toolbar
- Fixed IndirectUI ColorWheel rendering
- Fixed a crash in the Text tool when using
Ctrl+(
Left,
Right,
Backspace,
Delete)
- Changed: New layers are now filled with #00000000 instead of #00FFFFFF
- Fixed a crash when working with selections (OutOfMemoryException)
- New: Effects can now access the Document’s DPI via EffectEnvironmentParameters.DocumentResolution
- Fixed drawing of the color palette in the Colors window when using some non-standard DPI scaling settings (e.g. 1.15x)
- Fixed a crash when using Threshold plugin
- Fixed the return value from PdnRegion.GetBoundsInt() so it’s not anchored at (0,0) unless it should be
- Fixed premultiplied-to-straight color conversion on some code paths
- Updated bundled AvifFileType plugin to v1.1.11.0, which includes performance optimizations and bug fixes. See its GitHub releases page for more info.
- Updated bundled DDSFileTypePlus plugin to v1.10.8.0, which uses an updated version of DirectXTex (2021-04-06).