Software-update: Paint.NET 4.2.16

Paint.NET logo (75 pix) Versie 4.2.16 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Tegenwoordig wordt het programma ook via de Windows Store aangeboden, al wordt voor die versie wel een kleine vergoeding gevraagd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

paint.net 4.2.16 is now available

This updates fixes and optimizes palette generation when saving at 8-bit depth or less, and also fixes any remaining issues with using "Auto-detect" for bit-depth. A new effect, Quantize (in the Effects -> Color menu), has been added, some bugs have been fixed, and bundled file type plugins have been updated.

List of changes since 4.2.15:
  • New: Effect -> Color -> Quantize, which applies palette reduction to 256 colors or less, along with dithering. This is the same algorithm used when saving images at 8-bit color depth or lower.
  • Fixed and improved palette generation when saving at 8-bit color depth or less
  • Greatly optimized performance of palette generation and image quantization
  • Added option to choose between Octree (default) and Median Cut algorithms for palette quantization when saving at 8-bit color depth or less
  • Fixed a crash in Move tools when the selection was 0-width and/or 0-height
  • Added tooltips w/ shortcut keys to the Tools dropdown in the toolbar
  • Fixed IndirectUI ColorWheel rendering
  • Fixed a crash in the Text tool when using Ctrl+(Left,Right,Backspace,Delete)
  • Changed: New layers are now filled with #00000000 instead of #00FFFFFF
  • Fixed a crash when working with selections (OutOfMemoryException)
  • New: Effects can now access the Document’s DPI via EffectEnvironmentParameters.DocumentResolution
  • Fixed drawing of the color palette in the Colors window when using some non-standard DPI scaling settings (e.g. 1.15x)
  • Fixed a crash when using Threshold plugin
  • Fixed the return value from PdnRegion.GetBoundsInt() so it’s not anchored at (0,0) unless it should be
  • Fixed premultiplied-to-straight color conversion on some code paths
  • Updated bundled AvifFileType plugin to v1.1.11.0, which includes performance optimizations and bug fixes. See its GitHub releases page for more info.
  • Updated bundled DDSFileTypePlus plugin to v1.10.8.0, which uses an updated version of DirectXTex (2021-04-06).

Paint.NET

Versienummer 4.2.16
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Paint.NET
Download https://www.dotpdn.com/files/paint.net.4.2.16.install.zip
Bestandsgrootte 12,28MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Paint.NET

+1engibenchi
25 april 2021 17:30
Geweldig programma. Wat mij betreft. Mis alleen een een standaard optie voor een stand alone versie (portable version). Die is er gelukkig wel. Vergt alleen een beetje tweaken van de "PaintDotNet.exe.config" file. Ideaal voor de systemen waar je geen admin rechten hebt.

