Total Commander versie 10 is in ontwikkeling en inmiddels is de zevende bètarelease uitgekomen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 10.0-serie is op deze pagina in te zien, de belangrijkste veranderingen zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Total Commander 10.00 beta 7 available Bèta 7 mainly fixes bugs. Below are the new functions in Total Commander 10.00 (beta test): General: Directories created by MacOS on ExFAT flash drives are now shown in TC. They were not shown because they had the invlid attribute 8: Volume label

Always show hidden directory "AppData" in c:\Users\<user profile> even with hidden files disabled

Allow user to install key file automatically when double clicking on it.

Add a "Zone Transfer" data stream when downloading files via anonymous FTP ( Ctrl + F ), or HTTP ( Ctrl + N ) from outside the intranet, like web browsers

+ ), or HTTP ( + ) from outside the intranet, like web browsers When unpacking files internally or via plugins, copy "Zone Transfer" data stream from archive to unpacked files, just like the Explorer

New zone transfer option can be disabled via WantZoneData=0

Always look for key file also in c:\totalcmd, even if Total Commander is installed elsewhere User interface: Allow to use "Windows Hello" on Windows 10 to securely store master password until TC is closed. Use fingerprint, face or pin to connect again

Use mouse wheel to scroll through directory tabs (like in Firefox) when not using multi-line tabs

Zoom thumbnails with Ctrl +Mouse wheel between 10% and 200% of the size configured in Configuration - Options - Thumbnails

+Mouse wheel between 10% and 200% of the size configured in Configuration - Options - Thumbnails Load thumbnails from EXIF data (preview image) from JPG and various camera RAW formats: Canon RAW 1-3, DNG, Fuji, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Pentax, Sony

New option "Return to locked tab root directory on tab change" in Configuration - Options - Folder tabs

Show "!" prefix when current dir differs from locked dir on tabs which are locked with directory changes allowed

New option to only execute command line when it is focused (Configuration - Options - Layout)

When closing TC while there are unpacked temporary files, show the user the first 3 file names and their origin

Drop file from outside (e.g. virtual folder in Explorer) to read only directory (e.g. c:\windows): Better dialogs to allow overwrite and copy as admin Saving settings: When user cannot save settings (e.g. in Configuration menu or main settings), offer to copy ini files to user profile

For plugins in write protected directories, intercept calls to CreateFileA/W and all INI functions, and redirect write calls to %APPDATA%\GHISLER\redirect

Disable redirection of plugins: Add 8192 to RestrictInterface in wincmd.ini or registry

Specify different ini locations for specific plugins: wincmd.ini [ReplaceIniLocation] (see help) Lister: New DirectShow media player in Lister, replacing the old one based on Video for Windows (can still be chosen via configuration)

Support full screen playback via double click or Alt + Enter , leave the same way or with Esc

+ , leave the same way or with Change audio and subtitle streams via context menu

Configure preferred DirectShow filters via Lister configuration (3rd Tab)

Show chapters as tickmarks below seek bar, jump there with Ctrl + PageDown / Ctrl + PageUp

+ / + Buttons to jump backward/forward by x seconds (default 10s and 60s, configurable via right click)

Preload DirectVobSub filter if the source filter has a pin "Subtitle"

Allow to use LAV filters and ffdshow filters without installing them, by putting them in subdir filter32 or filter64, respectively

Save last playback position of the last played tracks longer than 10 minutes

Keep sound pitch constant when changing playback speed, using custom DirectShow filter based on open source SoundTouch.dll Synchronize dirs: Allow to use regular expressions and saved searches, with options where to apply them, e.g. one side, both sides, etc. via button [1x]

New context menu items to show file context menu and file properties, and to edit left/right file

Show exclamation mark in button "Singles" or "Duplicates" if it isn't down when opening the dialog Compare by content: Show extra listbox with the two lines from the current cursor position for easier character by character comparison

Show progress dialog when pasting large text buffer takes more than 2 seconds, allows to abort paste, but doesn't revert it FTPS/HTTPS: Support for OpenSSL 1.1 and newer. The main dll must be named libssl-*_*.dll / libssl-*_*-x64.dll (with *_* the version number, e.g. 1_1), the libcrypto*.dll must NOT be renamed! Verify checksums: Support checksum created from a stream, showing up as "<checksum> -" (checksum followed by two spaces and a dash)

In checksum files created by other programs, more OpenSSL format types are supported: SHA224, SHA384, SHA3-224, SHA3-256, SHA3-384, SHA3-512 Internal commands: LOADLIST listfilename loads list of files/folders from text file.

cm_ZoomIn and cm_ZoomOut to zoom thumbnails (like Ctrl +Mouse wheel)

+Mouse wheel) cm_syncchangedir: Do not enter a directory when it doesn't exist on the other side. Only turn off cm_synchangedir when the user tries again

Support parameters 0 (or none)=toggle, 1=set, 2(or -1)=reset for the following internal commands: cm_*Comments, cm_*DirBranch, cm_*DirBranchSel, cm_ToggleAutoViewModeSwitch, cm_SyncChangeDir, cm_SwitchLongNames, cm_SwitchHidSys, cm_SwitchHid, cm_SwitchSys, cm_Switch83Names, cm_FtpHiddenFiles, cm_SwitchDirSort, cm_SwitchOverlayIcons, cm_SwitchWatchDirs, cm_SwitchIgnoreList, cm_SwitchX64Redirection, cm_Vis*

Command LOADSEARCH <saved name> (e.g. on button): Put one equal sign = in front of name to start searching immediately, two == to start and feed to listbox after search

Improved ZIPFROMLIST command: The file list name can now contain Unicode characters, and the content can be ANSI, UTF-16 (with byte order marker BOM) or UTF-8 (with or without BOM), and the archive name can now also be put in the parameters field.

New commands to write file list with details and column headers to file/clipboard Installer: Default to c:\Program Files\totalcmd on new systems. If the user fails to get admin rights, change to c:\totalcmd

When not installed in Program Files, allow to set permissions for authenticated users to read only, installing user to full control

New parameter /W enables write protecting target folder: /W0 unchanged, /W1 give current user write rights, /W2 give only elevated users write rights

Last parameter can be a target path, e.g. installername.exe /F "c:\totalcmdnew"