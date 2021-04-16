Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MusicBrainz Picard 2.6.1

GlaMusicBrainz Picard ssWire logo (75 pix) Versie 2.6.1 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meestgebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features
  • Picard-2161 - Add script function $unique to remove duplicate values from multi-value variables
  • Picard-2177 - Add script function $replacemulti to replace entries in multi-value variables
Improvements
  • Picard-2157 - Reduce comparison overhead of logging window
  • Picard-2162 - Coverart box is slow to update when many files are selected
  • Picard-2185 - Remove empty elements from $map() output
Bugfixes
  • Picard-2160 - Switching dark mode in macOS preferences does not change list elements leading to mix of light and dark mode
  • Picard-2166 - "Use original values" for a tag on a large selection takes very long with a high CPU usage
  • Picard-2168 - Keyboard shortcut to trigger script editor auto completion does not work on macOS
  • Picard-2170 - Title and track number guessed from filename should show up as changed metadata
  • Picard-2173 - "Search for similar tracks" is enabled by default, causes crash if used without selection
  • Picard-2187 - Scripting error in file naming options is not displayed properly

MusicBrainz Picard screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MusicBrainz
Download https://github.com/metabrainz/picard/releases/tag/release-2.6.1
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 16-04-2021 11:53
10 • submitter: hiccup

16-04-2021 • 11:53

Submitter: hiccup

Bron: MusicBrainz

MusicBrainz Picard

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (10)

+1inhico
16 april 2021 13:14
Mijn ervaring is dat dit best aardig werkt als je bestanden zonder tags wil taggen. Maar in een collectie reeds getagde bestanden één tag aanpassen of toevoegen is nogal wat werk. Ik heb niet kunnen ontdekken hoe ik bijvoorbeeld snel alleen album-covers kan toevoegen, terwijl alle andere tags ongewijzigd moeten blijven.
Er worden allerlei wat mij betreft overbodige tags voorgesteld die je vervolgens stuk voor stuk moet weigeren. En er wordt regelmatig een onjuiste songlengte voorgesteld. Moet je alles weer controleren.
Wat ik niet heb kunnen vinden is een functie waarmee je voor een reeks bestanden één of een paar tags bijwerkt/toevoegt, terwijl hij met z'n tengels van de rest afblijft. (Misschien heb ik het niet goed genoeg geprobeerd).
+1hiccup
@inhico16 april 2021 16:51
Als je er even (eenmalig) tijd instopt kun je Picard instellen dat hij tags niet schrijft of update.

Maar het doel van Picard is om zo compleet mogelijk de juiste informatie te taggen.
Om het enkel voor album art te gebruiken is zware overkill.
+1Knijpoog
16 april 2021 11:57
Interessant als DJ ga ik dit zeker even testen. Ik gebruik Traktor Pro en alle albumcovers bij je tracks maakt het toch wel aantrekkelijker.
0Borland
@Knijpoog16 april 2021 12:37
Ik ben een aantal jaren geleden overgestapt van Traktor Pro naar een Pioneer omgeving. En eerlijk gezegd mis ik Traktor Pro icm een Kontrol nog steeds.
0Knijpoog
@Borland16 april 2021 12:59
ik gebruik Traktor Pro met timecode nu 6 jaar de snelheid en manieren waar mee ik tracks kan voorbereiden, manipuleren en omgooien mis ik gewoon wanneer ik een Pioneer (rekordbox usb stick) gebruik. Daarnaast gebruik ik een Kontrol X1 en heb dan mijn Z2 functies in reisformaat werkt perfect.
0Borland
@Knijpoog16 april 2021 19:39
Ik heb jaren een Kontrol S4 gehad. Draaide op disco classic feesten tot techno. Alles in één overzicht op mijn MacBook. Toen kwam de Pio xdj-rx uit en vond dat concept geweldig. Standalone, alles in één. Helaas werkt het minder fijn.
0hex6d617474
16 april 2021 12:25
Interessant, ben al even op zoek naar software om tags in bulk aan te passen. Eens zien of deze mij kan helpen.
+1Jazco2nd

@hex6d61747416 april 2021 13:05
Het werkt juist per album. Ik probeerde stuk of 40 in 1x te doen, daar kom je dan echt totaal niet uit. De flow is echt bedoeld om 1 voor 1 te doen, maar 2 of 3 tegelijk kan je nog wel uitkomen.
+1hiccup
@Jazco2nd16 april 2021 16:47
Ik herken dat alleen bij compilatie albums of EP's die je voor het eerst door Picard heenhaalt.
Reguliere albums kunnen bij mij prima per tientallen tegelijk, en zodra een album eenmaal een MusicBrainz release ID heeft kan het zonder problemen per honderden tegelijk.
+1debroervanhenk
@hex6d61747416 april 2021 12:38
Gooi er niet teveel in één keer in. Je zal toch altijd de resultaten willen controleren, en als je echt je hele verzameling in één keer toevoegt, kan dat voor prestatieproblemen zorgen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

