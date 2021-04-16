Versie 2.6.1 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meestgebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features Picard-2161 - Add script function $unique to remove duplicate values from multi-value variables

to remove duplicate values from multi-value variables Picard-2177 - Add script function $replacemulti to replace entries in multi-value variables Improvements Picard-2157 - Reduce comparison overhead of logging window

Picard-2162 - Coverart box is slow to update when many files are selected

Picard-2185 - Remove empty elements from $map() output Bugfixes Picard-2160 - Switching dark mode in macOS preferences does not change list elements leading to mix of light and dark mode

Picard-2166 - "Use original values" for a tag on a large selection takes very long with a high CPU usage

Picard-2168 - Keyboard shortcut to trigger script editor auto completion does not work on macOS

Picard-2170 - Title and track number guessed from filename should show up as changed metadata

Picard-2173 - "Search for similar tracks" is enabled by default, causes crash if used without selection

Picard-2187 - Scripting error in file naming options is not displayed properly