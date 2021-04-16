Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Serato DJ Pro 2.5 / Lite 1.5

Serato DJ logo (79 pix)Serato heeft updates van zijn Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht, met 2.5 voor de Pro-smaak en 1.5 voor de Lite-smaak als versienummers. Beide zijn de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro en Lite uitgaven is op deze pagina te bekijken. De changelog voor Serato DJ Lite is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de changelog voor Serato DJ Pro:

New Features
  • Big Sur and M1 support: Official support for macOS 11 Big Sur and Apple M1 machines.
  • Phase support: Now an Official Serato Accessory. Get improved accuracy, reduced latency, and new features when connecting Phase through USB, there’s now no need for RCA cables.
  • Reloop Ready support: A 2-channel controller that combines portability and performance. Equipped with touch-sensitive jog wheels and 16 RGB performance pads to use with the Serato DJ Pro pad modes, including Scratch Bank. Sitting flush on a 13” laptop so you can prepare or practice your sets anywhere.
  • Offline Locker for Beatsource LINK and Beatport LINK: Store up to 100 tracks on your device to access and play without an internet connection. Note: LINK Pro or LINK Pro+ plans required.
  • New Expansions window: An improved workflow for exploring and managing your Serato DJ Pro and Expansion Pack licenses and subscriptions.
Other Changes
  • Reduced drift for RANE TWELVE, TWELVE MKII, Denon DJ SC5000M Prime, Denon DJ SC6000M Prime and other devices with motorized platters.
  • Added Instant Start feature for the RANE TWELVE, TWELVE MKII, Denon DJ SC5000M Prime, Denon DJ SC6000M Prime .
  • Added the ability to adjust the Sampler master volume on the RANE ONE using Shift + Beats Encoder.
  • Fixed an issue for the RANE ONE where audio was played back incorrectly at 45rpm setting.
  • Fixed an issue on the RANE ONE where playback would stop after connecting a second laptop.
  • Fixed an issue where the BPM display on the RANE TWELVE MKII was slow to update on macOS Big Sur.
  • Fixed an issue for the Roland DJ-202 where the mic input was not recorded when recording the Mix or Video Mix sources.
  • Fixed an issue for the Pioneer DJ DDJ-SX where Mic 1 and Mic 2 were not included when using the Make Audio Available to Other Applications feature.
  • Fixed an issue for the Denon DJ MC7000 and Roland DJ-505 where the mic input was not included when using the Use Laptop Speakers and Make Audio Available to Other Applications features.
  • Fixed an issue where poor screen performance occurred on HID devices when repetitively triggering cue/hot cues after loading a track.
  • Fixed a crash when connecting the Numark NV on Mac.
  • The DVS expansion pack is now automatically enabled after activation.
  • The DVS expansion pack is always visible in the Setup -> Expansion Packs tab if activated (no longer requires hardware to be connected).
  • The Setup -> CD/Vinyl tab is visible when the DVS expansion pack is enabled (no longer requires hardware to be connected).
  • Serato DJ Pro can no longer be installed on OS X 10.11 El Capitan or below.
  • Removed drivers for non-supported operating systems.
  • Updated look for in-app notifications.
  • Fixed an issue where Scratch Banks can disappear while quick loading and switching between tracks in different banks.
  • Fixed an issue where the Beat Matching Display was not aligned after an Instant Double.
  • Fixed an issue where "Preparing Apple Music Library" popup was dismissed too early.
  • Improved performance of loading streaming libraries.
  • Fixed a performance issue when loading the Top 100 playlist for Beatport.
  • Fixed an issue where manually entering a BPM for a Beatport or Beatsource track would be overwritten.
  • Fixed an issue where clicking the Check for Updates button would not work.
  • Fixed crashes when using the Use Laptop Speakers feature.
  • Fixed crashes when using the Make Audio Available to Other Applications feature.
  • Fixed a crash when deleting streaming tracks while playing a streaming track.
  • Fixed a crash when accessing files.
  • Fixed a crash on shutdown.

Versienummer 2.5 / 1.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Serato
Download https://serato.com/dj/pro/downloads
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

16-04-2021 13:08
+1Knijpoog
16 april 2021 13:19
Heb me net nog positief uitgelaten over Traktor Pro in een andere artikel en dan komt dit artikel uit waar precies het pijnpunt van Traktor Pro zit namelijk te weinig updates terwijl dat bij Serato echt goed geregeld is. Moet daarbij wel vermelden dat Traktor Pro 99,- is en het vergelijkbare pakket van Serato 249,- is wil je DVS (timecode vinyl) gebruiken dan ben bij Serato zelfs 349,- kwijt terwijl dit standaard in Traktor Pro zit.
0PatrickPR
@Knijpoog16 april 2021 19:23
Inderdaad. Ik heb een Traktor S3 mk2 controller. Daar zat een code voor Traktor Pro 3 bij. Hoewel de software in de basis in combinatie met de controller best goed werkt en doet wat het moet doen, vind ik dat Traktor Pro op het gebied van het beheer van de bibliotheek met audio nog wel wat slagen kan maken. Bijvoorbeeld het toevoegen van nieuwe muziek aan de collectie vind ik erg omslachtig werken, en bij mij werkt het vaak ook niet. En inderdaad komen er niet veel updates uit vanuit NI. Jammer want de basis functies werken best aardig.
0Knijpoog
@PatrickPR17 april 2021 17:43
Ik snap niet waar je daar omslachtig aan vind? Je kunt gewoon bestanden en mappen erin slepen. Dat is in ieder geval wat ik altijd doe.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Knijpoog op 17 april 2021 17:43]

0PatrickPR
@Knijpoog17 april 2021 18:49
Omdat er dacht ik een soort auto analyse in zou moeten zitten die automatisch de muziekmap scant op nieuwe files. Dan hoef je dus niets zelf erin te slepen. Wel zo handig bij een grote muziekcollectie waar de nieuwe files moeilijk terug te vinden zijn.
0Knijpoog
@PatrickPR17 april 2021 20:46
Ah zo. ik heb zon dacht rond de 3000 files maar merk dat dat gewoon teveel is en wil terug naar 1500 - 1800.
Ik raad je aan om ook echt alleen nrs die je draait er in te gooien want de rest zorgt ervoor dat je de juiste tracks moeilijker vindt.
0PatrickPR
@Knijpoog18 april 2021 07:08
Inderdaad. Maar dat is dus precies het punt wat ik wilde maken. Dit soort programma's zouden juist wel makkelijk overweg moeten kunnen met grote hoeveelheden audiobestanden, en daar blinkt Traktor niet in uit. De initiële opbouw van de collectie wel, maar het toevoegen en managen daarna vind ik tegen vallen. Voor gigs die je voor kunt bereiden wel, maar als je bijvoorbeeld op bruiloften draait wil je toch al je muziek bij hebben voor de verzoekjes. Het zoeken in een gescande collectie gaat trouwens best goed, ik heb het puur over het toevoegen en beheren.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

