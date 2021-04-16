Serato heeft updates van zijn Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht, met 2.5 voor de Pro-smaak en 1.5 voor de Lite-smaak als versienummers. Beide zijn de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro en Lite uitgaven is op deze pagina te bekijken. De changelog voor Serato DJ Lite is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de changelog voor Serato DJ Pro:
New Features
Other Changes
- Big Sur and M1 support: Official support for macOS 11 Big Sur and Apple M1 machines.
- Phase support: Now an Official Serato Accessory. Get improved accuracy, reduced latency, and new features when connecting Phase through USB, there’s now no need for RCA cables.
- Reloop Ready support: A 2-channel controller that combines portability and performance. Equipped with touch-sensitive jog wheels and 16 RGB performance pads to use with the Serato DJ Pro pad modes, including Scratch Bank. Sitting flush on a 13” laptop so you can prepare or practice your sets anywhere.
- Offline Locker for Beatsource LINK and Beatport LINK: Store up to 100 tracks on your device to access and play without an internet connection. Note: LINK Pro or LINK Pro+ plans required.
- New Expansions window: An improved workflow for exploring and managing your Serato DJ Pro and Expansion Pack licenses and subscriptions.
- Reduced drift for RANE TWELVE, TWELVE MKII, Denon DJ SC5000M Prime, Denon DJ SC6000M Prime and other devices with motorized platters.
- Added Instant Start feature for the RANE TWELVE, TWELVE MKII, Denon DJ SC5000M Prime, Denon DJ SC6000M Prime .
- Added the ability to adjust the Sampler master volume on the RANE ONE using Shift + Beats Encoder.
- Fixed an issue for the RANE ONE where audio was played back incorrectly at 45rpm setting.
- Fixed an issue on the RANE ONE where playback would stop after connecting a second laptop.
- Fixed an issue where the BPM display on the RANE TWELVE MKII was slow to update on macOS Big Sur.
- Fixed an issue for the Roland DJ-202 where the mic input was not recorded when recording the Mix or Video Mix sources.
- Fixed an issue for the Pioneer DJ DDJ-SX where Mic 1 and Mic 2 were not included when using the Make Audio Available to Other Applications feature.
- Fixed an issue for the Denon DJ MC7000 and Roland DJ-505 where the mic input was not included when using the Use Laptop Speakers and Make Audio Available to Other Applications features.
- Fixed an issue where poor screen performance occurred on HID devices when repetitively triggering cue/hot cues after loading a track.
- Fixed a crash when connecting the Numark NV on Mac.
- The DVS expansion pack is now automatically enabled after activation.
- The DVS expansion pack is always visible in the Setup -> Expansion Packs tab if activated (no longer requires hardware to be connected).
- The Setup -> CD/Vinyl tab is visible when the DVS expansion pack is enabled (no longer requires hardware to be connected).
- Serato DJ Pro can no longer be installed on OS X 10.11 El Capitan or below.
- Removed drivers for non-supported operating systems.
- Updated look for in-app notifications.
- Fixed an issue where Scratch Banks can disappear while quick loading and switching between tracks in different banks.
- Fixed an issue where the Beat Matching Display was not aligned after an Instant Double.
- Fixed an issue where "Preparing Apple Music Library" popup was dismissed too early.
- Improved performance of loading streaming libraries.
- Fixed a performance issue when loading the Top 100 playlist for Beatport.
- Fixed an issue where manually entering a BPM for a Beatport or Beatsource track would be overwritten.
- Fixed an issue where clicking the Check for Updates button would not work.
- Fixed crashes when using the Use Laptop Speakers feature.
- Fixed crashes when using the Make Audio Available to Other Applications feature.
- Fixed a crash when deleting streaming tracks while playing a streaming track.
- Fixed a crash when accessing files.
- Fixed a crash on shutdown.