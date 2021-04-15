Versie 5.7.1 van WordPress is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie beschikbaar wordt gesteld, is het mogelijk om een website of blog op te zetten en bij te houden. WordPress is eenvoudig in te stellen en kan binnen vijf minuten draaien mits er al een server met php en MySQL beschikbaar is. Er zijn mogelijkheden om de functionaliteit van WordPress verder uit te breiden met plug-ins en het uiterlijk met thema's aan te passen. De changelog voor versie 5.7.1 ziet er als volgt uit:
Security updates
Two security issues affect WordPress versions between 4.7 and 5.7. If you haven’t yet updated to 5.7, all WordPress versions since 4.7 have also been updated to fix the following security issues:
Maintenance updates
- thank you SonarSource for reporting an XXE vulnerability within the media library affecting PHP 8
- thanks Mikael Korpela for reporting a data exposure vulnerability within the latest posts block and REST API
WordPress 5.7.1 also fixes 26 regressions introduced in version 5.7:Fixed Core tickets from Trac:
Fixed Block editor issues from GitHub:
- #52787 – Empty array for non-single post meta breaks post save through REST API
- #52822 – PHPMailer change in WordPress 5.7 breaks working sites
- #52670 – Admin pointer arrow border color darker than pointer content
- #52713 – Reverse logic in
wp_robotsfunction and filter
- #52743 – Hardcoded SVG image URLs on WP 5.7 About screen
- #52750 – WP 5.7 colors inconsistent in
get_option( 'admin_color' )since color contrast changes
- #52751 – UI issue on Privacy Policy Guide page
- #52756 – Duplicate video URLs on WP 5.7 About screen
- #52758 – 5.7 About Page: Image comparison doesn’t work on first load on some browsers
- #52760 – Color not accessibility for AA
- #52764 – Classic editor adding empty tags in some media embed situations
- #52768 – WordPress post URL oEmbed rendering blocked by iframe lazy-loading
- #52783 – Health Check mis-reports https functionality in certain situations
- #52789 – Gallery layout block adds all media items when changing an image
- #52816 – Post metabox style Twenty Seventeen has a border
- #52826 – New
wp_getimagesize()causing unexpected failures
- #52834 – Reset password screen: improve buttons layout for better i18n
- #52891 – Privacy: print screen reader text message
- #52894 – The
wp_sanitize_script_attributesfunction added in version 5.7 does not escape attributes in some cases
- #52932 – Rest Api enum validation does not work correctly WordPress 5.7
- #52961 – Add ‘object-position’ as an allowed CSS attribute
- #52981 – Twenty Twenty-One: Update IE specific editor stylesheet
- PR30218 – Core Data: Use
getAuthorsfor
showCombobox
- PR30524 – Editor: Revert (#27717) save editors value on change
- PR30122 – Gallery: Set
addToGalleryprop to false when images don’t have IDs
- PR29809 – Revert: Show empty paragraphs on fronted
- PR29860 – Try: Fix gallery item clicking
- PR29920 – Fix sibling block inserter displaying at end of block list
- PR30125 – Block Editor: Ensure that uncategorized block types are properly handled
- PR30243 – Add
object-positionto allowed inline style attributes list