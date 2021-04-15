Versie 5.7.1 van WordPress is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie beschikbaar wordt gesteld, is het mogelijk om een website of blog op te zetten en bij te houden. WordPress is eenvoudig in te stellen en kan binnen vijf minuten draaien mits er al een server met php en MySQL beschikbaar is. Er zijn mogelijkheden om de functionaliteit van WordPress verder uit te breiden met plug-ins en het uiterlijk met thema's aan te passen. De changelog voor versie 5.7.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

Two security issues affect WordPress versions between 4.7 and 5.7. If you haven’t yet updated to 5.7, all WordPress versions since 4.7 have also been updated to fix the following security issues:

thank you SonarSource for reporting an XXE vulnerability within the media library affecting PHP 8

thanks Mikael Korpela for reporting a data exposure vulnerability within the latest posts block and REST API

WordPress 5.7.1 also fixes 26 regressions introduced in version 5.7:

#52787 – Empty array for non-single post meta breaks post save through REST API

#52822 – PHPMailer change in WordPress 5.7 breaks working sites

#52670 – Admin pointer arrow border color darker than pointer content

#52713 – Reverse logic in wp_robots function and filter

function and filter #52743 – Hardcoded SVG image URLs on WP 5.7 About screen

#52750 – WP 5.7 colors inconsistent in get_option( 'admin_color' ) since color contrast changes

since color contrast changes #52751 – UI issue on Privacy Policy Guide page

#52756 – Duplicate video URLs on WP 5.7 About screen

#52758 – 5.7 About Page: Image comparison doesn’t work on first load on some browsers

#52760 – Color not accessibility for AA

#52764 – Classic editor adding empty tags in some media embed situations

#52768 – WordPress post URL oEmbed rendering blocked by iframe lazy-loading

#52783 – Health Check mis-reports https functionality in certain situations

#52789 – Gallery layout block adds all media items when changing an image

#52816 – Post metabox style Twenty Seventeen has a border

#52826 – New wp_getimagesize() causing unexpected failures

causing unexpected failures #52834 – Reset password screen: improve buttons layout for better i18n

#52891 – Privacy: print screen reader text message

#52894 – The wp_sanitize_script_attributes function added in version 5.7 does not escape attributes in some cases

function added in version 5.7 does not escape attributes in some cases #52932 – Rest Api enum validation does not work correctly WordPress 5.7

#52961 – Add ‘object-position’ as an allowed CSS attribute

#52981 – Twenty Twenty-One: Update IE specific editor stylesheet