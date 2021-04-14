Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine met IIS en een sql-database, en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. Versie 8.3.100.23 van Lansweeper is uitgekomen en hierin zijn volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Lansweeper 8.3.100.23, LsPush 8.2.200.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 300 Added: LAN-8053 An auto-update feature is now available under Configuration\Server Options that can be enabled to automatically keep Lansweeper scan servers up-to-date

Changed: LAN-4287 Help desk email and email alerts now support Modern Authentication and Microsoft Graph for Office 365 mailing, as Microsoft is deprecating Basic Authentication

Changed: LAN-5375 Intune and Office 365 data can now be scanned with a new v2 scanning target that uses Modern Authentication and Microsoft Graph, as Microsoft is deprecating Basic Authentication

Changed: LAN-8706 Optimized the way IT Asset Data Platform setting changes are read from the Lansweeper database, to reduce the amount of database querying

Fixed: LAN-3580 A SQL Server instance that is removed from a Windows computer fails to be removed from the computer’s asset page in Lansweeper after a rescan

Fixed: LAN-3220 Active Directory User/Group Path scans of large OUs can take several days to complete

Fixed: LAN-4490 Character encoding issue in schedule names under Deployment\Scheduled Deployments

Fixed: LAN-1663 Character encoding issue in the popup you see when hovering over a user in the web console

Fixed: LAN-8083 If a Linux computer has a software installed with left or right quotation marks in its software properties, Lansweeper fails to scan the computer’s full software inventory

Fixed: LAN-8511 If the FQDN field of an asset is empty and the asset is edited, the field is sometimes filled with a blank string, which causes incorrect results in certain reports

Fixed: LAN-8248 Lansweeper fails to scan software info of Arch Linux distributions

Fixed: LAN-4137 OS information of non-Windows assets is not displayed on the Assets\LsAgent Assets page

Fixed: LAN-8751 Path traversal issue related to certain Lansweeper configuration pages

Fixed: LAN-8784 Software scanning inconsistencies between LsPush and agentless scanning, causing incorrect software history entries to be generated

Fixed: LAN-4680 The help desk ticket API fails to process ticket requests whose ticket description includes line breaks or other formatting

Fixed: LAN-9291 The Lansweeper scanning service is stuck in the Starting state when updating from a version older than 8.0 to the latest Lansweeper release

Fixed: LAN-5020 The list of available action parameters under Configuration\Asset Pages in the web console does not mention the {mac} parameter though this parameter is functionally available

Fixed: LAN-9043 The popup for adding an OS to the license list in the OS license compliance module fails to load

Fixed: LAN-2305 The unique identifier of a Windows computer is sometimes erroneously set to the computer’s IP address instead of its domain

ame combination, resulting in duplicate assets for the same machine

Fixed: LAN-5649 The unique identifier of manually created monitor and other types of assets is incorrectly formed sometimes