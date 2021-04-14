Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Lansweeper 8.3.100.23

Lansweeper logo (35 pix)Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine met IIS en een sql-database, en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. Versie 8.3.100.23 van Lansweeper is uitgekomen en hierin zijn volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Lansweeper 8.3.100.23, LsPush 8.2.200.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 300
  • Added: LAN-8053 An auto-update feature is now available under Configuration\Server Options that can be enabled to automatically keep Lansweeper scan servers up-to-date
  • Changed: LAN-4287 Help desk email and email alerts now support Modern Authentication and Microsoft Graph for Office 365 mailing, as Microsoft is deprecating Basic Authentication
  • Changed: LAN-5375 Intune and Office 365 data can now be scanned with a new v2 scanning target that uses Modern Authentication and Microsoft Graph, as Microsoft is deprecating Basic Authentication
  • Changed: LAN-8706 Optimized the way IT Asset Data Platform setting changes are read from the Lansweeper database, to reduce the amount of database querying
  • Fixed: LAN-3580 A SQL Server instance that is removed from a Windows computer fails to be removed from the computer’s asset page in Lansweeper after a rescan
  • Fixed: LAN-3220 Active Directory User/Group Path scans of large OUs can take several days to complete
  • Fixed: LAN-4490 Character encoding issue in schedule names under Deployment\Scheduled Deployments
  • Fixed: LAN-1663 Character encoding issue in the popup you see when hovering over a user in the web console
  • Fixed: LAN-8083 If a Linux computer has a software installed with left or right quotation marks in its software properties, Lansweeper fails to scan the computer’s full software inventory
  • Fixed: LAN-8511 If the FQDN field of an asset is empty and the asset is edited, the field is sometimes filled with a blank string, which causes incorrect results in certain reports
  • Fixed: LAN-8248 Lansweeper fails to scan software info of Arch Linux distributions
  • Fixed: LAN-4137 OS information of non-Windows assets is not displayed on the Assets\LsAgent Assets page
  • Fixed: LAN-8751 Path traversal issue related to certain Lansweeper configuration pages
  • Fixed: LAN-8784 Software scanning inconsistencies between LsPush and agentless scanning, causing incorrect software history entries to be generated
  • Fixed: LAN-4680 The help desk ticket API fails to process ticket requests whose ticket description includes line breaks or other formatting
  • Fixed: LAN-9291 The Lansweeper scanning service is stuck in the Starting state when updating from a version older than 8.0 to the latest Lansweeper release
  • Fixed: LAN-5020 The list of available action parameters under Configuration\Asset Pages in the web console does not mention the {mac} parameter though this parameter is functionally available
  • Fixed: LAN-9043 The popup for adding an OS to the license list in the OS license compliance module fails to load
  • Fixed: LAN-2305 The unique identifier of a Windows computer is sometimes erroneously set to the computer’s IP address instead of its domain\name combination, resulting in duplicate assets for the same machine
  • Fixed: LAN-5649 The unique identifier of manually created monitor and other types of assets is incorrectly formed sometimes

Lansweeper

Versienummer 8.3.100.23
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Lansweeper
Download https://www.lansweeper.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-04-2021 16:375

14-04-2021 • 16:37

5 Linkedin

Bron: Lansweeper

Update-historie

28-04 LanSweeper 10.0.0.2 7
21-04 LanSweeper 9.5.0.4 1
01-04 Lansweeper 9.4.0.8 4
11-03 Lansweeper 9.3.0.7 18
08-03 LanSweeper 9.3.0.6 8
18-02 LanSweeper 9.2.0.9 0
03-02 Lansweeper 9.1.41.1 22
13-10 Lansweeper 9.0.20.3 6
05-'21 Lansweeper 8.4.0.9 0
04-'21 Lansweeper 8.3.100.23 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

Lansweeper

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+10+20+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
0om3ega
14 april 2021 18:10
Hele fijne software.. maar wel prijzig voor grote netwerken.
0Equator
@om3ega16 april 2021 12:01
Het lijkt veel geld, maar €1,- per jaar per asset waarbij je heel erg veel informatie over dat asset krijgt en daar allerlei rapporten over kan krijgen, is op zich niet duur.
En met die licentie mag je ook gebruik maken van alle features, O365, Intune, SQL, Azure, AWS, SCCM, vCenter etc.
0Firecrash
14 april 2021 18:14
raar dat je je mailadres en persoonlijke gegevens op moet geven voor freeware....
0marcjo
@Firecrash14 april 2021 19:09
Gewoon maar wat invullen.
Er wordt je niets gemaild.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True