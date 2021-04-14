Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 466.11 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de RTX-update voor Mortal Shell, de Reflex-update voor Valorant en Broadcast Noise Reduction in OBS Studio. De changelog laat verder enkele nieuwe g-sync-compatible monitoren en een verzameling bugfixes zien:

This provides support for Mortal Shell's RTX update, which introduces nVidia DLSS, boosting performance by up to 130% at 4K. Additionally, this release also provides optimal support for Valorant's nVidia Reflex update, nVidia Broadcast Noise Reduction support in OBS, 6 new G-SYNC Compatible gaming monitors and TVs, and more.

[Supreme Commander/Supreme Commander 2]: The games experience low FPS. [3231218/ 3230880]

[Adobe Camera RAW 12.x]: RAW files may show up black in Adobe Lightroom. [3266883/ 200717265]

[VR]: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 VR may stutter if Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling is disabled. [3246674]

Some displays may show incorrect color levels after booting into Windows. [3285148/3287063]