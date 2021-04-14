Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 466.11 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 466.11 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de RTX-update voor Mortal Shell, de Reflex-update voor Valorant en Broadcast Noise Reduction in OBS Studio. De changelog laat verder enkele nieuwe g-sync-compatible monitoren en een verzameling bugfixes zien:

Game Ready for Mortal Shell

This provides support for Mortal Shell's RTX update, which introduces nVidia DLSS, boosting performance by up to 130% at 4K. Additionally, this release also provides optimal support for Valorant's nVidia Reflex update, nVidia Broadcast Noise Reduction support in OBS, 6 new G-SYNC Compatible gaming monitors and TVs, and more.

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Supreme Commander/Supreme Commander 2]: The games experience low FPS. [3231218/ 3230880]
  • [Adobe Camera RAW 12.x]: RAW files may show up black in Adobe Lightroom. [3266883/ 200717265]
  • [VR]: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 VR may stutter if Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling is disabled. [3246674]
  • Some displays may show incorrect color levels after booting into Windows. [3285148/3287063]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
  • [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
  • [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
  • [Prepar3D]: The application crashes to desktop after launched. [3285067]
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 466.11 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 671,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-04-2021 • 18:25

14-04-2021 • 18:25

24 Linkedin

Bron: nVidia

+1jimh307
14 april 2021 19:07
G-sync monitor en RTX2080. Idle gebruik neemt af, bespaard energie.

Was zomaar even aan het kijken naar wat updates toen ik deze download al zag staan. Verser kon het niet. Ben zelf normaal niet zo van het driver updaten, maar deze keer wel. Installatie is prima verlopen zonder issues. Dat heb ik ook wel eens anders gezien.

Echter zal ik nooit GeForce experience center gebruiken. Veruit de meeste opties regel je in het spel zelf :)
+1SideShow
@jimh30715 april 2021 18:54
Zo, informatie vragen op een technische website zoals deze is blijkbaar "off-topic" aan de score te zien van mijn post. |:(

Na even vlug zoeken online kon ik die patch notes niet vinden.

Ondertussen zelf getest met een wattage meter: het idle verbruik is van ongeveer 53 watt naar 36 watt gegaan op mijn systeem. Lijkt me inderdaad een mooie verbetering.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SideShow op 15 april 2021 19:41]

+1jimh307
@SideShow15 april 2021 22:38
Gaat niet over scores, maar ik had me verkeken. Natuurlijk mag je altijd om informatie vragen. Sorry.

[G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]

Opgelost in 465.89 en niet deze versie 466.11. Ik zat er een driver naast want deze stond gewoon in de lijst en was op mij van toepassing. Mijn vorige driver was al 6 maanden oud.
17 watt winst is niet verkeerd (al zijn mijn enegienota's al altijd vrij hoog). Deze fout bestond al heel lang en is nu pas opgelost.
0SideShow
@jimh30714 april 2021 20:18
Kan je me even tonen waar je de nota betreffende energiebesparing kan zien voor deze driver release?
0jimh307
@SideShow15 april 2021 09:27
Idle gebruik neemt af. Staat in de release notes. :)
+1HugoBoss1985
14 april 2021 19:49
Nog een Supreme Commander fix in 2021, wow dat is frappant :)
Toevallig net weer een beetje mee begonnen sinds een weekje geleden.
Overigens geen lage fps gemerkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HugoBoss1985 op 14 april 2021 19:53]

0TiSneu
@HugoBoss198515 april 2021 15:06
Goh ik kan het al een tijdje niet meer spelen - herinstalleren hielp niks. Eens uittesten.
0Randfiguur
@HugoBoss198515 april 2021 22:43
Check dan de Forged Alliance Forever standalone fan client! Is vet populair en er bestaat een grote en groeiende(!) community omheen (dat kan trouwens deze fix van Nvidia verklaren). Ik speel het zelf niet, maar kijk al tijden de vermakelijke casts van Gyle op YouTube.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Randfiguur op 15 april 2021 22:45]

0jimh307
14 april 2021 19:54
@HugoBoss1985 Het is niet nodig elke maand te updaten, maar als er fixes in staan die van jou of mij van toepassing zijn installeer ik deze. Een tijdje terug had ik een nieuwe driver wel nodig toen ACO nog haperde en lag vertoonde. Het kan zomaar flink wat schelen op de performance en dat deed het ook, maar normaal nee.
0HugoBoss1985
@jimh30714 april 2021 19:56
Zelf installeer ik altijd direct bios updates en de nieuwste videokaart drivers voor mijn 2 gaming systemen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HugoBoss1985 op 14 april 2021 19:56]

0w00tstok
@HugoBoss198514 april 2021 21:26
Volgens mij is de vuistregel bij BIOS updates; If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Uiteraard ieder voor zich ;)
+1HugoBoss1985
@w00tstok15 april 2021 08:40
Ik zal mijn oneliner en standpunt beter beargumenteren.

Het is voor mij ook hobby, experimenteren en leuk om er mee bezig te zijn.

Ik denk inderdaad dat het voor de meeste mensen de vuistregel is.
Je kan immers je systeem er mee bricken.
Als ik zie hoe vaak hier op het forum aan een leek met vastlopers/spontane uitvallers wordt aangeraden om maar een bios update te doen zonder dat het probleem duidelijk/gevonden is dan verbaasd me dat.
Succes met een onstabiel systeem flashen... en op zo'n moment ben ik het helemaal met je eens ;)

Toen ik bij een workstation builder werkte als hardware engineer, was de vuistregel "always fix it".
Wij werkten daar met Intel platform systemen.
Nieuwe builds werden direct na opbouwen geflashed met het nieuwste bios.
Dat nieuwste bios werd iedere keer geupdate wanneer er een nieuw bios uitkwam.
Ook wanneer ik bij klanten kwam voor onsite support, was mij opgedragen om (onder andere) een bios update uit te voeren.

De voornaamste redenen daarvoor hadden te maken met hardwarematige / bios beveiligingsupdates voor Intel cpu's en voor RAM support.
Je wilt dat je klanten zo goed mogelijk beveiligd zijn en Intel cpu kwetsbaarheden waren toen volop in het nieuws.
Wij gebruikten nogal veel verschillend ram en dat werkte niet altijd op de gespecifieerde snelheid.
AMD staat / stond bekend om dat probleem met RAM maar Intel builds hebben/hadden daar ook last van ;)
Die problemen met de Intel moederborden vaak met een latere bios update verholpen.

Ik heb al honderden bios updates gedaan, tot nu toe zonder ook maar één bricked moederbord.
Een flashback was heel lang geleden nog wel eens nodig i.v.m. (verloren) functionaliteit o.i.d.
Voor mij persoonlijk is een stroomuitval het enige grote risico tijdens een bios flash, maar dat is een enorm klein risico.

In mijn privésfeer gebruik ik één van de twee systemen (een Intel platform) ook voor mijn boekhouding.
Het is voor mij belangrijk om de nieuwste hardwarematige beveiligings (cpu) updates te hebben.
Ik heb daar ook behoorlijk wat overclocking op gedaan (de boekhouding staat redundant op meerdere fysieke opslagmedia ;)) en daarvoor zijn ook redelijk wat updates gedaan in vrijwel elke bios release voor dit moederbord.

Mijn AMD couch gaming systeem, met B450 moederbord, heeft in de laatste 3 bios updates Ryzen 5xxx series support gekregen en resizable BAR support.
De allerlaaste bios heeft eindelijk het constant omhoog en omlaag gaan van de cpu koeler ventilator opgelost en in sommige gevallen zijn mijn ingame cpu temperaturen met 10 graden gedaald.
Tevens krijg ik 3600 mhz ram nooit hoger dan 3466 maar ik weet nu dat het aan de infinity fabric van de cpu ligt en niet aan een compatibility/bios issue.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HugoBoss1985 op 16 april 2021 08:28]

0jentlt1
@HugoBoss198515 april 2021 08:55
Ik geef je volkomen gelijk. Mijn moederbord ASROCK B450 Pro4-f ondersteunde niet t geheugen wat ik er in heb, hij stond niet op de website van asrock bij mijn mb

Nu de laatste bios update er op staat no issues terwijl er voor er bluescreen waren. Dit stond niet in de patch notes dat ze zouden werken dus maar op goede hoop en solved
0HugoBoss1985
@jentlt115 april 2021 08:58
Misschien heb jij dat ook gemerkt maar sinds de 5.00 update met AGESA 1.2.0.0 zijn mijn cpu koeler ventilatoren dus stiller, is het "revven" van de cpu koeler verdwenen en zijn mijn cpu temps met gamen drastisch verlaagd.
Het gaat om een Asrock B450M Pro4 bordje.

Hierover stond ook niets in de patch notes.

Bedoel je de ASROCK B450M Pro4-f (let op de "m" van "m-atx") ?
In dat geval gaat het voor jou om de 2.70 bios.
En dan ben ik benieuwd of bovenstaande bij jou ook het resultaat is.

Wel eerst even je bios defaults laden, opnieuw opstarten en opnieuw in je bios gaan alvorens te flashen :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door HugoBoss1985 op 15 april 2021 11:17]

0jentlt1
@HugoBoss198515 april 2021 09:33
Ik zie dat ik nog de 2.4 heb geïnstalleerd! Wist niet dat er al een nieuwe was.

Ik ga t vanmiddag updaten en laat t je weten!

Bios flash kan elke leek gewoon doen bestandje op USB zetten nadat je hem geformatteerd hebt in Windows en in bios klik je gewoon instant flash. ASROCK zegt als die klaar is eenmalig load to default in bios klikken en tadaa.

Daarna wel weer ultra fastboot aanzetten. Ben ik binnen 15 sec weer aan t doen wat ik wil.
0jentlt1
@HugoBoss198515 april 2021 11:59
Ik heb hem even geupdate en je hebt inderdaad gelijk, mn AMD Wraith fan loopt een stuk rustiger inplaats van dat hectische op en af toeren. Temperaturen zijn wel gelijk gebleven denk ik.
0Marctraider
@HugoBoss198515 april 2021 01:59
De kans dat je problemen krijgt is net zo groot als de kans dat je een performance regression, of performance improvement krijgt.

Leuk gamen is dat ;-)

Ik hou het bij niet updaten tenzij er iets mis is of ik wacht op een bug fix.

Als je dit dwangmatig updaten ook met Microcode die door Windows updates doorkomt doet dan zal het je game systemen waarschijnlijk geen goed doen ;-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 15 april 2021 02:00]

0HugoBoss1985
@Marctraider15 april 2021 08:49
Je hebt zeker een goed punt!

Het is ook een beetje hobby en het leuk vinden om er mee bezig te zijn en te experimenteren ;)

Mijn ervaring voor w.b.t. performance is dat het in het verleden een ding was, maar tegenwoordig niet echt meer.
Al kan je hier lezen dat het soms net zoveel verschil maakt als een deftige overclock:

reviews: Tien maanden driverupdates getest - Welke winst kun je verwachten?

Vooral AMD kaarten staan hier in (het verleden) om bekend; AMD "finewine".

Qua (verloren/gewonnen) funtionaliteit en snelheidswinst- of verlies hebben AMD kaarten, naar mijn mening en ervaring, daar het meeste last van.
Ik heb vorige maand nog een driver moeten terug zetten na verlies van (goede) HDR implementatie in sommige games.

Mijn ervaring met Nvidia videokaarten is dat het direct goed werkt en dat je het dan inderdaad niet meer hoeft te updaten zonder een "goede" reden :)

Offtopic: Windows updates laat ik gewoon automatisch doorkomen en forceer ik niet, tenzij ik een schone installatie gedaan heb.
Overigens 2 maanden geleden met een 6600k systeem nog meegemaakt dat Windows updates BSOD's veroorzaakten tijdens het laden van Windows.
Dat was inderdaad een bonk ellende ;-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door HugoBoss1985 op 15 april 2021 08:59]

0jimh307
@HugoBoss198515 april 2021 17:33
Van het BIOS blijf ik liever af. Ik heb 1 keer mijn BIOS geüpdatet in het begin toen het een paar fixes scheelde. BIOS scherm zie ik nooit. Als ik het systeem inschakel vanaf een cold boot dan zie ik helemaal niets wat op een BIOS lijkt. De p.o.s.t duurt maar enkele seconden. Ik gebruik UEFI en Windows regelt de rest.
Ook utilities zoals iCue, Razer, Afterburner gebruik ik bewust niet. Ik hou van een compleet schoon systeem waarop alleen software draait die ik nodig heb. Daarom heb ik ook nooit issues en ben ik vanaf een cold boot in no time online.
Ik zie mezelf al helemaal niet werken met Ccleaner en die zooi meer. Office365, Steam, NetFlix, Spotify en een paar apps zijn wel ongeveer het enigste welke wel op mijn systeem komen en al helemaal geen driver-updater app oid. Drivers installeer ik pas wanneer blijkt dat ik er echt voordeel mee kan halen of er moet een zwaar lek zijn (Windows updates wel altijd).
Dus mijn systeem is zo lean als mogelijk. Er moet ook op gewerkt worden en heb ik het liefs zo weinig mogelijk externe software die het systeem zouden kunnen beïnvloeden.
Bij videodrivers houd ik het ook zo lean als mogelijk. Alleen de driver zelf is genoeg.

In het verleden heb ik een keer de fout gemaakt om Ccleaner in te zetten en ik kreeg alleen maar vage klachten zodat uiteindelijk Windows 10 opnieuw geïnstalleerd moest worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jimh307 op 15 april 2021 17:55]

0artworx2010
14 april 2021 22:13
Some displays may show incorrect color levels after booting into Windows. [3285148/3287063]


Dat probleem had ik, niet op te lossen dus elke keer wanneer het gebeurde compleet drivers opnieuw installeren.

Morgen maar deze drivers installeren.
0SiGNe
14 april 2021 23:23
Grappig hoe spellen altijd opeens vaak crashen en dat er dan 2-3 dagen later een driver komt waarna alles weer even een maandje prima loopt.
0gunghir
15 april 2021 06:13
mijn rtx 2080 laptop kreeg opeens last van stuttering echt gruwelijk irritant. meteen een rollback gedaan
0pimpchilla
15 april 2021 13:54
Shadowlands nog steeds niet gefixed :s
0Plekuz
15 april 2021 16:07
Blijf het apart vinden om te lezen dat niet de applicaties zich aanpassen aan de drivers, maar drivers zich aanpassen aan de applicaties. Of ziet nVidia dit als algemene bugs die toevallig bij die ene applicatie naar boven kwamen?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

