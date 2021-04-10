Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Wine 6.6

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 6.6 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.820 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Mono engine updated to version 6.1.1, with upstream updates.
  • DWrite and DnsApi libraries converted to PE.
  • Plug & play driver support improvements.
Bugs fixed in 6.6 (total 56):
  • 5162: Multiple applications need ITextServices::TxDraw and ITextServices::TxGetNaturalSize implementation (Google Talk, WebLoad, XMPSetup, ICQ 6.x, Kugou Music, QQ, Wechat, PVSYST)
  • 14179: Evil Twin Demo crash
  • 19533: Multiple applications need 'reg.exe' to support 'export' operation
  • 19626: Half-life engine's software rendering is ridiculously slow
  • 27528: Half Life Software Rendering completely wrong
  • 32640: Breath of Fire IV: Mouse is not visible on the installer
  • 32641: Breath of Fire IV: Crash on starting the game
  • 35650: CA ERWIN Data Modeler r7.x/8.x installer EULA can't be accepted (RichEdit: missing notification messages to parent for scroll event)
  • 37837: SteuerSparErklärung 2015: graphics missing when printing with graphics
  • 37996: Wine mono does not support https connection unless manually imports certification
  • 38409: Wine's task tray is not shown in the taskbar in KDE 5
  • 39494: Unused value in ME_RTFTblAttrHook (Coverity #1269505)
  • 40821: Multiple applications crash with stack overflow when setting IHTMLElement2::accessKey property (Java JRE 8 installer, RealNetworks RealPlayer 18.x)
  • 43437: Zanzarah game opens a black fullscreen window and then crashes
  • 45546: Magic The Gathering Arena updater: Unity fork of Mono-runtime reports 'Fatal error in gc, GetThreadContext failed' (suspension of Mono-managed threads sometimes exceed 100ms)
  • 46048: Crash while installing Neverwinter in Arc (native riched20 is a workaround)
  • 47296: Google drive crashes before login
  • 47460: King of Dragon Pass remastered Black Screen
  • 47970: Legends of Runeterra crashes at launch
  • 48123: Word 97 crashes after calling stub URLMoniker_ComposeWith
  • 48391: Dune2000 failed to show anything
  • 48412: Multiple games have lighting issue and textures blinking (Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2)
  • 49192: Denuvo Anti-Cheat needs support for NtQuerySystemInformation 'SystemCodeIntegrityInformation' info class (Driver Signature Enforcement)
  • 49434: Wine builtin 'iexplore' crashes upon loading Google Account login page
  • 49740: Microsoft Flight Simulator crash after a black screen
  • 49756: Death Stranding requires windows.gaming.input.dll
  • 49897: winetricks dotnet45/dotnet452 hangs
  • 49954: Multiple games and applications need msvcp140_1._Aligned_get_default_resource (EVE Online Launcher, QT Creator 3.x, Kate, Snap Camera 1.11.x, Cppcheck 2.3)
  • 50054: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Online Multiplayer doesn't work
  • 50436: Upstream FAudio pkg-config file not found
  • 50492: Amazon Chime 4.x (.NET 4.5 app) reports 'Failed to InjectErrorHandlingScript, Unable to cast COM object of type 'System.__ComObject' to interface type 'mshtml.HTMLHeadElement''
  • 50517: Apps with GUI can't work on Apple Silicon Mac
  • 50673: FlatOut 2 crashes on launch
  • 50697: Multiple applications crash due to DHTMLEdit 'IOleObject::GetExtent' stub (Atomic Mail Sender 4.2x)
  • 50725: Nvidia FrameView 1.2 (Win10 app) crashes on unimplemented function tdh.dll.TdhLoadManifestFromBinary
  • 50742: FAR: Lone Sails is too dark with GL renderer
  • 50811: gdi32.res fails to compile when freetype pkg-config cflags contain "-pthread"
  • 50818: Mahou Shoujo Shoumou Sensen - DeadΩAegis (Trial) shows unreadable text in the message box.
  • 50841: sapi:resource fails on Windows >= 7
  • 50845: jscript crashes on internal assert(0) in PE build with clang
  • 50854: Multiple Windows 10 application installers refuse to install, requiring 'advapi32.dll' version >= 6.3.10000.0 (Elgato Stream Deck 4.9.3, Windows Admin Center 2103)
  • 50858: Regression: Wine doesn't run executables reside under home directory
  • 50867: wine start /unix stopped working in 6.5
  • 50873: reg.exe ignores /f parameter
  • 50874: MUSICUS!: fails to start with "wine: failed to load start.exe: 40000003"
  • 50875: HTMLElement_get_offsetParent crashes wine if a NULL offset parent is expected (VbsEdit)
  • 50885: PdfSharp creates invalid PDF files
  • 50902: HvManager requires websocket.dll
  • 50904: Altium Designer 17 crashes since wine-6.5
  • 50905: Wine fails to execute binaries if a dependent placeholder DLL in C:\windows\system32 is missing
  • 50912: Wine control panel fails to launch applets
  • 50914: Application specific dll overrides broken since Wine 6.5
  • 50916: Multiple applications need DHTMLEdit to support 'IOleControl' '{B196B288-BAB4-101A-B69C-00AA00341D07}' (Atomic Mail Sender 4.x)
  • 50917: Solid Edge 15: Hangs on Save, needs VT_BLOB support when writing properies
  • 50933: 00c4:err:regedit:wWinMain failed to restart 64-bit L"C:\\windows\\system32\\regedit.exe", err 2 (and Wow6432Node key gone)
  • 50937: mscoree tests fail with "Compilation failed"

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 6.6
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Wine HQ

Update-historie

23-04 Wine 7.7 20
26-03 Wine 7.5 0
12-03 Wine 7.4 10
26-02 Wine 7.3 7
12-02 Wine 7.2 33
29-01 Wine 7.1 14
20-01 Wine 7.0 1
15-01 Wine 7.0-rc6 0
08-01 Wine 7.0-rc5 0
03-01 Wine 7.0-rc4 0
Reacties (13)

+2Amanoo
10 april 2021 13:10
Wat ik van Tony Hawk 1+2 begrijp is dat een specifieke issue is gesloten. Er is een nieuwe ticket geopend voor een msxml issue die nog nodig lijkt te zijn om multiplayer werkend te krijgen. Ik heb nogal gewerkt aan dit issue (althans, vooral bug tests gedaan, Gijs Vermeulen zit meer aan de development kant van dit verhaal). Wel leuk om mijn invloed toch terug te zien, ik ben hoofdzakelijk degene die voor THPS1+2 support pusht.

Als je écht iets werkend wil hebben en je kan een beetje debuggen, kan je toch al best wat invloed uitoefenen. Zo kom je als community toch weer verder.
0thePiett
@Amanoo10 april 2021 19:53
Mooi, dank je wel voor je efforts!
0Amanoo
@thePiett10 april 2021 20:26
Hehe. Helaas kan ik momenteel niet testen met WINE 6.6 of meer eraan doen. Videokaart geeft artifacts. Ik moet eerst een nieuwe hebben.
+1sus
11 april 2021 10:32
Als ze toch Office 365 eens aan de gang zouden krijgen - dat is de enige applicatie waar ik geen alternatief voor heb. Heb jaren met LibreOffice gewerkt, maar loop tegen incompatibiliteit aan waardoor ik *helaas* Word en Excel nodig heb.

Voor Onedrive heb ik al een goede tool gevonden - Insync - waar ik graag een paar euro voor betaald heb.
+1bschelst
@sus11 april 2021 13:02
Werkt hier nochtans. Maar als alternatief gebruik ik altijd freeoffice2018.
+1sus
@bschelst11 april 2021 13:15
Gek, lees er elders ook gemengde resultaten van. De huidige installer krijg ik al niet aan de gang, ook niet na diverse regedits en bestandjes aanpassen.

Schermpje start, een foutcode van Microsoft over “geen internet” en dat was hem. Geen output van Wine, dus geen idee waar ik verder moet
0bschelst
@sus12 april 2021 06:24
wel moet je Windows 7 bottle gebruiken en online installer
0sus
@bschelst12 april 2021 22:23
Nog maar eens naar gekeken. Maar ik krijg hem niet aan de gang in Wine. Net nav een tutorial Crossover geprobeerd, die krijgt hem wel aan de gang. Maar, daar mist dan een stukje in zodat ik niet kan inloggen om de activatie af te ronden. #aarghhh!
0beerse

@sus12 april 2021 13:18
Corrigeer mij als ik het mis heb. Maar office 365 was toch de cloud implementatie waar office 2016 (of een ander jaartal naar keuze) de desktop implementatie is? En die cloud versie zou in best wel veen browsers wel goed werken.

En mijn nieuwsgierige aard vraagt zich af wat je in excel en/of word nodig hebt wat in libreoffice niet goed werkt? Of zijn het vooral koppelingen met buiten libreoffice zoals sharepoint, visual basic scripting, fonts en dergelijke?
0sus
@beerse12 april 2021 13:53
Ik kan met mijn office-365 licentie gewoon een offline installatie doen, die is volgens mij inmiddels gebasseerd op 2019. De cloud/webversie mist veel functionaliteit.

Ik gebruik het voor de zaak en loop tegen diverse koppelingen en opmaakfouten aan waardoor ik steeds terug naar Office moet grijpen.
0beerse

@sus12 april 2021 15:47
Zoiets vermoedde ik al. Dat noem ik vendor-lock-in.

Als het over koppelingen gaat naar andere systemen zoals sharepoint: bij mijn huidige werkgever kan ik met de huidige msOffice installatie op mijn managed desktop ook niet via de beschikbare webbrowser bij de op sharepoint opgeslagen documenten, dat zou aan de beschikbare browsers liggen.....

Als je het over opmaak fouten hebt: Dat is naast de gebruikte tool ook afhankelijk van zaken als de gebruikte lettertypes en papier instellingen. En bij microsoft software ongetwijfeld ook afhankelijk van printer drivers en printer instellingen. Tussen verschillende versies en varianten van msoffice (op diverse platformen) heb ik vergelijkbare layout fouten gezien als tussen msoffice en libreoffice.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

