Er is met versienummer 6.6 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.820 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Mono engine updated to version 6.1.1, with upstream updates.

DWrite and DnsApi libraries converted to PE.

Plug & play driver support improvements. Bugs fixed in 6.6 (total 56): 5162: Multiple applications need ITextServices::TxDraw and ITextServices::TxGetNaturalSize implementation (Google Talk, WebLoad, XMPSetup, ICQ 6.x, Kugou Music, QQ, Wechat, PVSYST)

14179: Evil Twin Demo crash

19533: Multiple applications need 'reg.exe' to support 'export' operation

19626: Half-life engine's software rendering is ridiculously slow

27528: Half Life Software Rendering completely wrong

32640: Breath of Fire IV: Mouse is not visible on the installer

32641: Breath of Fire IV: Crash on starting the game

35650: CA ERWIN Data Modeler r7.x/8.x installer EULA can't be accepted (RichEdit: missing notification messages to parent for scroll event)

37837: SteuerSparErklärung 2015: graphics missing when printing with graphics

37996: Wine mono does not support https connection unless manually imports certification

38409: Wine's task tray is not shown in the taskbar in KDE 5

39494: Unused value in ME_RTFTblAttrHook (Coverity #1269505)

40821: Multiple applications crash with stack overflow when setting IHTMLElement2::accessKey property (Java JRE 8 installer, RealNetworks RealPlayer 18.x)

43437: Zanzarah game opens a black fullscreen window and then crashes

45546: Magic The Gathering Arena updater: Unity fork of Mono-runtime reports 'Fatal error in gc, GetThreadContext failed' (suspension of Mono-managed threads sometimes exceed 100ms)

46048: Crash while installing Neverwinter in Arc (native riched20 is a workaround)

47296: Google drive crashes before login

47460: King of Dragon Pass remastered Black Screen

47970: Legends of Runeterra crashes at launch

48123: Word 97 crashes after calling stub URLMoniker_ComposeWith

48391: Dune2000 failed to show anything

48412: Multiple games have lighting issue and textures blinking (Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2)

49192: Denuvo Anti-Cheat needs support for NtQuerySystemInformation 'SystemCodeIntegrityInformation' info class (Driver Signature Enforcement)

49434: Wine builtin 'iexplore' crashes upon loading Google Account login page

49740: Microsoft Flight Simulator crash after a black screen

49756: Death Stranding requires windows.gaming.input.dll

49897: winetricks dotnet45/dotnet452 hangs

49954: Multiple games and applications need msvcp140_1._Aligned_get_default_resource (EVE Online Launcher, QT Creator 3.x, Kate, Snap Camera 1.11.x, Cppcheck 2.3)

50054: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Online Multiplayer doesn't work

50436: Upstream FAudio pkg-config file not found

50492: Amazon Chime 4.x (.NET 4.5 app) reports 'Failed to InjectErrorHandlingScript, Unable to cast COM object of type 'System.__ComObject' to interface type 'mshtml.HTMLHeadElement''

50517: Apps with GUI can't work on Apple Silicon Mac

50673: FlatOut 2 crashes on launch

50697: Multiple applications crash due to DHTMLEdit 'IOleObject::GetExtent' stub (Atomic Mail Sender 4.2x)

50725: Nvidia FrameView 1.2 (Win10 app) crashes on unimplemented function tdh.dll.TdhLoadManifestFromBinary

50742: FAR: Lone Sails is too dark with GL renderer

50811: gdi32.res fails to compile when freetype pkg-config cflags contain "-pthread"

50818: Mahou Shoujo Shoumou Sensen - DeadΩAegis (Trial) shows unreadable text in the message box.

50841: sapi:resource fails on Windows >= 7

50845: jscript crashes on internal assert(0) in PE build with clang

50854: Multiple Windows 10 application installers refuse to install, requiring 'advapi32.dll' version >= 6.3.10000.0 (Elgato Stream Deck 4.9.3, Windows Admin Center 2103)

50858: Regression: Wine doesn't run executables reside under home directory

50867: wine start /unix stopped working in 6.5

50873: reg.exe ignores /f parameter

50874: MUSICUS!: fails to start with "wine: failed to load start.exe: 40000003"

50875: HTMLElement_get_offsetParent crashes wine if a NULL offset parent is expected (VbsEdit)

50885: PdfSharp creates invalid PDF files

50902: HvManager requires websocket.dll

50904: Altium Designer 17 crashes since wine-6.5

50905: Wine fails to execute binaries if a dependent placeholder DLL in C:\windows\system32 is missing

50912: Wine control panel fails to launch applets

50914: Application specific dll overrides broken since Wine 6.5

50916: Multiple applications need DHTMLEdit to support 'IOleControl' '{B196B288-BAB4-101A-B69C-00AA00341D07}' (Atomic Mail Sender 4.x)

50917: Solid Edge 15: Hangs on Save, needs VT_BLOB support when writing properies

50933: 00c4:err:regedit:wWinMain failed to restart 64-bit L"C:\\windows\\system32\\regedit.exe", err 2 (and Wow6432Node key gone)

50937: mscoree tests fail with "Compilation failed"