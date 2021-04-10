Moritz Bunkus heeft een update voor versie 56 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. Deze uitgave moet onder meer problemen verhelpen met hevc en h.265 verhelpen.

Unfortunately the release I’ve done only four days ago contains a nasty bug in the HEVC/H.265 code, and people are hitting it in droves. Therefore I’m releasing a fix for that.

mkvmerge: AAC: added support for LOAS/LATM files with channel configuration indexes 9–21 (e.g. channel count 22.2 for index 13) according to Rec. ITU-R BS.1196-7 & ISO/IEC 23008-3:2019. Fixes #3081.

mkvmerge: HEVC/H.265 parser: fixed invalid memory access that could happen when reading certain types of HEVC data (e.g. with changing parameter sets mid-stream) from certain containers (e.g. Matroska). This bug was introduced in release 56.0.0. Fixes #3083.

mkvextract: AAC: mkvextract will now abort with an useful error message when the user tries to extract a track whose ‘audio-specific config’ element in CodecPrivate signals a number of channels of 7 or greater than 8 as that isn’t supported by the ADTS format.