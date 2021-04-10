Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MKVToolnix 56.1.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft een update voor versie 56 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. Deze uitgave moet onder meer problemen verhelpen met hevc en h.265 verhelpen.

MKVToolNix v56.1.0 released

Unfortunately the release I’ve done only four days ago contains a nasty bug in the HEVC/H.265 code, and people are hitting it in droves. Therefore I’m releasing a fix for that.

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: AAC: added support for LOAS/LATM files with channel configuration indexes 9–21 (e.g. channel count 22.2 for index 13) according to Rec. ITU-R BS.1196-7 & ISO/IEC 23008-3:2019. Fixes #3081.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: HEVC/H.265 parser: fixed invalid memory access that could happen when reading certain types of HEVC data (e.g. with changing parameter sets mid-stream) from certain containers (e.g. Matroska). This bug was introduced in release 56.0.0. Fixes #3083.
  • mkvextract: AAC: mkvextract will now abort with an useful error message when the user tries to extract a track whose ‘audio-specific config’ element in CodecPrivate signals a number of channels of 7 or greater than 8 as that isn’t supported by the ADTS format.
Build system changes
  • configure: the --enable-ubsan option hasn’t actually enabled anything since release 39.0.0.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 56.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

Update-historie

16-04 MKVToolnix 67.0.0 0
13-03 MKVToolnix 66.0.0 7
06-02 MKVToolnix 65.0.0 14
27-12 MKVToolnix 64.0.0 3
14-11 MKVToolnix 63.0.0 2
10-10 MKVToolnix 62.0.0 1
30-08 MKVToolnix 61.0.0 4
31-07 MKVToolnix 60.0.0 13
07-'21 MKVToolnix 59.0.0 0
06-'21 MKVToolnix 58.0.0 0
MKVToolnix

Reacties (1)

+1Houtenklaas
10 april 2021 20:38
Wat een niet aflatende support levert deze man. En zeer goed toegankelijk. Ik gebruik het zo af en toe, maar support hem elk jaar omdat hij zich zo inzet voor zijn software. Hulde!

