Versie 5.0.1 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Release 5.0.1:
- Remove SetLexer, SetLexerLanguage, and LoadLexerLibrary methods. These have been superceded by Lexilla and the SetILexer API.
- Improve the platform layer interface. Add support for stroke width and translucency to drawing methods. Allow clipping to nest. Add methods for UTF-8 text. Add methods for encoding conversion. Use these changes to improve appearance.
- Add SCI_SUPPORTSFEATURE method to allow applications to determine which features are available and to then choose workarounds for missing features like translucent drawing.
- Add colouralpha type to Scintilla.iface for APIs that set both colour and transparency together as an RGBA value.
- Add SCI_INDICSETSTROKEWIDTH to set stroke width of indicators.
- Add methods to set translucency and stroke width of markers. SCI_MARKERSETFORETRANSLUCENT, SCI_MARKERSETBACKTRANSLUCENT, SCI_MARKERSETBACKSELECTEDTRANSLUCENT, SCI_MARKERSETSTROKEWIDTH.
- Add shapes with curved and rounded ends to EOL annotations as EOLANNOTATION_*.
- Add SCI_SETELEMENTCOLOUR and related APIs to change colours of visible elements. Implement SC_ELEMENT_LIST* to change colours of autocompletion lists.
- Support Unicode characters as margin markers with SC_MARK_CHARACTER.
- EOL annotation text is now always treated as UTF-8 instead of in the document encoding.
- Change graphics coordinates from float (32-bit) to double (64-bit). Fixes uneven line heights in large documents on Cocoa. Increases memory use. Bug #2224.
- On Cocoa, fix drawing in revealed area after enlarging window. Bug #2238.
- On Win32, fix crash with SC_TECHNOLOGY_DIRECTWRITERETAIN. Bug #2243.
- On GTK, changes in system font settings (such as from Tweak) are detected and position caches are invalidated since different font display options, such as antialiasing, change character shape and thus positions.