Versie 5.0.1 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.0.1: Remove SetLexer, SetLexerLanguage, and LoadLexerLibrary methods. These have been superceded by Lexilla and the SetILexer API.

Improve the platform layer interface. Add support for stroke width and translucency to drawing methods. Allow clipping to nest. Add methods for UTF-8 text. Add methods for encoding conversion. Use these changes to improve appearance.

Add SCI_SUPPORTSFEATURE method to allow applications to determine which features are available and to then choose workarounds for missing features like translucent drawing.

Add colouralpha type to Scintilla.iface for APIs that set both colour and transparency together as an RGBA value.

Add SCI_INDICSETSTROKEWIDTH to set stroke width of indicators.

Add methods to set translucency and stroke width of markers. SCI_MARKERSETFORETRANSLUCENT, SCI_MARKERSETBACKTRANSLUCENT, SCI_MARKERSETBACKSELECTEDTRANSLUCENT, SCI_MARKERSETSTROKEWIDTH.

Add shapes with curved and rounded ends to EOL annotations as EOLANNOTATION_*.

Add SCI_SETELEMENTCOLOUR and related APIs to change colours of visible elements. Implement SC_ELEMENT_LIST* to change colours of autocompletion lists.

Support Unicode characters as margin markers with SC_MARK_CHARACTER.

EOL annotation text is now always treated as UTF-8 instead of in the document encoding.

Change graphics coordinates from float (32-bit) to double (64-bit). Fixes uneven line heights in large documents on Cocoa. Increases memory use. Bug #2224.

On Cocoa, fix drawing in revealed area after enlarging window. Bug #2238.

On Win32, fix crash with SC_TECHNOLOGY_DIRECTWRITERETAIN. Bug #2243.

On GTK, changes in system font settings (such as from Tweak) are detected and position caches are invalidated since different font display options, such as antialiasing, change character shape and thus positions.