Software-update: EMDB 4.03

EMDB logo (75 pix) Versie 4.03 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download nog geen 5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 4.03:
  • User Interface: Sometimes the IMDb trailer button was not shown correctly.
  • User Interface: Random feature didn't took the Unseen option into account.
  • IMDb / TheMovieDb Search: Improved search on titles with special characters (e.g '谢里', 'Æon Flux' or 'Två människor').
  • (Batch) Update: Added option to prevent updating certain fields.
  • Internet Import: Indian movies had USA as country when data was retrieved from IMDb.
  • Internet Import: Added an option to not download Posters.
  • Database: Improved editing the Rotten tomatoes link.
  • Export to HTML: the generated HTML did not show custom cast images.
  • IMDb Import: Fixed downloading thumbnails / posters which are huge on IMDb (e.g. The Honest Thief, 8100 x 12000 pixels).
  • TheMovieDb Import: Improved retrieving Country.
  • Add Movie: Added option to switch data sources in the Add / Edit screen.
  • Add / Edit Actor / Actress: When searching IMDb for a new actor / actress the image was not saved.
  • Translations: Added South Africa and India as Countries.
  • Translations: Updated the French, Arabic, Portuguese, German, Russian, Simplified Chinese and Dutch translations.

Versienummer 4.03
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Wicked & Wild Inc.
Download https://www.emdb.eu/bin/emdb.zip
Bestandsgrootte 5,37MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

09-04-2021

Bron: Wicked & Wild Inc.

Reacties (6)

+1wbree
9 april 2021 09:04
Heb de laatste update geïnstalleerd , maar krijg geen achtergrond info en poster meer bij het importeren van nieuwe films. :'(
+1EMDB
@wbree9 april 2021 09:17
Vreemd. Werkt prima bij mij. Gebruik je IMDb of TheMovieDb als data bron?
+1wbree
9 april 2021 09:31
Hij geeft aan dat die zoekt op TheMovieDb. Terwijl bij de instellingen staat dat IMDb gehanteerd wordt.
Update: Heb op een andere (betere) plek de database aangepast naar IMDb en nu werkt het wel. Waarom het na de update verandert is weet ik niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door wbree op 9 april 2021 09:35]

+1EMDB
@wbree9 april 2021 23:07
De standaard data bron is vanaf versie 4 aangepast naar TheMovieDb omdat die een volwaardige API heeft...
0MaTr1x
9 april 2021 10:22
@EMDB Ik had je vorig jaar nog gemaild dat ik van versie 2.73 naar 3.65 was overgestapt en dat mijn 1200+ films database vernaggeld was (covers weg en film info klopte niet meer). Is het nog een idee om 2.73 te installeren en dan steeds een iets nieuwere versie eroverheen te installeren? Zo ja, zijn die oudere versies nog ergens te downloaden? Of moet ik helemaal opnieuw beginnen met de database? :/
0EMDB
@MaTr1x9 april 2021 17:42
backup terugzetten? De covers kan je eventueel met een batch update bijwerken...

