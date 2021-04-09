Versie 4.03 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download nog geen 5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 4.03: User Interface: Sometimes the IMDb trailer button was not shown correctly.

User Interface: Random feature didn't took the Unseen option into account.

IMDb / TheMovieDb Search: Improved search on titles with special characters (e.g '谢里', 'Æon Flux' or 'Två människor').

(Batch) Update: Added option to prevent updating certain fields.

Internet Import: Indian movies had USA as country when data was retrieved from IMDb.

Internet Import: Added an option to not download Posters.

Database: Improved editing the Rotten tomatoes link.

Export to HTML: the generated HTML did not show custom cast images.

IMDb Import: Fixed downloading thumbnails / posters which are huge on IMDb (e.g. The Honest Thief, 8100 x 12000 pixels).

TheMovieDb Import: Improved retrieving Country.

Add Movie: Added option to switch data sources in the Add / Edit screen.

Add / Edit Actor / Actress: When searching IMDb for a new actor / actress the image was not saved.

Translations: Added South Africa and India as Countries.

Translations: Updated the French, Arabic, Portuguese, German, Russian, Simplified Chinese and Dutch translations.