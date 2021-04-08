Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Audacity 3.0.1 RC

Audacity logo (75 pix) Versie 3.0.1 van Audacity is in ontwikkeling en er is een release candidate uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Manage Macros improvements:
  • The Cancel button has been removed
  • It is replaced with a Close button
  • A new Save button has been added to enable you to save the results of editing a Macro. The Save button is grayed-out until you edit a Macro.
Bug Fixes
  • 2708 Nyquist effects fail silently with One hour plus stereo
  • 2706 Win: Vocal Reduction and Isolation most options fail
  • 2698 Noise Gate fails silently if "hold" is non-zero
  • 2720 Cannot open project that's in a read only folder - error message vague
  • 2710 Compressor with audio before T=0 crashes Audacity
  • 2703 Mac: EGAT preview dialog is hidden behind the EGAT dialog
  • 2707 Opened projects not being removed from "audacity.cfg"
  • 2697 Linux: AUP3 projects use incorrect char size on "differently" configured wxWidgets
  • 2718 Failed to execute a project file command (on server)
  • 2701 Progress dialog interferes with scripting
  • 2714 (Japanese & Korean) "Unable to parse project information"
  • 2722 Noise Gate fails on a one hour stereo selection
  • 2716 Cleared "Recent Files" are restored on next launch
  • 2709 Mac: Missing sub-menu check marks in French
  • 2696 Metadata Editor: changed size is not remembered/restored on next use
  • 2699 Windows: Cannot edit labels with emoji in them correctly
  • 2704 Mac: Stop button in EGATs with Preview does nor stop the preview
  • 2676 Export: Incorrect handling over 0 dB
  • 2694 Coloring of tracks in Mixer Board are awry
  • 2692 Mac: VI users get trapped in radio buttons of Keyboard Preferences
  • 2723 VST_PATH environment variable fails for non-standard locations
  • 2209 Nyquist: Audacity crashes when running seq-write-smf
  • 2522 In Macros, Record New Track and Play with a selection do not wait for completion.
  • 2672 Plug-ins listed in reverse alphabetic order in Plug-ins Manager
  • 2211 Mac: keyboard navigation problem in Libraries preferences dialog
  • 2523 Audacity may suggest installing FFmpeg even when FFmpeg is installed
  • 2733 Noise Gate 'Level Reduction' has a minimum of -60 dB
  • 2726 Enh: Some preference changes are not written until Audacity exits
  • 2717 Linux: Internal Error at DBConnection.cpp line 275
  • 2721 Allegro (.gro files) cause crash with undo/redo
  • 2684 Bitrot for Docimage script
  • 2690 Move the actual build information to the top of the build information tab
  • 2124 Import>Audio failure error message is misleading
  • 2511 Enh: Remove the "Variable Speed: Fast / Standard" option from MP3 dialog

Audacity 2.2.0 light theme screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 3.0.1 RC
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Audacity
Download https://www.fosshub.com/Audacity-devel.html
Licentietype GPL

+1fletnix2.0
8 april 2021 10:32
Gebruik dit al jaren om vinyl en andere audio te digitaliseren. Fijn eenvoudig maar ook krachtig en uitgebreid programma, mis alleen de sneltoetsen voor opslaan. Vind ik toch makkelijker dan steeds met de muis navigeren.
+1S en A DW
@fletnix2.08 april 2021 10:45
Geen snetltoetsen voor opslaan. Bedoel je opslaan in audioformaat / exporteren? crl + shift + E
Gebruik het al jaren
+1kozue
@fletnix2.08 april 2021 10:57
Je kunt de sneltoetsen configureren in de instellingen. Zo heb ik een aantal veelgebruikte effecten zoals Amplify, Fade Out en Change Speed een keyboard shortcut gegeven.
+1gepebril
@fletnix2.08 april 2021 12:11
Ik doe dat ook, alleen heb ik ondekt dat ik net zo goed via de commandline kan recorden. Kan je gelijk een timer meegeven om met opnemen te stoppen. Wel via Linux natuurlijk
0K-aroq
@fletnix2.08 april 2021 11:43
Ook ooit mee begonnen maar werd helemaal gek. Ik wilde alle tikjes wegeditten en hoe verder ik inzoomde hoe meer tikjes ik zag. En zodra ik ze gezien had hoorde ik ze ook...

Ik draai nu gewoon vinyl op een 100% analoge set. Een stuk rustgevender.
0djdalex
@fletnix2.08 april 2021 17:01
Ik heb zelf een serie toetsen geprogrammeerd in de voorkeuren om zulke taken uit te voeren.
Veel functies zoals saven en exporteren staan er ook al in. Standaard bij installatie.

https://drive.google.com/...JTD1wRSV/view?usp=sharing
+1Don Corleone
8 april 2021 10:46
Fijn ook dat het tegenwoordig niet meer nodig is om lame.dll te installeren om naar MP3 te exporteren.
+1kozue
@Don Corleone8 april 2021 10:58
Dat soort zaken krijg je met het huidige patentensysteem. Vroeger konden ze geen mp3 codec meeleveren, maar sinds het patent verlopen is wel :+
+1kozue
8 april 2021 11:01
Top programma. Ik werk zelf veel met (vintage) audio en dit is m'n primaire tool. Mixtapes maken, digitaliseren van analoge bronnen, zelfs megamixen heb ik er mee gemaakt. Geen dure software nodig, dit doet alles wat ik op PC audiogebied nodig heb.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

