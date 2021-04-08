Versie 3.0.1 van Audacity is in ontwikkeling en er is een release candidate uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Manage Macros improvements: The Cancel button has been removed

It is replaced with a Close button

A new Save button has been added to enable you to save the results of editing a Macro. The Save button is grayed-out until you edit a Macro. Bug Fixes 2708 Nyquist effects fail silently with One hour plus stereo

2706 Win: Vocal Reduction and Isolation most options fail

2698 Noise Gate fails silently if "hold" is non-zero

2720 Cannot open project that's in a read only folder - error message vague

2710 Compressor with audio before T=0 crashes Audacity

2703 Mac: EGAT preview dialog is hidden behind the EGAT dialog

2707 Opened projects not being removed from "audacity.cfg"

2697 Linux: AUP3 projects use incorrect char size on "differently" configured wxWidgets

2718 Failed to execute a project file command (on server)

2701 Progress dialog interferes with scripting

2714 (Japanese & Korean) "Unable to parse project information"

2722 Noise Gate fails on a one hour stereo selection

2716 Cleared "Recent Files" are restored on next launch

2709 Mac: Missing sub-menu check marks in French

2696 Metadata Editor: changed size is not remembered/restored on next use

2699 Windows: Cannot edit labels with emoji in them correctly

2704 Mac: Stop button in EGATs with Preview does nor stop the preview

2676 Export: Incorrect handling over 0 dB

2694 Coloring of tracks in Mixer Board are awry

2692 Mac: VI users get trapped in radio buttons of Keyboard Preferences

2723 VST_PATH environment variable fails for non-standard locations

2209 Nyquist: Audacity crashes when running seq-write-smf

2522 In Macros, Record New Track and Play with a selection do not wait for completion.

2672 Plug-ins listed in reverse alphabetic order in Plug-ins Manager

2211 Mac: keyboard navigation problem in Libraries preferences dialog

2523 Audacity may suggest installing FFmpeg even when FFmpeg is installed

2733 Noise Gate 'Level Reduction' has a minimum of -60 dB

2726 Enh: Some preference changes are not written until Audacity exits

2717 Linux: Internal Error at DBConnection.cpp line 275

2721 Allegro (.gro files) cause crash with undo/redo

2684 Bitrot for Docimage script

2690 Move the actual build information to the top of the build information tab

2124 Import>Audio failure error message is misleading

2511 Enh: Remove the "Variable Speed: Fast / Standard" option from MP3 dialog