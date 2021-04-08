Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: XYplorer 21.70

XYplorer logo (79 pix)Versie 21.70 XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het programma is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen, te automatiseren. Een standaardlicentie kost veertig dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar krijg je maar voor een jaar updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates ook voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Seamless Wave Looping.

Just select a sample file and hear it spinning in a perfect seamless loop. Audio folks love it.

Smart Branch View.

A new branch view (aka flat view) type shows only files and non-empty folders, i.e. any folders that contain nothing or only empty folders (or, in case of a search, do not contain any files that match the search) are not listed in the branch view. Gives you a much cleaner and more useful view.

Tree Scroll Position Remembered Per Tab.

Optionally, each tab restores the tree position it was in when it was last exited. Many users have waited for this feature, not many file managers have it.

Color-Code Empty Tree Folders.

Finally color filters can be applied in the folder tree in a way that lets you spot all empty folders at a glance.

Compilation Soundtrack.

Compiled to the music of Elise LeGrow.

XYplorer

Versienummer 21.70
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website XYplorer
Download https://www.xyplorer.com/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 4,46MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-04-2021 07:31
30 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

08-04-2021 • 07:31

30 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: XYplorer

Reacties (30)

-Moderatie-faq
-130028+19+21+30Ongemodereerd12
Wijzig sortering
+1pven
8 april 2021 07:45
Zijn er echt mensen die hier 40 USD per jaar (of 80 USD liftetime) voor betalen? Er zijn zoveel gratis alternatieven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pven op 8 april 2021 08:41]

0Atheistus
@pven8 april 2021 08:30
Misschien mensen die van een interface uit de jaren 80 van de vorige eeuw houden?
+11DMKIIN

@Atheistus8 april 2021 12:53
Misschien mensen die van een interface uit de jaren 80 van de vorige eeuw houden?
Excuseer? :/ Des goûts et des couleurs, on ne discute pas ... maar:
Zoals reeds in zowat alle File Manager-meuks gezegd gebruik ik dagdagelijks Directory Opus Pro, Total Commander en XYplorer Pro.

Ik kan meegeven dat XYplorer (voor de liefhebbbers in Dark Modus) out of the box sowieso de meest modern ogende UI komt te bieden, van menig bestandsbeheerder overigens ...

Meer voorbeelden (en tevens speciallekes/handigheden, dewelke TC of DOpus wel eens (native) komen te ontberen) kan je visueel op deze pagina bekijken, mits een klik op Further details of this release... bij major releases.

Verder draaien de Big-3 al decennia lang mee en kent XYplorer de meest activeve development-cycle.

Zonder uitgesproken voorkeur en als power-user zijnde: dit beestje hoeft niet onder te doen voor Total Commander of Directory Opus (tenzij je elke pixel naar persoonlijke voorkeur wil pimpen, dan is DOpus Pro onverslaanbaar :*) )

Het is overigens wat in de gebruiker zijn/haar vingers zit: voor iemand bij wie Total Commander al jarenlang dagelijkse kost is, heeft (afgezien van mogelijk nieuwsgierigheid) niet echt reden om te switchen en vice versa ... :) Het is overigens eerder uitzonderlijk dat iemand ze alle 3 door elkaar gebruikt... ;)

Wat de aankoopprijs betreft: enkel DOpus komt circa 4-jaarlijks (mits je wenst up te graden) langs voor een upgrade-fee (hoewel ze ditmaal langer blijven aanhouden zonder upgrade aan te dienen kopen) ...en XYplorer Pro - net als TC een Liftetimer (althans tot op heden en zie het niet meteen veranderen) is soms richting de helft van de prijs aanschafbaar.

@pven : Als dit (dagelijkse) werkpaarden voor je zijn, dan is de aanschaf peanuts - echt! Indien een gratis FM-er volstaat, prima! Heb ze ook - uit interesse ...zo'n 15 - ... maar verwacht van een QDir bijvoorbeeld niet dezelfde mogelijkheden (afgezien van de 4 panes*).

* Wens je tot 16 (!) panes dan is er Just Manager (ook freeware, zij het reeds enkele jaren met een EOL development, maar nog steeds draaiende onder Windows 10 (Pro) - zowel de installer, als de portable.

Terug naar XYplorer: er is een 30-dagen Trial beschikbaar om je ervan te vergewissen dat deze terecht deel uitmaakt van het clubje van de grote FM-jongens ;)

Edit: link naar Just Manager toegevoegd voor de geinteresseerde piepers ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door 1DMKIIN op 8 april 2021 13:08]

+21DMKIIN

@Atheistus9 april 2021 01:10
Ah, een fanboy. Geen probleem hoor, betaal gerust voor deze software.
Wat een onzinnige reply (alweer!) Proficiat :)
Fanboy van wat?? :/ Van File Managers in het algemeen dan toch mag ik hopen? Ik benoem 3 betaalde file managers, als zijnde broodnodig voor m'n job. Als high-end IT engineer (30+ jaar). En 2 x freeware. Denk jij dat er een poster van File Managers boven m'n bed hangt of is dat je eigen fantasiewereldje waar je voor komt te opteren?

Wat is (mits een aanbieding) circa 50 euro voor een digitaal lifetime-workhorse dat je dagelijks (!!!) honderden euro kan besparen in vergelijk met mindere voor workflows - dewelke niet de jouwe hoeven te zijn? Sprak ik echt niet over peanuts qua investering? :O Een lachertje voor de return!

Binnen jouw filosofie dien ik alle tools overboord te gooien voor freeware omdat jij hét licht zo ziet schijnen? Hallo m'n beste ... 8)7 Andermaal, wat bezielt iemand (om zonder enige diepere kennis ter zake van een programma, om dit soort totaal nutteloze onzin neer te typen?)

Ga je invraagstelling anders ook eens croosposten in een TC-topic (eveneens betaalde LTD-tool, jawel en om XYplorer is ter illustratie bij aanbiedingen dan nog goedkoper bijvoorbeeld*); je zal snel weten waar de klepel hangt... Het dient tot niets, willen blaten over iets wat je niet ként blijkbaar of geen nut voor jou heeft ... Ook geen probleem, maar 'fanboy' zou ik nu niet meteen op mezelf kleven. Omdat er bovendien geen enkele indicator is dat ik überhaupt één van de drie per se zou willen voortrekken...

Jij gebruikt Double Commander (zelf ook al jaren geïnstalleerd staan) of Windows Explorer, prima! Omdat het voor jou voldoende is. Andermaal fijn! :)

Mocht ik ook even ...? ;)

Btw: op je initiële reactie - iets van in de jaren 80 blijven steken qua interface ... indien ik hier een XYplorer (dark modus - maar da's sowieso persoonlijk) én een Double Commander op andere scherm plaats ...Hum. Zoals gezegd ... des goûts et des couleurs, on ne discute pas ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door 1DMKIIN op 9 april 2021 01:16]

0b.van.oossanen
@1DMKIIN10 april 2021 08:53
Waarom zo stressen op een mening graag meer inhoudelijk ingaan op verschillen zodat wij de lezers er ook wat aan hebben.
0Gubbel
@Atheistus25 april 2021 01:07
Behalve dat dit in de verste verte niet op Explorer lijkt en Explorer een lichtgewicht is vergelijken.
Get a life.
0henk717
@1DMKIIN25 april 2021 02:31
Gezien je specifiek naar deze discussie linkte kwam ik hem tegen via een nieuwere post, en je geeft hier duidelijk aan over meerdere van deze tools te beschikken en er zelfs voor te willen betalen omdat de workflow je zo veel bespaart. Mijn vraag is dan, waarom is dat zo en wat voor workflow gebruik je dan?

Er is namelijk niets dat ik niet in mijn huidige workflow op vrij gemakkelijke wijzen kan gebruiken met de normale explorer aldan niet gepaard met een tool als mobaxterm of filezilla. Dergelijke tooling als Total Commander kwam altijd sterk op mij over als old (windows 3.11) habbits die hard en niet als een super nuttige tool gezien ik ook met sneltoetsen eenvoudig twee schermen naast elkaar kan zetten.

Wel merk ik weer op Linux dat de meeste file managers mij te kort doen nu ik daar dolphin gebruik, daar gebruik ik altijd de terminal modus zodat je onder in het scherm daar direct commando's kunt typen. Scheelt daar heel veel, al heb ik er op Windows veel minder last van en is via het cmd commando zo in de juiste directory een cmd window geopend.

Dus de grote vraag is hier, wat mis ik dat jij wel kan doen met deze verzameling file managers? En hoe anders is je workflow dat je het niet met Windows Explorer en wat extra programma's zou kunnen doen?
0arbraxas
@Atheistus8 april 2021 10:09
Dan pak je Total commander. Oneindige demo modus en vintage.
Zelfs de website is internet 1.0 :)

Maar ook die licentie is een kleine 40 euro. En het meer als waard, ik gebruik TC als sinds het DOS tijdperk
+1Atheistus
@arbraxas8 april 2021 10:15
Ik gebruik soms Double Commander. Maar eigenlijk het meeste gewoon Explorer omdat het gewoon voldoende is voor wat ik wil.
+1arbraxas
@Atheistus8 april 2021 10:19
Voor de meeste mensen is dat inderdaad genoeg. Ik sleep nogal wat bestanden heen en weer tussen mijn pc`s en server, hernoem bestanden in batches etc. Dan is TC echt zoveel beter als de standaard explorer.

Voor 1 bestandje ergens heen slepen pak ik ook gewoon verkenner.
0Rinzwind
@Atheistus9 april 2021 04:02
Dat komt omdat je een simpele huis tuin keuken gebruiker bent die niet gek wordt van tig explorer vensters her en der en slepen en dialogen die je actie onderbreken of annuleren. Windows Explorer is vrij onoverzichtelijk en blijft steken in tijd.
0Atheistus
@Rinzwind9 april 2021 13:14
Dan ben ik een huis-tuin-en-keuken ontwikkelaar.
Ik laat mij niet gek maken door de schermen. Misschien is dat het.
0GeroldM

@Atheistus9 april 2021 16:22
De worklow die Windows Explorer me opdringt, deze vind ik helemaal niet efficient. Als je weinig met files werkt, dan gaat het nog. Maar wil je ook maar een beetje extra aan functionaliteit en voornamelijk efficientie, dan valt Windows Explorer meteen door de mand.
0Atheistus
@GeroldM9 april 2021 16:30
Ja en?
Dan zijn er toch voldoende gratis alternatieven?
Bovendien vraag ik mij wel af wat je dan dan zit te doen met al die files.
Voor een paar kleine toepassingen is soms een tooltje handig, maar in de meeste gevallen is alles wat standaard in Windows zit gewoon goed te gebruiken.

Edit: Ik zie net dat het ook nog steeds in VB6 geschreven is. Dan begrijp ik al helemaal niet meer waarom mensen hier geld voor betalen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Atheistus op 9 april 2021 16:36]

0PageFault
@Atheistus8 april 2021 09:16
Vintage is geld waard, kijk maar naar vinil :+
0Atheistus
@PageFault8 april 2021 10:05
Ik dacht, laat ik de vergelijking met vinyl nou niet maken want er zijn altijd mensen die zeggen dat ze het verschil kunnen horen met een CD. Waarbij mijn antwoord is dat het klopt omdat van een CD de krassen inderdaad te horen zijn. :)
0PageFault
@Atheistus8 april 2021 11:08
Ik wilde net zeggen, ik hoor dat verschil duidelijk, dat alle hoge frequenties op vinyl zijn afgetopt en wanneer een specifiek nummer op de LP veel vaker is gedraaid, dat dat stukje minder klinkt dan de rest van de LP (heb ik ooit met veel pijn en moeite moeten corrigeren na de digitalisatie van een LP....).
+1jmmk
8 april 2021 10:48
Voor basisbestandsbewerkingen is QDir een goeie. Ook portable te gebruiken.
Overzicht over vier (of drie of twee, naar keus) mappen, dus vooral veel makkelijker slepen en bestanden organiseren. Daarnaast zijn er heel veel kleine handigheden (opdrachtprompt krijgen, dupliceren tabblad etc) ingebouwd. Zit leuk tussen Total Commander (gebruik ik vooral voor ftp en uitgebreid hernoemen) en Verkenner in.
0PearlChoco
8 april 2021 08:46
Ik heb XYPlorer destijds gekocht en het is al jaren mijn meest gebruikte Windows programma.
Er zitten zoveel fantastische kleine tools en tweaks in, ik zou nooit meer terug kunnen naar de klassieke Explorer.
+1T-men
@PearlChoco8 april 2021 09:28
Je poneert een paar superlatieven totaal zonder onderbouwing....
Het lijkt wel of je een salesmanager van XYPlorer bent. O-)

Maar kom maar op dan: Wát maakt XYPlorer dan zo onmisbaar voor jou persoonlijk ?
En waarom is dat 40 USD per jaar (of 80 USD liftetime) waard ?
+1PearlChoco
@T-men8 april 2021 09:42
Lol nee ik heb geen aandelen bij XYPlorer :)

En nee ik heb het zoveel niet betaald, om de zoveel tijd geven die een korting op de lifetime versie.

En wat betreft features: het zijn gewoon een ganse hoop kleine dingen die ik niet in Windows explorer vind. Een greep van dingen die ik dagelijks/wekelijks gebruik:
- batch renaming van bestanden
- "move to up"
- bestanden slepen naar items in je catalog om ze ofwel te verplaatsen of copieren naar mijn image folder, ofwel te openen in notepad, ofwel op mijn onedrive te zetten
- kleurlabels aanbrengen voor sommige bestanden van het werk
- makkelijk zoeken op text strings in bestanden op mijn schijf
- dual panes: in de linker zet ik mijn fotos in 64x64 pictogrammen (of zoiets), in de rechter zet ik al mijn foto mappen -> makkelijk om fotos te organiseren
- bepaalde mappen die ik vaak gebruik als tab vastpinnen zodat die altijd meteen beschikbaar zijn

Dit zijn de eerste dingen die in mij opkomen, zit op mijn werk :)
0snoopdoge90
@PearlChoco13 mei 2021 12:13
Wat een zuurpruimen in dit topic, thanks voor de inhoudelijke reactie.
batch renaming van bestanden
Gebruik ik powershell toys voor.
"move to up"
Ah, een handeling minder voor een vaak gebruikte actie.
makkelijk zoeken op text strings in bestanden op mijn schijf
Windows Zoeken is echt te langzaam hiervoor. Notepad++ find in folder met filetype filters.
dual panes: in de linker zet ik mijn fotos in 64x64 pictogrammen (of zoiets), in de rechter zet ik al mijn foto
Klinkt fijner werker dan vertrouwen op snap zones.
bepaalde mappen die ik vaak gebruik als tab vastpinnen zodat die altijd meteen beschikbaar zijn
Klink interessant, Snelle Toegang zuigt. Vooral als je in directories werkt met dezelfde structuren (folder namen).

Klinkt inderdaad of dit soort tools ook mijn flow kunnen verbeteren t.o.v. de standaard Windows Explorer. Wat mij echter altijd tegen valt is dat het lijkt of dit soort powertools vooral ontwikkeld worden door powerusers. En dat de UI en UX meestal ver te zoeken zijn dat het bij mij een psychologische irritatie wordt ondanks dat het allemaal werkt voor de flow. Dat @1DMKIIN de dark skin de meest modern ogende UI noemt zegt al genoeg (sorry smaken verschillen).

Heb al jaren interesse gehad in een alternatieve explorer. Maar ik zie echt geen reden om te betalen voor zo'n product als UX en design ondermaats is terwijl gratis tools zoals shareware TC en standaard explorer met extra tools het ook allemaal kunnen.
0PearlChoco
@snoopdoge9013 mei 2021 12:37
Ik vind persoonlijk de UI van XYPlorer best oke.

Zo ziet het er bij mij uit:
https://i.imgur.com/UY4fa3Y.jpeg


Vooral de catalog links onderaan is echt handig: je kan daar alle soorten shortcuts zetten (mappen, files, apps, batch scripts), waar je dan bestanden naartoe kan slepen. Bv. slepen naar notepad opent in notepad, of je kan er searches starten of labels toevoegen, etc.

En als je er echt tijd wil insteken kan je honderden settings tweaken en customizen.


Edit: ik begin idd op een XYP sales person te lijken :D
01DMKIIN

@snoopdoge9013 mei 2021 23:21
Dat @1DMKIIN de dark skin de meest modern ogende UI noemt zegt al genoeg (sorry smaken verschillen).
Context. 1DMKIIN schreef:
Ik kan meegeven dat XYplorer (voor de liefhebbbers in Dark Modus) out of the box sowieso de meest modern ogende UI komt te bieden, van menig bestandsbeheerder overigens ...
Het gaat hier over een vergelijk binnen File Managers en bovendien out-of-the -box :)
Indien je light mode komt verkiezen, geen probeem. Indien je native supported dark mode verkiest is de keuze nog meer voor de hand liggend: DOpus heeft geen native dark modus en deze van TC valt zelfs bij een opvallend groot deel native TC-gebruikers niet meteen in de smaak, waardoor menig gebruiker naar rij-kleurgradatie grijpt, mits ze een dark mode wensen binnen hun FM-er.

Omwille van een andere smaak hoef je je overigens helemaal niet verantwoorden; maar hopelijk dérde keer, goeie keer in deze draad: des goûts et des couleurs, on ne discute pas ;)

Uiteindelijk kan je de dark mode vs. pictogrammen en/of bij uitbreiding de hele UIX het beste met eigen ogen beoordelen mits een trial-versie... Maar dan kan je binnen een zo neutraal mogelijk visueel oordeel XYplorer (ondanks z'n actieve leeftijd op de markt) zeg maar... moeilijk een grafische dino noemen :)
0Frij5fd
8 april 2021 08:02
Als het perfect past bij je usecase en voorkeuren, waarom niet (als je financieel gezien 40 of 80 euro voor iets goeds ook geen probleem vindt). Ik heb een paar licenties voor Winnc laatst gekocht en ben er erg blij mee (Windows clone van Total commander). Ik moet wel zeggen dat ik me ook afvraag of deze software een voldoende additionele featureset heeft boven de Verkenner, maar ik heb me er ook niet echt in verdiept
+1kalikatief
@Frij5fd8 april 2021 08:39
Sommige dingen moet je ook niet puur bekijken in termen van featureset, maar ook in workflow.

Net zoals de indeling van de ideale keuken of werkplaats afhangt van de dingen die je het meeste doet en je blij bent dat het huis van de buren het jouwe niet is, kan iets als de Windows Explorer ook de plank misslaan ondanks het feit dat alle toeters en bellen er op zitten.

Ik gebruik XYplorer zelf niet, maar Windows word ik meer en meer zat met steeds meer gepush commercieel gepush voor dingen die ik niet gebruik. 3D paint? Xbox gamebar? Microsoft Rewards? OneDrive? Cortana integratie? En ook het bestandsmanagement verbetert niet; het popupmenu van bestanden groeit zelfs bij een verse installatie gigantisch uit zijn voegen met esoterische acties waar ik geen interesse in heb en die je niet goed uit kunt zetten. De logica van hoe en wanneer welke weergave modus wordt gekozen is ook onhandig en past zelden bij mijn werkwijze.

Ik kan dus heel goed begrijpen dat als je een tool hebt die helemaal naar je hand is te zetten en bij je werkwijze past zonder ergernis te veroorzaken veel meer geld waard is dan een gratis alternatief dat je standaard krijgt.
0EchoWhiskey
9 april 2021 10:17
Ik ben inmiddels overgestapt naar FreeCommanderXE (ook payware)
0GeroldM

9 april 2021 17:29
MultiCommander. Deze lijkt op Directory Opus 4 (Amiga) qua look, maakt het vrij makkelijk om eigen functionaliteit te bouwen en achter knoppen te zetten, terwijl er veel van de standaard Total Commander snelknoppen in zitten.

Met het verschil dat MultiCommander gratis is.

