Firmware-update: Synology DSM 6.2.4 build 25556

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft een nieuwe versie van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het apparaat als printserver fungeren.

Om versie 6.2.4 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.2 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet zijn er wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Note
  • Your Synology NAS may not notify you of this DSM update because of the following reasons. If you want to update your DSM to this version now, please click here to manually update it. Only Synology NAS with DSM 6.2.3 installed can be updated to this version.
    • The update is not available in your region yet. The update is expected to be available for all regions within the next few days, although the time of release in each region may vary slightly.
  • This update includes fixes to the below issues mentioned in 6.2.4-25554.
    • Fixed an issue where external hard drives couldn't wake from hibernation on certain platforms (Grantley, Broadwell, Broadwellnk, Purley).
    • Fixed an issue where users could not sign in to Synology mobile apps after they had cleared the remembered device list in DSM 6.2.4.
  • This update will restart your Synology NAS.
  • Integrates the beep control options for degraded/crashed volumes and abnormal SSD caches.
  • The new LED indicator behavior makes the system status easier to distinguish on 15-series and newer models. (Learn more)
  • DNS Server must be updated to version 2.2.3-5028 or above to be compatible with this update.
  • LDAP Server must be updated to version 2.4.49-2515 or above to be compatible with this update.
Compatibility & Installation
  • Enhanced the password policy. Passwords must exclude usernames and descriptions, include both upper-case and lower-case letters as well as numerical digits. The minimum password length is 8 characters.
  • Fixed a compatibility issue between the Geminilake platform and virtual machines running Windows 10.
  • On a newly installed version of DSM, file rename and deletion log events for SMB will be enabled by default.
What's New
  • Users can now set 10 email addresses to receive system notifications.
  • Enhanced domain database synchronization performance by syncing only altered data.
  • Supports bad block detection on Synology SSDs.
  • Supports the updating of Synology HDD and SSD firmware directly via DSM.
  • Improved fan speed control based on the Synology network interface card temperature for 19-series and newer models.
Fixed Issues
  • Fixed an issue where the "Enable Web Assistant" option didn't work on NVR216 and NVR1218.
  • Fixed an issue where the date and time formats for scheduled tasks were inconsistent in the widget and system settings.
  • Fixed an issue where scheduled tasks may fail to be executed or modified.
  • Fixed an issue where tasks scheduled at a high frequency generated a lot of logs and occupied system partitions.
  • Fixed an issue where the custom welcome text may differ on the preview and actual login page due to character limits.
  • Fixed an issue where data could still be written to LUNs after the volume runs out of space.
  • Fixed an issue where if Wi-Fi dongles are installed, some available network interfaces weren't listed when users edit iSCSI targets.
  • Fixed an issue where iSCSI services may be unstable when the host is too busy or when users disable iSCSI targets and ending sessions simultaneously.
  • Fixed an issue where initiators couldn't connect to the iSCSI target after ethernet interfaces reconnect in a high-availability cluster.
  • Fixed an issue where packages may not operate properly when drives migrated from another Synology NAS cause volume ID conflicts.
  • Fixed an issue where users may not be able to find their Synology NAS in My Network Places on Windows when WS-Discovery isn't operating properly.
  • Fixed an issue where Log Center didn't record recycle bin enabling/disabling events.
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Sudo. (Synology-SA-21:02)
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities. (Synology-SA-21:03)
Limitations
  • In response to the enhancement of domain database synchronization efficiency, the domain user/group list will be updated once an hour when it is created with Synology Directory Server.

Versienummer 6.2.4 build 25556
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/support/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

06-04-2021 11:33
submitter: MrBreaker

06-04-2021 • 11:33

50 Linkedin

Submitter: MrBreaker

Bron: Synology

Reacties (50)

+1heszar
6 april 2021 11:42
Vind het nog steeds een raar idee om foto's, videos en muziek in een apart door DSM aangewezen folder te zetten om over netwerk te kunnen streamen. Naar mijn mening hebben ze dit bij QNAP beter uitgewerkt.
+1Prx
@heszar6 april 2021 11:49
Van oudsher krijg je inderdaad die mappen standaard erbij cadeau, maar je kunt in de Media Server package gewoon instellen vanaf welke Shared Folders jij de media aan wilt bieden. Je zit niet vast aan die standaard mappen.
+1heszar
@Prx6 april 2021 12:12
Wat je zegt klopt niet helemaal.
Stel ik heb /homes/username/Drive/Backup/PC/W/MusicFolder dan kan ik die folder niet onder /music hangen in Media Server of kiezen om te kunnen benaderen via de app. Nu is er wel een omweg met snelkoppelingen en dergelijke maar die verdwijnen na een restart en dan moet je het opnieuw aanmaken in die shared media folder. Overigens heb ik hierover met Synology ook contact gehad ze geven aan dat ze veel reacties hierover hebben gehad en dat het feature is dat ze in toekomst gaan verbeteren.
+1ndonkersloot
@heszar6 april 2021 12:33
Vanaf DSM7 kan dat wel geloof ik.
Ik heb dat nu handmatig geregeld door mounts te maken met een script.
0heszar
@ndonkersloot6 april 2021 12:40
Kijk, dat is nieuw voor mij, ik heb nog versie 6.2.3 (update naar 6.2.4 as we speak) draaien op DS720+ en inderdaad wat je zegt doe ik nu ook dat handmatige gerommel.
+1Prx
@heszar6 april 2021 13:25
Klopt, het is out-of-the-box niet mogelijk om vanuit één bepaalde geneste Folder de media te laten indexeren. Ik gebruikte in mijn antwoord ook expres de term Shared Folder. Dat is het hoogste niveau wat je hebt bij Synology (en die maak je dus expliciet zo aan) en vanaf dat niveau wordt dan alles geindexeerd.

Ben het ook helemaal met je eens dat het een zeer welkome functionaliteit zou zijn om iets wat diep weggestopt zit mee te nemen, maar dat komt dus in de toekomst, aldus @ndonkersloot zijn reply.

Je kunt overigens via commandline wel gewoon individuele mappen/files toevoegen (en verwijderen) uit de index. Dit doen mensen bijvoorbeeld in scripts die draaien na een Sabnzbd download o.i.d. Die triggeren namelijk standaard geen re-index, aangezien bestanden op de achtergrond worden toegevoegd/verplaatst. Via diezelfde methodiek kun je zelf ook bepaalde mappen wel laten indexeren als je wilt, via bijvoorbeeld de Task Scheduler.

Wederom, niet de ideale oplossing, maar er zijn wel mogelijkheden. Omdat wel even aan te geven. :)

Keyword: synoindex

Edit:
Overigens zou ik mappen in een homedrive van iemand niet toevoegen aan Media Index. De DLNA server kent geen authenticatie, dus alles kan gewoon gestreamed worden door eenieder op hetzelfde netwerk. Geen idee hoe jouw situatie eruit ziet, maar misschien dat je sommige media echt voor jezelf wilt houden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Prx op 6 april 2021 13:29]

+1dycell
@heszar6 april 2021 16:32
Hetzelfde probleem heb je inderdaad met 'Photo Station'. Deze indexeert alleen de gedeelde map 'Photos'.
Dit zou echter opgelost moeten zijn in hun nieuwe app (een samenvoeging van station en moments).

Mogelijk dat ze hiervoor dus oplossingen maken in de nieuwe apps, niet DSM zelf. Dat gezegd, ze zullen wachten met de nieuwe apps tot DSM 7 uit is...
0DIKKEHENK
@Prx6 april 2021 13:30
Ahhh, draai ook 7 hier, en was hiernaar op zoek, dank!
+1bytemaster460
@heszar6 april 2021 11:52
Is een keuze tussen flexibiliteit en no nonsense functionaliteit. Bikj QNAP kun je het inderdaad zelf allemaal instellen als je daar niet heel bedreven in bent kan het tot enorme frustraties bij de gebruiker leiden. Voor een Tweaker zal het geen probleem zijn. Bij Synology is het recht toe recht aan. Als je je media in de juiste map zet, werkt het gewoon.
0Prime-Omega
@heszar6 april 2021 11:50
Waar heb jij het over? Ik pleur mijn bestanden gewoon waar ik wil op mijn Synology en kan die van overal streamen. :P
0heszar
@Prime-Omega6 april 2021 12:04
Ik geloof dat jij nog functies moet ontdekken :)
+1EelCapone
6 april 2021 12:15
Helaas zit ook in deze DSM nog steeds een oude OpenSSL versie (1.0.2u) uit december 2019 met diverse security vulnerabilities die EOL is :/

Edit: Synology neemt idd waarschijnlijk extended support af

[Reactie gewijzigd door EelCapone op 6 april 2021 13:20]

+1GebakkePizza
@EelCapone6 april 2021 13:04
1.0.2u is de meest recente versie van de 1.0.2 branch. 1.0.2 is EOL, maar ik neem aan dat Synology "Extended support" afneemt. In de advisory van Synology zie ik dat de meest recente vermelding, van OpenSSL, opgelost is omdat dit probleem alleen in OpenSSL 1.1.1 en nieuwer zat.

Nu ben ik daarom wel benieuwd over welke vulnerabilities je het hebt. Kan je dit delen?
+10546timm
6 april 2021 12:35
Eindelijk, heb hier een RS3621xs+ met een M2D20 PCI-e kaart (2x M.2 SSD voor cache).
Deze kaart werd op geen mogelijkheid gevonden in DSM. Na lang contact met support bleek dat ze in de config ergens een semicolom vergeten zijn. Handmatige workaround die in deze patch opgelost is :).

Betrof alleen de RS3621xs+ in combinatie met M2D20 als ik de support moet geloven.
+1Anoniem: 377399
6 april 2021 12:55
Nog een bug die gefixed is: de USB-key met keystore wordt eindelijk automatisch ge-eject na boot van mijn 720+. Het werkte op mijn 118, maar heeft nooit op mijn 720+ gewerkt... tot nu, na deze update.
+1delphium
6 april 2021 13:30
Ongelofelijk! Ik heb onlangs mijn 712+ (uit 2012 dus!) weer eens aangeslingerd en tot mijn verbazing haalt ie deze update gewoon binnen en werkt weer als een zonnetje. Ik ken maar weinig fabrikanten die negen jaar support leveren op hun producten. Petje af voor Synology!
+1vespino
6 april 2021 16:39
Tijdje geleden al handmatig geupdate gedraaid, mijn hele VPN server over de rooie doordat het certificaat vernieuwd of anders toegekend was of iets dergelijks. Niet helemaal duidelijk. Voorheen met automatische updates geen last van. Volgende keer dus denk ik toch maar iets meer geduld hebben totdat de update wordt aangekondigd door DSM zelf.
+1Vhond
7 april 2021 11:26
Mij is niet geheel duidelijk of deze update het LED gedrag heeft aangepast of dat mijn NAS (DS415+) niet meer in hibernate stand wil gaan?

The new LED indicator behavior makes the system status easier to distinguish on 15-series and newer models. (Learn more)

Voorheen ging het bovenste LEDje bij hibernation groen knipperen (nu uit) en blijven alle HD LEDjes groen en lijkt mijn NAS niet te willen 'hibernaten' (terwijl er geen services draaien die 'm aktief zouden moeten maken/houden).

Voor deze update dus geen probleem?

Iemand een idee wat het zou kunnen zijn?

Aanvulling: het lijkt een verandering van LED status lampjes te zijn en indicators voor HDD's (voor de update: HDD leds uit bij hibernation en na de update aan, het status ledje knipperde bij hibernation en is na de update uit.)

Lekker verwarrend...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Vhond op 7 april 2021 16:20]

0paulmes
6 april 2021 12:38
Vanwaar al die inspanningen op versie 6?
Heb 7 op 2de model, na instal geen enkele update gezien. Ook de apps blijven nagenoeg unupgrdate.
Is versie 7 een flop?
+1Ortep
@paulmes6 april 2021 12:46
Is versie 7 een flop?
Nee, het is geen 'flop' maar een 'beta'
Versie 7 is nog helemaal niet officieel uitgebracht.
+1Timo002
@Ortep6 april 2021 12:49
Maar de beta ontwikkeling lijkt wel doodgebloed te zijn. Je zou van een beta verwachten dat er veel updates zijn. Maar die staat al zeker 4 maand stil, alsof er niets meer aan gedaan wordt.
0Raydo88
@Timo0026 april 2021 15:44
Er zijn nooit veel updates bij Synology betas.
0paulmes
@Ortep6 april 2021 12:56
Duurt dan wel heeeel lang.
+1Prx
@paulmes6 april 2021 13:36
DSM 7 is al een (paar) keer uitgesteld. Onder andere door Corona. Maar hij had er inderdaad al moeten zijn. Laatste berichtgeving is volgens mij nog steeds dat hij in 2021 officieel uitgebracht zal worden.

Bron: nieuws: Synology maakt bèta DSM 7.0 beschikbaar en brengt definitieve versie ...
+1MikeOO

@paulmes6 april 2021 14:04
Omdat er ook modellen zijn die niet DSM 7 niet meer krijgen en dus wel graag beveiligingsupdates blijven ontvangen voor DSM 6.
0paulmes
@MikeOO6 april 2021 14:14
Snap ik helemaal maar voor 7 blijft het zo stil ( aan de overkant )
0MikeOO

@paulmes6 april 2021 15:20
Klopt viel mij ook al een tijd op. Zal een reden voor zijn dat het allemaal lang duurt. Laten we hopen dat het resultaat er dan ook naar is. :)
0Cergorach
@paulmes6 april 2021 12:49
*facepalm*
DSM 7.0 is in beta, dat draait natuurlijk niet in een productie update schedule en zou ook niet op een productie NAS moeten draaien. Zodra DSM 7.0 uit beta is zal die ook gewoon een normaal productie update schedule volgen.
0paulmes
@Cergorach6 april 2021 12:55
Is bij mij overtollige NAS.
Conclusie is dus dat we van in 1x van beta naar officiële release gaan?
Kan me dat nauwelijks voorstellen.
+1Prx
@paulmes6 april 2021 13:34
Nee, zoals standaard bij Synology zal er vast nog wel een RC (Release Candidate) tussendoor komen. Dat was ook zo getoond in de roadmap toen de Preview versie werd gelanceerd. Zie:
https://event.synology.com/en-uk/dsm_preview
+1wvkreg

6 april 2021 12:55
+ een Docker update vandaag :-) 18.09.0-0519
0JayOne
@wvkreg6 april 2021 15:16
Nou ja update? Blijft ver achter lopen op de Docker releases zelf.
0zaadstra
@JayOne9 april 2021 00:20
Ja dat is wel jammer.
De VMM die er in zit is ook antiek helaas. Nu ik daar wat meer mee bezig geweest ben kijk ik wel anders tegen Synology DSM aan. Glimmende motorkap maar er onder een motor met carburateur.
0abusimbal
6 april 2021 11:36
Versie is van 2021-03-22
+1bierschuit
@abusimbal6 april 2021 11:44
Hij is nu officiëel gereleased in NL, voor zover ik weet betrof het hiervoor een 'geforceerde' handmatige update.
0Geim
@abusimbal6 april 2021 11:41
Je had het kunnen melden: https://tweakers.net/submit/
Nu heeft MrBreaker het gedaan.
+1MrBreaker

@Geim6 april 2021 11:45
Normaal is Tweakers mijn bron voor de update, nu waren het mijn Syno's zelf (voor het eerst in lange tijd....) ;)
0Boeshnl
@MrBreaker6 april 2021 11:47
Ik moet altijd handmatig kijken. Die van mij heeft geen verbinding met internet.
