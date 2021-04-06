Synology heeft een nieuwe versie van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het apparaat als printserver fungeren.
Om versie 6.2.4 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.2 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet zijn er wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Important Note
Compatibility & Installation
- Your Synology NAS may not notify you of this DSM update because of the following reasons. If you want to update your DSM to this version now, please click here to manually update it. Only Synology NAS with DSM 6.2.3 installed can be updated to this version.
- The update is not available in your region yet. The update is expected to be available for all regions within the next few days, although the time of release in each region may vary slightly.
- This update includes fixes to the below issues mentioned in 6.2.4-25554.
- Fixed an issue where external hard drives couldn't wake from hibernation on certain platforms (Grantley, Broadwell, Broadwellnk, Purley).
- Fixed an issue where users could not sign in to Synology mobile apps after they had cleared the remembered device list in DSM 6.2.4.
- This update will restart your Synology NAS.
- Integrates the beep control options for degraded/crashed volumes and abnormal SSD caches.
- The new LED indicator behavior makes the system status easier to distinguish on 15-series and newer models. (Learn more)
- DNS Server must be updated to version 2.2.3-5028 or above to be compatible with this update.
- LDAP Server must be updated to version 2.4.49-2515 or above to be compatible with this update.
What's New
- Enhanced the password policy. Passwords must exclude usernames and descriptions, include both upper-case and lower-case letters as well as numerical digits. The minimum password length is 8 characters.
- Fixed a compatibility issue between the Geminilake platform and virtual machines running Windows 10.
- On a newly installed version of DSM, file rename and deletion log events for SMB will be enabled by default.
Fixed Issues
- Users can now set 10 email addresses to receive system notifications.
- Enhanced domain database synchronization performance by syncing only altered data.
- Supports bad block detection on Synology SSDs.
- Supports the updating of Synology HDD and SSD firmware directly via DSM.
- Improved fan speed control based on the Synology network interface card temperature for 19-series and newer models.
Limitations
- Fixed an issue where the "Enable Web Assistant" option didn't work on NVR216 and NVR1218.
- Fixed an issue where the date and time formats for scheduled tasks were inconsistent in the widget and system settings.
- Fixed an issue where scheduled tasks may fail to be executed or modified.
- Fixed an issue where tasks scheduled at a high frequency generated a lot of logs and occupied system partitions.
- Fixed an issue where the custom welcome text may differ on the preview and actual login page due to character limits.
- Fixed an issue where data could still be written to LUNs after the volume runs out of space.
- Fixed an issue where if Wi-Fi dongles are installed, some available network interfaces weren't listed when users edit iSCSI targets.
- Fixed an issue where iSCSI services may be unstable when the host is too busy or when users disable iSCSI targets and ending sessions simultaneously.
- Fixed an issue where initiators couldn't connect to the iSCSI target after ethernet interfaces reconnect in a high-availability cluster.
- Fixed an issue where packages may not operate properly when drives migrated from another Synology NAS cause volume ID conflicts.
- Fixed an issue where users may not be able to find their Synology NAS in My Network Places on Windows when WS-Discovery isn't operating properly.
- Fixed an issue where Log Center didn't record recycle bin enabling/disabling events.
- Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Sudo. (Synology-SA-21:02)
- Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities. (Synology-SA-21:03)
- In response to the enhancement of domain database synchronization efficiency, the domain user/group list will be updated once an hour when it is created with Synology Directory Server.