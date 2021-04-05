Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MKVToolnix 56.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 56 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. Deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge, mkvpropedit: tags: the programs will no longer write tag elements that are mandatory and set to their default value (e.g. “tag language” set to und = undetermined).
  • mkvmerge, mkvpropedit, MKVToolNix GUI chapter editor: chapters: the programs will no longer write chapter elements that are mandatory and set to their default value (e.g. “chapter language” set to eng = English or “Chapter flag enabled” = 1).
  • mkvextract: chapters: mkvextract will no longer add a ChapterLanguage element set to eng to the generated XML content if the source file doesn’t contain such an element.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when using the “tab widget below the files & tracks” layout option for the track properties the elements in the “general options” tab will use six rows à four columns instead of twelve rows à two columns, greatly reducing the required height. Implements #3062.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: AAC reader: fixed mkvmerge aborting to read AAC files bigger than 2 GB with a message about not being able to allocate memory. Fixes #3059.
  • mkvmerge: chapters: ChapLanguageIETF elements were still created when the option --disable-language-ietf was given after an option leading to the creation of chapters. Now the position doesn’t matter anymore. Part of the fix of #3069.
  • mkvmerge: chapters: when the option --disable-language-ietf is used, ChapLanguageIETF elements won’t be written even when sources are read (Matroska files or XML chapters files) that do contain those elements. Part of the fix of #3069.
  • mkvmerge: tags: when the option --disable-language-ietf is used, TagLanguageIETF elements won’t be written. Fixes #3070.
  • mkvmerge: tags: mkvmerge will no longer write language elements for the track statistics tags it creates, making the effective language “undetermined” due to und being the default value for the legacy tag language element. Fixes #3073.
  • mkvmerge: tags: the XML tag parser will now validate all <Simple> children of <Tag> elements, not just the first for each <Tag>. Part of the fix of #3071.
  • mkvmerge: tags: the XML tag parser now uses the spec-compliant und (“undetermined”) as the default language for <Simple> tags instead of eng. Part of the fix of #3071.
  • mkvmerge, mkvpropedit: tags: mkvmerge will no longer set the “target type” for track statistics tags (earlier it used MOVIE). The “target type value” will still be set to 50. Fixes #3074.
  • mkvmerge, mkvextract: HEVC/H.265: both programs will now normalize the placement of VPS, SPS and PPS NALUs. Each key frame is prefixed with exactly one copy of the currently active parameter sets. This fixes certain classes of bugs related to splitting/appending. Fixes #3034.
  • mkvinfo: when compiled with newer versions of the fmt library, certain numbers were not output correctly (e.g. a track’s audio sampling frequency of 48000 might be output as 48).
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: deriving the track language from the file name will match languages case insensitively again (like versions prior to v55). Fixes #3068.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: under certain circumstances keyboard shortcuts such as Ctrl+W for closing the active tab or Ctrl+R for starting to multiplex ceased to work until the user did certain other things (such as switching to a different tool & back to the multiplexer or opening the multiplexer menu). This started with v54. Fixes #3051.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: chapter editor: the editor will no longer create empty ChapterCountry elements when adding a chapter name with no default country selected in the preferences. Fixes #3072.
Build system changes
  • The bundled fmt library was updated to v7.1.3.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 56.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

05-04-2021 • 13:48

05-04-2021 • 13:48

16 Linkedin

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
-116016+17+20+30Ongemodereerd6
Wijzig sortering
+1-Andy-
5 april 2021 19:03
BR's kan je gewoon rippen naar MKV met MKVToolnix. Eerst als virtuele schijf maken met bijv Daemon tools/Virtual clonedrive. Vervolgens in de map BDMV/Stream 't grootste .m2ts selecteren en je kan 't rippen zoals je wilt met gewenste audio en subs. Je kan ook externe (bijv .srt) subs toevoegen. Top programma dit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door -Andy- op 5 april 2021 19:17]

+1Tourmaline
@-Andy-5 april 2021 19:09
Je kunt ze ook aan elkaar plakken, indien nodig.
LOTR 4k heeft per film 2 discs, als je deze ript kun je beide bestanden achter elkaar zetten, zodat het weer 1 lange film wordt.

Hier wordt uitgelegd in welke usercase je add moet gebruiken of append.
https://gitlab.com/mbunku...dding-as-additional-parts

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tourmaline op 5 april 2021 19:15]

+1-Andy-
@Tourmaline5 april 2021 19:11
Klopt. Met een m2ts file als basis kan je een hoop met dit programma. Handig dat samenvoegen.
+1darkness_nightf
@-Andy-5 april 2021 21:11
Dan moet je het eerst van de BR afhalen. En als die beveiligheid is doet MKVtoolnix volgens mij nix.
+1-Andy-
@darkness_nightf5 april 2021 21:24
Klopt inderdaad. Vroeger toen ik nog BR film schijven had of leende om te kopiëren gebruikte ik AnyDVD of DVDFab om de beveiliging te omzeilen.
0greydutch
@-Andy-6 april 2021 16:59
Hallo Andy,

Kun je mij misschien zeggen hoe Virtual Clonedrive (of Daemon Tools) dan precies toegang krijgt tot de BR? Je moet toch eerst een iso file aanmaken en die wordt dan opgepikt als virtuele schijf, of zie ik dat verkeerd? En hoe je een iso file van een (protected) BR maakt is mij helaas niet bekend. Met dank.
0-Andy-
@greydutch6 april 2021 21:45
't Is voor mij een tijd geleden. Ik rip alleen nog gedownloade BR's van usenet met MKVToolnix.

Met Virtual Clonedrive (of Daemon Tools) moet je de de BR drive mounten. ISO maken is zeker niet nodig. Als de BR beveiligd is moet je anydvd of een ander decrypt programma gebruiken om toegang te krijgen tot de folders. Vervolgens zoek je 't grootste .m2ts bestand op in de map BDMV/Stream en kopieer je deze naar een andere map waarna je vanuit daar weer deze kan bewerken/rippen naar wens.
0Lord Anubis
5 april 2021 17:12
Ik heb een tweedehandse 12 monkey S2 BR, is deze te rippen hiermee? Er zitten wat krassen op en voordat het helemaal gedaan is...
+1darkness_nightf
@Lord Anubis5 april 2021 17:20
het is geen rip programma

https://www.makemkv.com/

Reads DVD and Blu-ray discs
Reads Blu-ray discs protected with latest versions of AACS and BD+
Preserves all video and audio tracks, including HD audio
Preserves chapters information
Preserves all meta-information (track language, audio type)
Fast conversion - converts as fast as your drive can read data.
No additional software is required for conversion or decryption.
Available for Windows, Mac OS X and Linux
Functionality to open DVD discs is free and will always stay free.
All features (including Blu-ray decryption and processing) are free during BETA.

[Reactie gewijzigd door darkness_nightf op 5 april 2021 22:03]

0gepebril
@Lord Anubis5 april 2021 17:34
Er zijn filmpje op YT hoe je gekraste CD's en ik neem aan BR's kunt herstelllen via heel fijn schuurpapier en brasso
+1Ramoncito
@gepebril5 april 2021 19:18
@Lord Anubis Nou, ik heb zo'n CD/DVD herstelapparaatje liggen hier (SkipDr uit 2002 of zo), met lintschuurpapier en draaiwiel. Het werkt wel, maar je moet het alleen gebruiken als hij echt niet op een andere manier te herstellen is. Het lintschuurpapiertje is al na drie of vier keer gebruiken nagenoeg versleten, het is heel fijn, en de setjes waren duur...

Ik begin tegenwoordig met eerst de CD of DVD even met zeep te wassen met een beetje Dreft of zo, wrijven van binnen naar buiten of in rondjesbeweging natuurlijk. Droog wrijven met een katoenen doek op dezelfde manier. Blijft hij echt steken op zo'n kras (doorgaans zo'n kras met de draaibeweging mee) dan proberen dat gedeelte met draaibeweging polijsten met een drupje goedkope tandpasta en water.
0gepebril
@Ramoncito6 april 2021 07:41
Aha, je hebt ervaring. Met originele CD en DVD heb ik geen ervaring. Was altijd er zuinig op optische dragers. Met copien ken ik het fenomeen wel. Dreft en drogen met keuken of wc papier levert minder issues op bij rippen. En in ernstigste geval MP voor andere versie of "thuiscopy" via download.
0back_space
5 april 2021 21:13
Klopt een Duitser maakt dit, heeft ook een connectie met Google (WebM ?)
0wc2wc
5 april 2021 21:57
Om een bluray( evt. met beveiliging ) te rippen kun je de gratis dvdfab hd decrypter gebruiken.
Cinavia beveiliging kan het geloof ik niet rippen
0Orky Rulez
6 april 2021 19:09
Ben al een paar jaar tevreden gebruiker. Onlangs nog via CLI van zo'n 200 afleveringen de onnodige ondertitels eruit gesloopt en de juiste als 'standaard' gezet. Beetje zoeken naar de juiste commando's en dan 1 keer enter. Kon makkelijk een whisky'tje drinken bij iets dat me anders een dag gekost zou hebben _/-\o_

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

