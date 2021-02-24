Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OPNsense 21.1.2

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.1.2 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 21.1.2 released

Please do enjoy this round of timely crypto library updates and other reliability fixes. Work has so far been focused on the firmware update process to ensure its safety around edge cases and recovery methods for the worst case. To that end 21.1.3 will likely receive the full revamp including API and GUI changes for a swift transition after thorough testing of the changes now available in the development package of this release.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: do not trim string fields in upstream XMLRPC library
  • system: fix export API keys reload issue on Safari
  • system: retain index after tunables sorting in 21.1.1
  • system: fix firewall log widget update on small fixed number of entries
  • system: replace traffic graphs in widget using chart.js
  • system: make StartTLS work when retrieving LDAP authentication containers (contributed by Christian Brueffer)
  • system: fix IPv6 route deletion on status page
  • interfaces: work around slow manufacturer lookups in py-netaddr 0.8.0
  • firewall: fix off-by-one error in alias utility listing
  • firewall: fix live log matching with 'or' and empty filter (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • reporting: prevent NetFlow crash when interface number is missing
  • firmware: opnsense-update -t option executes after -p making it possible to run them at once
  • firmware: opnsense-update -t option now also uses recovery code introduced recently for -p
  • firmware: opnsense-update -vR no longer emits "unknown" if no version was found
  • firmware: opnsense-verify -l option lists enabled package repositories
  • firmware: add crypto package to health check
  • firmware: fix two JS tracker bugs
  • firmware: assorted non-breaking changes for upcoming firmware revamp
  • intrusion detection: prevent flowbits:noalert from being dropped
  • intrusion detection: fix policies not matching categories
  • ipsec: phase2 local/remote network check does not apply on VTI interfaces
  • web proxy: fix ownership issue on template directory
  • rc: opnsense-beep utility wrapper including manual page
  • plugins: increase revision number for all plugins to force installation of metadata added in 21.1.1
  • plugins: os-acme-client 2.4
  • plugins: os-postfix 1.18
  • plugins: os-rspamd 1.11
  • plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.27 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • plugins: os-theme-tukan 1.24 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • plugins: os-theme-vicuna 1.3 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • ports: curl 7.75.0
  • ports: libressl 3.2.4
  • ports: openssl 1.1.1j
  • ports: php 7.3.27
  • ports: squid 4.14
  • ports: unbound 1.13.1

OPNsense

Versienummer 21.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

24-02-2021 04:46
+1valhalla77
24 februari 2021 08:23
We gaan interessante tijden beleven in de open source firewall wereld. Ben benieuwd hoe de PF sense veranderingen het OPNsense project gaan beïnvloeden (als dat gaat gebeuren).

PF lijkt een beetje af te kijken wat OPN doet, met betrekking tot closed source componenten (sunny vale's plugin als voorbeeld).
Vooral de approach gaat van belang zijn. Kijkend naar pfsense zul je met het model licensing wellicht wat mensen gaan tegen het harnas gaan jagen, ook al blijft die gratis voor home/lab use. De vraag is hoe gaan ze dit handhaven.

OPNsense lijkt een wat slimmere manier te doen, waar je zelf de keuze hebt. Ja er is een business versie, die vooral het van support moet hebben, en daarbij lijkt de pluggable architectuur wel ruimte te laten voor die Enterprise closed source producten willen gebruiken, maar in essence het "base" product open source (blijft).

Dan krijg je natuurlijk de discussie wat beter is. Tight product integratie, of plugins. De toekomst gaat het ons vertellen. Feit is wel dat we een klein beetje iOS VS Android discussie gaan krijgen in firewall wereld. Dus ben benieuwd hoe dit gaat ontvouwen.
+1Rolfie
@valhalla7724 februari 2021 15:18
Ik ben volledig overgestapt van PF naar OPN. Voornamelijk wegens ontbreken van nieuwe features en ontwikkeling.

Al mis ik wel het nodige in OPN, voornamelijk ordering/grouping van firewall rules en description in Aliases. Beide maakt het werken net OPN wel een stuk minder fijn, ik zou echter niet meer terug willen gaan.
0valhalla77
@Rolfie24 februari 2021 19:31
Eens, voor mij was ook de reden om over te stappen. Ik heb sinds 2010 tot 2014 PFsense gebruikt om in 2015 OPNsense te testen. Destijds was het nog niet mature genoeg, maar de filosofie sprak me bij OPNsense aan. Van 2016 tot 18 toch weer terug bij pfsense. Maar door het steeds langere release cyclus en Features uiteindelijk weer bij OPNsense beland.
Aan updates en commitment kun je niet klagen. Paar zaken (zoals je al aangeeft qua managen van regelwerk) ben ik uiterst tevreden.
+1appollonius333
24 februari 2021 16:22
Zo OPNsense 'poept' de updates wel regelmatig uit. Waarbij je bij PFsense soms maanden moet wachten op verbeteringen heb je bij OPNsense hier soms geen last van. Ook ik ben laatst overgestapt van PFsense naar OPNsense en merk toch wel dat de GUI wat anders is. Maar verder werkt het naar mijn gevoel precies hetzelfde.

Alleen ik moet wel zeggen, de documentatie is wel karig voor sommige features. De plugins die werken soms ook niet lekker, waarbij bij PFsense uitgebreide features aanwezig zijn, zal dit bij OPNsense soms enkel alleen de basic features zijn jammer... Ik hoop dat ze dit wel gaan aanpakken in de toekomst :)

Verder ben ik helemaal ver'opnsenst (haha).
0WeiserMaster
@appollonius33324 februari 2021 21:46
de update cycle van pfSense is bizar lang voor iets als een firewall 8)7
tussen 2.4.4-p3 en 2.4.5 zat bijvoorbeeld bijna een jaart tijd.

https://docs.netgate.com/...st/releases/versions.html
0appollonius333
@WeiserMaster24 februari 2021 22:00
Dat al en volgensmij liep PFsense zelfs nog achter op BSD versie(s) waarbij het ook heel lang duurde voordat dit werd geupgradet. Volgensmij (zolang gebruik ik OPNsense nog niet), werdt de HardenedBSD van OPNsense wel vrij vlotjes bijgehouden. Althans ik zag heel vaak een OPNsense download voorbij komen op de voorpagina van Tweakers.
0GielT
3 maart 2021 14:08
Ik draai al enige tijd met plezier OPNsense. Om mijn processen weer snel draaiende te hebben, heb ik twee fysieke boxen om OPNSense te draaien. Mocht er hardware falen zijn, kan ik de boxen relatief snel switchen.

Ik heb echter problemen met het updaten van de backup box. Iemand ervaring met het updaten vanaf USB of andere off-network methode?

