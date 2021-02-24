Mozilla heeft versie 86 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 86 heeft Mozilla extra bescherming tegen cookies toegevoegd, middels Total Cookie Protection. Verder kunnen er nu meerdere video's tegelijkertijd worden getoond in Picture-in-Picture, is de printfunctionaliteit verbeterd en zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht in de Reader mode. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Firefox now supports simultaneously watching multiple videos in Picture-in-Picture.

Today, Firefox introduces Total Cookie Protection to Strict Mode. In Total Cookie Protection, every website gets its own “cookie jar,” preventing cookies from being used to track you from site to site.

We've improved our Print functionality with a cleaner design and better integration with your computer's printer settings.

For Firefox users in Canada, credit card management and auto-fill are now enabled. Fixed Reader mode now works with local HTML pages.

Using screen reader quick navigation to move to editable text controls no longer incorrectly reaches non-editable cells in some grids such as on messenger.com.

The Orca screen reader's mouse review feature now works correctly after switching tabs in Firefox.

Screen readers no longer report column headers incorrectly in tables containing cells spanning multiple columns.

Links in Reader View now have more color contrast.

Various security fixes. Changed On Linux and Android, the protection to mitigate the stack clash attack has been activated.

From Firefox 86 onward, DTLS 1.0 is no longer supported for establishing WebRTC's PeerConnections. All WebRTC services need to support DTLS 1.2 from now on as the minimum version.

Consolidated all video decoding in the new RDD process which results in a more secure Firefox. Enterprise Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. You can see more details in the Firefox for Enterprise 86 Release Notes. Developer Developer Information

CSS image-set() function in CSS is now enabled, allowing for responsive images in CSS.

Inactive CSS tool is now showing a warning when margin or padding is set on internal table elements.

Developer Tools Toolbox is now showing a number of errors on the current page. This is a quick way to surface information to a developer that something is wrong with their page. Clicking on the red exclamation icon navigates the user to the Console panel.

