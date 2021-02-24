Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 86.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 86 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 86 heeft Mozilla extra bescherming tegen cookies toegevoegd, middels Total Cookie Protection. Verder kunnen er nu meerdere video's tegelijkertijd worden getoond in Picture-in-Picture, is de printfunctionaliteit verbeterd en zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht in de Reader mode. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Fixed
  • Reader mode now works with local HTML pages.
  • Using screen reader quick navigation to move to editable text controls no longer incorrectly reaches non-editable cells in some grids such as on messenger.com.
  • The Orca screen reader's mouse review feature now works correctly after switching tabs in Firefox.
  • Screen readers no longer report column headers incorrectly in tables containing cells spanning multiple columns.
  • Links in Reader View now have more color contrast.
  • Various security fixes.
Changed
  • On Linux and Android, the protection to mitigate the stack clash attack has been activated.
  • From Firefox 86 onward, DTLS 1.0 is no longer supported for establishing WebRTC's PeerConnections. All WebRTC services need to support DTLS 1.2 from now on as the minimum version.
  • Consolidated all video decoding in the new RDD process which results in a more secure Firefox.
Enterprise Developer
  • Developer Information
  • CSS image-set() function in CSS is now enabled, allowing for responsive images in CSS.
  • Inactive CSS tool is now showing a warning when margin or padding is set on internal table elements.
  • Developer Tools Toolbox is now showing a number of errors on the current page. This is a quick way to surface information to a developer that something is wrong with their page. Clicking on the red exclamation icon navigates the user to the Console panel.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 86.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

+1Boborc
24 februari 2021 12:21
PiP met meerder video's tegelijk, daar zie ik eigenlijk weinig toegevoegde waarde in. Zie ik iets over het hoofd? :?

edit: typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door Boborc op 24 februari 2021 13:05]

+1tpq36
@Boborc24 februari 2021 12:39
Functie waar ik op zat te wachten. Gebruik het dagelijks. Meerdere YT streams en een sportwedstrijdje op een 4K TV die als monitor wordt misbruikt.
0kramer65
@tpq3624 februari 2021 14:16
Jij luistert naar meerdere youtube streams tegelijk? Dat is wel next level multi-tasken.. _/-\o_
0Carlos0_0
@kramer6524 februari 2021 17:42
Haha echt hoor ik doe gewoon 1 ding te gelijk, ook op werk zit in in een conference call ga ik geen mails / chats etc van andere beantwoorden.
0Username3457829
@kramer6524 februari 2021 18:29
Lekker toch, beetje tennis- of voetbalwedstrijdje op de achtergrond waar weinig spannends gebeurd en ook niet per sé je favoriet is met geluid uit of zacht en vanuit je ooghoek af en toe bekijkt.
YT musicplaylist open en geluid ook zacht;
en nog een YT video die je echt zit te kijken.
+1Qalo
24 februari 2021 12:59
Quote:
Today, Firefox introduces Total Cookie Protection to Strict Mode. In Total Cookie Protection, every website gets its own “cookie jar,” preventing cookies from being used to track you from site to site.
Het is toch schandalig dat webbrowsers steeds meer trucs moeten uithalen om ons te beschermen tegen bepaalde activiteiten die veelal als ongewenst worden ervaren? Het hele internet is straks net als een sleazy steegje in een Braziliaanse favela: te gevaarlijk om er nog te willen komen, want vol met gevaren. Het hele internet is steeds meer een plek aan het worden waar ik straks niet meer wil zijn.

Het was ooit zo'n mooie uitvinding: een poort tot informatie en communicatie. Tegenwoordig is het een vergaarbak geworden voor commercie, heb- en geldzucht, criminele activiteiten en spionage. Maar zoals met alles wat ooit mooi was presteert de mens keer-op-keer, uit overweging van eerder genoemde redenen, om het compleet om zeep te helpen. Waarom is de mens niet in staat om iets wat mooi is mooi te laten? Het moet altijd maar verkloot worden.

Het internet voelt nu hetzelfde als dat ik compleet geharnast en gewapend op straat moet om boodschappen te doen. De metafoor "harnas" slaat op de steeds meer moeten beveiligen van een internetbrowser. En "gewapend" op het steeds meer moeten hardenen van je software.

Ik hoop dat er ooit een internet komt waar eigen gewin, heb- en geldzucht, criminaliteit, commercie en spionage ten strengste verboden is, en louter weer een poort tot informatie en communicatie wordt. Zoals het ooit was bedoeld.

Ik ben ernstig aan het afknappen op de soort "mens". Gatverdamme....
+1Anoniem: 112755
@Qalo24 februari 2021 13:32
Ik begrijp de frustatie, maar dit is inherent aan de techniek die we met zijn allen wensen.
Ik snap ook niet waarom ik een hacker zo moeilijk kan weren op mijn thuiscomputer met provider modem.
Als ze willen breken ze gemakkelijk in, zelfs op verse windows installaties en geen eigen portforwards.
0scholtnp
@Qalo24 februari 2021 14:47
Het is ook handig om jezelf te wapenen met kennis, zie hier.
0MarkS90
@scholtnp24 februari 2021 20:45
Mooi artikel. Dank je.
0Jogai
@Qalo24 februari 2021 23:04
Ik zie ook de gevaren wel, maar een browser is net een auto. Door de jaren heen kunnen ze steeds meer, en beveiligen ze de passagiers steeds beter. 100 jaar geleden hadden auto's ook geen kreukelzones, gordels, airbags etc.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

