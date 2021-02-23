Versie 15.15 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features You can now edit assignment configurations in the Management Console. Changes do not affect devices that have already been assigned to a manager. Devices that are newly assigned to a manager always use the most recent assignment configuration.

Users now have the ability to use the PDF format for remote printing on Windows. The preferred format (PDF or XPS) can be selected on the Advanced tab of TeamViewer's settings.

The Chromium-based browser engine is now available for IoT users. Install the WebView2 runtime and enhance your experience when accessing the web interfaces of IoT devices.

Find out more about ServiceCamp - Integrated service desk to manage your IT tickets efficiently in "More solutions" tab Improvements Raised minimum requirements for the personal password (unattended access).

Implemented a measure to prevent a Microsoft Windows system DLL from loading untrusted DLLs from the application directory into the service process. Nota Bene: Thank you, Fabián Cuchietti with Innotec Security, for the finding and following a responsible disclosure model. Bug Fixes Fixed a bug while in a meeting that prevented the user from sending a meeting invitation upon contact selection.

Fixed a bug where the entry for "ClientID" was no longer written to the Windows registry for new installations.