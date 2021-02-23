Software-update: TeamViewer 15.15.5

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.15 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features
  • You can now edit assignment configurations in the Management Console. Changes do not affect devices that have already been assigned to a manager. Devices that are newly assigned to a manager always use the most recent assignment configuration.
  • Users now have the ability to use the PDF format for remote printing on Windows. The preferred format (PDF or XPS) can be selected on the Advanced tab of TeamViewer's settings.
  • The Chromium-based browser engine is now available for IoT users. Install the WebView2 runtime and enhance your experience when accessing the web interfaces of IoT devices.
  • Find out more about ServiceCamp - Integrated service desk to manage your IT tickets efficiently in "More solutions" tab
Improvements
  • Raised minimum requirements for the personal password (unattended access).
  • Implemented a measure to prevent a Microsoft Windows system DLL from loading untrusted DLLs from the application directory into the service process. Nota Bene: Thank you, Fabián Cuchietti with Innotec Security, for the finding and following a responsible disclosure model.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug while in a meeting that prevented the user from sending a meeting invitation upon contact selection.
  • Fixed a bug where the entry for "ClientID" was no longer written to the Windows registry for new installations.

Versienummer 15.15.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Bestandsgrootte 27,97MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Bart van Klaveren

23-02-2021 16:18
submitter: 1DMKIIN

23-02-2021 • 16:18

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: TeamViewer

Reacties (33)

+1BenGenaaid
23 februari 2021 16:39
Meteen maar overal Anydesk opzetten zodat de machines die de nieuwste update van Teamviewer weer eens niet ondersteunen, toch maar benaderbaar blijven, als ik toch on-site moet zijn nu. :(

Ja ondersteunen als je betaald ja... ook al is het voor hobby. Moet je evengoed on-site zijn om de licentie key in te voeren, kan ik net zo goed meteen overstappen op Anydesk...ben ik voor eens en altijd van dat terug kerende "Team viewer cannot connect this time" probleem af...

Ik weet het niet hoor maar dit business model om een upgrade af te dwingen door communicatie tussen verschillende versies te blokkeren vind ik nou niet echt verstandig.....zo jaag je gebruikers naar de concurrent.

Ben nu voor de helft over op Anydesk,... was erg gecharmeerd van Teamviewer (is wat makkelijker voor een leek zoals grootouders, te gebruiken) maar jah... dit gaat zo niet langer...
+1Fraaank
@BenGenaaid23 februari 2021 16:54
AnyDesk nog steeds zo bugged als je verschillende resoluties gebruikt van host naar client? Niets is overigens gratis in deze wereld.

Connectie problemen hebben wij vrijwel nooit in onze bedrijfsomgeving (en inderdaad dus betaald). Ook kan ik prima met de nieuwste versie verbinden naar een client met een lagere versie.
+1BenGenaaid
@Fraaank23 februari 2021 20:07
AnyDesk nog steeds zo bugged als je verschillende resoluties gebruikt van host naar client?
Geen last van, mijn laptop resolutie is hoger dan die van de remote clients 8-)
Ook kan ik prima met de nieuwste versie verbinden naar een client met een lagere versie.
Inderdaad betaald dus... zoals gezegd voor een hobby omgeving met wat familie leden die ondersteuning nodig hebben niet echt haalbaar..400€ voor 4-10x per jaar gebruik.
Kijkt m'n schoonmoeder me niet meer aan als ik 100€ voor elke keer hulp op afstand in rekening moet brengen... :D
Bovendien kan ik de nieuwte versie niet eens downloaden voor haar PC (WinXP met Deep Freeze van faronics geïnstalleerd = probleem? opnieuw opstarten en probleem weg..zelfs randsom / crypto ware is dan weer weg.)
0jaaoie17
@BenGenaaid23 februari 2021 22:52
Dat ze dat durven te vragen die bedragen.
0Fraaank
@BenGenaaid24 februari 2021 14:22
Lees ik nou echt WinXP? Ja leuk met een mod voor support, maar kom op, dan verwachten dat Teamviewer het blijft doen?

Je kunt inderdaad betalen, of de gebruiker even op het knopje update laten klikken als het programma opstart. Of is het pamperen zo erg toegeslagen dat ze dat zelfs niet meer hoeven te doen?
0BenGenaaid
@Fraaank26 februari 2021 21:29
Idd WinXP op oude hardware Core2Duo E6600 2GB-DDR3 80GB-HDD 7200rpm , Firefox ESR laatste versie (dacht 52) met avast..en Malwarebytes. Goed genoeg voor schoonmoeder.
Heb nog geprobeerd haar in een gesimuleerde XP omgeving draaiend op linux Mint te laten proberen, maar dat gaf toch wat bugs met de hardware en toch ook niet mijn favoriet.

En even op een knopje updaten drukken is er dus niet bij, dat knopje doet het namelijk niet meer, er wordt immers geen update meer gedownload dus kan mijn Win10 Laptop van dit jaar, niet meer met mijn schoonmoeders PC van 2004 praten over team viewer. Ze is 78 en wil geen nieuwe PC of ander besturing systeem leren..

Dus idd Anydesk...hoeft ze niks meer te doen, ik kan alles remote...

Dit even los van alle anderen familieleden die ik help en mijn eigen apparatuur zoals remote locatie PC met Ispy en 4 wifi camera's om het zomerhuis in de gaten te houden. Wil de Wifi camera's van discutabele herkomst niet direct over het internet laten streamen, liever lokaal en dan via VPN en Anydesk met 2FA inloggen.
+1bytemaster460
@BenGenaaid23 februari 2021 16:56
Ik denk dat het eerder een middel is om oneigenlijk gebruik in commerciële situaties tegen te gaan. Voor privégebruik zal deze hobbel geen probleem opleveren. Even de nieuwe versie downloaden, starten en je bent vertrokken. In commerciële situaties wordt een nieuwe versie op een bepaalde datum collectief uitgerold en heb je er ook geen last van.
+1RobbyTown
@BenGenaaid23 februari 2021 17:00
Versie verschil is inderdaad irritant. Laatst kon ik mijn account niet in (zie mijn laatste alinea voor uitgebreide uitleg) en af toe word ik gemarkeerd dat ik commercieel ben (veel voorkomende irritatie). Tijd voor wat anders. Anydesk moah ik kan niet wennen.

Sinds kort over naar dwservice.net, opensource, gratis of mooie donatie welkom geen irritante pop-up bij verlaten sessie. Geen gedoe met versie verschil de helper werkt vanuit de browser als je iemand wil overnemen.

Teamviewer kreeg ik geen mail binnen om account te verifiëren dus machines van fam overnemen is dan lastig, support kun je mailen nadat je bent ingelogd dat lukt dus niet. Een email adres gevonden daarheen gemaild, na 3 weken eindelijk opgelost mijn email adres stond op hun blacklist (google maar daar hebben meer mensen last van speelt al jaren).

+1bvdbos
23 februari 2021 16:48
Ik vindt persoonlijk Anydesk een stuk minder prettig dan Teamviewer, met name doordat Teamviewer beter aan de resolutie lijkt aan te passen. Maar RDP is nog steeds het prettigste, dan werk je gewoon met de lokale monitors en resoluties. We gebruiken nu zakelijk Parallels Desktop (volgens mij gewoon RDP over VPN) maar dat is een verademing ten opzichte van Teamviewer, laat staan Anydesk...
+1OMEGA_ReD
@bvdbos23 februari 2021 17:04
Ik heb AnyDesk (zakelijk) geprobeerd maar ben weer terug gegaan naar TeamViewer. AnyDesk is nog niet een volwassen product.

+1Digiall
23 februari 2021 17:39
TV jaren gebruikt (betaald) versie 13, 800 eu voor betaald (2 kanalen), al mijn clients netjes op 13 gezet en gelaten. gaat jaren goed tot een half jaar terug, een zeer, zeer opdringende tv sales over de telefoon die wil dat ik jaarlijks ga betalen met een nu of nooit aanbieding. niet op in gegaan en in de mail netjes geantwoord dat ik nergens mee akkoord ga.

in de tussentijd alle tv afgebouwd en omgezet naar anydesk en atera

Maand terug krijg ik ineen een duits advocaten kantoor met blabla incasso wegens niet betaalde upgrade (die dus door sales gewoon was doorgevoerd) , blij dat ik mijn mail nog had. pdfjes van mijn mail als antwoord gegeven. niets meer van gehoord.

lekkah bezig !!! teamviewer.
+1achterdoelen
@Digiall24 februari 2021 08:09
Dan heb je nog geluk gehad. Wij hadden een betaalde versie 8, en die is gewoon zonder enig overleg geupdate naar versie 14, zodat we opeens geen geldige licentie meer hadden. Nooit iets gehoord daarover van TV, ook geen enkele reactie op mailtjes.
+1coolsmoe
23 februari 2021 16:40
Ze zijn nu eenmaal de nr1 en dat mag wel wat kosten. Ik gebruik TV al jaren professioneel en de snelheid/stabiliteit is gewoon top.
0Neus
@coolsmoe23 februari 2021 20:07
Helaas wel; heb een Pro abbo en aangezien ik minimaal 4-5 van PC per jaar verander, moet ik steeds mijn licentie resetten. Dat kan maar een aantal keer dus helaas kan dat inmiddels niet meer. De oplossing? Duurdere licentie kopen of de Chrome plugin gebruiken (die binnenkort gecanceled wordt). Nee, TV is NIET goedkoop maar het werkt wel, zowel voor de Mac als PC. En met mijn eigen QuickSupport installatie hoeft de klant niets te doen (tenzij men Mojave of nieuwe draait).
+1NoUser
23 februari 2021 16:56
We gebruiken de portable versies van 8 t/m 15 door elkaar (niet gelijktijdig). Makkelijk voor klanten die niet meer kunnen update maar zo nu en dan nog support nodig hebben.

+1prullenbak
23 februari 2021 23:31
Ik maak naar tevredenheid gebruik van MSP360 Remote Desktop

https://www.msp360.com/remote-desktop.aspx

Gratis (ook voor commerciele toepassingen)
0Rinzwind
23 februari 2021 16:22
Let the AnyDesk comments begin.
+1Yagermeister
@Rinzwind23 februari 2021 16:31
Ik heb jaren teamviewer gebruikt en het blijft het fijnste werken echter ben ik er vanaf gestapt op het moment dat ik elke sessie een melding kreeg dat ik het zakelijk aan het gebruiken was (dat was niet eens waar) en ze doodleuk zeiden dat ik maar een abbo moest nemen erop om dat weg te krijgen.

Nu gebruik ik Anydesk welke toch net wat kleine dingen anders heeft maar nog steeds prima bruikbaar en gelukkig wel volledig gratis zonder idiote meldingen.

Als ze een goedkoper abbo zouden hebben dan wat ze nu aanbieden zou ik best hier nog eens heen kijken want ik had teamviewer heel graag.
+1Usul_Atreides
@Yagermeister23 februari 2021 16:35
En niet te vergeten dat ze licenties (net als gratis gebruik) aan je computer knopen met een fingerprint van je computer.

Zo hadden we een machine met TV 7 een TV 9 installatie gegeven.
Toen we de TV 7 weer wilde activeren op de machine kregen we doodleuk de melding dat dat niet mocht omdat er eerder een hogere licentie op de machine gebruikt was.
0DrPoncho
@Rinzwind23 februari 2021 19:45
Like clockwork inderdaad
0Deem
23 februari 2021 16:37
Splashtop. Goedkoper. Klaar.
0satunya
@Deem23 februari 2021 16:55
Splashtop kende ik nog niet, ga ik eens naar kijken. Lang fan van TV geweest, maar TV begint me wat te irriteren. Clients die eerst handmatig een nieuwe versie moeten downloaden en gezeur over licenties (zo vaak gebruik ik het niet, maar ik werd ineens aangemerkt als zakelijke gebruiker) :(
Waarschijnlijk wordt het Anydesk of VNC, maar Splashtop ga ik ook eens bekijken.
0ASS-Ware
@Deem24 februari 2021 00:13
Splashtop. Goedkoper. Klaar.
Prima software, maar ze lekken nog wel eens email adressen.
0r0y89
23 februari 2021 17:50
Ik gebruik ConnectWise Control. Ook mogelijk om zelf te hosten :D
0pnxsinned
@r0y8923 februari 2021 21:02
Dat is toch Screenconnect, niet? :)
0r0y89
@pnxsinned24 februari 2021 02:32
Dat is de oude naam inderdaad.
0ndonkersloot
23 februari 2021 19:35
Geen prettig bedrijf met een erg agressief licentie model. Overgestapt naar ISL Light, vind ik persoonlijk nog beter werken en je kan het zelf hosten.

https://www.islonline.com/nl/nl/
0Neus
@ndonkersloot23 februari 2021 20:10
Wel pittig qua prijs !
