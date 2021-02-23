Tails staat voor "The amnesic incognito live system" en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.16 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen toegevoegd:

Changes and updates Update Tor Browser to 10.0.12.

Update Thunderbird to 78.7.0.

Update Linux to 5.10.13. This should improve the support for newer hardware (graphics, Wi-Fi, and so on).

Update Tor to 0.4.5.5. Fixed problems Stop focusing on the Cancel button by default when downloading an upgrade to prevent canceling the download by mistake. (#18072) For more details, read our changelog. Known issues Automatic upgrades are broken from Tails 4.14 and earlier. To upgrade from Tails 4.14 or earlier, you can either:

Do a manual upgrade, or Fix the automatic upgrade from a terminal. To do so: Start Tails and set up an administration password. In a terminal, execute the following command: torsocks curl --silent https://gitlab.tails.boum.org/tails/tails/-/raw/master/config/chroot_local-includes/usr/share/tails/certs/lets-encrypt-r3.pem \ | sudo tee --append /usr/local/etc/ssl/certs/tails.boum.org-CA.pem \ && systemctl --user restart tails-upgrade-frontend

Do a manual upgrade, or Fix the automatic upgrade from a terminal. To do so: