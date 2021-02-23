Software-update: Matomo 4.2.0

Matomo logo (80 pix) Versie 4.2.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What’s new?

This release focuses on stability and reliability and security. A new ? (question mark) icon is now visible next to report names in the left menu. Clicking on this icon will display a helpful text explaining “Why” this particular report is useful. A major security issue (but not critical) has already been fixed. Several bugs and regressions were also fixed.

We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work, and our Premium features customers and Matomo Cloud hosting customers for their amazing support.

137 tickets have been closed by more than 16 contributors!

Matomo

Versienummer 4.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Matomo
Download https://matomo.org/latest.zip
Bestandsgrootte 17,97MB
Licentietype GPL

Bart van Klaveren

23-02-2021

Bron: Matomo

Update-historie

26-05 Matomo 4.10.1 4
16-05 Matomo 4.10.0 0
28-04 Matomo 4.9.1 0
16-04 Matomo 4.9.0 1
09-03 Matomo 4.8.0 0
02-02 Matomo 4.7.0 1
30-11 Matomo 4.6.0 4
07-10 Matomo 4.5.0 1
08-'21 Matomo 4.4.1 0
07-'21 Matomo 4.4.0 14
Meer historie

Matomo

Reacties (12)

+1theduke1989
23 februari 2021 05:47
Wordt dit door Tweakers-leden gebruikt? En zo ja hoe is het tov Google Analytics?
+2NEO256
@theduke198923 februari 2021 09:41
We gebruiken het op werk,
het werkt vlot, veel soort gelijke overzichten,
het voelt modern en duidelijk.

Afgezien van het Google sausje;
integratie in andere Google diensten
wat diepere drildown van sommige details en up sell / integratie met adwords.

Is het meer dan afdoende.
Als je meer gedetailleerde vragen hebt, laat maar weten.
+1Maurits van Baerle
@theduke198923 februari 2021 09:41
Ik gebruik het al een tijdje ter vervanging van Google Analytics op plaatsen waar ik geen zin heb om Google gratis inzicht te geven in wie die site allemaal bezoeken.

Ik heb er nog geen uitgebreidere analyses als Funnels mee gedaan, hoewel dat wel een optie is. Tot nu toe gebruik ik het voornamelijk voor het analyseren van het volume, referrers en outlinks.

Matomo heeft wel het voordeel dat het veel minder vaak geblokt wordt door browsers en privacy plugins dan GA. Met Google Analytics weet je zeker dat er mensen rondlopen op je site die Google Analytics niet ziet omdat een plugin de GA JavaScript of Google domeinnamen blokkeert.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Maurits van Baerle op 23 februari 2021 09:53]

+1Xantios
@theduke198924 februari 2021 01:02
Yes! :-) ik gebruik het als basis meting voor “leest iemand dit überhaupt ooit?” Dus ik haal sowieso niet het onderste uit de kan.

Privacy was voor mij hierin de doorslaggevende factor, iets waarin ik denk ik niet alleen sta.

Ik zou sowieso aanraden om eens te kijken of het iets voor je is, immers baad het niet, schaad het niet.
0duderuud
@theduke198923 februari 2021 17:04
Ik heb het een tijdje gebruikt maar ben er uiteindelijk mee gestopt.
De hardware requirements zijn vrij heftig voor een grote website waardoor de hosting kosten vrij hoog waren.

Het is wel een mooi pakket waar heel veel data uit te halen is.
0Bux666
@duderuud24 februari 2021 00:10
De hardware requirements zijn vrij heftig voor een grote website waardoor de hosting kosten vrij hoog waren.
Jij hebt het over Matomo? :? Dat heeft enkel PHP en MySQL nodig... Ik gebruik het op sites die op shared hosting staan en alles loopt als een trein.
+1bones
23 februari 2021 06:18
kun je hiermee wel zien welke zoekopdrachten je bezoekers hebben gebruikt in google om op je website te komen? Bij Googly analytics is dat grotendeels niet zichtbaar.
+1Jatari
@bones23 februari 2021 08:00
Hier ook niet. Je hebt wel een betaalde plugin maar die haalt ook gewoon de data van Google Search Console.
+1christophe195
@bones23 februari 2021 13:54
Dat hangt af van de privacy instellingen van de google gebruiker. Meestal staar er dat dit niet mee gekregen is maar af en toe staat de zoekopdracht er bij.
+1rmsnijder
23 februari 2021 08:02
@bones Als ik onze marketing team mag geloven gebruiken zij daar google search console voor. Hiermee zou je in staat moeten zijn om je 'aanwezigheid' binnen google te vinden. hoe hoog kom je bij zoekopdracht x bijvoorbeeld of waardoor word je het meest gevonden binnen google.
+1mocem
@rmsnijder23 februari 2021 15:40
Het marketing team moet je ook niet geloven. Overal waar ik gewerkt heb komen daar de domste uitspraken vandaan :+

