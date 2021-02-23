Versie 4.2.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This release focuses on stability and reliability and security. A new ? (question mark) icon is now visible next to report names in the left menu. Clicking on this icon will display a helpful text explaining “Why” this particular report is useful. A major security issue (but not critical) has already been fixed. Several bugs and regressions were also fixed.

We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work, and our Premium features customers and Matomo Cloud hosting customers for their amazing support.

137 tickets have been closed by more than 16 contributors!