Nextcloud timmert hard aan de weg en heeft zijn vierde grote update in nog geen twaalf maanden uitgebracht. Met Nextcloud is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Het is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. Versie 21 bevat onder meer verbeterde prestaties, een nieuwe whiteboard-functie en diverse verbeteringen in Groupware.

Nextcloud Hub 21, our first major release of 2021, is now available! Nextcloud Hub 21 brings a wide range of improvements in file handling performance with Files High Performance Back-end and important new collaboration features in Text, Talk, Groupware and Files.