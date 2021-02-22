Software-update: Nextcloud 21.0.0

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Nextcloud timmert hard aan de weg en heeft zijn vierde grote update in nog geen twaalf maanden uitgebracht. Met Nextcloud is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Het is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. Versie 21 bevat onder meer verbeterde prestaties, een nieuwe whiteboard-functie en diverse verbeteringen in Groupware.

Nextcloud Hub 21 is here!

Nextcloud Hub 21, our first major release of 2021, is now available! Nextcloud Hub 21 brings a wide range of improvements in file handling performance with Files High Performance Back-end and important new collaboration features in Text, Talk, Groupware and Files.

The biggest improvements Nextcloud Hub 21 introduces are:
  • High Performance Back-end for Nextcloud Files: reduces server load from desktop clients and web interface polling by 90% while delivering instant notifications to users.
  • And a wide range of performance improvements all over on top, decreasing loading times of pages and reducing load on the server
  • Collaborative features: new Whiteboard, author colours in Text and Document Templates to increase team productivity
  • Nextcloud Talk: debuts message status indicators, a raise hand feature, a group conversation description and more!
  • A range of Groupware improvements like drag’n’drop and nicer threading in Mail and syncing social media avatars in Contacts.

Nextcloud screenshot

Versienummer 21.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (54)

+2Jazco2nd

22 februari 2021 17:51
Ben wel benieuwd wat dat eerste punt precies inhoud?

Ik koos ruim een jaar geleden voor FileRun ipv Nextcloud omdat het puur op files is gefocust, alle features van een "Drive" heeft en altijd de realtime situatie op je schijf toont, dus als een andere app (bijv Syncthing) aan het syncen is zie je de wijzigingen onmiddellijk.

Daarnaast is het gewoon supersnel, de interface. Heel gelikt.
Het heeft verder geen andere functionaliteiten zoals Calendar etc. Wel werkt het prima icm OnlyOffice DocumentServer en speelt het alle media in de browser af, kan zoeken in bestanden (ElasticSearch) en ondersteund guest users.
De lomitatie van 10 user accounts voor de gratis versie is OK voor thuis gebruik.

Maar om meer mensen van mijn cloud gebruik te laten maken zonder dat ik de account limiet raak, bijv voor WebDAV based musicplayer, wil ik wel NextCloud draaien, maar dan Nextcloud-fpm icm Caddy ipv nginx. Ben er nog niet uit hoe dat precies moet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 22 februari 2021 17:53]

+1haling
@Jazco2nd22 februari 2021 17:55
Ben wel benieuwd wat dat eerste punt precies inhoud?
Ik ook; want ik heb de vorige versie geprobeerd en dat vond ik eigenlijk veel te traag om mee te werken. Ik had gehoopt in NextCloud een goede vervanger te vinden in wat ik nu allemaal bij Google heb lopen, maar vooral de snelheid stond me erg tegen.

Ik zal mijn Docker image eens bijwerken en nog eens een rondje testen.
+2Jazco2nd

@haling22 februari 2021 17:58
icm een Redis container?
+1Sjnieboon
@Jazco2nd22 februari 2021 18:18
Dat is wel de truc inderdaad. Zonder enige vorm van caching is NextCloud praktisch onbruikbaar. Gelukkig wordt het goed uitgelegd in de docs.
+1phizzie
@Jazco2nd22 februari 2021 21:16
Idd, redis is essentieel. Alleen zo heb je een goed werkbare omgeving.
0haling
@Jazco2nd24 februari 2021 10:42
Jep, Redis en alles.
+1melcon
@haling22 februari 2021 18:40
Ik draai Nextcloud onder WSL2 (Ubuntu als distributie) en dat draait ontzettend snel. Ik heb de WSL distributie (uiteraard) wel op een SSD staan.
+1jeroen7s
@Jazco2nd22 februari 2021 18:44
Snap-versie van NextCloud draait hier als een trein, dikke aanrader, draai het hier ook achter caddy, veel minder gezeur als zelf php/apache/nginx/redis/whatever te configureren.
+1Jazco2nd

@jeroen7s22 februari 2021 18:48
Redis is juist het simpelste. Wss zit dat in het Snap pakketje.
Ben wel benieuwd naar je Caddy config?
+1jeroen7s
@Jazco2nd22 februari 2021 18:55
domein.com {
reverse_proxy localhost:81
}
That's it basically, was nog wat nextcloud configuratie nodig om goed met een reverse proxy te werken, iets ivm trusted_proxies ofzoiets.
oh en de default poorten mag je aanpassen want anders gebruiken zowel nextcloud als caddy poort 80 (snap kan ook zelf lets-encrypt configureren dat je die standalone kan draaien op een rpi ofzo)

[Reactie gewijzigd door jeroen7s op 22 februari 2021 18:57]

+1orvintax
@jeroen7s22 februari 2021 19:02
Behalve dat je bepaalde configs niet kan gebruiken met snap.

Ik had zelf bijvoorbeeld nodig dat Nextcloud ophield met zeuren over mijn file permissions, maar dat was dus met de snap versie niet mogelijk.
+1jeroen7s
@orvintax22 februari 2021 19:04
Kan zijn dat er bepaalde configs niet mogelijk zijn inderdaad.
i.v.m. file permissies, heb hier zelf eigenlijk nog geen last van gehad.
0The Zep Man

@Jazco2nd22 februari 2021 17:54
Maar om meer mensen van mijn cloud gebruik te laten maken zonder dat ik de account limiet raak, bijv voor WebDAV based musicplayer, wil ik wel NextCloud draaien, maar dan Nextcloud-fpm icm Caddy ipv nginx. Ben er nog niet uit hoe dat precies moet.
Voor muziek zou ik Airsonic hosten. Dat is laagdrempelig omdat het werkt met elke Subsonic client.
0Jazco2nd

@The Zep Man22 februari 2021 18:03
Interessant, ga ik naar kijken. Ik vond de CloudBeats app super, want uiteindelijk gaat het om de eind ervaring. En dat je er verder niks extra's voor hoeft te runnen op je server.
0orvintax
@The Zep Man22 februari 2021 18:16
Dan raad ik toch sterk Airsonic-Advanced aan: link

Airsonic stored namelijk gewoon je passwords in plaintext. En dan weet ik al vaak genoeg :)
Voor de rest zijn er nog andere voordelen, maar denk dat je daarvoor beter de Github pagina kan lezen.
0The Zep Man

@orvintax22 februari 2021 18:29
Airsonic laat je gewoon authenticeren tegen Nextcloud. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 februari 2021 18:29]

0orvintax
@The Zep Man22 februari 2021 19:00
Hoe werkt dat dan ? :)
0The Zep Man

@orvintax22 februari 2021 19:25
Via LDAP, bijvoorbeeld. Je laat Nextcloud en Airsonic dan van dezelfde backend gebruik maken. Gebaseerd op gebruikersgroepen bepaal je dan ook wie toegang heeft tot Airsonic, en wie toegang heeft tot Nextcloud.

Ik dacht dat directe authenticatie tegen Nextcloud kon, maar dat kan ik niet meer zo snel terugvinden. LDAP werkt wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 februari 2021 19:26]

0olson
@Jazco2nd22 februari 2021 18:54
Maar filerun heeft wel een betaalde versie nodig van ioncube??
0Jazco2nd

@olson22 februari 2021 18:56
ik weet niet wat dat is. Draait hier al bijna een jaar zonder dat.
Je moet wel een mailtje sturen om de limiet van 3 naar 10 te verhogen maar dat staat op de homepage.
0FreshMaker
@Jazco2nd22 februari 2021 19:09
Ben wel benieuwd wat dat eerste punt precies inhoud?

Ik koos ruim een jaar geleden voor FileRun ipv Nextcloud omdat het puur op files is gefocust, alle features van een "Drive" heeft en altijd de realtime situatie op je schijf toont, dus als een andere app (bijv Syncthing) aan het syncen is zie je de wijzigingen onmiddellijk.
Nice one, bedankt

Gaan we eens uitproberen
0unf0rg0tt3n
@Jazco2nd23 februari 2021 07:14
Misschien moet ik dan ook eens kijken naar FileRun. Die Backend performance boost is echt wel nodig want ik merk qua throughput dat het bij nextcloud schort. Ik zelf heb gemiddelde snelheden van 3MB/s tot 12MB/s; lokaal. wanneer ik kies voor SMB of direct file transfers zonder dat de nextcloud database zich ermee bemoeid zet ik er ruim met 200+ MB/s aan data op. Als ik kijk naar de gemiddelde server load etc. dan raak ik nog niet een kwart van de mogelijke performance.
0Jazco2nd

@unf0rg0tt3n23 februari 2021 08:48
FileRun via de website gaat idd heel snel.
Via WebDAV wat minder, maar het webdav protocol is volgens mij totaal niet efficient.
Voor syncing van devices (telefoons, laptop) gebruik ik daarom liever Syncthing ("syncthing-fork" op github voor Android). Die trekt gewoon het absolute maximum van je throughput vol.

Maar misschien is Nextcloud met deze update wel heel veel sneller dan de vorige versie?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 23 februari 2021 08:49]

0unf0rg0tt3n
@Jazco2nd23 februari 2021 10:22
Gaan we eens even bekijken door een update te draaien.
WebDAV is inderdaad niet efficient. Naar mijn weten werkt nextcloud vooral met WebDAV.
Alle apps en clients maken er gebruik van. Wellicht zorgt dat voor de trage upload speeds.
+1ichnaton
22 februari 2021 21:06
Is er iemand met nextcloud die m gewoon ergens huurt, op saas basis? ik heb eigenlijk geen zin te gaan doe het zelfven, ik doe al teveel zelf.
+2smartbit
@ichnaton22 februari 2021 21:36
For private users Nextcloud has worked with a number of quality hosting providers in our Simple Signup program. Through Simple Signup, they offer at least 2GB of free storage for a shared-hosting user account. Signing up is quick and easy and can be done from within our apps or our website.

If you are looking for a virtual machine or another setup where you have more control over the installation, our simple signup providers offer a range of upgrade options for your account.
Op deze pagina laat NextCloud de dichtstbijzijnde provider zien, klik op Change Provider voor de hele lijst. In NL zijn er twee aanbieders:
+1saren
@ichnaton22 februari 2021 21:26
Op de sign-up page van Nextcloud.com staan meerdere providers als je klinkt op 'meer providers'. The Good Cloud is een nederlandse serverboer met eigen hardware volgens eigen zeggen, die hier te selecteren valt. Ook tab.digital heeft een NL locatie. De anderen zitten veelal in Europa etc. Al deze providers geven een paar GB gratis om het te testen.

Ikzelf gebruik inderdaad ook een gratis Nextcloud op de server van een van die boeren, maar vooral om geen poorten onnodig open te hebben staan bij mijn thuis, en niet te hoeven klootten met vpn software etc.

[Reactie gewijzigd door saren op 22 februari 2021 21:27]

0abijma
@saren24 februari 2021 10:15
The Good Cloud host inderdaad op eigen hardware in het datacenter van XS4ALL. Dat betekent dat we de gehele infra in eigen beheer hebben, uiteraard met uitzondering van de datacenter faciliteiten :)

Laat het hier gerust weten als je vragen hebt.
0Yarisken
22 februari 2021 17:57
Iemand die zijn docker-compose voor nextcloud is wil delen hier ?
+2whazza
@Yarisken22 februari 2021 18:26
Op https://hub.docker.com/_/nextcloud/ staan verschillende docker-compose voorbeelden.
+1DR!5EQ
@Yarisken22 februari 2021 18:33
docker-compose.yaml: https://pastebin.com/j2sE0kfj
./config/mariadb/db.env: https://pastebin.com/W90hZNYy
+1Yarisken
@DR!5EQ22 februari 2021 18:46
Thx man,ik heb wat inspiratie nodig :-)
Alles zit erin blijkbaar. Proxy , let's encrypt en email.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Yarisken op 22 februari 2021 18:48]

+1DR!5EQ
@Yarisken22 februari 2021 21:15
Graag gedaan. Het schijnt sneller te kunnen werken met Redis. Persoonlijk draait mijn nextcloud als een tiet. Let wel dat ik mn certificaten middels linuxserver/swag laat serveren en daarnaast ook gebruik maak van een lokaal domein met certificaten. Je uploadt tenslotte lokaal sneller dan via het www. Als je nog vragen hebt, kan je me berichten.
+1Lennyz
@DR!5EQ23 februari 2021 07:34
De Linuxserver/SWAG container is echt wel een vooruitgang om je services beschikbaar te maken middels een reverse proxy en Letsencrypt. Super simpel.
+1Jazco2nd

@DR!5EQ22 februari 2021 18:41
Dat lijkt dan wel de slome versie te zijn. Geen Redis, geen Nextcloud-fpm. Verder wel compleet.
+1Jazco2nd

@DR!5EQ22 februari 2021 18:49
Ik bedoel meer, als er dan mensen net beginnen met Nextcloud in Docker, is het handig om te weten dat je 2 richtingen op kan.

Ik ben wel benieuwd waarom je Redis weglaat? Die staat in de docs gewoon genoemd en is maar een paar regels extra in je Compose file. Het verschil is merkbaar.
+1DR!5EQ
@Jazco2nd22 februari 2021 21:11
Waarom post jij je docker-compose dan niet? Kan ik weer wat van jou leren. Ik ken mariadb, en Redis niet. Ik gebruik het minimaal, misschien 1 keer in de week. Daarnaast sync ik er mn contacten en agenda mee en wat apps met webdav ondersteuning. Ik ervaar geen traagheid whatsoever.
+1Jazco2nd

@DR!5EQ22 februari 2021 21:16
Zie mijn post hierboven. Ik heb me erin verdiept omdat ik het misschien wil draaien additioneel naast FileRun. Maar ik heb het dus nog niet.

Wanneer ik het ga draaien, dan wel op de best mogelijke manier en met Caddy ipv Traefikv2 (wat ik nu gebruik). Ik ben immers de snelheid van FileRun gewend.
Ik heb nog geen kant en klare Composer gevonden die én Caddy in Docker gebruikt, en NextCloud-FPM.

Dus ik moet dat uitzoeken en voor al m'n containers (vooral OnlyOffice is ingewikkeld) uitzoeken hoe ik naar Caddy kan migreren.

Het Redis stukje is het simpelste en staat gewoon in de documentatie dacht ik.
+1DR!5EQ
@Jazco2nd22 februari 2021 21:23
Ik heb je post gemist. Opzich zou je zelf een dockerfile kunnen schrijven voor nextcloud. Heb er zelf één geschreven om de pi.hole/dir aan te passen. Hoeft niet heel moeilijk te zijn. Ik begrijp wel dat je er even voor moet zitten. Ik zal dat Redis gebeuren eens even checken. Succes en bedankt.
+1Jazco2nd

@DR!5EQ22 februari 2021 21:52
Thanks enne ik begrijp ook niet waarom je zo wordt aangevallen. Je bent behulpzaam.

Als men iemand de schuld wil geven van de tig verschillende manieren om dit in Docker te doen, is het NextCloud zelf wel. Ze moeten gewoon 1 docker-compose voorbeeld in hun doc zetten, die de beste ervaring biedt. Nu zie ik compose voorbijkomen waarbij soms wel 3 overlappende tools worden gebruikt.

Als ik zover ben zal ik wel mijn compose posten in het forum hier. Mijn eigen Compose is aan een update toe.
0Mellow Jack
@DR!5EQ22 februari 2021 18:52
Nja als je iets post zou het wel fijn zijn als je iets goeds post ;)

Ben het er wel mee eens, iedereen die nextcloud heeft gedraaid weet dat het zonder cache toch echt niet te doen is.
+1_DookiE_
@Mellow Jack22 februari 2021 20:46
Niet on topic, maar dat vind ik nu eens absolute onzin. Hij is tenminste behulpzaam.

Jammer dat al diegenen die het zogezegd tien keer beter weten dan stil zijn of alleen negatieve commentaar kunnen geven. Daar is de vraagsteller niks mee.

Als je dan toch reageert, geef dan een oplossing, geef uitleg, geef goede raad, of de nodige links, of...
0DR!5EQ
@Mellow Jack22 februari 2021 21:08
Er wordt gevraagd om een werkende docker-compose te delen. Dan wil ik mn mede-tweaker graag helpen. Dit werkt voor mij. Nu krijg ik commentaar dat ik het niet goed doe? Ga lekker je moeder pesten.
0Mellow Jack
@DR!5EQ22 februari 2021 22:12
T ging mij vooral om jou reactie op een vrij valide opmerking
Bedankt voor je goedkeuring. Daar zat ik op te wachten.
Stel diegene waarop je reageert gelijk heeft. Dan stuur je iemand met je beste intenties van Zeeland via Groningen naar Maastricht. Terwijl diegene alleen naar Maastricht wilt.

Hoewel de beste intenties vraag ik me af of je iemand helpt wanneer je diegene een richting op stuurt die geen goede ervaring oplevert.

Het had echt geholpen om ofwel inhoudelijk te laten zien dat dit er wel in zit. En als je niet weet wat een redis doet misschien even vragen waarom dat nou zo'n cruciaal component is ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mellow Jack op 22 februari 2021 22:14]

0DR!5EQ
@Mellow Jack23 februari 2021 15:32
Bemoei je lekker met je eigen. Ik spreek hem aan, niet jou.
0Lennyz
@Yarisken24 februari 2021 08:07
Ik zou deze eens proberen. Zelf nog niet getest, maar als iedereen zweert bij Redis dan is dit degene die je waarschijnlijk zoekt.

https://github.com/nextcl...xy/mariadb-cron-redis/fpm
+1geenwindows
22 februari 2021 18:25
ik doe een poging om mijn bestaande installatie te updaten, blijkbaar ligt de update server eruit :+
0Waarnemer
@geenwindows23 februari 2021 21:56
Gisteren lukte het me ook niet, vandaag wel.
+1Gieltje
22 februari 2021 22:06
Voor iedereen met performance issues, zet redis, memcached, php-fpm en de nieuwe HPB op, scheelt dag en nacht.
Met ~1.2TB in ~300k aan files is het nu snel bladerwerk om iets te zoeken, MariaDB neemt nu 600MB.
Met een klein beetje moeite is het dus goed mogenlijk een volledig opensource oplossing voor het huishouden te maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Gieltje op 22 februari 2021 22:14]

0Jack Flushell
23 februari 2021 10:09
Ik draai 20.0.7, maar 21.0.0 wordt niet aanbeboden op de update pagina van mijn Nextcloud...

edit:
Ah! Van Nextcloud:
You can download the latest Nextcloud Hub from our website. From an existing Nextcloud server, the updater will notify you of the new version once we make it available. We usually roll out gradually and typically only make the first minor release available to all users. If you don’t want to wait and upgrade sooner, this new release can be found in the beta channel. You can enable the beta channel, refresh the page, then upgrade. After the upgrade you can go back to the stable channel and you’ll be notified when 21.0.1 is out!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jack Flushell op 23 februari 2021 10:24]

0CheckItOut
23 februari 2021 11:08
Weet dat de update niet bepaald soepel verloopt:
- Veel functies gebruikt door de externe apps (mobiel, desktop) zijn nu deprecated, als je debug-logging aan hebt staan, schrijft hij eindeloos logging. Hij logt dit alleen, maar de functies blijven wel werken. Als je toch over moet, zou ik het debug-level minimaal op 1 zetten om disk io tegen te gaan.
- Nextcloud Talk (hoewel in de changelog aangegeven) is zelf nog niet geupdatet. Hierdoor is hij eerst disabled aangezien de versies niet compatible zijn.

Ik zou dus nog een aantal dagen wachten en ook major upgrades niet automatisch laten doen.

/EDIT: Ik draai nextcloud-fpm docker image achter nginx reverse proxy

[Reactie gewijzigd door CheckItOut op 23 februari 2021 11:09]

0Dr. Prozac
@CheckItOut23 februari 2021 13:22
Ik zou dus nog een aantal dagen wachten en ook major upgrades niet automatisch laten doen.
Wat ik altijd doe is pas upgraden wanneer de volgende volgende major versie uit is: bijv., nu versie 21 uit is, heb ik Nextcloud geupgrade van versie 19 naar de laatste versie 20 en ik ga pas versie 21 installeren wanneer versie 22 uit is.
0Waarnemer
@Dr. Prozac23 februari 2021 21:58
dat is ook zo'n beetje het standaard upgrade path als je de settings op stable hebt staan.

ik wacht meestal tot na de xx.0.0 versie EN of al mijn apps compatible versies hebben.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

