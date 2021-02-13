Asus gebruikt voor zijn routers, zoals de RT-AC68 en RT-AX88, van een Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. De changelog voor versie 386.1_2 ziet er als volgt uit:
New:
Updated:
- Added snmp support to the RT-AX86U.
Changed:
- inadyn to 2.8.1.
- nano to 5.5.
Fixed:
- Use local OUI database instead of remote one hosted on Asus's server (allows queries to work even when accessing webui over https)
- If dropbear cannot create keys in /jffs then create temporary ones in /etc so SSH can work even without a working JFFS partition.
- Missing Game Mode on RT-AC88U
- Non-working 160 MHz settings for RT-AC88U region/versions that should support it
- Missing Instant Guard to RT-AX56U and RT-AC88U.
- IPv6 ending with "::" were considered invalid on the webui (was breaking the Prefix field on the 6in4 tunnel page for instance).
- OUI lookups on site survey page not working (for non-HND models)
- Wifi Radar missing on GT-AC2900
- Netools-enabled pages not used by GT-AC2900 and RT-AX86U
- GeForce NOW UPNP not working
- Erasing the JFFS partition would often require a second reboot since the operation failed when encountering a bad block. These are now properly skipped.
- Parental Control's time scheduler not working properly.