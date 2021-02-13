Firmware-update: Asuswrt-Merlin 386.1_2

Asuswrt-merlin Asus gebruikt voor zijn routers, zoals de RT-AC68 en RT-AX88, van een Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. De changelog voor versie 386.1_2 ziet er als volgt uit:

New:
  • Added snmp support to the RT-AX86U.
Updated:
  • inadyn to 2.8.1.
  • nano to 5.5.
Changed:
  • Use local OUI database instead of remote one hosted on Asus's server (allows queries to work even when accessing webui over https)
  • If dropbear cannot create keys in /jffs then create temporary ones in /etc so SSH can work even without a working JFFS partition.
Fixed:
  • Missing Game Mode on RT-AC88U
  • Non-working 160 MHz settings for RT-AC88U region/versions that should support it
  • Missing Instant Guard to RT-AX56U and RT-AC88U.
  • IPv6 ending with "::" were considered invalid on the webui (was breaking the Prefix field on the 6in4 tunnel page for instance).
  • OUI lookups on site survey page not working (for non-HND models)
  • Wifi Radar missing on GT-AC2900
  • Netools-enabled pages not used by GT-AC2900 and RT-AX86U
  • GeForce NOW UPNP not working
  • Erasing the JFFS partition would often require a second reboot since the operation failed when encountering a bad block. These are now properly skipped.
  • Parental Control's time scheduler not working properly.

Versienummer 386.1_2
Releasestatus Final
Website Asuswrt-Merlin
Download https://www.asuswrt-merlin.net/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-02-2021 07:52
11 • submitter: JorisM

13-02-2021 • 07:52

11 Linkedin

Submitter: JorisM

Bron: Asuswrt-Merlin

Update-historie

26-03 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.5_2 23
03-03 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.5 17
02-01 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.4 20
08-'21 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.3_2 24
07-'21 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.3 10
06-'21 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.2_6 21
05-'21 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.2_4 0
04-'21 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.2_2 24
04-'21 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.2 28
02-'21 Asuswrt-Merlin 386.1_2 11
Meer historie

Lees meer

ASUS RT-AC68U

vanaf € 103,56

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

ASUS RT-AC51

vanaf € 29,99

Alles over dit product

ASUS RT-AC53 AC750

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

ASUS RT-AC86U Dual Band Wireless Router AC2900

vanaf € 121,-

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

ASUS RT-AC88U

vanaf € 164,46

Score: 3

Alles over dit product

ASUS RT-AC1900

geen prijs bekend

ASUS RT-AC1900P

geen prijs bekend

ASUS RT-AC1900U

vanaf € 151,-

Alles over dit product

ASUS RT-AC3100

geen prijs bekend

ASUS RT-AC5300

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3

Meer producten en artikelen
Modems en routers ASUS

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
-111011+13+20+30Ongemodereerd8
Wijzig sortering
+1ErwinEderveen
13 februari 2021 11:50
In mijn AC87U versie 384.13_10 is er in de sectie Wireless - professional nog een optie om Tx power adjustment aan te passen.
De opties zijn: Power saving - Fair - Balance - Good - Performance.
Maar ik ben bang dat dit maximaal gezet wordt naar wat wettelijk toegestaan is.
0darkness_nightf
@ErwinEderveen13 februari 2021 12:34
Dat zit in de nieuwe versies (386.2 alpha op AX88U) ook nog..zo uit mijn hoofd; wifi > pro settings
0AJediIAm
@ErwinEderveen13 februari 2021 13:23
AC87U is end of life.
384.13_10 is de laatste versie.
Updaten gaat niet meer.

Edit: Asus geeft nog security patches op basis van de 382 firmware

[Reactie gewijzigd door AJediIAm op 13 februari 2021 13:23]

0ErwinEderveen
@AJediIAm13 februari 2021 13:29
Helaas ja, end of life. Ben ik van op de hoogte.
Heb er 2 in gebruik, roaming in huis.
Te duur om even te vervangen. 😉
Werken nog prima.
0Bulkzooi
13 februari 2021 08:18
dit was goed spul. weet iemand toevallig nog een oud versienummer waar ik zelf het zendvermogen kon aanpassen? Of was dat voor de fork?
+1jmamac
@Bulkzooi13 februari 2021 09:23
Is dat niet de “John fork”? Link
+1Comp User
@jmamac13 februari 2021 13:36
John's fork is voor de oudere (N66u - AC68u) modellen, voor zover ik weet.

Er is nog een andere developer die wel voor de laatste AC modellen ondersteuning biedt / bood, maar ik weet zo snel zijn snb Username niet.
0Tachi
@jmamac13 februari 2021 20:38
Ik kan m'n fossiel RT-N16 met deze fork updaten ook nog! 8-)
Ik weet nog dat ik het heel erg jammer vond dat Merlin gestopt was met de ondersteuning voor de oudere ASUS-routers.
0mostard
@Bulkzooi16 februari 2021 09:51
Hugo Gomes had vroeger een versie waar je het zendvermogen kon opschroeven. Wordt echter al een aantal jaren niet meer ondersteund.
0Zorian

13 februari 2021 16:41
Ben benieuwd wanneer de RT-AX82U ondersteund gaat worden. Net degene die tussen wal en schip valt, de omringende modellen zijn wel supported maar deze weer net niet.
0xavalon
@Zorian18 februari 2021 09:20
idd jammer. Je kunt wel SSH-en naar de router en dan oackages installeren. Met wisselend succes moet ik wel zeggen.

Er lijkt Merlin support aanstaande, dan wel via een fork:

https://www.snbforums.com...ds-for-dsl-routers.69991/

[Reactie gewijzigd door xavalon op 18 februari 2021 09:28]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee