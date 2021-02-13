Software-update: AnyDesk 6.2.1

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 6.2.1 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij elf dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 6.2.1 (Windows)

New Features
  • Added pagination to address book
  • Added UI setting to permanently remove tiles from the main view of custom clients related to
    • password for unattended access
    • 'Whats new?'
    • Discovery
Fixed Bugs
  • Removed everything related to invitations and the option to recommend AnyDesk via mail, when disabled in custom clients
  • Fixed crash when closing a session

AnyDesk 6.1.0 (Linux/BSD/Raspberry Pi)

New Features:
  • Added lossless color mode
  • Reworked the session recording settings
  • Follow mouse mode
  • Follow focused window mode
  • Improved 2FA
  • Improved Wake on LAN
  • Implemented auto-disconnect feature
  • Add Android special keys to keyboard menu
  • Added transmit hotkeys as a session setting in the menu
Fixed Bugs:
  • Fixed a crash in the session player
  • Fixed a bug that caused AnyDesk to crash when switching to the login screen
  • Fixed a bug that caused the icon for direct connections not update properly
  • Fixed a bug that caused graphical glitches at the beginning of session recordings in the player
Other:
  • Dropped 32bit Linux support

AnyDesk 6.1.1 (macOS)

New features
  • Address book supports moving and copying items via drag'n'drop
  • Create desktop shortcuts for AnyDesk sessions via drag'n'drop
  • 'Auto-adapt Resolution' option in Display menu is now supported
Fixed Bugs
  • Error which prevented some users from starting AnyDesk is fixed
  • Error which prevented some customers from accessing Address Book is fixed
  • Privacy feature availability is now properly reported for older macOS versions
  • AnyDesk doesn't light up the remote screen when only 'File Manager' feature is used

AnyDesk 6.1.5 (Windows)

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed bug that caused elevation requests to fail

AnyDesk 6.1.6 (Android)

New Features
  • Manage plugin through AnyDesk app to reduce number of launcher icons.
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed crash in session recording settings.
AnyDesk
Versienummer 6.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-02-2021 07:474

13-02-2021 • 07:47

4 Linkedin

Bron: AnyDesk

Update-historie

31-05 AnyDesk 7.0.9 0
29-04 AnyDesk 7.0.8 1
23-03 AnyDesk 7.0.7 1
01-03 AnyDesk 7.0.6 4
19-02 AnyDesk 7.0.5 12
20-11 AnyDesk 7.0.4 13
15-11 AnyDesk 7.0 11
09-11 AnyDesk 6.3.5 29
08-09 AnyDesk 6.3.3 2
06-'21 AnyDesk 6.3.2 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

AnyDesk

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+12+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1Mr_0izO
15 februari 2021 13:26
Gebruik het nu al een paar maanden, wat een verademing in vergelijking met Teamviewer. Bij Teamviewer liep ik er steeds tegenaan dat bij klanten een verouderde versie op de pc stond (dan maakt die geen verbinding). Erg vervelend. Tevens van klanten te horen gekregen dat ze het fijn vinden bij AnyDesk dat er eerst wordt gevraagd of er verbinding gemaakt mag worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mr_0izO op 15 februari 2021 13:27]

+1aZuL2001
@Mr_0izO15 februari 2021 17:16
Tevens van klanten te horen gekregen dat ze het fijn vinden bij AnyDesk dat er eerst wordt gevraagd of er verbinding gemaakt mag worden.
Dat kan met Teamviewer ook. ;)
0MikeT80
@Mr_0izO16 februari 2021 08:49
Tevens van klanten te horen gekregen dat ze het fijn vinden bij AnyDesk dat er eerst wordt gevraagd of er verbinding gemaakt mag worden.
Dat is juist een optie die ik graag zou willen uitzetten voor een aantal systemen binnen het netwerk
0KPW
@MikeT8016 februari 2021 12:48
Ook dat kan met AnyDesk

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee