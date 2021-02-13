Versie 6.2.1 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij elf dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:
AnyDesk 6.2.1 (Windows)New Features
Fixed Bugs
- Added pagination to address book
- Added UI setting to permanently remove tiles from the main view of custom clients related to
- password for unattended access
- 'Whats new?'
- Discovery
- Removed everything related to invitations and the option to recommend AnyDesk via mail, when disabled in custom clients
- Fixed crash when closing a session
AnyDesk 6.1.0 (Linux/BSD/Raspberry Pi)New Features:
Fixed Bugs:
- Added lossless color mode
- Reworked the session recording settings
- Follow mouse mode
- Follow focused window mode
- Improved 2FA
- Improved Wake on LAN
- Implemented auto-disconnect feature
- Add Android special keys to keyboard menu
- Added transmit hotkeys as a session setting in the menu
Other:
- Fixed a crash in the session player
- Fixed a bug that caused AnyDesk to crash when switching to the login screen
- Fixed a bug that caused the icon for direct connections not update properly
- Fixed a bug that caused graphical glitches at the beginning of session recordings in the player
- Dropped 32bit Linux support
AnyDesk 6.1.1 (macOS)New features
Fixed Bugs
- Address book supports moving and copying items via drag'n'drop
- Create desktop shortcuts for AnyDesk sessions via drag'n'drop
- 'Auto-adapt Resolution' option in Display menu is now supported
- Error which prevented some users from starting AnyDesk is fixed
- Error which prevented some customers from accessing Address Book is fixed
- Privacy feature availability is now properly reported for older macOS versions
- AnyDesk doesn't light up the remote screen when only 'File Manager' feature is used
AnyDesk 6.1.5 (Windows)Fixed Bugs
- Fixed bug that caused elevation requests to fail
AnyDesk 6.1.6 (Android)New Features
Fixed Bugs
- Manage plugin through AnyDesk app to reduce number of launcher icons.
- Fixed crash in session recording settings.