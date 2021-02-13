Versie 6.2.1 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij elf dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 6.2.1 (Windows) New Features Added pagination to address book

Added UI setting to permanently remove tiles from the main view of custom clients related to password for unattended access 'Whats new?' Discovery

Fixed Bugs Removed everything related to invitations and the option to recommend AnyDesk via mail, when disabled in custom clients

Fixed crash when closing a session AnyDesk 6.1.0 (Linux/BSD/Raspberry Pi) New Features: Added lossless color mode

Reworked the session recording settings

Follow mouse mode

Follow focused window mode

Improved 2FA

Improved Wake on LAN

Implemented auto-disconnect feature

Add Android special keys to keyboard menu

Added transmit hotkeys as a session setting in the menu Fixed Bugs: Fixed a crash in the session player

Fixed a bug that caused AnyDesk to crash when switching to the login screen

Fixed a bug that caused the icon for direct connections not update properly

Fixed a bug that caused graphical glitches at the beginning of session recordings in the player Other: Dropped 32bit Linux support AnyDesk 6.1.1 (macOS) New features Address book supports moving and copying items via drag'n'drop

Create desktop shortcuts for AnyDesk sessions via drag'n'drop

'Auto-adapt Resolution' option in Display menu is now supported Fixed Bugs Error which prevented some users from starting AnyDesk is fixed

Error which prevented some customers from accessing Address Book is fixed

Privacy feature availability is now properly reported for older macOS versions

AnyDesk doesn't light up the remote screen when only 'File Manager' feature is used AnyDesk 6.1.5 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Fixed bug that caused elevation requests to fail AnyDesk 6.1.6 (Android) New Features Manage plugin through AnyDesk app to reduce number of launcher icons. Fixed Bugs Fixed crash in session recording settings.