Athom Homey logo (79 pix)Athom heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn Homey-smarthomehub. De Homey is een centrale controller voor de bediening van smarthomeapparaten van verschillende merken. De ontwikkeling begon zo'n vijf jaar geleden na een succesvolle Kickstarter-campagne, gevolgd door een investeringsronde waarbij een miljoen euro werd binnengehaald. Sinds eind 2016 is het apparaat in winkels te koop. Tweakers publiceerde in februari van vorig jaar een review van de Homey 2019 en Homey Pro. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze firmware-uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Homey v5.0.0
  • [Apps SDK] Introducing Homey Apps SDK v3 Learn more »
  • [Zigbee] Upgrade Homey's Zigbee engine Learn more »
  • [Zigbee] Implement Zigbee sub devices Learn more »
  • [Z-Wave] Fixes an issue where the "online" event would not be received (Apps SDK issue #101)
  • [Z-Wave] Fixes an issue with multi channel node device settings
  • [Z-Wave] Fixes a communication issue with Basic Z-Wave devices
  • [Z-Wave] Fixes an issue that would cause the "wake up enabled" setting on battery devices to show an incorrect value
  • [Z-Wave] Adds a low-level `sendCommand` API to Apps SDK v3
  • [BLE] Fixes an issue with managing BLE connections
  • [Flow] Adds a "Set relative volume" Flow card action
  • [Flow] Fixes an issue where Tags would not appear in a shared Flow
  • [Flow] Fixes an issue with the "Day number is between" Flow card condition
  • [Logic] Fixes an issue where "Make a web request" would error when no header was provided
  • [Core] Fixes an issue where an app's channel would always be stable
  • [Core] Disables the Microphone Experiment by default
  • [Core] Various improvements

Athom Homey flow

Versienummer 5.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Website Athom
Download https://developer.athom.com/firmware
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

+2bullytje
11 februari 2021 10:35
Draait super, had de update al een tijdje (experimentele updates) en moet zeggen de limiet van 20 devices nu makkelijker te omzeilen is. Zou helemaal top zijn als je nu zelf de routing nog kan beïnvloeden.. misschien voor 5.5.

Heb inmiddels 47 devices gekoppeld dat is inclusief lampen, bewegingsmelders, temperatuur sensoren en knoppen.
+1AJediIAm

@bullytje11 februari 2021 10:56
Welke merken heb je allemaal?
Nog tips voor het opbouwen van een goed mesh-netwerk?
Door vloerverwarming is de verbinding tussen verdiepingen moeilijk tot stand te brengen.
+1bullytje
@AJediIAm11 februari 2021 13:28
Heb voornamelijk Hue, kaku, OSRAM, Xiaomi en IKEA (Signaalversterkers).

Heb het hele netwerk gereset en ben begonnen met de IKEA signaalversterkers. Daarna de diverse lampen (1 per kamer/ruimte).

Daarna de extra lampen in dezelfde kamers, vaak al direct als mesh geconnect. Daarna de sensoren, schakelaars, etc.. alles op de plek waar het moet komen gekoppeld.

Had ook problemen boven maar inmiddels is dat opgelost door de IKEA signaalversterkers.
0AJediIAm

@bullytje11 februari 2021 18:26
Thanks!
Ik ga het zelfde doen.
+1Philos31
11 februari 2021 08:32
Iemand al ervaring opgedaan met de nieuwe Zigbee implementatie? Ik heb nu alles op Deconz draaien, maar een extra raspberry pi allen voor Zigbee is natuurlijk eigenlijk ongewenst. (Werkt wel heel stabiel)
+2geert01
@Philos3111 februari 2021 08:36
Ik heb op verzoek van een Athom forumgebruiker de developer builds geinstalleerd waar al eerder 5.0.0 is uitgerold, De reden van het aanzetten van de developer builds, was het feit dat mijn zigbee apparaten (O.a. Ikea Tradfri lampen en Phillips Hue lampen) nogal eens bleven hangen en dan niet meer herkend werden. Na de nieuwe implementatie van Zigbee werkt het veel stabieler en ik draai nu al een tweetal maanden zonder enige issues op zigbee apparaten.
+1BartOtten
@Philos3111 februari 2021 08:54
Ik draai de rc’s van 5.0 al lange tijd en Zigbee werkt hier prima (met alles van IKEA)
+1AJediIAm

@BartOtten11 februari 2021 10:54
Ik had met de beta wat moeite om een goed mesh-netwerk op te bouwen met de zigbee range extenders van IKEA. Hoe mesht het tegenwoordig?
+1Havocnl
@Philos3111 februari 2021 08:44
Ze hebben de Zigbee Core flink verbeterd en kunnen nu sub-devices ondersteunen zo ik begreep. Daarom kunnen nu ook veel nieuwe types Zigbee ondersteund worden, zoals de verschillende knoppen van IKEA om maar een voorbeeld te nemen. Ik ben nu eindelijk alle IKEA lampen over aan het zetten naar Homey Direct, omdat we de knoppen ook mee kunnen nemen naar Homey.
+1MoonRaven
@Philos3111 februari 2021 09:37
Ik heb zelf al een tijdje draadloze Aqara schakelaars liggen die ik niet gekoppeld kreeg. Met 5.0.0 werken ze nu wel (toegevoegd via de EasyHome app). Het lijkt dus inderdaad beter te werken.
+1mthderuiter
11 februari 2021 09:28
Wie heeft er de homey in gebruik als radio module voor zigbee, zwave en dergelijke, maar HA als controller? Dat zou voor mij een ideale oplossing zijn. Ervaring met koppeling van HA met HC2 mag ook ;)
+1stimpyMGS
@mthderuiter11 februari 2021 10:06
Waarom niet een usb hub aan home assistant hangen? Scheelt in stroomverbruik omdat je geen homey nodig hebt als de enige functionaliteit die je vraagt zwave en zigbee is.
https://www.amazon.com/Go...B-1-USB-Hub/dp/B01GJ826F8
+1Rubn86
@mthderuiter11 februari 2021 10:55
Ik gebruik momenteel de combinatie Homey & HA.
Homey is nog steeds de controller bij mij, waarbij ik via MQTT de statussen doorstuur naar HA.
HA gebruik ik als dashboard om alle info op een tablet te tonen, met enkele lichtschakelaars die via MQTT terug naar Homey gestuurd worden.

Ik heb niet veel toestellen/flows die ik manueel aanzet, het meeste hiervan verloopt automatisch.
+1AJediIAm

@mthderuiter11 februari 2021 11:03
Ik!

Oorspronkelijk had ik Home Assistant toegevoegd voor de dashboards met het idee om volledig over te stappen, maar Homey blijft relevant.

Sommige low leven auromations heb ik op Homey draaien omdat het handig en snel is.
+1Kecin
11 februari 2021 08:33
Na een tijdje een "kapotte" Homey te hebben gehad na een dik jaar weer online, na een tip van een Tweaker. De USB voeding van de V1 was kapot :+.
Staat dus nu weer te ratelen maar zonder flows, wel apparaten toegevoegd. Ik moet zeggen dat ik niet helemaal meer snap wat ik waar moet doen. De app is beter geworden maar ik mis toch het desktop gevoel, dat krijg ik een beetje terug met https://developer.athom.com/ maar het is toch anders (en je moet maar net die URL weten).

Ook mis ik mijn Nest integratie zoals Thermostaat, camera's, rookmelders, hubs, etc (kan Athom niets aan doen, is het probleem van Google door geen 3e partijen meer toe te laten) en gebrek voor de Smanos K1.

Voor de rest wel een topproduct, vooral in de tijd toen het uitkwam. Nu werk ik met Domoticz en Hassio en dat bevalt eigenlijk ook heel erg goed! (Ik heb geen "losse" Z-Wave devices in huis, over het algemeen is een bewegingsensor een stuk lomper van Ali dan die van Hue). Al met al staat die nog wel mooi qua decoratie :+.

Ontopic: Ik neem aan dat het ding nog auto-update, of is dat niet meer?
Edit: Je moet handmatig updaten via de app zo te zien :).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Kecin op 11 februari 2021 08:35]

+1Zer0
@Kecin11 februari 2021 09:27
(kan Athom niets aan doen, is het probleem van Google door geen 3e partijen meer toe te laten)
Google laat gewoon derde partijen toe via de nieuwe API, alleen kan/wil Athom niet aan de eisen voldoen.
+1AJediIAm

@Zer011 februari 2021 10:58
De keus ligt inmiddels bij de eindgebruiker.
Je kan er voor kiezen om alles met Google home te synchroniseren. Werkt prima hier.
+1Sentitel
@Kecin11 februari 2021 08:40
Homey heeft net een nieuwe online omgeving gelanceerd: my.homey.app. Deze is nog in beta, maar volgens mij is het idee om straks net zoveel te kunnen als de app. Ze hadden al langer een losse website voor flows en insights.

Homey moet je inderdaad nu nog handmatig updaten, maar gaat naar ik begrepen heb over een aantal weken ook mee met de automatische update.
+1horstefan
11 februari 2021 08:34
Aan de Zigbee implementatie is wel gewerkt. Ja dat werkt stabieler echter is er nog steeds een limiet van 20 direct verbonden apparaten. Dit is een limitatie van de gekozen zigbee module
+1Havocnl
@horstefan11 februari 2021 08:43
Dit zou toch niet uit moeten maken als je genoeg routers in je netwerk hebt zitten? Dan kunnen alle apparaten toch via routing aangeroepen worden? Of zit hier dan nog steeds het limiet op?
+1geert01
@horstefan11 februari 2021 08:43
Ik heb er momenteel 25 zigbee apparaten op aangesloten, die allemaal online zijn, oa lampen, bewegingssensoren en een aantal schakelaars. Ik moet eerlijk bekennen dat ik niet wist dat daar een limiet aan zat. Zigbee apparaten werken zelf ook als een soort hub, dus ik vermoed dat dat de reden kan zijn dat ik er meer tegelijk op aangesloten heb dan officieel wordt gesupport.
+1t-force
11 februari 2021 10:26
Mijn Homey werkt weer goed na de update, maar wel helaas doen de Tasmota WiFi devices het nu niet meer.
Het lijkt erop dat de MQTT Broker of MQTT Client niet meer goed werken onder de 5.0 software.

Iemand die mij op weg kan helpen?

Is het misschien een idee om een aparte MQTT Broker te gebruiken en niet die van de Homey?
+1AJediIAm

@t-force11 februari 2021 11:05
Ik gebruik de MQTT broker van home assistant. De MQTT client van Homey doet het bij mij nog prima.
+1t-force
@AJediIAm11 februari 2021 11:09
Het kan natuurlijk ook aan de Tasmota App liggen. Misschien heeft die een update nodig.
+1UTMachine
11 februari 2021 10:50
Goed om te zien dat Homey nette releases uitbrengt en ze een bepaalde doelgroep aanspreken (zelfde geldt voor Domoticz, Home-Assistant, OpenHAB, etc). Alleen flows maken in een app is niet aan mij besteed.
+1AJediIAm

@UTMachine11 februari 2021 11:13
Same here.

Er is tegenwoordig ook een web app
+1UTMachine
@AJediIAm11 februari 2021 11:35
Dat is ieder geval een verbetering, alleen ik zie graag deze dingen lokaal en niet via de cloud (sorry, persoolijk voorkeur).
+1marcel19
11 februari 2021 11:17
Kan iemand mij vertellen waarom ik voor Homey zou gaan in plaats van mijn eigen Home Assistant welke op dit moment rustig 24/7 draait?

Ik heb enkel alleen zigbee op dit moment in Home assistant.
Homey heeft natuurlijk alles mogelijk, maar is het het waard om over te stappen?

Kan ik daarna nog in Home Assistant al mijn flows eventueel beheren, en/of gebruiken voor sommige dingen?
+1UTMachine
@marcel1911 februari 2021 11:36
Als je niets mist in HA en je alles werkt goed in HA, dan zou ik niet overstappen (zelfde geldt als je op Domoticz zou draaien en zou denken aan HA). "Grootste" nadeel als je naar Homey zou overstappen zijn de aanschafkosten.

Zover ik weet, is er geen koppeling tussen Homey en HA, dus ze werken onafhankelijk van elkaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door UTMachine op 11 februari 2021 11:36]

0AJediIAm

@UTMachine11 februari 2021 18:30
Homey heeft een MQTT app die prima met home assistant integreert voor dashboards enzo.

Maar als je HA fijn hebt draaien zou ik er geen Homey bij kopen. Homey is een instap hub om snel aan de gang te kunnen en voor mensen die weinig tijd hebben.
0pelt
11 februari 2021 08:54
Is dit project inmiddels (om het onaardig te zeggen) zo goed als dood, met (betere) alternatieven als Deconz, ZHA en Zigbee2MQTT?

Of wordt dit vooral icm Z-WAVE gebruikt?

[Reactie gewijzigd door pelt op 11 februari 2021 08:55]

+1lenwar
@pelt11 februari 2021 11:39
Disclaimer: Onderstaande is puur anekdotisch en ik wil niemand tegen het zere been schoppen die het allemaal anders ervaart:

Ik was zelf een Homey gebruiker. Ik ben overgestapt op HA en dat bevalt me 100% beter dan Homey. Mijn grootste probleem met Homey is (was?) de beperkte functionaliteit in de 'flows'. Die zijn (waren?) gelimiteerd tot "Als dit (en zus of zo) dan dat". Dat is prima als je bijvoorbeeld een lamp wil schakelen, maar als je iets complexere dingen wil heb je op een gegeven moment een oerwoud aan flows. Dit hoeft op zich ook niet zo erg te zijn, maar de beperking die er was met de 'alleen mobiele' interface, maakte het voor mij onwerkbaar.

Op een gegeven moment hadden ze de web interface teruggebracht, maar dat was effectief hetzelfde als de mobiele site alleen op een groot scherm. Dus niet echt gebruiksvriendelijk vond ik. (een telefoon bedien je nou eenmaal anders dan een pc, dus moet de interface ook anders zijn)

In HA, kan je effectief een onbeperkt aantal 'triggers' en 'condities' definiëren per automatisering. Dit maakt het extreem veel flexibeler.


Ik ben wel van mening dat Homey een goed product is, voor iedereen die voornamelijk een 'alles-in-een' oplossing zoekt en niet te veel complexe dingen wil, en daar is zeker een goede markt voor volgens mij. Alleen vraag ik me af, waarom gebruikers van tweakers.net, die veelal toch wat technische interesse hebben, niet voor minder geld een flexibelere oplossing zoeken (een pi4 met een zwave en zigbee stick).
zigbee stick: 50 euro (op het moment 40 euro bij robbshop)
zwave stick: 50 euro (op het moment 40 euro bij robbshop)
raspberry pi 4 + behuizing, adapter en sd-kaartje: 100 - 120 euro.
Pakkembeet 200 - 220 euro

Homey: 299 euro.


Het enige dat mij echt niet aanstaat, is dat Homey effectief een internetverbinding nodig heeft om volledig te functioneren. De web interface werd (wordt nog steeds?) in de cloud gehost. Backups zijn (waren?) altijd in de cloud en alleen met een betaald abonnement. Met Home Assistant ben ik echt 100% onafhankelijk van m'n internetverbinding. Als Ziggo een storing heeft, kan ik alles nog doen met m'n HA (uitgezonderd natuurlijk de zaken die op internet staan als weerberichten enzo, maar dat spreekt voor zich)
+1MoonRaven
@lenwar11 februari 2021 15:39
Voor mij is Google Assistant en Alexa te beperkt. Homey daarentegen biedt alles wat ik zoek. Ik kan aangeven wanneer die moet controleren, welke checks die moet doen en wat die dan moet uitvoeren. Het koppelen van andere apparatuur gaat (over het algemeen) erg makkelijk, iets waar ik met HA in het verleden moeite mee had.

Ja, in sommige gevallen heb ik een flow die andere flows aftrapt op basis van condities om false positives te vermijden:
Als de sensor in de hal af gaat:
Start een flow om te controleren of ik thuis ben op basis van locatie en start doe eventueel de lichten aan
En
Start 5 minuten later een flow om te controleren of ik weg van huis ben en doe eventueel de lichten uit

Als ik meer wil, dan is er altijd nog HomeyScript in het Then gedeelte.

Ja, ik kan meer met HA, echter hoef ik met Homey niet zoveel tijd erin te steken en werkt het eigenlijk prima.
+1DennusB
@pelt11 februari 2021 09:02
Gewoon lekker Home-Assistant pakken, als je ziet hoe snel de ontwikkeling daar gaat vergeleken met Homey ...
+1Greetoz
@pelt11 februari 2021 09:02
Het is denk ik niet dood, maar snel gaat het allemaal niet. Ik ben van Homey naar Home Assistant overgestapt toen Homey op versie 1.5 zat... toen werd deze zigbee rewrite al aangekondigd en die is er kennelijk nu pas...

Ok, HA is ook niet de holygrail maar werkt bij mij zo veel beter dan de Homey oplossing. Wel vond ik het concept van Homey echt cool, maar de flows waren voor mij veels te limiterend. Met HA en Nodered (of de ingebouwde automations) Is zoveel meer mogelijk.
+1AJediIAm

@pelt11 februari 2021 11:01
Homey is alles behalve dood.

Ik heb een Homey sinds de kickstarter. Inmiddels heb ik er ook home assistant naast draaien voor de dashboards. Ik dacht dat ik op ten duur helemaal naar Home Assistant over zou stappen, maar voor sommige dingen blijft Homey echter de handigste/snelste oplossing.

Homey is een prima instap platform voor gebruikers met beperkte tijd.
+1Gapert86
11 februari 2021 08:42
Ik heb hier een Homey Pro die zonder problemen geüpgraded is. Ik kreeg netjes een bericht vooraf dat de Youtube app dan niet meer zou werken omdat deze verouderd is. Hopelijk helpt deze update vooral voorontwikkelaars om hun apps beter up-to-date te houden, want ik wordt een beetje hopeloos van alle verouderde en buggy apps.
