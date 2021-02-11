Athom heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn Homey-smarthomehub. De Homey is een centrale controller voor de bediening van smarthomeapparaten van verschillende merken. De ontwikkeling begon zo'n vijf jaar geleden na een succesvolle Kickstarter-campagne, gevolgd door een investeringsronde waarbij een miljoen euro werd binnengehaald. Sinds eind 2016 is het apparaat in winkels te koop. Tweakers publiceerde in februari van vorig jaar een review van de Homey 2019 en Homey Pro. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze firmware-uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Homey v5.0.0 [Apps SDK] Introducing Homey Apps SDK v3 Learn more »

[Zigbee] Upgrade Homey's Zigbee engine Learn more »

[Zigbee] Implement Zigbee sub devices Learn more »

[Z-Wave] Fixes an issue where the "online" event would not be received (Apps SDK issue #101)

[Z-Wave] Fixes an issue with multi channel node device settings

[Z-Wave] Fixes a communication issue with Basic Z-Wave devices

[Z-Wave] Fixes an issue that would cause the "wake up enabled" setting on battery devices to show an incorrect value

[Z-Wave] Adds a low-level `sendCommand` API to Apps SDK v3

[BLE] Fixes an issue with managing BLE connections

[Flow] Adds a "Set relative volume" Flow card action

[Flow] Fixes an issue where Tags would not appear in a shared Flow

[Flow] Fixes an issue with the "Day number is between" Flow card condition

[Logic] Fixes an issue where "Make a web request" would error when no header was provided

[Core] Fixes an issue where an app's channel would always be stable

[Core] Disables the Microphone Experiment by default

[Core] Various improvements