Firmware-update: Athom Homey 7.2.1

Athom Homey logo (79 pix)Athom heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn Homey-smarthomehub. De Homey is een centrale controller voor de bediening van smarthomeapparaten van verschillende merken. De ontwikkeling begon zo'n vijf jaar geleden na een succesvolle Kickstarter-campagne, gevolgd door een investeringsronde waarbij een miljoen euro werd binnengehaald. Sinds eind 2016 is het apparaat in winkels te koop. Tweakers heeft in februari 2019 een review van de Homey 2019 en Homey Pro gepubliceerd. Sinds versie 7.1.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Homey v7.2.1
  • [Core] Fixes an issue that prevents the capability `target_temperature` from using the `duration` capability option
  • [Core] Allow capability option `getable` override for `onoff` and `volume_mute` Learn more »
  • [BLE] Minor improvements to maintaining connections with devices
Homey v7.2.0
  • [IR] Add support for many new Infrared devices
  • [Apps] Unregister cron jobs for apps migrated from SDK v2 to SDK v3
  • [Core] Fix an issue that could cause Date & Time "Every ..." Flow Card trigger to run twice
  • [Core] Fix an issue that could cause Date & Time "Every ..." Flow Card trigger to run at unexpected intervals
  • [Core] Fix an issue that could cause Date & Time Flow Cards to be off by 1 or 59 seconds
  • [Core] Various locale fixes and improvements
Homey v7.1.6
  • [Locale] Fix Danish translation for "Power User"
  • [Zigbee] Fixes unhandled error
  • [Zigbee] Improves speed when controlling on/off and dim for Zigbee Basic devices
  • [IR] Fixes issue that caused some signals to be sent with incorrect interval and/or repetitions
Homey v7.1.5
  • [Z-Wave] Minor fixes to adding and removing Z-Wave devices
  • [BLE] Tweak a number of BLE parameters to improve communication stability
Homey v7.1.4
  • [Core] Fixes an issue with pairing view titles for Z-Wave and Zigbee devices
  • [Apps] Fixes an issue that prevented capabilities from being added to a device

Athom Homey flow

Versienummer 7.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Website Athom
Download https://firmware.athom.com/
Licentietype Freeware

Athom Homey

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Athom Homey (Early 2019)

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Athom Homey Pro

vanaf € 396,97

Score: 4

Reacties (36)

+1Kecin
18 december 2021 11:50
Hij staat hier echt stof te happen. Hij is een tijdje “stuk” geweest (voedingblokje kapot). Sindsdien weer aan en nog geen flow weer op gemaakt. Merk dat ik alles via Domoticz doe of de orginele apps (gezien die eindelijk workflows ondersteunen die jaren terug niet mogelijk waren).

Destijds mooi apparaat. Maar doe er echt te weinig mee. Alsof ik inspiratie mis :’).
+1DoctorBazinga
@Kecin18 december 2021 12:04
Nou mijn eerste Homey is hier ook stof aan het happen omdat ik hoogstwaarschijnlijk hetzelfde heb als jij.
Powerblokje kapot denk ik. Want als je hem op de stroom aansluit denk je dat je in een grote pan pop-corn aan het maken bent. Zo’n knttterend geluid maakt die.

Heb na een weigering op reparatie/garantie een half jaar zonder gezeten en dan toch maar de Pro versie gekocht. Had namelijk al teveel in de andere apparatuur geïnvesteerd om zonder te zitten.
+1HenkRenting
@DoctorBazinga18 december 2021 13:34
Doel je met die weigering op reparatie op die adapter van je eerste Homey? De ervaring is dat Athom gratis (en snel) een nieuwe naar je opstuurt omdat het idnerdaad een bekend probleem is. Ze doen nooit moeilijk over hoe oud je Homey is. Die van mij was ook ruim uit garantie en had de volgende dag een nieuwe adapter in huis.
Tot die tijd voldoet elke andere usb adapter die min 2 ampere kan leveren ook prima…
+1DoctorBazinga
@HenkRenting18 december 2021 14:47
Nee de adapter is het niet. Het is hoogstwaarschijnlijk de stroomvoorziening in de Homey zelf. O-)
Onder andere ook eentje die goed werkt met een Raspberry Pi 3B+ _/-\o_

Want ik had al verschillende ook geprobeerd en later ook die van mijn Homey Pro. Maar hij(dat bolletje) doet nog steeds van binnen in een popcornmachine na. 8)7

[Reactie gewijzigd door DoctorBazinga op 18 december 2021 21:39]

+1HenkRenting
@DoctorBazinga18 december 2021 16:41
Ok, dat is idd spijtig. Helaas kan alle electronica kapot en extra zuur als dat net na de garantie is... :(
Overigens heb je ook nà de garantie nog steeds rechten. Athom geeft ook geen sjoege als je ze dat voorhoudt? Of doen iets uit coulance..?
+1lenwar
@Kecin18 december 2021 16:45
Uiteindelijk is Homey/Domoticz/Home Assistant een middel en niet een doel op zich.

Je kiest uiteindelijk het product waar jij het fijnst je doel me bereikt.

Ik vind persoonlijk Homey te beperkt met hun Flows. Ik ben een tijd geleden overgestapt naar Home Assistant, en heb geen seconde spijt gehad. Uiteraard is op ieder product iets aan te merken en kan niet één product aan iedereen z’n wensen voldoen.
+1Bor
@Kecin18 december 2021 17:19
Hij staat hier echt stof te happen.
Dat hoor ik vrij vaak. Vrijwel alle Homey enthousiastelingen van het eerste uur om mij heen zijn weer terug bij Home Assistant of Domoticz. Niet in de laatste plaats omdat Homey toch wel wat nadelen kent en met name Home Assistant ook steeds makkelijker in gebruikt is geworden.
+1Webgnome

18 december 2021 19:06
Ben ik dan echt een van de weinigen waarbij de Homey geen stof staat te happen? Ja tuurlijk ik heb ook al in geen tijden meer een flow gemaakt of aangepast. Maar is dat erg? Nee tuurlijk niet. Alles wat ik wil automatiseren werkt naar behoren en dan is aanpassing eigenlijk niet meer nodig. Homey doet alles gewoon rustig op de achtergrond zoals, in mijn optiek, domotica ook hoort te werken. Het is er maar je hebt er geen omkijken meer naar
+1keverjeroen

@Webgnome19 december 2021 09:46
Ik ben een Homey user van het eerste uur en hier in huis runt hij alles (zonder problemen). Alle protocollen en apps door elkaar.
0DoctorBazinga
@keverjeroen19 december 2021 12:38
Nou proficiat 8-)

Je hebt hoogstwaarschijnlijk weinig /minder verschillende, exotische en/of minder apparatuur en/of flows in gebruik. :Y)

IFTTT?
Alexa ?
Google Home Assistent?
Siri (Shortcuts) ?
SmartLIFE/ Tuya ?

[Reactie gewijzigd door DoctorBazinga op 19 december 2021 12:45]

+1keverjeroen

@DoctorBazinga19 december 2021 20:04
Iftt was ik al mee gestopt. Werkte onafhankelijk van Homey al te traag vond ik.

Nu, hue, zwave, ZigBee, KaKu, Google home, eufy, veel Fibaro, aqara, en nog heel veel web diensten.

Oh en gekoppeld aan mode red met mqtt voor een dashboard.
+2Webgnome

@DoctorBazinga18 december 2021 22:24
Tja todat ze weer edn of sndere functionaliteit en/of ondersteuning veranderen of helemaal stoppen en zo je dwingen om toch weer je flows aan te passen. |:( Zie mijn eerdere post(s) over IFTTT.
Met alle respect, ik heb de Homey nu al sinds het prille begin (2016? ) en ja het is wel eens gezeur geweest maar het draait nu alweer een jaar 2 ~ 3 rock solid. Zelfs thuis/uit detectie werkt hier op basis van telefoons aardig goed en als het niet werkt dan komt dat 9 van de 10 gevallen omdat ik , of mijn vrouw, de telefoon thuis heeft gelaten en ja dan ben je volgens Homey thuis.

Ach ja ieder zo zijn ding
+1DoctorBazinga
@Webgnome19 december 2021 09:20
[Plakken :]

En dat is juit wat ik probeer te vermijden: dat get alleen aan een apparaat zeg de telefoon afhangt of je thuis waker etc bent of niet. Wat als de telefoon kapot gaat/accu leeg etc.
Daarom heb ik in elke kamer minstens in 2 hoeken een (mix van fibaro en aeotec v5 of v6) bewegingssensor(en) en meet & vergelijk ik het totale energieverbruik maar ook het energieverbruik op (innr) stekker-(en dus apparatuur)niveau en werk ik niet alleen met de gps van mij telefoon maar ook met de aanwezige verbindingen van/op de (unifi)wifi en de (Tile) Bluetooth trackers.

Ben de laatste tijd ook veel met NFC stickers en mijn iphone en de mogelijke Siri/app shortcuts die deze kunnen triggeren ook ivm met Homey app resp dan de flows, bezig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DoctorBazinga op 19 december 2021 09:27]

+1Webgnome

@DoctorBazinga19 december 2021 09:34
Ik begrijp wat je probeert maar dit klink mij als over-engineering in de oren. De telefoon detectie werkt toch aardig goed. Want hoe vaak komt het voor dat je daadwerkelijk je accu leeg is / telefoon kapot is?
+2DoctorBazinga
@Webgnome19 december 2021 12:31
Nou een heel klein beetje heb je gelijk maar ik heb ook een een verwarming/thermostaat (van Honeywell) die op elke radiator en dus per zone/kamer de temperatuur/verwarming kan regelen en daarom/daarvoor ben ik ook begonnen om in elke zone/kamer eerst maar een later toch nog een 2e (backup) bewegingsmelder te plaatsen. (Trouwens deze Aeotec en fibaro bewegingsmelders meten ook nog vele andere waarden als handige bijkomstigheid.)
Nu verwarm ik alleen de kamer(s) waarin ik echt (langer) verblijf.
Ik elke kamer gaat ook overdag de radio aan op de aanwezige (Yamaha) Wifi speaker als er iemand meer dan 2 minuten in verblijft.

En als pas de laatste maanden gebruik ik nu steeds meer deze bewegingssensoren voor het thuis/weg en slapen/wakker vraagstuk.
+1DoctorBazinga
18 december 2021 12:12
Wat het GROOTSTE (negatieve) TOPPUNT IS : ze stoppen met IFTTT.
Nu moet ik alle mijn flows ombouwen naar WebHooks om verder te kunnen met IFTTT diensten die zij (nog) niet ondersteunen.

En dat zijn er minstens als 47 stuks(inbound dus baar Homey toe) (die ik zo even kon identificeren). Zullen er ongetwijfeld veel meer zijn (outbound).

:( :(
+1HenkRenting
@DoctorBazinga18 december 2021 13:31
Ik begrijp die keuze heel goed. IFTTT heeft zelf ineens voor een heel ander betaalmodel gekozen. En die zaken zijn allemaal prima te regelen via Homey zelf.
Waarom dan die app in de lucht houden.
Er was in het begin veel gedoe over in de community, nu hoor je er niemand meer over…
+1DoctorBazinga
@HenkRenting18 december 2021 14:46
Tja,
Je hoort er niemand over omdat met al weet dat door de Athom “dictators” toch niet wordt geluisterd. |:(
(En men bezig is met hun eigen nieuwe platform ook een concurrent te worden van IFTTT (met optionele Homey Bridge) en men dus niet de concurrentie gaat ondersteunen en zeker niet zelf gaat spekken/betalen. )

Ze hebben in die 5 jaar tijd zoveel veranderd en vooral afgeschaft wat voorheen allemaal inclusief en/of beloofd was kwa functies dat men er gewoon al te moe is om er nog tegen op te boksen. :X

[Reactie gewijzigd door DoctorBazinga op 18 december 2021 14:57]

+1HenkRenting
@DoctorBazinga18 december 2021 16:39
Vooral afgeschaft is onzin. Er is ook heeeeeel veel bij gekomen.
Domotica is nu eenmaal enorm in ontwikkeling en opkomst. Dan zijn veranderingen onontkomelijk.
Wat natuurlijk niet wegneemt dat het ontzettend vervelend is jij die functie nu eenmaal veel gebruikt. Zo heb ik eens alle Alecto rookmelders van het plafond kunnen schroeven omdat ondersteuning door Athom stopte. Maar er zijn erweer veel betere voor in de plaats gekomen. Dat is dan weer de andere kant van het verhaal...
+1DoctorBazinga
@HenkRenting18 december 2021 17:08
Ja maar Minstens de functionaliteit die bij aankoop zijn er niet meer. De verpakking van mijn Homey Pro lijkt wel een Bingo-kaart waar ik lanzaam maar zeker de ene na de andere kan doorkrassen. |:(

En IFTTT is eigenlijk niet maar/alleen één functie maar eigenlijk de helft van mijn gebruikt gereedschap dat ik dadelijk mag missen.
(Net als er iemand jou een van de 2 gereedschapskisten steelt).

Ik heb maar vooral had heel veel (1e generatie) KaKu en later Wemo (wifi) apparatuur/stekkerdozen die van de firmware naar de andere opeens niet weer werden ondersteund. En ook de Osram Lightify stekkerdozen en hun huw werden voor lange tijd eruit gegooid. Telkens weer alles moeten vervangen. Wat dat gekost heeft bij gemiddeld 24 stekkers telkens per fabrikant weer wisselen kun je je wel denken.

Ben nu weer midden in de transitie naar alle stekkers Philips Hue stekkers te maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DoctorBazinga op 18 december 2021 21:42]

+1lenwar
@DoctorBazinga18 december 2021 17:41
Ik heb maar vooral had geel veel (1e generatie) KaKu en later Wemo (wifi) apparatuur/stekkerdozen die van de firmware naar de andere opeens niet weer werden ondersteund. En ook de Osram Lightify stekkerdozen en hun huw werden voor lange tijd eruit gegooid. Telkens weer alles moeten vervangen. Wat dat gekost heeft bij gemiddeld 24 stekkers telkens per fabrikant weer wisselen kun je je wel denken.
Liggen jouw contrete voorbeelden bij Homey of bij de leveranciers? Ik ben zelf jaren geleden overgestapt van Homey naar Home Assistant (kijk er is naar), en wat ik voorbij zie komen is dat derde partijen regelmatig hun APIs dichtzetten/aanpassen/enz. Daar kan Athom (of Home Assistant) weinig aan doen natuurlijk.

Dit gezegd hebbende moet ik zeggen dat het lijkt dat zowel Wemo als Osram Lightify op dit moment nog gewoon ondersteund worden door Home Assistant.

Ook IFTT wordt gewoon volledig ondersteund door Home Assistant, al vermoed ik dat je een aanzienlijk deel van wat je nu met IFTTT doet ook 'native' in HA kan doen. (allicht is dat niet van toepassing voor jou natuurlijk :) )
+1DoctorBazinga
@lenwar18 december 2021 20:52
Bij Homey omdat het telkens niet meer werkte tien home een nieuwe/groterere firmware update kreeg.

Ik ben al langer een beetje over naar HA aan het kijken maar kom er er niet aan hoe ik het veste kan beginnen als ik ook zwave en zigbee metten er goed/standaard/ native in wil hebben.
Welke apparatuur/hardware bij bijvoorbeeld een raspberry pi 4B 8 GB er nog bij ??

Er zijn zoveel Youtube videos en beschrijvingen hoe te starten dat ik door de bomen het bos niet meer zie.
En vooral welke zwave & zigbee hardware werkt nu echt goed ermee op een raspberry pi 4 ??

[Reactie gewijzigd door DoctorBazinga op 18 december 2021 21:01]

+1lenwar
@DoctorBazinga18 december 2021 22:41
Ik heb zelf een pi4 2GB
Voor Zigbee: een Conbee 2
Voor Zwave: een Z-Wave Plus Vision

Maar ik weet niet of die stick nu nog verkocht wordt.

Ik heb beide apparaten op een externe USB hub gezet zodat ze altijd stroom houden als ik om welke reden dan ook de pi moeten uitzetten, dan blijven de mesh netwerken in tact.

Als je specifieke vragen hebt, stuur even een PM. Dan weet je in elk geval wat voor mij werkt en waar ik goed of mindere ervaringen mee heb
0MsG
@DoctorBazinga20 december 2021 01:01
Ik kan er nooit zo goed bij dat mensen hun kritieke huisinfrastructuur en apparatuur met van die houtje touwtje platformen als ifttt laten bedienen. Wat als je internet even weg is, of ifttt zelf problemen heeft, dan ben je zo de Sjaak.
0DoctorBazinga
@MsG20 december 2021 01:14
Nou omdat bijvoorbeeld er sommige diensten alleen maar internet-diensten zijn. En Homey’s ondersteuning soms eer niet is of alleen rudimentair.
Sommige zijn oud en nog maar via IFTTT beschikbaar.

Bovendien heb ik een 4G failover internet modem verbinding als backup zodat ik nooit hele zonder internet zit. En mijn geheel netwerk en cruciale apparatuur zoals mijn modem, Homey etc. is op meerdere zeer zware backup-Ups-sen aangesloten.
Binnenkort komen er zonnepanelen en ook nog een andere internet backupverbinding bij.

Waar ik ook van zeker baal dat Homey allen maar Wifi en geen (liefst zelfs PoE) LAN verbinding heeft.

Trouwens heb ik bij IFTTT mijn abonnement afgesloten in de (begin)fase wanneer/waarin je zelf nod de maandelijkse prijs kon bepalen en die is voor mij blijven staan zo. Ik betaal dus niet 9.99$ per maand maar alleen luttele 3.14 $ per maand. 8-)
En heb nu 190 waarvan 130 (eigen verzonnen) procedure/scripts of hoe het wilt noemen lopen bij IFTTT.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DoctorBazinga op 20 december 2021 01:26]

+1DoctorBazinga
18 december 2021 11:39
… en nog steeds ggen volledige ondersteuning van alle functies/functionaliteit van de hue sync box. |:(
Met snapt bij Athom blijkbaar niet dat er een verschil is in het aan- & uitzetten van de sync box en het aan- & uit zetten respectievelijk starten en stoppen van de synchronisatie. 8)7

Zie de hue sync app zelf : ook 2 verschillende knoppen ervoor daar of kijk in de amazon Alexa app al hun mogelijke instellingen & triggers voor de hue sync box. _/-\o_

Dat zo’n duur Hue apparatuur door athom net als een stiefkind wordt behandeld vindt een kwalijke zaak. (Ze update zich liever een hond met mooierere Icon(Skin) en andere cosmetische prut. O-)

Ik wil eindelijk (met flows) mijn Hue sync box aan kunnen zetten ( als ik op mijn tv / HomeCinema een externe bron selecteer ( want als die uit blijft geeft die ook geen beeld door) , MAAR op bijvoorbeeld onder voorwaarde van het tijdstip op de dag (overdag of s’ avonds) dan ook nog apart de (licht) synchronisatie aan of uit resp. starten of niet starten/stoppen) kunnen. Of op voorwaarde van de gemeten lichtwaarde in mijn (woon)kamer.
Overdag/bij daglicht/fel licht heeft een Ambilight licht effect rondom je TV weinig tot geen zin. 8-)
(Daarbij gaf het ook een paar dagen ook een Philips Hue app update voor hun Homey, maar nog steeds niets in deze trand🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻).

[Reactie gewijzigd door DoctorBazinga op 18 december 2021 11:54]

+1Kecin
@DoctorBazinga18 december 2021 11:51
Kan de Hue sync API dit allemaal aan dan? Want dat lijkt me de bottleneck. Je kan natuurlijk zelf ook plugins maken :).
+1DoctorBazinga
@Kecin18 december 2021 11:59
Nou de (Amazon) Alexa app kan dat (de onderscheiding maken tussen het aanzetten van het apparaat/kastje en het aanzetten/starten van de uiteindelijke sync(hronisatie).
En natuurlijk de Philips hue sync app vanzelfsprekend ook.
Dus waarom niet de athom Homey app ??
Of de verwoording/beschrijving/labels in de app van de sync functies/koppen zijn (in het NL (bar) slecht/fout).
Jammer dat ik hier niet de screenshots van die app die bij de Philips hue sync (box) horen kan posten. 8)7

Dus apparatuur (sync box + lampen/lichten voor de Ambilight) van minstens 500€ kan ik niet optimaal gebruiken. |:(

Ben trouwens benieuwd wanneer ze eindelijk ook de nieuwe lampen toevoegen zoals de (play) ambient lightstrip & lighttube. (Die zijn “maar” sinds september te koop.).

[Reactie gewijzigd door DoctorBazinga op 18 december 2021 21:38]

+1HaZee
18 december 2021 12:20
LOL, hier andersom! Had Domoticz en ben overgestapt in 2019 naar Homey. Had toen paar KAKU en Tradfri lampen.

Ik vindt Homey zo'n verademing dat ik bij alles wat ik koop eerst check welke variant smart is en met Homey werkt.

Vooral het gewoon op de bank met de app alles kunnen aansturen en zelfs je flows aanpassen in de app vind ik super.

Uiteraard hangen hier ook her en der knoppen zodat de app voor normaal gebruik helemaal niet nodig is 😃

(BTW ik heb geen Hue Syncbox maar gewoon Ambilight met een paar extra Hue lampen)

[Reactie gewijzigd door HaZee op 18 december 2021 12:21]

0DoctorBazinga
@HaZee18 december 2021 12:35
Tja, toen ik mijn 65” OLED TV kocht was voor mij een Philips Ambilight TV hammer genoeg geen optie omdat die maar een CI+ Slot heeft en ik toen 2 nodig had.
Tegenwoordig is er de Ziggo app en ook een aantal digitale zenders ook zonder CI+ Module van Ziggo te bekijken zijn (als je maar een abonnement hebt). Bovendien was hier op tweakers ook de review van de/mijn beoogde Panasonic TV ook nig de laatste druppel die mij toen overtuigd heeft voor de Panasonic te gaan. En dus heb ik een Hue sync box erbij met aan alle 4 kanten lichten voor het Ambilight effect. O-)


Als ik nu een nieuwe TV zou moeten kopen had ik nu hoogstwaarschijnlijk de Philips OLED gekocht. 🤷🏻
+1RoyVi
18 december 2021 13:51
Ik heb ook nog een Pro die stof ligt te happen, ik ben overgestapt naar Home Assistant omdat ik daarbij beter verschillende omgevingen aan elkaar kon koppelen vooral met MQTT.
Ik maak gebruik van DSMR-Reader omdat ik vind dat tot nu toe het beste mijn energie verbruik met allerlei statistieken bij houd en goed te backuppen is (geld ook voor Home Assistant in Proxmox).

Echter is er volgens mij nog geen DSMR-Reader ondersteuning (jammer want ook een nederlandse ontwikkelaar) en heb geen goede MQTT ondersteuning kunnen vinden. Misschien dat dit ondertussen al beter is maar heb nooit een goed voorbeeld daarvan gezien met HomeyPro.

In Home Assistant kan ik eenvoudig al mijn energie en temperatuur sensoren vergelijken.
0Raymond1269
@RoyVi19 december 2021 08:40
Hallo RoyVi, Zou je eventueel de Homey willen verkopen?
+1George Verboven
19 december 2021 01:37
Ik heb de bridge.
Na activatiecode code ingevoerd te hebben dacht ik eens lekker aan de slag te gaan.
Z-wave koppelen ging goed, naar wat een drama zijn die apps.
Ik bedoel dan specifiek het feit dat heeeeel veel apps niet compatibel zijn met de bridge.
En als Homey nu een duidelijk overzicht had van welke apps wel/niet compatibel zijn, dan had het een hoop frustratie gescheeld.
Nu is het app downloaden en pas dan (keer op keer) de melding dat het niet compatibel is met de bridge.

Ben maar weer terug gegaan naar mijn vorige opzet. En dat is een raspberry met z-wave stick in de usb poort en Domoticz.
Werkt als een tierelier.

Het is dat ik met de kou buiten de ramen dicht heb, anders gooide ik die bridge zo naar buiten 😉.

Het is voor het oog een mooi ding, maar door de zeer beperkte ondersteuning van apps niet praktisch bruikbaar.
0DoctorBazinga
@George Verboven19 december 2021 08:56
En weer eentje die begint alleen stof te happen. Bij athom beloven ze je de sterrenhemel (onder de dekmantel van is nog BETA resp. experimenteel) en nemen dan afstand van de al (in het begin) gerealiseerde/werkende functionaliteit.
Oftewel ze houden je eerst een worst voor en komen ze dan met de schuwklapppen zodat je niet ziet hoe ze aan het stuntelen zeg maar gerust struikelen zijn. En grote afbreuk maken aan hun beloftes. En struikelen vaker ook de verkeerde imho foute kant op. O-)

“FAKE it till you make it!” 8)7

[Reactie gewijzigd door DoctorBazinga op 19 december 2021 12:57]

0DoctorBazinga
19 december 2021 09:09
[Knippen]

{Sorry was als antwoord op @Webgnome bedoeld. } 8-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door DoctorBazinga op 19 december 2021 09:28]

