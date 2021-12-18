Athom heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn Homey-smarthomehub. De Homey is een centrale controller voor de bediening van smarthomeapparaten van verschillende merken. De ontwikkeling begon zo'n vijf jaar geleden na een succesvolle Kickstarter-campagne, gevolgd door een investeringsronde waarbij een miljoen euro werd binnengehaald. Sinds eind 2016 is het apparaat in winkels te koop. Tweakers heeft in februari 2019 een review van de Homey 2019 en Homey Pro gepubliceerd. Sinds versie 7.1.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Homey v7.2.1 [Core] Fixes an issue that prevents the capability `target_temperature` from using the `duration` capability option

[Core] Allow capability option `getable` override for `onoff` and `volume_mute` Learn more »

[BLE] Minor improvements to maintaining connections with devices Homey v7.2.0 [IR] Add support for many new Infrared devices

[Apps] Unregister cron jobs for apps migrated from SDK v2 to SDK v3

[Core] Fix an issue that could cause Date & Time "Every ..." Flow Card trigger to run twice

[Core] Fix an issue that could cause Date & Time "Every ..." Flow Card trigger to run at unexpected intervals

[Core] Fix an issue that could cause Date & Time Flow Cards to be off by 1 or 59 seconds

[Core] Various locale fixes and improvements Homey v7.1.6 [Locale] Fix Danish translation for "Power User"

[Zigbee] Fixes unhandled error

[Zigbee] Improves speed when controlling on/off and dim for Zigbee Basic devices

[IR] Fixes issue that caused some signals to be sent with incorrect interval and/or repetitions Homey v7.1.5 [Z-Wave] Minor fixes to adding and removing Z-Wave devices

[BLE] Tweak a number of BLE parameters to improve communication stability Homey v7.1.4 [Core] Fixes an issue with pairing view titles for Z-Wave and Zigbee devices

[Apps] Fixes an issue that prevented capabilities from being added to a device