Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.7.7 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
OPNsense 21.7.7 released
End-of-the-year security and reliability update coming right up! Due to inconclusive reports we are disabling the Netmap API version 14 support in Suricata to get a better understanding of the situation. The plan still is to keep it for the 22.1 upgrade and it has in fact been enabled on the development versions since September without any obvious issues.
The upgrade to 22.1-BETA3 is also included in the bundled development version.Here are the full patch notes:
- system: fix /etc/ssl/cert.pem permission on backend call
- firewall: typo in direction for session diagnostics (contributed by kulikov-a)
- firewall: fix address direction for states diagnostics (contributed by kulikov-a)
- firmware: added generic configuration support via opnsense-update.conf
- firmware: modify the launcher to support -r and -s options
- firmware: fix upgrade prompt hint
- firmware: simplify repo file flush
- intrusion detection: update severity of ruleset download skipped log message (contributed by kulikov-a)
- intrusion detection: update embedded classification.config
- backend: configd profiler call fix
- ui: prevent browser auto-fill for username/password (contributed by NOYB)
- plugins: os-acme-client 3.6
- plugins: os-fetchmail removed since fetchmail author does not permit LibreSSL on FreeBSD
- plugins: os-firewall 1.1 adds "Do not NAT" option
- plugins: os-haproxy 3.8
- plugins: os-stunnel is now available for LibreSSL using an embedded OpenSSL build
- src: axgbe: fix I2C timeouts by reissuing command on errors
- src: axgbe: fix possbile link instabilities
- src: axgbe: log GPIO signals on EEPROM read fails
- ports: curl 7.80.0
- ports: dnsmasq fixes multiple regressions
- ports: nss 3.73
- ports: php 7.4.26
- ports: phpseclib 2.0.35
- ports: suricata disables Netmap API version 14 introduced in 21.7.6