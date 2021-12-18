Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.7.7 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

End-of-the-year security and reliability update coming right up! Due to inconclusive reports we are disabling the Netmap API version 14 support in Suricata to get a better understanding of the situation. The plan still is to keep it for the 22.1 upgrade and it has in fact been enabled on the development versions since September without any obvious issues.

The upgrade to 22.1-BETA3 is also included in the bundled development version.