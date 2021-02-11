Versie 3.71 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download nog geen 5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 3.71: User Interface: When typing multiple characters to find a movie every character advanced the search one position.

User Interface: When typing characters to find a movie a partially visible movie on the first postion of a row was not made fully visible.

HTML Export: Fixed an issue with weird Unicode characters breaking the saving to HTML (ASCII) resulting in not all movies getting listed.

Add from hard disk: Improved detection of moved files.

User Interface: Blurays were not always detected correctly based on resolution when custom text like '1280x720' was entered.

User Interface: Added IMDb Search for adding new Actors.

CSV File Import: Improved the import of cast when actors are separated by '|' or ';'.

User Interface: Added an option to delete Directors, Writers and Composers.

Rotten Tomatoes: Fixed importing of 'Certified Fresh' in (Batch) Update.

User Interface: Fixed cut off date added in movie details panel.

Startup: EMDB can now process moved, deleted and new media files in one go at startup.

Startup: Improved detection of moved files.

Add from Hard disk: Improved detection of moved files.

User Interface: Added sort on IMDB Top 250.

Translations: Added a Bulgarian translation.

Translations: Updated the German, Simplified Chinese, Catalan, Spanish, Russian, French, Slovenian, Swedish and Dutch translations.