Software-update: EMDB 3.71

EMDB logo (75 pix) Versie 3.71 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download nog geen 5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 3.71:
  • User Interface: When typing multiple characters to find a movie every character advanced the search one position.
  • User Interface: When typing characters to find a movie a partially visible movie on the first postion of a row was not made fully visible.
  • HTML Export: Fixed an issue with weird Unicode characters breaking the saving to HTML (ASCII) resulting in not all movies getting listed.
  • Add from hard disk: Improved detection of moved files.
  • User Interface: Blurays were not always detected correctly based on resolution when custom text like '1280x720' was entered.
  • User Interface: Added IMDb Search for adding new Actors.
  • CSV File Import: Improved the import of cast when actors are separated by '|' or ';'.
  • User Interface: Added an option to delete Directors, Writers and Composers.
  • Rotten Tomatoes: Fixed importing of 'Certified Fresh' in (Batch) Update.
  • User Interface: Fixed cut off date added in movie details panel.
  • Startup: EMDB can now process moved, deleted and new media files in one go at startup.
  • Startup: Improved detection of moved files.
  • Add from Hard disk: Improved detection of moved files.
  • User Interface: Added sort on IMDB Top 250.
  • Translations: Added a Bulgarian translation.
  • Translations: Updated the German, Simplified Chinese, Catalan, Spanish, Russian, French, Slovenian, Swedish and Dutch translations.

Versienummer 3.71
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Wicked & Wild Inc.
Download https://www.emdb.eu/bin/emdb.zip
Bestandsgrootte 5,30MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-02-2021 09:020

11-02-2021 • 09:02

0 Linkedin

Bron: Wicked & Wild Inc.

Update-historie

07:23 EMDB 5.09 0
25-04 EMDB 5.08 2
17-04 EMDB 5.07 0
16-03 EMDB 5.06 4
23-02 EMDB 5.05 0
10-02 EMDB 5.04 0
03-02 EMDB 5.03 7
27-01 EMDB 5.02 0
12-01 EMDB 5.01 3
06-01 EMDB 5.00 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

EMDB

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee