Software-update: Clonezilla live 2.7.1-22

Clonezilla logo (79 pix) Clonezilla is een opensourceprogramma waarmee diskimages kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is onder andere mogelijk om back-ups van partities of van de hele harde schijf te maken, of een kopie van een harde schijf: een zogeheten kloon. Clonezilla is daarmee een opensourcevariant van Macrium Reflect en Acronis True Image. Het geheel is gebaseerd op een Debian-distributie en het maakt gebruik van DRBL, Partclone en udpcast. Clonezilla live is bedoeld voor losse computers, terwijl er met Clonezilla server en SE tot wel veertig computers tegelijk van een image voorzien kunnen worden. Met versienummer 2.7.1-22 is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Clonezilla verschenen en de changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

Enhancements and changes from 2.7.0-10
  • The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2021/Jan/27).
  • Linux kernel was updated to 5.10.9-1.
  • Include exfatprogs instead of exfat-utils.
  • Include package glances, ipv6calc, atop, usbtop, bashtop, python3-psutil, vnstat and iperf3.
  • Add package f3 in Clonezilla/DRBL/GParted live. Thanks to timgmooney at hotmail com for this suggestion.
  • ocs-sr: make --rescue work for ocs-onthefly to call ocs-sr. Thanks to huh for reporting this issue.
  • prep-ocsroot: add an option to fsck repository file system before mounting local one. Thanks to Bohdan for this idea.
  • Better mechanism to find LIVE_MEDIA in function get_live_media_mnt_point of ocs-functions. This allows persistence in the live-boot to work with Clonezilla live. Thanks to Bohdan for asking persistence feature.
  • ocs-sr: Support customized auto-gen image name. Key name: productname, FQDN, UUID, MAC, year, date, time (case insensitive). It can be any combination, just make beginning with "autoname-". If key name is not any one of the above, it will be shown as itself. E.g., autoname-fox-year-date-time-uuid -> fox-2020-1227-2336-564d41fc-9d80-20ac-c844-bda6a392d4c6
  • ocs-sr: support more time-related format for "autoname-": Four new key names: month, day, hour, minute (case insensitive), e.g., autoname-tiger-month-day-year-hour-minute -> tiger-12-31-2020-23-15. In addition, datefmt_* can be used to assign the format from "date" command. E.g., autoname-fox-datefmt_%Y%m%d -> fox-20210109 autoname-fox-datefmt_%Y-datefmt_%m%d -> fox-2021-0109
  • Add support for scheme about samba_server with version assigned as: smb1, smb1.0, smb2, smb2.0, smb2.1, smb3, smb3.0, smb3.11, and smb3.1.1. in ocs-live-repository so that the cifs version can be assigned. Thanks to ottokang for this idea.
  • Improve the support for Linux software RAID. Allow something lie /dev/md126 can be a partition, too. Thanks to Jorge Fábregas (jorge.fabregas at gmail com) for asking and testing.
  • Add language setting (en_US) in grub.cfg.
  • Change the date-time format for auto*name as like my-2020-1220-0221-img, was my-2020-12-20-0221-img.
  • Show file system and partition size in the TUI when listing partitions in restoreparts.
  • Language file es_ES was updated. Thanks to Juan Ramón Martínez.
  • Package ezio instead of ezio-static is used since it can depend on different versions of libtorrent. It was updated to version 1.1.11. An issue about uploading too early was fixed.
  • Reduce ezio_cache_ratio from 0.7 to 0.5 in drbl-ocs.conf.
  • The devices to be deployed by BT mode will be run together. No more one device by another device.
  • Add leecher mode (-l|--for-leecher) in ocs-btsrv.
  • As suggested by ottokang _at gmail com and https://lwn.net/Articles/244829/, noatime implies nodiratime. Therefore remove nodiratime in the option of mount command.
  • ocs-sr: destination disk can be assigned by serialno when restoring.
  • ocs-onthefly: source and destination device can be assigned by serialno.
  • The serial no of disk device is now in the short format, not the long one from udevadm. Thanks to LinuxOpa for clarifying this.
  • When ocs-sr is in saving mode, the DEVICE name can also be assigned by: For disk: PTUUID or SERIALNO, e.g., PTUUID=03c8b280-47aa-4881-aca5-9b9c66fe28c7. If there are spaces in SERIALNO, replace every space by "_". For partition: UUID or PARTUUID, e.g., UUID=0b51ce79-7bc0-4111-8a40-839461a9b12f"... read more

Clonezilla

Versienummer 2.7.1-22
Releasestatus Final
Website Clonezilla
Download https://clonezilla.org/downloads.php
Bestandsgrootte 294,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

29-01-2021

27-05 Clonezilla Live 3.0.0-26 28
09-01 Clonezilla Live 2.8.1-12 3
27-11 Clonezilla Live 2.8.0-27 26
25-08 Clonezilla Live 2.7.3-19 8
06-'21 Clonezilla Live 2.7.2-38 11
01-'21 Clonezilla live 2.7.1-22 10
11-'20 Clonezilla 2.7.0-10 7
07-'20 Clonezilla 2.6.7-28 25
02-'16 Clonezilla 2.4.5-20 3
10-'15 Clonezilla 2.4.2-61 3
Meer historie

Clonezilla

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (10)

+2Qalo
29 januari 2021 14:07
Ik maak al jaren images met CloneZilla. Vroeger, vóóŕ mijn Linux-tijdperk gebruikte ik Norton Ghost. Maar omdat NG toentertijd alleen nog maar FAT- en NTFS-partities kon verwerken moest ik wel overstappen naar CloneZilla. Sindsdien gebruik ik het standaard, en met veel plezier.

Nee, het heeft geen fancy GUI (het heeft zelfs helemaal geen GUI, voordat ik verbeterd wordt), maar het doet wat het moet doen, en goed ook! Ik heb ook nog nooit gezeik gehad bij het terugplaatsen van images.

Mooi ook van CloneZilla is dat je je images kunt versleutelen, en je kunt een check laten doen of de image geen corrupties heeft opgelopen tijdens het schrijven.

En zo zijn er nog meer zaken aan te stippen die deze tool tot een must maken. Fantastisch stuk software. Superlatieven ten over, wat mij betreft. Het is niet voor mensen die met een muisklikje hun ding willen doen. Maar als je de duidelijke instructies volgt van wat je wilt doen in een tekstgebaseerde omgeving, dan kan er in principe weinig gebeuren. Ećht een aanrader voor de wat meer onderlegde computergebruiker. :)
0ZaZ
@Qalo29 januari 2021 14:16
Ik deel jouw mening. Zelf heb ik het al jaren op mijn TFTP server in mijn netwerk staan (netwerk boot) en met het grootste gemak slinger ik images van computer naar computer zonder te hoeven klooien met usb stickies e.d. CIFS, NFS etc worden ook allemaal ondersteund. Ik mis niets en heb nooit gezeik ermee.
0rookie no. 1
@Qalo30 januari 2021 16:19
Niet helemaal mee eens; het grootste gemis was het niet kunnen clonen van een grotere - naar een kleinere schijf. Nogal eens moeten terug grijpen op andere tools daardoor.

En bij Ghost had je vroeger ook nog SID walker om te voorkomen dat al je Windows pc's in een domein hetzelfde SID hadden.

Via Windows kun je natuurlijk ook al perfect een image maken van je systeem. Nog afgezien van tools voor enterprises (o.a. ook van Microsoft) om te (file-based) imagen.

En toch...een image is al achterhaald op het moment je hem maakt.
0Asterion
29 januari 2021 06:43
Kan ik met dit programma bvb een harde schijf kopiëren en deze dan vervangen met de nieuwe zonder dat ik problemen krijg met de schijfletter in Windows?
+1zzzzap
@Asterion29 januari 2021 11:43
Het is een clone-programma. Om de schijfletters goed te maken zou deze tool dus in de registry van Windows moeten ingrijpen onder HKLM\System\MountedDevices

Dat doet clonezilla volgens mij niet, maar je kan het altijd proberen.
0Asterion
@zzzzap29 januari 2021 16:13
@Theone098 @101br03k
Dat is zeker gemakkelijk aan te passen en ik weet ook hoe.
Maar bij mij staat in Windows ingesteld dat de persoonlijke mappen op een aparte schijf staan.
Als ik dan die harde schijf verwijder en er een nieuwe insteek gaat Windows hoogstwaarschijnlijk problemen vertonen omdat die schijfletter niet zal toegewezen zijn aan die nieuwe harde schijf.

Vandaar mijn vraag.
+1Uruk-Hai
@Asterion29 januari 2021 21:50
Ik heb de indruk dat je nog nooit gekloond hebt.

Een kloon is een exacte kopie van de inhoud van je schijf. Het maakt niet uit wat er aan software en instellingen op staat. Clonezilla kloont op een veel dieper liggend niveau, zeg maar het eentjes en nulletjes niveau.

Dus als jij een kloon van je oude schijf op een nieuwe schijf zet en je start op van de nieuwe schijf, dan zie je precies hetzelfde als wanneer je vanaf de oude schijf opstart.

Je Windows kloon ziet/snapt dan niet dat-ie op een nieuwe fysieke schijf staat. Daarom zie je niet ineens een andere schijfletter.

Het enige waar je bij exact klonen zoals Clonezilla dat doet goed op moet letten is dat de partitiegroottes ook exact gekloond worden. D.w.z. dat klonen van bv. een 500GB schijf naar een 250GB schijf niet kan.

En als je Windows van een oude 250GB schijf naar een nieuwe 500GB schijf kloont en je start op van de nieuwe schijf, dan zie je na opstarten vanaf de nieuwe schijf dat de C: partitie op de nieuwe schijf ook 250GB groot is. De rest van de schijf zie je in de partitiemanager dan als vrije ruimte.

Je zult dan dus de C: partitie moeten uitbreiden om die vrije ruimte te vullen en zodoende alsnog een maximaal vullende C: partitie van 500GB te verkrijgen. Kun je dat een beetje volgen?

Waar het hele verhaal op neer komt is dat Clonezilla een vrij domme rechttoe-rechtaan 1 op 1 kopieer actie uitvoert.

Er bestaat slimmere kloonsoftware dan Clonezilla die dat allemaal in één keer voor je regelt, dus klonen + opschalen naar de maximale grootte op de nieuwe schijf. Pin me er niet op vast, maar ik meen dat Acronis True Image dat kan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 29 januari 2021 22:40]

+1Asterion
@Uruk-Hai29 januari 2021 23:46
Inderdaad, ik heb nog nooit gekloond.

Bedankt voor de duidelijk uitleg. Ik ben weer een stuk wijzer geworden.
+1Theone098
@Asterion29 januari 2021 08:20
Die kun je in Windows toch makkelijk aanpassen.
+1101br03k
@Asterion29 januari 2021 09:03
schijfletters aan passen in windows:
-schijfbeheer, (rechtermuis windows logo),
-rechtermuisknop op de partitie die je van schijfletter wilt veranderen
-station letter en paden wijzigen

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

