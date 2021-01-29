Clonezilla is een opensourceprogramma waarmee diskimages kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is onder andere mogelijk om back-ups van partities of van de hele harde schijf te maken, of een kopie van een harde schijf: een zogeheten kloon. Clonezilla is daarmee een opensourcevariant van Macrium Reflect en Acronis True Image. Het geheel is gebaseerd op een Debian-distributie en het maakt gebruik van DRBL, Partclone en udpcast. Clonezilla live is bedoeld voor losse computers, terwijl er met Clonezilla server en SE tot wel veertig computers tegelijk van een image voorzien kunnen worden. Met versienummer 2.7.1-22 is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Clonezilla verschenen en de changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

Enhancements and changes from 2.7.0-10 The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2021/Jan/27).

Linux kernel was updated to 5.10.9-1.

Include exfatprogs instead of exfat-utils.

Include package glances, ipv6calc, atop, usbtop, bashtop, python3-psutil, vnstat and iperf3.

Add package f3 in Clonezilla/DRBL/GParted live. Thanks to timgmooney at hotmail com for this suggestion.

ocs-sr: make --rescue work for ocs-onthefly to call ocs-sr. Thanks to huh for reporting this issue.

prep-ocsroot: add an option to fsck repository file system before mounting local one. Thanks to Bohdan for this idea.

Better mechanism to find LIVE_MEDIA in function get_live_media_mnt_point of ocs-functions. This allows persistence in the live-boot to work with Clonezilla live. Thanks to Bohdan for asking persistence feature.

ocs-sr: Support customized auto-gen image name. Key name: productname, FQDN, UUID, MAC, year, date, time (case insensitive). It can be any combination, just make beginning with "autoname-". If key name is not any one of the above, it will be shown as itself. E.g., autoname-fox-year-date-time-uuid -> fox-2020-1227-2336-564d41fc-9d80-20ac-c844-bda6a392d4c6

ocs-sr: support more time-related format for "autoname-": Four new key names: month, day, hour, minute (case insensitive), e.g., autoname-tiger-month-day-year-hour-minute -> tiger-12-31-2020-23-15. In addition, datefmt_* can be used to assign the format from "date" command. E.g., autoname-fox-datefmt_%Y%m%d -> fox-20210109 autoname-fox-datefmt_%Y-datefmt_%m%d -> fox-2021-0109

Add support for scheme about samba_server with version assigned as: smb1, smb1.0, smb2, smb2.0, smb2.1, smb3, smb3.0, smb3.11, and smb3.1.1. in ocs-live-repository so that the cifs version can be assigned. Thanks to ottokang for this idea.

Improve the support for Linux software RAID. Allow something lie /dev/md126 can be a partition, too. Thanks to Jorge Fábregas (jorge.fabregas at gmail com) for asking and testing.

Add language setting (en_US) in grub.cfg.

Change the date-time format for auto*name as like my-2020-1220-0221-img, was my-2020-12-20-0221-img.

Show file system and partition size in the TUI when listing partitions in restoreparts.

Language file es_ES was updated. Thanks to Juan Ramón Martínez.

Package ezio instead of ezio-static is used since it can depend on different versions of libtorrent. It was updated to version 1.1.11. An issue about uploading too early was fixed.

Reduce ezio_cache_ratio from 0.7 to 0.5 in drbl-ocs.conf.

The devices to be deployed by BT mode will be run together. No more one device by another device.

Add leecher mode (-l|--for-leecher) in ocs-btsrv.

As suggested by ottokang _at gmail com and https://lwn.net/Articles/244829/, noatime implies nodiratime. Therefore remove nodiratime in the option of mount command.

ocs-sr: destination disk can be assigned by serialno when restoring.

ocs-onthefly: source and destination device can be assigned by serialno.

The serial no of disk device is now in the short format, not the long one from udevadm. Thanks to LinuxOpa for clarifying this.

When ocs-sr is in saving mode, the DEVICE name can also be assigned by: For disk: PTUUID or SERIALNO, e.g., PTUUID=03c8b280-47aa-4881-aca5-9b9c66fe28c7. If there are spaces in SERIALNO, replace every space by "_". For partition: UUID or PARTUUID, e.g., UUID=0b51ce79-7bc0-4111-8a40-839461a9b12f"... read more