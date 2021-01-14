KeePass Password Safe is een bekende opensourcewachtwoordmanager die oorspronkelijk voor het Windows-platform werd ontwikkeld, maar later met behulp van Mono ook op andere platformen zijn werk kan doen. KeePassXC wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Hiermee kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Meer informatie informatie is te vinden op deze pagina. De release notes voor versie 2.6.3 zien er als volgt uit:

This update includes support for new KeePass2 features that increase the security of your database: XML Key File Version 2 and Argon2id. The new XML Key File makes it easier to print your key file for storage and recovery. This is now the default key file created by KeePass2. KeePassXC continues to generate hashed key files by default for the time being, though an XML key file can be generated by choosing the *.keyx file extension. The benefits of Argon2id are discussed here.

Along with these improvements, this update includes better support for CSV import/export, protection from Windows 10 clipboard history, macOS Big Sur icon styling, and improvements to the user interface and user experience.

Support Argon2id KDF #5778

Support XMLv2 key files #5798

Improve CSV Import/Export, include time fields and TOTP #5346

Support empty area dragging of the application window #5860

Display default Auto-Type sequence in preview pane #5654

Remove strict length limit on generated passwords #5748

Hide key file path by default when unlocking database #5779

Document browser extension use with Edge in managed mode #5692

Windows: Prevent clipboard history and cloud sync #5853

macOS: Update the application icon to Big Sur styling #5851