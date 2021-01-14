KeePass Password Safe is een bekende opensourcewachtwoordmanager die oorspronkelijk voor het Windows-platform werd ontwikkeld, maar later met behulp van Mono ook op andere platformen zijn werk kan doen. KeePassXC wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Hiermee kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Meer informatie informatie is te vinden op deze pagina. De release notes voor versie 2.6.3 zien er als volgt uit:
KeePassXC 2.6.3 released
This update includes support for new KeePass2 features that increase the security of your database: XML Key File Version 2 and Argon2id. The new XML Key File makes it easier to print your key file for storage and recovery. This is now the default key file created by KeePass2. KeePassXC continues to generate hashed key files by default for the time being, though an XML key file can be generated by choosing the
*.keyxfile extension. The benefits of Argon2id are discussed here.
Along with these improvements, this update includes better support for CSV import/export, protection from Windows 10 clipboard history, macOS Big Sur icon styling, and improvements to the user interface and user experience.Added
Fixed
- Improve CSV Import/Export, include time fields and TOTP #5346
- Support empty area dragging of the application window #5860
- Display default Auto-Type sequence in preview pane #5654
- Remove strict length limit on generated passwords #5748
- Hide key file path by default when unlocking database #5779
- Document browser extension use with Edge in managed mode #5692
- Windows: Prevent clipboard history and cloud sync #5853
- macOS: Update the application icon to Big Sur styling #5851
- Re-select previously selected entry on database unlock #5559
- Properly save special character choice in password generator #5610
- Fix crash in browser integration with multiple similar entries #5653
- Remove offset on username field in classic theme #5788
- Ensure entry history is copied when drag/dropping entries and groups #5817
- Close modal dialogs when database is locked #5820
- Prevent crash when KeeShare modifies an entry that is currently being edited #5827
- Improve preview of entry attributes #5834
- Always activate/focus database open dialog preventing mistype #5878
- Reports: fix calculation of average password length #5862
- Linux: Delay startup on login to correct tray icon issues #5724