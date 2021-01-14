Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: KeePassXC 2.6.3

KeePassXC logo (79 pix) KeePass Password Safe is een bekende opensourcewachtwoordmanager die oorspronkelijk voor het Windows-platform werd ontwikkeld, maar later met behulp van Mono ook op andere platformen zijn werk kan doen. KeePassXC wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Hiermee kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Meer informatie informatie is te vinden op deze pagina. De release notes voor versie 2.6.3 zien er als volgt uit:

KeePassXC 2.6.3 released

This update includes support for new KeePass2 features that increase the security of your database: XML Key File Version 2 and Argon2id. The new XML Key File makes it easier to print your key file for storage and recovery. This is now the default key file created by KeePass2. KeePassXC continues to generate hashed key files by default for the time being, though an XML key file can be generated by choosing the*.keyx file extension. The benefits of Argon2id are discussed here.

Along with these improvements, this update includes better support for CSV import/export, protection from Windows 10 clipboard history, macOS Big Sur icon styling, and improvements to the user interface and user experience.

Added
  • Support Argon2id KDF #5778
  • Support XMLv2 key files #5798
Changed
  • Improve CSV Import/Export, include time fields and TOTP #5346
  • Support empty area dragging of the application window #5860
  • Display default Auto-Type sequence in preview pane #5654
  • Remove strict length limit on generated passwords #5748
  • Hide key file path by default when unlocking database #5779
  • Document browser extension use with Edge in managed mode #5692
  • Windows: Prevent clipboard history and cloud sync #5853
  • macOS: Update the application icon to Big Sur styling #5851
Fixed
  • Re-select previously selected entry on database unlock #5559
  • Properly save special character choice in password generator #5610
  • Fix crash in browser integration with multiple similar entries #5653
  • Remove offset on username field in classic theme #5788
  • Ensure entry history is copied when drag/dropping entries and groups #5817
  • Close modal dialogs when database is locked #5820
  • Prevent crash when KeeShare modifies an entry that is currently being edited #5827
  • Improve preview of entry attributes #5834
  • Always activate/focus database open dialog preventing mistype #5878
  • Reports: fix calculation of average password length #5862
  • Linux: Delay startup on login to correct tray icon issues #5724

KeePassXC

Versienummer 2.6.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website KeePassXC
Download https://keepassxc.org/download
Bestandsgrootte 42,84MB
Licentietype GPL

+2Stromboli
14 januari 2021 18:35
Fantastisch programma. Op desktop/laptop wat mij betreft de prettigste password manager die er is.

Vraag: een enigszins digibeet familielid wil ook een password manager. Op laptop raad ik haar KeePassXC aan. Maar wat is de handigste setup om:

1. het ook op iOS te gebruiken, en gesynct te houden
2. het ook automatisch te backuppen ergens op een remote locatie

Wat punt 2 betreft, de kdbx is encrypted, dus dat zou ook op een minder veilige cloud storage kunnen zoals DropBox (wat ze al gebruikt). Of heeft er iemand een betere tip?
0Fallout
@Stromboli15 januari 2021 09:14
Dan zou ik gaan voor een online password tool. (lastpass?)
Keep it simple.
+1Dr. Prozac
14 januari 2021 12:51
Is er voor Android een KeePass app die ook OTP-passwords kan genereren?
De KeePassXC desktop applicatie kan dit namelijk wel, maar op Android heb ik nog geen KeePass-compatible app gevonden die dit ook ondersteund.
+2Phyxion
@Dr. Prozac14 januari 2021 15:00
KeePass2Android ondersteunt TOTP. Het handigste is om het toe te voegen met KeePassXC. Maar ook KeePassDX op Android werkt met TOTP.

Ik gebruik overigens dezelfde combinatie als @Jazco2nd met Syncthing, werkt prima, nooit problemen mee gehad.
+1Boxed
14 januari 2021 07:55
Erg fraaie variant van KeePass. Wel erg jammer dat ze geen cloud sync willen inbouwen, want bij merge conflicten handmatig mergen/syncen van de databases vind ik zo omslachtig dat ik dan toch liever KeePass gebruik.
+1foxgamer2019
@Boxed14 januari 2021 08:11
Hoe sync je de database met KeePass? Zelf gebruik ik Syncthing en heb ik geen conflict, al komt dit ook omdat ik het maar op één device tegelijk de database open. Bitwarden schijnt overigens ook een goed alternatief te zijn.
+2Jazco2nd
@foxgamer201914 januari 2021 09:10
Ik gebruik ook Syncthing (maar wel de fork, die is stukken beter):
https://play.google.com/s...tfriend1.syncthingandroid
Op Android 11 heb je ivm storage beperking de Github non-Gplay versie nodig:
https://github.com/Catfriend1/syncthing-android/releases


Keepass2Android op m'n telefoon, KeepassXC op m'n laptop. Syncthing op laptop en server.
Gaat prima. Syncen gaat vrijwel direct. Je database is persoonlijk, dus je gebruikt het of op je telefoon, of op je pc.

Ik ben fysiek dus niet in staat een conflict situatie te creëeren ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 14 januari 2021 15:19]

+1Aeternum
@Jazco2nd14 januari 2021 09:56
Is er een manier om te voorkomen dat de db lokaal gecached wordt bij de android versie?
+1Jazco2nd
@Aeternum14 januari 2021 10:12
Volgens mij is het omgekeerd bij Keepass2Android.
Bij het inloggen in de app is er een vinkje "work on internal cache only" die standaard uit staat.

Zolang je dat niet zelf bewust aanvinkt is er dus niks aan de hand, werk je gewoon direct met de DB file die op de locatie staat die wordt gesynced.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 14 januari 2021 10:12]

+1Aeternum
@Jazco2nd14 januari 2021 13:16
Dank voor de hint, ik heb al heel lang niet gekeken naar de instellingen. Maar er zit een apart kopje in: "omgang met bestanden" en daar staat een vinkje "database caching". Die heb ik nu uitgezet.
+1MrBreaker
@foxgamer201914 januari 2021 09:39
Ik open de Keepass database via webdav. Daardoor kan ik vanaf elke PC, Android en iOS dezelfde en dus gesynchroniseerde database openen. Dat werkt echt fantastisch! En geen plugin of wat dan ook nodig...

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrBreaker op 14 januari 2021 09:41]

+1Patriot
@MrBreaker14 januari 2021 09:55
Dat doe ik ook, en ik vind het ook heel fijn werken. In het verleden wel gerekend op de synchronisatie van Dropbox (en vergelijkbare diensten), maar dan merk je nog wel eens dat het fout gaat als je kort na elkaar wijzigingen aanbrengt op verschillende apparaten. Via webdav heb ik dat werkelijk nog nooit gehad.
+17o9
@foxgamer201914 januari 2021 08:35
KeePass heeft in 'File' menu de optie 'Synchronize'.

Dat kan bijvoorbeeld met een netwerk locatie of als je de 'KeeAnywhere' plugin installeert naar cloud providers.
+1Aerkhanite
@Boxed14 januari 2021 08:10
Je zou wel je database kunnen hosten op een cloud provider. Ik heb mijn database op OneDrive staan, waarvan ik periodiek een kopie naar een externe hdd stuur.

Zelf heb ik de database ook gesloten totdat ik het nodig heb, dus ik heb nooit echt problemen gehad ermee wanneer ik het ook open op mijn telefoon of andere PC. Situaties verschillen natuurlijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Aerkhanite op 14 januari 2021 08:11]

+1Manzara
@Aerkhanite14 januari 2021 08:34
Ik doe exact hetzelfde. Werkt wat omslachtig maar t werkt.
+1metalmania_666
@Aerkhanite14 januari 2021 14:02
Onze database staat op een zakelijk dropbox account, waar 15 gebruikers mee werken.
Het synchroniseren is daarom een echte must
+1Fladder80
14 januari 2021 08:19
Iets wat niet genoemd staat maar wel fijn is, is de Chrome plugin, zodat je (als je entries goed staan) niet meer hoeft te copy/pasten als je ergens wilt inloggen.
+1Step5
@Fladder8014 januari 2021 15:10
Gebruik ik ook, erg handig. Is er ook voor firefox
+17o9
14 januari 2021 08:49
Ik zou graag KeePassXC gebruiken want het ziet er mooier uit en wordt actief onderhouden, maar ik kan echt niet zonder de 'URL Overrides' van de oorspronkelijk KeePass.

Ik heb allerlei entries waarop je kunt dubbel-klikken en die dan een programma openen waar direct ingelogd wordt.

Daarnaast is het in KeePass handig dat je verschillende browsers kunt kiezen om een URL in te open waar KeePassXC volgens mij altijd de default browser pakt.

Verder weinig mis met een van beide programma's. Kunnen prima naast elkaar bestaan.

