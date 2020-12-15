Versie 7.6.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend (Winodws, ReactOS) McMilk codecs in 7z\Codecs path are now automatically checked at PeaZip startup, in order to disable them (moving in 7z\Codecs\bk) on systems not capable to run them (as XP or ReactOS), and re-enable them on other systems; this works for both Portable and installable packages without requiring manual intervention Code Various fixes File Manager (in left navigation panel) Archive treeview is now automaticaly updated accordingly to browsing in file manager area This option can be fine tuned in Options > Settings > Archive manager

Various usability improvements Can now set current path as default archiving or extraction path Options > Settings > General, Advanced, and Archive manager tabs reorganized Improved and updated themes, and simplified Theme tab

Extraction and Archiving Improved handling ZIP files with code pages different than local Can now customize code page for reading/writing filenames in ZIP archives, from Options > Settings, Advanced tab it is possible to set: Local code page, then UTF-8 for sysmbols outside local code page (default) Force UTF-8 for non-ASCII characters Force local code page Use a custom code page: an arbitrary code page can be entered by user (the host machine needs to support the code page to run the tasks, otherwise tasks can be saved as scripts and run on different machines) Text encoding entry is now accessible also from application's file browser context menu, and in Archiving and Extraction screens context menus

Within PeaZip file manager it is now possible to use copy/paste shortcuts Ctrl + C (or Ctrl + X ) / Ctrl + V to extract items from archives to filesystem If clipboard is set to keep multiple selection operations at once: Copy/paste extraction is possible form multiple archives at once It is also possibile to mix cut/paste and extraction operations Extraction targets the file system, it is not currently possible i.e. to directly paste compressed items from archive A to archive B

+ (or + ) / + to extract items from archives to filesystem