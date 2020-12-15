Versie 7.6.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Backend
Code
- (Winodws, ReactOS) McMilk codecs in 7z\Codecs path are now automatically checked at PeaZip startup, in order to disable them (moving in 7z\Codecs\bk) on systems not capable to run them (as XP or ReactOS), and re-enable them on other systems; this works for both Portable and installable packages without requiring manual intervention
File Manager
- Various fixes
Extraction and Archiving
- (in left navigation panel) Archive treeview is now automaticaly updated accordingly to browsing in file manager area
- This option can be fine tuned in Options > Settings > Archive manager
- Various usability improvements
- Can now set current path as default archiving or extraction path
- Options > Settings > General, Advanced, and Archive manager tabs reorganized
- Improved and updated themes, and simplified Theme tab
- Improved handling ZIP files with code pages different than local
- Can now customize code page for reading/writing filenames in ZIP archives, from Options > Settings, Advanced tab it is possible to set:
- Local code page, then UTF-8 for sysmbols outside local code page (default)
- Force UTF-8 for non-ASCII characters
- Force local code page
- Use a custom code page: an arbitrary code page can be entered by user (the host machine needs to support the code page to run the tasks, otherwise tasks can be saved as scripts and run on different machines)
- Text encoding entry is now accessible also from application's file browser context menu, and in Archiving and Extraction screens context menus
- Within PeaZip file manager it is now possible to use copy/paste shortcuts
Ctrl+
C(or
Ctrl+
X) /
Ctrl+
Vto extract items from archives to filesystem
- If clipboard is set to keep multiple selection operations at once:
- Copy/paste extraction is possible form multiple archives at once
- It is also possibile to mix cut/paste and extraction operations
- Extraction targets the file system, it is not currently possible i.e. to directly paste compressed items from archive A to archive B