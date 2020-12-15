Versie 0.98 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- 1916: Special label to show rating & color label - more info.
- 1928: 'Use original format' setting - more info.
- 1926: 'Show sbufolder' & update - more info.
- 1925: Capture: play sound setting
- 1923: Icon when sidecar is used - more info.
- 1922: Categories filter (root) expanded state saved - more info.
- 1920: Menu item to toggle high zoom quality - more info.
- 1913: 'Save' as copy setting - more info.
- 1912: Left/Right button => Prev/Next file - more info.
- 1910: EXIF codec - more info.
- 1909: Batch convert: Drop shadow - direction - more info.
- 1908: Crop: Center - more info.
- 1907: Import: Counter per folder - more info.
- 1905: libjpeg-turbo 2.0.6
- 1904: More template for duplicate file - more info.
- 1903: 'Save all' - more info.
- 1902: Video loop - more info.
- 1899: 'Select all files' - more info.
- 1898: Info pane: Empty tabs option - more info.
- 1897: Settings>Catalog - Check folders - more info.
- 1895: IPTC: merge option when importing template - more info.
- 1894: Search: for non categorized - more info.
- 1893: Copy/Move dialog: clear - more info.
- 1891: Scan headers setting - more info.
- 1889: WebP Animation - more info.
- 1888: mm in print size - more info.
- 1887: Slideshow: GIF playing - more info.
- 1886: Slideshow info position - more info.
- 1881: Batch convert: Mono mixer - more info.
- 1877: Small toolbar layout - more info.
- 1876: Display MWG-Regions and names on image - more info.
- 1874: Batch rename: reorder more than 1 file
- 1873: Batch rename: Confirmation to delete templates - more info.
- 1872: Color model & Compression as placeholder - more info.
- 1868: Random file in edit mode - more info.
- 1867: XMP dialog - more info.
- 1931: Sidecar not deleted when viewing category - more info.
- 1930: Batch convert should not change global write format settings - more info.
- 1929: Set category create a sidecar without original XMP values
- 1927: Ctrl+Right click in detail view - more info.
- 1924: ESC to quit - more info.
- 1921: Settings not propagated to Fullscreen's browser - more info.
- 1919: Favorites must not shown files
- 1918: MacOS-Linux: File sorting error - more info.
- 1917: 16bits PNG + color profile - more info.
- 1915: Extension shown for folder - more info.
- 1914: Movie & playbar - more info.
- 1911: Transfer: XPTitle label - more info.
- 1906: Import: rename video file - more info.
- 1901: Drop files outside Xn on subfolder - more info.
- 1900: Change timestamp on video file - more info.
- 1896: GIF frame by frame - more info.
- 1892: Copy/Mode Dialog: show hidden setting - more info.
- 1890: Batch convert: AVIF params not saved - more info.
- 1885: AVIF settings - more info.
- 1884: Batch convert: Normalize Ex
- 1883: Export: edit colormap crashs
- 1882: Rating/color not imported from Classic - more info.
- 1880: GPS>Satellite crash on Windows
- 1879: Favorite: Folder can't be deleted - more info.
- 1878: Setting for showing rating - more info.
- 1875: Edit comment doesn't update the view info correctly
- 1871: Batch convert: change color depth & alpha - more info.
- 1870: Custom sort - more info.
- 1869: Crop: selection size - more info.
- 1866: Batch convert: Resize slow - more info.
- 1865: Batch convert: \# => \\# in filename