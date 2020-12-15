Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: XnView MP 0.98.0

XnViewMP logo (75 pix) Versie 0.98 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Fixed:

XnViewMP 0.64 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 0.98.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website XnSoft
Download https://newsgroup.xnview.com/viewtopic.php?f=82&t=41263
Bestandsgrootte 97,79MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-12-2020 05:025

15-12-2020 • 05:02

5 Linkedin

Bron: XnSoft

Update-historie

13-01 XnView MP 0.99.7 1
10-12 XnView MP 0.99.5 1
03-12 XnView MP 0.99.4 1
23-09 XnView MP 0.99.1 1
17-09 XnView MP 0.99.0 1
06-'21 XnView MP 0.98.4 0
05-'21 XnView MP 0.98.3 0
02-'21 XnView MP 0.98.2 0
01-'21 XnView MP 0.98.1 1
12-'20 XnView MP 0.98.0 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

XnView MP

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+15+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Bitzer
15 december 2020 09:28
Te oordelen aan het versienummer is het Linux appimage al een hele tijd niet bijgewerkt.
+1Jack Flushell
@Bitzer15 december 2020 09:44
Hoezo? Waar zie je dat versienummer? Op de download pagina is gewoon 0.98 Linux x64 AppImages te downloaden.
+1T_Spirit
15 december 2020 09:38
Super programma, gebruikt dit al jaren _/-\o_
+1DarkShaDows
@T_Spirit15 december 2020 16:01
Nog een tevreden gebruiker, na TC al jaren 1 van de eerste programma's op een nieuwe PC
+1Redsandro
15 december 2020 12:10
Jammer dat er nog steeds geen (stabiele) repository is om dit programma eenvoudig mee te installeren met een nieuwe versie van Ubuntu.

Iedere keer is er een third party repository die er halverwege mee stopt. Dus bij iedere nieuwe LTS-versie is het weer een zoektocht. Maar het is zo handig, ik gebruik het al sinds Ubuntu 10.04 LTS.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True